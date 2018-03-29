In our 3rd Event Card Spoiler post regarding All Bridges Burning: Red Revolt and White Guard in Finland, 1917-1918 from GMT Games, we take a look at card #9 Declaration of Finnish Independence. Please keep in mind that the artwork and layout of these cards is not yet finalized and is only for playtest purposes at this point. Also, as the game is still in development, card details may still change prior to publication.

9. Declaration of Finnish Independence

This event is obviously of great significance in the history of Finland: the declaration of the country’s independence on 6 December 1917. Therefore, this past December 2017, Finland became 100 years old!

The period leading up to the Finnish civil war was a curious moment in the country’s history. For everyone across the Finnish political spectrum, the collapse of Tsarism in Russia was seen as the long awaited moment to realize national independence, yet only a good month after the declaration of independence the country slid into a brutal and divisive civil war. The declaration of independence also became an event via which to score party political points as the declaration of independence and the abolition of the Russian rule in Finland would mean the Finnish parliament gaining unprecedented political power that would then fall into the hands of whoever was in political control of the parliament.

In terms of the game dynamics, this event card is one of the more powerful ones in the game. It offers a faction the ability to shift a space toward support or opposition establishing a crucial foothold for themselves in that space. In All Bridges Burning, having a level of friendly opposition or support in a space will allow the faction to place more cells in that space. Friendly support or opposition in a space will also make the enemies’ Rally command more expensive there.

The blue, white, and red symbols on the card are there for the purposes of the non-player solitaire system.

-Grant