I absolutely love doing this list each year and looking ahead to the glorious games that are about to hit the street. It gets my blood pumping and heart racing as I think of all of the good quality hours that I am going to spend getting to play them as well. Of course, there are always more games coming out than we can possibly cover and play but it is still fun to look ahead. The hardest part about doing the list though is anticipating what announced games will actually be ready for release in 2020. There is always development and playtesting that can take for ever but is a very necessary part of the process and leads to a better product in the end. Art is also a very time consuming and important step that can delay a game. But I would rather have a good looking game than a finely tested and tuned stick figure crayon drawing for sure!

Each year since the inception of the blog in 2016 I have posted this list highlighting my most anticipated wargames for the upcoming year. The list has grown each year with the first entry consisting of only 7 games, then growing to 10 and in 2019 ballooning to 12. This year, I kept it to 12 but that was a very difficult undertaking as there are just so many great looking games on tap. In case you missed my post from last year you can read that here: 12 Most Anticipated Wargames of 2019!

12. Undaunted: North Africa from Osprey Games

One of my surprise games from 2019 was a deck-building tactical game called Undaunted: Normandy designed by a rising star in the gaming industry David Thompson & Trevor Benjamin. The game is simply fun and deals with the setting and history very well using some interesting non-traditional wargaming mechanics. But I really like creativity and am open to these types of games.

After the critical success of the initial game in the series, Osprey has announced that the Undaunted series will continue with the setting changing to the deserts of North Africa during World War II and pitting the raiders of Britain’s Long Range Desert Group against Italian forces.

Using the same system as was used in Undaunted: Normandy, Undaunted: North Africa players will have the option of playing through a series of missions that can be linked to form a campaign. The major difference between the two games is the addition of several new unit types, including Saboteurs, Recon Aircraft, and vehicles including Tanks. The game still is using the artistic talents of Roland McDonald and should be available to the public around August. Not a lot of information out there just yet so we will have to speculate about what the abilities of Tanks are and how they are controlled. Does the Tank Commander only work on tanks?

We will of course be reaching out to the designers to do an interview for the blog and will hopefully also get to play the game at GenCon as well with David.

11. Maori: Warriors of the Long White Cloud from Compass Games

A few years ago I played a very cool 4X game on Ancient Polynesia called Conquest of Paradise from GMT Games designed by Kevin McPartland. That game was a very cool experience and we really enjoyed the historical flavor included in the game. I have also played another game on New Zealand called Maori Wars from Legion Wargames designed by John Poniske and really enjoyed that experience as well. So when this one came onto the pre-order from Compass Games I was immediately intrigued because of the time period and because of the designer . Plus I really like that cover!

From the game page we read the following:

Maori: Warriors of the Long White Cloud is a card-driven war game that puts you in charge of a complex society as you try to impose your will on your neighbors – using essentially stone-age technology. Players begin the game on the North Island of Aotearoa, in charge of only a single iwi (or tribe). Other players are scattered across the map, with the many intervening iwi still neutral in this power struggle. You must use your force of will to recruit neighboring iwi, using their people and resources to increase your power base. You begin with almost nothing, so you must train the population into a fighting force, build war canoes, and expand your base by building and fortifying new villages. Should you focus on building a large land force, or building fast and flexible war canoes? You decide!

We love the CDG mechanic as the card play tells a great narrative and really gives players options to take the historical events, which are usually really powerful, or use the Ops Points to take actions of their choosing.

The double deck of Action Cards determine the tempo of the game. In your turn, you play one card, either for the Event or for the Operations Points. The number of cards in your hand is determined by the number of villages you control. Ops points can be used for either building or moving. Nearly all of the cards are different, so you will never know what opportunities your opponents might have- the cards are filled with curses and omens and natural disasters. Many cards are reaction cards, allowing you to interrupt your opponents’ plans or augment your combat.

The map becomes a very important part of this game as it takes on the role of the land and either helps or hinders players as they move about the land trying to gain allies and conquer their rivals.

The map is divided into areas, each iwi encompassing one or two areas. Mountains and forests hinder your movement, but battles take place within the areas. Simply total the number of combat points each player has in the area, and the larger force adds the difference to his die roll. But then the cards fly! Ambushes, curses, haka, frightened troops and leaders – what will happen next? When the dust settles, one player must retreat – how far is determined by how badly he lost. The longer the retreat, the more likely that the defeated warriors will throw down their weapons in panic. The victor might capture some of the enemy – and then must decide whether to conscript them to help build his economy, or add them to the menu of the victory celebration back home.

It looks like a bit of chaos and uncertainty but appears to have a really well integrated theme and allows players a lot of freedom of choice in how they go about conquering the land and its people.

If you are interested in Maori: Warriors of the Long White Cloud you can pre-order a copy for $54.00 from the Compass Games website at the following link: https://www.compassgames.com/preorders/maori-warriors-of-the-long-white-cloud.html

It appears that the expected release date is 4th Quarter 2020 so we still have a long wait ahead of us on this one.

10. At All Costs! The Great War in the East from Hollandspiele

I have never really been a huge fan of World War I and its history and really haven’t played many games on the subject. But, once I played Fields of Despair from GMT Games, I began to take more of an interest. Then I came across some information in early 2017 on an interesting design coming from Hollandspiele that focused on the East Front of World War I called At All Costs! and I reached out to the designer Tim Taylor to discuss the game with him. That was nearly 3 years ago but this long-awaited follow-up to his other design on WWI To The Last Man has finally been announced as being released this year. While some aspects of the game will be familiar there have been major changes to the design to deal with the very different focus of these campaigns. I don’t have any further information on the design at this point but am very interested in the subject and Tim’s vision.

As I mentioned, we did an interview with the designer Tim Taylor a few years ago and you can read that here at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2017/05/22/interview-with-tim-taylor-designer-of-at-all-costs-the-great-war-in-the-east-from-hollandspiele/

9. Enemy Action: Kharkov from Compass Games

I have yet to play Enemy Action: Ardennes but know that it is a game with a very rabid following from a great designer. I met John Butterfield at WBC by the way and he was a fantastic person. We didn’t get a chance to sit down and discuss this game but I really wish we had. Enemy Action: Kharkov is the second game in John Butterfield’s acclaimed Enemy Action Series of card-driven games simulating pivotal battles in World War II, playable by two players or one player controlling either side in the conflict.

From the game page we read the following:

Enemy Action: Kharkov portrays the Third Battle of Kharkov, the key Eastern Front battle in which the German Army ended a string of Soviet victories begun at Stalingrad. In the late winter of 1943, Soviet Operations code-named Star and Gallop drove the Germans from the city of Kharkov and threatened a complete breakthrough, only to be driven back by the German counteroffensive known as Von Manstein’s Back Hand Blow. Each volume in the Enemy Action series features: Two-player competition with low complexity and constant decision points for both sides;

Solitaire play of either side with systems governing all aspects of enemy command and tactics;

Card-driven impulse system, with multi-purpose cards played to activate formations, implement command events, or gain tactical advantages in combat.

Diceless and chartless combat system – players draw combat chits that build a narrative of each combat. The solo games add fog of war to the experience. Many enemy unit locations in the solo games are unknown until your forces move to contact. Enemy units behind the front line often disappear to reappear elsewhere, within realistic movement limitations.

If you are interested in Enemy Action: Kharkov you can pre-order a copy for $82.00 from the Compass Games website at the following link: https://www.compassgames.com/preorders/enemy-action-kharkov.html

It appears that the expected release date is 4th Quarter 2020 so we still have a long wait ahead of us on this one and it is one that I could easily see slipping to 2021.

8. Imperial Tide: The Great War 1914-1918 from Compass Games

What a cover! I love it. I did get to see the prototype of Imperial Tide at WBC with Gregory M. Smith and it really looks good. If you liked Pacific Tide, this is more of that system just used to cover a game on World War I. To quote Greg, “Think Paths of Glory except the design objective is the whole war. 2.5 hours or so with a small footprint.”

From the game page we read the following:

Imperial Tide: The Great War 1914-1918 is a 2-player strategic level game which places you in command of either the Allied or Central Powers during The Great War (World War I.) Each turn consists of a year, during which multiple card plays occur. These give the players movement, combats, entrenchments, and other actions. At the end of each year, players must make critical decisions on which cards to re-buy in an attempt to win the war outright or to win by placing the other side in a disadvantageous position by 1918. Imperial Tide is based on the popular, action-packed Pacific Tide game system by Gregory M. Smith, with many combat and strategic decisions to challenge players in just a single evening’s game.

If you are afraid that this game is simply a clone of Pacific Tide and that nothing new is being included in the design, think again. There are new elements. From the game page we see the following:

One new mechanic in Imperial Tide is the option to conduct “Attrition Combat” instead of regular combat. By using Attrition Combat, you are not attempting to take ground – you are merely attempting to inflict casualties on the enemy and wear him down. This type of combat automatically causes both sides to take losses. Another new key mechanic in the game system is the use of Resource Points. Each nationality has a set amount, and there is an option to buy an extra point each year. Although mainly intended to replace infantry strength, they are extremely flexible in that they can be used in limited amounts for movement and combat operations. They can be thought of as a sort of “operational reserve” and should be used judiciously by players.

If you are interested in Imperial Tide: The Great War, 1914-1918 you can pre-order a copy for $50.00 from the Compass Games website at the following link: https://www.compassgames.com/preorders/imperial-tide-the-great-war-1914-1918.html

The expected release date is 3rd Quarter 2020.

7. A Time for Trumpets: The Battle of the Bulge, December 1944 from GMT Games

I love monster wargames….they don’t really always love me but I love them. We also don’t get to play many of them for various reasons, including lack of space and not being able to leave big games out and set up for weeks at a time because of Alexander’s kids! (I love my nephews!) With A Time for Trumpets designed by Bruno Sinigaglio another monster has been unleashed and I just have to have it. With no less than 5 maps (that’s right, I said 5!) and 12 sheets with over 1,600 counters, this game is big.

The Battle of the Bulge is one of four major battles from World War II that seem to have the most designs out there. Those battles include Normandy, the East Front, North Africa and the Bulge. And, I have played a few Bulge games and seem to always come away dissatisfied. For example, we played Winter Thunder designed by the incomparable Brian Train and really enjoyed the design, especially the chit pull system and the attack matrix that uses a double blind draw. Delicious design that really left us wanting more! But even with those great elements, the battle is a difficult one to make a playable game. As we all know, the Germans simply spend the first 5-6 rounds running over the poorly supplied defending Americans (and British) and then the reinforcements show up, their resolve stiffens, the weather clears giving more air support and DRMs for combat and they begin to win back some of the ground that they gave up.

After reading the summary on the GMT Games game page, I became excited about the game as I read about some things I found familiar from my others plays of Bulge games, but also saw some new ideas included. I am excited to see the colors used for the counters as with 1,600 counters and probably 30+ different HQs, this game is going to be colorful.

Here is an excerpt from the game page to give you an idea of the different concepts included in the design:

HQ activation status (active or resting), fatigue and exhaustion, command and control, formation supply, supply by air, German fuel shortages, American supply dumps, ground conditions, atmospheric conditions, air strafing and interdiction, construction of defensive positions and bridges, demolition, sacrosanct formation boundaries, limited winter movement across rivers and streams, strategic movement, infiltration due to limited visibility, over-run of vulnerable units, German night combat advantage, Kampfgruppe Peiper Breakout, German Nebelwerfer Operations, German FA Operations, Allied FA Operations, Time on Target, terrain effects for ground combat, weapons effects on ground combat, exploitation after combat, etc.

I’m ready to learn some history and take my turn commanding forces at the Battle of the Bulge.

We published an interview with Bruno Sinigaglio last year and you can read that here at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2018/05/21/interview-with-bruno-sinigaglio-designer-of-a-time-for-trumpets-the-battle-of-the-bulge-december-1944-from-gmt-games/

If you are interested, here is a link to the game page where you can order A Time for Trumpets for the special P500 price of $89.00 (regularly $149.00, but remember, there are 5 maps and 1,600 counters): https://www.gmtgames.com/p-658-a-time-for-trumpets-the-battle-of-the-bulge-december-1944.aspx

The game currently is in final art and simply awaiting a shipping date. In the last Monthly Update email from GMT Games on January 23rd it stated it would ship in the next 3-5 months.

6. All Bridges Burning: Red Revolt and White Guard in Finland, 1917-1918 from GMT Games

The games of the COIN Series are good, really good!.. We love them all…unashamedly! Looking forward to all the announced volumes that are upcoming (and even those that are not announced yet such as the one we have recently shared on The Troubles in Northern Ireland), but I am really anticipating Volume X on the Finnish Civil War from first time designer Vez Arponen.

From the game page we read:

All Bridges Burning recreates the political and military affairs of the Finnish civil war in a new COIN System volume for three players. The Reds seek to stage a working class revolt and then hold on to their gains, while the White Senate forces seek to reassert control. A third, non-violent Social Democratic faction fights for the survival of moderate leftism and political reform. All three factions must keep the national sentiment conciliatory enough for a post-conflict settlement and national independence. In addition, the non-player powers of Germany and Russia offer military assistance to the Senate and the Reds, respectively. Excessive foreign involvement, however, could quash the dream of Finnish independence and prompt a collective loss of all three player factions. Historical events, asymmetrical action menus, as well as extensive historical design notes familiarize the players with the historical period.

The really interesting part of this design is the unique 3 player sequence of play. Once again from the game page:

A unique sequence of play for three factions poses players – whether veteran or new to the COIN Series – fresh challenges in selecting from the asymmetric commands and special activities. The Reds will find themselves needing to split time and resources between competing tasks of solidifying the Red revolt by creating working organs of civilian administration on the one hand, and fighting an increasingly desperate war against a far more powerful enemy on the other. The White Senate faction, in contrast, has a more traditional war to fight. The Senate will want to enhance their military performance by capabilities such as armored trains, cannons, as well as the Finnish, German-trained 27th Jaeger Battalion. Meanwhile the Social Democrats will be focused on building and maintaining underground networks of information, distributing news across the fronts, and advancing a stagnating political process while fending off retributions from the two warring factions.

A simple but effective card-driven non-player system enables the game to be played solitaire as well as in a two-player mode. The structure of the sequence of play, the character of the commands and special activities in the game, the smaller number of players, and compact size combine to enable All Bridges Burning to play fast. The solitaire system has been designed to preserve that speed and fluidity of play.

We were able to do an interview with designer VPJ Arponen and also have done a series of Event Card Spoilers that will give you a good feel for the game and it’s history: #3 November Revolution in Russia, #8 General Strike, #9 Declaration of Finnish Independence, #27 The Reds Launch a Major Offensive, #43 Rough Justice, #45 Finland’s Fate Hangs in Balance, #24 Red Revolt!, #25 Disarming Russian Garrisons,#11 Weapons from Russia? and #30 Meetings in the Catacomb.

If you are interested in All Bridges Burning, you can pre-order a copy for $49.00 from the GMT Games website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-675-all-bridges-burning-red-revolt-and-white-guard-in-finland-1917-18.aspx

The game currently is in final art and simply awaiting a shipping date. In the last Monthly Update email from GMT Games on January 23rd it stated it would ship in the next 3-5 months.

5. Versailles 1919 from GMT Games

At WBC in 2017, we had the distinct pleasure of playing Versailles 1919 with one of the designers Mark Herman and we really enjoyed the game (I actually won the game which was a four player affair with me, Alexander, Moe Fitzgerald and Mark. I must confess that Mark helped me win in the last round so I see it that we both won, me especially because I was able to play a game designed by one of my design heroes).

The game revolves around the struggles of the Entente powers post WWI to bring a lasting peace to the world. In a four player game, the active factions represented are Great Britain, the United States, France, and Italy. The game can be adjusted to two or three powers with Italy becoming an inactive faction and the players taking turns acting as the third active faction, but like all of these games, max players provides the optimal negotiating experience.

Versailles 1919 has a few moving parts to it that will take you a few moments to come to grips with as there’s an agenda of issues which will be ‘debated’, as players are trying to get the issues settled in their favor. These issues are an abstraction of issues that were discussed as major parts of the Treaty of Versailles and include many conflicts, border disputes, economic situations and colonial affairs that spanned the globe at the time. The issues will score victory points both directly and indirectly and include a printed VP cost but also have a series of icons on them that are used for set collection points and often affect the national contentment track. The national contentment track signifies how happy the people back home are with their ‘cut’ of the treaty. A fascinating balancing act showed itself in trying to keep the people at home happy, whilst still imposing your worldview in global affairs. Using your military might may secure you a valuable issue, but upset the people at home, who will then clamor for demilitarization, at which point you will lose military capital that can affect you later in the game with other issues.

On top of all of that there are foreign delegate cards that represent real historical figures that attended the conference. Mostly these cards give one time bonuses to the person that ‘settles’ an issue in someone’s favor. The game is played by players placing colored wooden cubes atop the issue cards when it is their turn showing their level of interest and commitment to settling that issue. The next player may want to increase their bid and put more cubes of their color on that issue instead. Any player may opt to forgo ‘bidding’ and instead settle one of the two issues on the table. They do this by picking up the issue and giving it to the player who has the most cubes on it. This is then put in their victory display or tableau. Most of the political cubes on the card are exhausted and will need to be recovered later, so management of the influence economy cubes becomes very important and a key to the game. You can take your turn to recover a certain amount of your exhausted cubes, but that is it, you get to do nothing else and this can be very bad at certain times or when you really have an issue available to you that you would do well by winning. Tough choices for sure and that is one of the things that makes this game great.

If you are interested in Versailles 1919, you can pre-order a copy for $59.00 from the GMT Games website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-711-versailles-1919.aspx

The game currently is in final art and simply awaiting a shipping date. In the last Monthly Update email from GMT Games on January 23rd it stated it would ship in the next 3-5 months.

4. Caesar: Rome vs. Gaul, Gallic Wars 57-52 BC from GMT Games

Mark Simonitch is a very talented designer! (understatement I know but its very true). His talents have given us many great games including the ’4X Series (Normandy ’44, Ardennes ’44 and Holland ’44) and the great Hannibal: Rome vs. Carthage and many others (The U.S. Civil War, France ’40, etc.). I am always amazed by his talents and the way he mixes a bunch of great mechanics together to make a very playable and enjoyable simulation of historical events. Well, he is now back to the Ancients after doing several World War II games and I couldn’t be more excited.

From the game page we read the following:

Caesar: Rome vs. Gaul is a fast-playing, easy-to-learn, two-player card-driven game on Caesar’s conquest of Gaul. One player plays Caesar as he attempts to gain wealth and fame in Gallia at the expense of the Gauls. The other player controls all the independent tribes of Gaul as they slowly awake to the peril of Roman conquest. Caesar: Rome vs. Gaul uses many of the core rules and systems used in Hannibal: Rome vs. Carthage. Players are dealt 7 cards at the start of each turn and use their cards to move their armies and place control markers. Players familiar with Hannibal: Rome vs. Carthage will quickly learn this game.

The game covers the height of the Gallic Wars, the period between 57 BC and 52 BC when Caesar campaigned back and forth across Gaul putting down one rebellion after another and invading Germania and Britannia. Units are individual Roman Legions or Gallic Tribes. Each turn represents one year.

As you know, I am a huge fan of Card Driven Games (CDG) and this one looks to be right up my alley. And this one professes to be a fast playing CDG, which is always a welcome thing. As is usual for Mark and his designs, he has chosen some key points from the history of the campaigns to focus on in the design. These interesting Special Rules include the following:

Gallic Spring Muster

Roman Winter Attrition

Leaders

Fortified Towns

Uprisings

Invasions of Germania and Britannia

Devastation

The map also is a thing of beauty and deserves to be placed in a frame and hung in a conspicuous place in my game room.

If you are interested in Caesar: Rome VS Gaul, Gallic Wars 57-52 BC, you can pre-order a copy for $42.00 on the GMT Games’ website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-755-caesar-rome-vs-gaul.aspx

The game currently is in the art department. In the last Monthly Update email from GMT Games on January 23rd it stated it would ship in the next 5-9 months.

3. Stilicho: Last of the Romans from Hollandspiele

Of all of the games that I am highlighting on this list, this is the one game that I really don’t have any good information about. Other than the fact that I loved the first game by the designer Robert DeLeskie (The Wars of Marcus Aurelius) and that it is a solitaire game based in the Roman Empire.

From Tom Russell’s blog post in early 2019 we read the following:

Speaking of Romans, Robert DeLeskie has a sequel to his popular The Wars of Marcus Aurelius. This new design is Stilicho: Last of the Romans. The card angst that elevated WOMA from its States of Siege roots is very much in play here (I’d say it’s even more angsty!) and there are more bells and whistles, making for a more complex and challenging experience.

I am going to try to get an interview with the designer soon and we will all just have to wait for the information to dribble out. There isn’t even a BGG game page!

2. By Stealth and Sea from Dan Verssen Games

I have really enjoyed the wargames coming from designer David Thompson (and his designer buddies) over the past two years including Pavlov’s House, Castle Itter and his other multi-players games like Undaunted: Normandy and Europe Divided. These games are very well done, well researched and most importantly are interesting to play with the right amount of historical detail and flavor thrown in with some solid mechanics to create a playable experience for anyone interested in history.

His most recent effort, in addition to the expansion Undaunted: North Africa highlighted above, is a solitaire game on a very obscure and interesting part of World War II.

By Stealth and Sea is a tactical solitaire or cooperative game that takes place during the Battle of the Mediterranean in World War II. In By Stealth and Sea, you lead elements of an Italian commando frogmen unit called Decima Flottiglia MAS. Under your command, teams of frogmen will pilot manned torpedoes in attacks against the Royal Navy in the heavily guarded harbors of Gibraltar, Algiers, and Alexandria.

I actually have a prototype copy in my possession that landed last week and I am currently reading through the rules (I love how David organizes and layouts the rules as they are very easy to follow) to do a written interview and get some plays in to put together a preview video that will be attached to the Kickstarter campaign slated to begin on February 25th.

One of the really interesting elements of the design is the campaign system which allows for you to upgrade your units as they move through missions making their success chance improved as you go.

By Stealth and Sea’s campaign system features all nine key historic manned torpedo attacks by the Decima Flottiglia MAS against the Royal Navy. During the campaign, you can advance your technology and train your frogmen. But the Royal Navy responds to successful attacks by improving their defenses.

Keep your eyes open for the Kickstarter campaign at the end of the month and our interview and preview video. This one looks very interesting and is sure to be something different to experience.

1. The Dark Summer: Normandy 1944 from GMT Games

We played and fell in love with The Dark Sands this past year and now are very interested in The Dark Series and it’s very interesting Chit-Pull Activation System that simply tells a fantastic and interesting narrative of battle.

From the game page, we read the following:

The Dark Summer: Normandy 1944 is the latest in Ted S. Raicer’s WWII operational series that began with The Dark Valley: The East Front Campaign 1941-45. The game uses a chit-pull activation system that determines both the order and type of each sides’ actions during the game’s ten action-packed turns, covering June 6 to August 21, 1944. The availability of Action Round chits (for the Germans, and separately for the British and US forces) is itself determined by the draw of Weather chits, one per turn, which reflect the importance of weather on the effectiveness of Allied air superiority and Allied shipping across the Channel. Weather also determines the number of German Reaction markers, which allow limited response to Allied actions. The “Dark” chit pull system makes The Dark Summer an excellent game for solo play, while keeping both players involved in face-to-face play.

While the game is large in scope it is designed with moderate complexity and appears to be very playable. The game does however cover all the most important elements of the campaign. There are rules for the D-Day Landings, untried German strong-points and Ost battalions, Allied tac-air and carpet bombing, Allied artillery superiority, German nebelwerfer and flak guns, Allied naval support, the conquest of Cherbourg, exiting and re-entering the map, and variable entry and possible delay of both side’s reinforcements.

If you are interested in The Dark Summer: Normandy 1944, you can pre-order a copy for $38.00 on the GMT Games’ website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-699-the-dark-summer-normandy-1944.aspx

The game currently is nearing art department readiness but no shipping date was mentioned in the Monthly Update email from GMT Games on January 23rd. I am confident this one will come to fruition this year but it will probably be in the 4th Quarter.

I hope you had a good time reading the list (I know I had a good time writing it!) and I hope that you have a good financing plan to purchase all the gaming goodness coming soon. Let me know what games you are looking forward to in 2020.

A few other games that I’m looking forward to in 2020 are Europe Divided from Phalanx (also by David Thompson), Point Blank from Lock ‘n Load Publishing, White Eagle Defiant from Hollandspiele, No Motherland Without and Western Front Ace from Compass Games and Old School Tactical Volume 3 from Flying Pig Games to name just a few. You might also be asking me why Imperial Struggle from GMT Games is not on this list?….well, the reason is that I have highlighted it on the past two lists and have been burned so I will leave it at this. That game is really hotly anticipated by both me and Alexander and we can’t wait to get it on our table whenever it is ready to go!

-Grant