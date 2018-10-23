Loading…loading…loading…CRASH. The server stopped responding. Like many of you, that was my experience nearly the entire day last Thursday as the GMT Fall Sale kicked off. After not having a sale for three years, the demand is just off the chain and I’m not sure there is any server ever designed that could handle the traffic generated by this rush for the greatest games of all time all at 50% off!

In case you missed it, or have been living under a rock, here are the nitty gritty details on the sale from the Monthly Update.

Sale Duration: 1 pm (Pacific Time) October 18 – Midnight (Pacific Time) October 25, 2018

Sale Details: 50% off on all IN-STOCK GMT games (not UGG, Vae Victis, Ludifolie or Hexasim) games:

Sale Quantity Limit: Maximum of 20 Items

How to Get the Sale Price: Go to our website and prepare your order from eligible games (see below, in “Items you can buy at the 50% off Sale Price). Then, when you checkout, use the following code to get 50% off on the order: GMTSale2018

NOTE: Please DO NOT combine Sale items on the same order as a P500 order. This makes it much more difficult for the office and warehouse folks to process.

Items you can buy at the 50% off Sale Price:

1. Any In-Stock GMT Game (everything they’ve shipped up through the COINFEST Part 1 games, but NOT including A Distant Plain, Fire in the Lake, or the FitL Update Kit – which are P500 games shipping now)

2. You can also purchase Accessories as one of your “items”

In addition to the Annual Sale info, the October Monthly Update email had lots of other good information, including 3 new games being offered on P500! Let’s take a look at those games.

Dominant Species: Marine

Dominant Species is simply a fantastic area control game. In fact, I think so much of it that it is listed as #3 on my Top 10 Games of All Time. Gene has been hinting for months that there was an upcoming expansion to one of their best selling games of all time and I guessed an expansion for Dominant Species several times. Looks like I was onto something as they have added Dominant Species: Marine to the P500 this month and I will be adding it to my list.

For players of the original Dominant Species, this iteration introduces several key evolutions to the system:

Actions are taken immediately whenever a pawn is placed instead of waiting to execute actions after all pawns are on the board. This gives players a bit more flexibility in their strategy, doesn’t increase game time when more pawns are acquired by players, and lessens the brain-burn quite a bit since it alleviates the burden of having to plan out an entire turn in advance. Domination is no longer on a per-tile basis, and is no longer ‘competitive’ with other players. In this game you check dominance for each element type over the entire earth, and whether or not you dominate an element type is independent of whether one or more opponents also dominate it. Domination of an element is how you acquire – and try to maintain – control of the special pawns. Animals no longer have default special abilities. Now, players are dealt 3 Trait cards during setup, choosing one to keep and putting the others back in the box. The chosen Trait gives their animal one of eighteen unique abilities spread amongst the Trait cards. Acquiring special pawns through domination gives a player great flexibility in planning and executing a strategy. Special pawns can ‘bump’ an opponent’s basic pawn in order to take an action that would otherwise be blocked. They can be placed anywhere on the action display (where basic pawns must be placed in top-to-bottom order only). There are powerful action spaces where only a special pawn can be placed. And at the end of the game, each special pawn awards its owner VP’s according to its highest achieved dominance value.

To get a better feel for the game and to explore these and other refinements between the two games in greater detail, check out the (playtest) version of the full rulebook online using this link: https://indd.adobe.com/view/d626ba9d-1f81-41d1-8bc0-c0a03e6c8639

If you are interested in Dominant Species: Marine, you can pre-order a copy for the special P500 price of $55.00 from the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-738-dominant-species-marine.aspx

Next War: Vietnam

I’m going to be honest here. I have yet to play one of the many Next War Series games. Alexander owns Next War: Taiwan but we just have had other games to play. This one may be the title that gets me off the bench though and into the game. I love a good Vietnam wargame! This is a statement that I typically say about a Vietnam wargame set in the 1960’s or early 70’s. But I am intrigued by a modern war set in the same jungles as well.

Next War: Vietnam is the fifth game in the Next War Series. This game returns the action to Asia and the powderkeg surrounding the South China Sea. This time the Chinese don’t intend a limited, punitive expedition; they intend to squash the burgeoning threat from their southern border once and for all and prove, through force of arms, that the South China Sea is theirs. Building on the naval rules showcased in Next War: Taiwan, players will have a chance to fight over the Spratly and Paracel Islands once again, as well as the mountainous jungles of North Vietnam.

If the U.S. gets involved, it might finally land troops in Haiphong Harbor and march on Hanoi, albeit as a relief force and as an ally to its former enemy. The question is what will the rest of the region do? Will they join a side or stay neutral?

Next War: Vietnam will also allow players to play a combined game with Next War: Taiwan, and with the rules in the latter game, adding on Next War: Korea as well for what would amount to the Pacific Front of World War III.

There are several Standard Game scenarios. Some are small and focus on limited objectives, while at least one will be a campaign game encompassing the entire map. Similarly to previous games in the series, the Advanced Game scenarios will be divided into various starting points representing different levels of build-up before the game begins.

If you are interested in Next War: Vietnam, you can pre-order a copy for the special P500 price of $59.00 from the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-733-next-war-vietnam.aspx

Hunt for Blackbeard

A game designed by Volko Ruhnke is about as can’t miss as you can get. He has had a busy year already as he has been working on three games (and I bet even a few more than that behind the scenes) including Ariovistus, Nevsky and now a new game Hunt for Blackbeard.

Hunt for Blackbeard is a two-player boardgame that portrays the effort in 1718 by the colony of Virginia and the Royal Navy to track down the notorious pirate Blackbeard (Edward Teach) as he sought refuge in colonial North Carolina. It features the historical events, places, and personages involved in Blackbeard’s demise 300 years ago, and the real-world challenges of “golden-age” piracy and pirate hunting.

One player takes the role of Blackbeard and the other the pirate hunters. Blackbeard seeks to commit acts of piracy or to enjoy a pirate’s life while remaining free. The hunters try to discern Blackbeard’s plans to thwart his piracy. The game may end in a battle in which either the hunters capture Blackbeard or the pirate wins by seizing a hunters’ ship as his prize!

Here is a look at some of the playing pieces:

In each of up to four turns, players draw secret tiles that gradually reveal opportunities for Blackbeard to pursue his piratical aims and for the hunters to interview informants who may know of Blackbeard’s whereabouts.

The players next commit Action pawns behind their screens to prepare defenses, sail, scout, or plan piracy. Blackbeard then secretly records any changes to the information on the main map. As the hunters take their turn, they inspect markers on the map—often secretly—as they seek Blackbeard, his camp, or any wake of his passage. Blackbeard will not know how much the hunters have learned before they strike!

Combat ensues if hunters catch up with Blackbeard’s sloop. If Blackbeard remains unchallenged at the right location, he carries out his piracy, placing gold cubes onto tiles among those drawn. Blackbeard can win through piracy while evading the hunters. But if a boarding action occurs, the winner automatically takes the game, enabling the pirate to win by girding for a fight and luring the hunters in.

The game is designed for two players and takes about 45 minutes to play. I really enjoy programmed movement and secret planning in games and really am interested to see how this one unfolds. I am interested enough though to go ahead and pull the trigger and add it to my P500 list.

If you are interested in Hunt for Blackbeard, you can pre-order a copy for the special P500 price of $42.00 from the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-739-hunt-for-blackbeard.aspx

New P500’s on the Horizon

I kind of gave up on this feature last month with prognosticating as I just didn’t really have any intel on any of the games that were listed. Gene has really tightened things up and has probably threatened all my sources with exile if they released any info. With that being said, I’ll give it a try this month and make some guesses.

Here are the games that are being hinted at:

An American Civil War themed game – I’m guessing that Mr. Herman Luttmann has something on the drawing board.

A Cooperative game featuring the Emerald Isle – no idea at all. But if it’s the Emerald Isle it has to have leprechauns. I’m guessing mutant zombie leprechauns! Gene am I warm?

A new game from Mark Herman – I don’t have anything. Ever since I beat Mark at Versailles 1919 at WBC he has ignored my emails and calls. A shame really as we were so close. (I did have lunch with him and it was glorious!)

A new Lunchtime series game – no idea.

A fast-playing multi-pack wargame series: theme pre-1900 warfare – once again, nothing!

I will simply have to pick up my efforts in this area and may have to start resorting to bribery.

It was also really cool to see the following graphic in the update that had links to our websites. Really nice Gene and I am truly honored to be grouped with such an accumulation of prestigious bloggers/content creators.

Conclusion and Summary of My P500 Orders

As I always tend to end these posts, I will post a summary of where my 32 P500 games stand as of October 22nd. I routinely check the status of each of my games and also will show the change in orders as compared to the last time I wrote them down on September 23rd.

I added all three of the new P500 games this month as they all looked really good, especially Dominant Species: Marine and Next War: Vietnam.

Thanks for the support that you all give us with your comments and encouragement. I hope that you all have found some good deals on your GMT Games wish list with the Fall Sale this month and continue to support the best publisher in the business.

-Grant