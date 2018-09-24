Variety is the spice of life. That’s a statement that I agree with in life as well as in board games. Who likes to eat the same thing over and over, meal after meal, even if that meal is filet mignon? I need some chicken now and again…you know?!

Why am I starting off this post this way? Well I can just hear it now. The complaints about the new addition to the P500 this month. It’s too euro! It’s not a wargame and has nothing to do with history. Well you are right but that doesn’t mean that it isn’t a good game. I am going to be open minded about it and check it out. One of my favorite games from GMT Games is an area control euro in Dominant Species. I am open minded and willing to give this one a chance.

In case you missed the Monthly Update email, here is a link: https://www.gmtgames.com/news.aspx?showarticle=382

Now, onto the news.

IGA Award 2018 Nominee for Colonial Twilight

I simply copied and pasted this segment from the update for your info.

Congratulations to designer Brian Train and all of the Colonial Twilight Development, Testing, Art, and Production teams, as Colonial Twilight has been nominated for a 2018 International Gamer’s Award as the best “General Strategy Two Player Game.” In our history, we’ve only had about a dozen or so games nominated for this award, so this is a big honor for Brian and his teams, as well as for GMT. Nice work, everyone.

Congrats to Brian Train on this honor. I love Colonial Twilight (here is my review) and really appreciate Brian’s style. He works hard at this design thing and it is nice to see this honor come his way!

Mystery Wizard

Over the past few months in the “On the Horizon” feature of the Monthly Update, Gene has been teasing us with a very cryptic statement about a “fantasy themed strategy game”. Well, I have had very little idea of what the game could be, and despite my best efforts with online reconnaissance, could find no hints about the game’s identify. Until this month when the mystery became clear.

On a hexed isle far across a shining sea, wizards duel for magical supremacy and the fate of the island itself. Mystery Wizard is a game for 2 to 6 players that takes around an hour to play, starring 8 unique spellcasting characters, each providing a radically different strategic experience. When each player chooses a wizard, they are selecting a totally unique set of spells and abilities which will flavor their strategic choices and paths to victory.

Each wizard begins the game in their village, in a corner of the hexagonal board. In the center of the board is a tower filled with ancient secrets. The objective of the game is to loot the tower and return two of its Mysteries home to your village. However, Mysteries are scarce, and in order to secure your own, you’ll need to take them from someone else. Fierce opposition from rival wizards will take the form of fireballs, cyclones, wild animals, lightning bolts and more, leading to a chaotic capture-the-flag brawl where alliances can form or dissolve in the blink of an eye.

I think the game sounds fun as it is basically an asymmetric Wizards Duel with the added element of capture the flag.

Here is what another pretty good designer had to say about Mystery Wizard:

“What I adore about Mystery Wizard is all the personality packed into the various wizards that you get to try. It reminds me in a fond way of Cosmic Encounter, with complex interactions among a rotating cast of characters, playing out within a simple engine. Mystery Wizard then amps up the variation with a deck of spells and artifacts that combine in rapid-fire shootouts. The multi-way asymmetry going on in this kind of design is devilishly tricky to balance. The clever inventors of Mystery Wizard spent years tuning and trimming, and that hard works shows in every play.” —Volko Ruhnke

For a look at gameplay, check out this post on InsideGMT written by Andrew Ruhnke: http://www.insidegmt.com/?p=21402

At this point, I am intrigued by the game but want to see a bit more on how it plays before I pull the trigger.

If you are interested in Mystery Wizard, you can pre-order a copy for the P500 price of $38.00 from the GMT Games website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-734-mystery-wizard.aspx

Fabled Sale

I’ve been on the GMT Games bandwagon for many years and there hasn’t been a sale since 2015. That’s 3 years if you are counting. I actually wasn’t sure that this “sale” actually would ever happen. But this month comes word that there will be a sale in October!! The sale will start October 16th and will run for about a week. An update with all the details will be forthcoming soon.

In the past though, you will receive a “coupon” for each P500 you have purchased since the last sale and this “coupon” is good for 50% off any game in stock. That is a huge deal and can get a lot of new games in your collection for not much money.

New P500 Reprint Additions

This month there were two new P500 Reprints added this month. They include:

Hoplite, 2nd Printing

Washington’s War , 3rd Printing

I have not played Hoplite but I love Washington’s War. And both of these games are quality additions to the reprint list

Conclusion and Summary of My P500 Orders

As I always tend to end these posts, I will post a summary of where my 31 P500 games stand as of September 23rd. I routinely check the status of each of my games and also will show the change in orders as compared to the last time I wrote them down on August 30th.

I didn’t add any games to my P500 this month, which is good for me, but I am intrigued by the new offering. I just want a little more info before I take the plunge.

Over the past few months, we at The Players’ Aid have received a lot of great games, including Cataclysm, Hitler’s Reich, Skies Above the Reich, Gallipoli 1915, Fort Sumter and No Retreat 3, all that we are in the process of playing, doing quick video reviews and more in-depth written reviews.

I am sorry that our output has slowed but I lost my job last month and am focused on finding new employment, which can be like a full time job. Wish me luck and Alexander and I will keep working hard to put out great content to help you all know what is upcoming in the wargaming world.

Thanks for the support and thanks to GMT for being so wonderful!

-Grant