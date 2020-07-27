This month was a very interesting one with the Monthly Update in that we saw two new games added that were both expansions to established systems. Alexander is absolutely giddy about the Unconditional Surrender expansion and has talked my ear off about it since the announcement (I actually just got another text from him!). I am very excited about the new The Last Hundred Yards expansion as it takes us to the Pacific Theater and should be really interesting. GMT continues to forge ahead and put out superior quality games for us. I received my copy of Imperial Struggle and was really impressed with the game as I opened up the box, sorted and punched the components and began thumbing through the rulebook. I am thinking that I might like this one better than its predecessor in Twilight Struggle. Only time and several plays will tell but I am excited. Well, enough of my blabbing, let’s move onto the Monthly Update.

Also if you didn’t know, GMT offered a promotion last month for those that had lost jobs due to the pandemic. The offer included their choice of two free games. To date, it looks like many were able to apply for and be approved as they have shipped out games to 1,296 customers. This is very impressive and such a fantastic gesture! I hope that all that received these games know how great this offer was and how rare it is in our world today. Kudos to GMT!

As good as that news was, there were some bad spots shared in the update as it appears there are some who just have lost their minds. Gene mentioned that some customers demeaned their customer service staff and I simply find this reprehensible. The way you treat people is all that matters and those few people (Gene mentioned a small %) need to reconsider their approach for sure. They were probably lucky that they weren’t banned and their orders cancelled and refunded. Hang in their CS staff!

New P500’s

This month there were two new P500’s added, and interestingly each of them were expansions of a sort for established games and both are set in World War II. There also were a few 2nd Printing offerings added to the list.

Unconditional Surrender: Western Campaigns

Unconditional Surrender is one of Alexander’s favorite wargames of all time and now it looks like there is an expansion of sorts that takes the game action to focus on the Western Front which should be very interesting.

From the game page, we read the following:

Unconditional Surrender! Western Campaigns is an operational/strategic-level game covering World War 2 campaigns fought between the Axis and Western Allied factions in Western Europe. With its emphasis on force projection, players focus on the big picture of managing their military forces. Using simple mechanics and low on-map counter density, players easily handle the action without complicated subsystems or tall stacks of counters.

This game is billed as a smaller, faster playing version of Unconditional Surrender and should allow for greater exposure due to its small footprint. The game also can be used as a gateway to the larger Unconditional Surrender game for new players. There are 6 scenarios in the game that appear to be designed to expose the player to new mechanics as they progress through them. From the game page, we read the following:

From the air and ground mechanics in Poland 1939 to the airborne-assisted invasion in Denmark-Norway 1940, players learn the basic operational rules to the game that they can tune in the Balkans 1941 or French North Africa 1942 campaigns. They can then take that experience to larger, competitive scenarios like France 1940 and France 1944. You will decide how far to push your successful spearheads, not knowing how far the rest of your units will advance. You will have to decide what the right balance between timidity and recklessness is and where to commit your air and other assets for success.

This one looks amazing and I am definitely interested in seeing how it differs from the original. Differ is a bad word as it is the same system, but how they differentiate.

If you are interested in Unconditional Surrender: Western Campaigns you can pre-order a copy for $25.00 from the GMT Games website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-870-unconditional-surrender-western-campaigns.aspx

The Last Hundred Yards Volume 3: The Solomon Islands

If you didn’t know we really enjoyed The Last Hundred Yards and are eagerly awaiting Volume 2: Airborne Over Europe. The system is very interesting and uses some novel elements in regards to how victory points are scored. Really an excellent system! Now, even though there is already a new volume in development, Mike Denson has forged ahead with the next entry which takes us to the Pacific Theater of Operations of World War II: From the game page, we read the following:

The Last Hundred Yards Volume 3: The Solomon Islands is the third game in The Last Hundred Yards Series. This game focuses on the vicious and brutal Solomons Campaign, including actions to control the islands of Guadalcanal, Bougainville, and New Georgia.

We really have enjoyed games covering the PTO and find them to be very chaotic and bloody. It appears that this volume will reinforce that stereotype and keep things really interesting.

When you play the Solomon Islands Campaign missions, you will experience some of the fiercest small unit actions in the Pacific Theater. The game will focus on actions involving the 1st (The Old Breed) and 3rd (Fighting Third) Marine Divisions, as well as the Army’s 25th Infantry Division—the unit that finally drove the Japanese off the island, earning them the nickname “Tropic Lightning.”

As with the previous new volume, this one will introduce new weapons and terrain including flamethrowers, anti-tank halftracks, light and heavy jungle. Each mission will provide new challenges with different elements, forces, and situations encountered.

If you are interested in The Last Hundred Yards Volume 3: The Solomon Islands you can pre-order a copy for $41.00 from the GMT Games website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-871-the-last-hundred-yards-volume-3-the-solomon-islands.aspx

Comanchería: The Rise and Fall of the Comanche Empire 2nd Printing

I really love the system used in these solitaire First Nation wargames created by Joel Toppen. My first introduction to the series was Comanchería and I really enjoyed the system and how intelligent the AI was as I lost my first 3 or 4 plays. But I kept at it and finally won the game and now have moved to play the longer game and have won it, although I have been steamrolled several times. This one has now been added as a 2nd Printing and I would recommend that you get this one as it is really good.

Here are a few Action Point posts I wrote several years ago that will give you insight into how the game plays:

If you are interested in Comanchería: The Rise and Fall of the Comanche Empire 2nd Printing you can pre-order a copy for $44.00 from the GMT Games website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-872-comanchera-the-rise-and-fall-of-the-comanche-empire-2nd-printing.aspx

Charging and Shipping

The following update for Charging and Shipping was copied from the Update:

As GMT works through the logjam of great games sitting in their warehouse, they are shipping them in batches so as not to charge them all at once and cause problems for customers. Currently they have 11 items in the warehouse. They’ve already shipped Batch 1 in late June and are currently shipping Batch 2, as below. The remaining games will ship in August and September.

The 2nd P500 Batch – Shipping will commence on July 21st and last through July 31st. It will include the following 4 products:

Beneath the Med

Space Empires 4X, 4th Printing

Space Empires 3″ Box

The Battle of Rhode Island

The 3rd P500 Batch – Charging will start on August 5th and shipping will start in mid-August. This batch includes the following 5 products:

1989, 2nd Printing

Flying Colors, 3rd Printing

Flying Colors Update Kit

Storm Over Asia

Versailles 1919

Mid-September Shipment – GMT plans to ship the following two games, and potentially one or two more if they arrive in the warehouse, by September. 1960: The Making of the President, 2nd Edition All Bridges Burning

If you are at all interested in any of these games I would urge you to order now as they usually only hold that special P500 price for a short time after the shipping is complete. Act now to save yourself a bunch on these great games!

New P500’s on the Horizon

This is becoming a bad thing for me. I didn’t do very well with my guesses again last month as I really had no guesses. This month appears to be a bit easier as I have some guesses that are backed up with actual intel. The offerings do intrigue me and I will continue doing some more online hunting. Here is the information that Gene shared in the update with my guesses added:

Here is a brief tease for P500 additions lining up in the coming months. Note that this is not a comprehensive list, so I will switch these up a bit from month to month. For the record, my May hint of “A new game from Sal Vasta” referred to this month’s Unconditional Surrender: Western Campaigns. Over the coming 1-6 months, I anticipate that we will add:

A new COIN-series game with an “out of this world” theme – of all the hints we have been treated to over the past year or so this one has me both completely stumped and totally interested. I have no intel on this one and hope that this could be the first non-historical COIN Series game.

A new solo version for one of Volko’s games – I wonder if this could be an updated Bot for Labyrinth?

A new WWII Battle of the Atlantic game from a popular designer – could this be Wolfpack from Mike Bertucelli?

A stand-alone boxed Prequel to one of our most popular CDGs – this is Tanto Monta which is a prequel to Here I Stand. I feel pretty good about this guess being correct.

A new solitaire WWII air game – I also think that I know this one as it is a partnership between Jerry White and Gina Willis called Skies Above Britain.

I think that I have redeemed myself this month with at least 3 out of 5 correct. Gene, did I get those right?

Conclusion and Summary of My P500 Orders/Tracking

As I always tend to end these posts, I will post a summary of where my P500 games stand as of July 24th. I routinely check the status of each of my games and also will show the change in orders as compared to the last time I wrote them down on June 25th.