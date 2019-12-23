Each month we all sit around and wonder what will be revealed next in the Monthly Update email. What games is the best publisher in the business going to tantalize us with? How am I ever going to be able to afford them? Recently, the games have been coming in at a pretty good clip, with at least 1-2 new additions each month. It doesn’t appear that this is slowing down anytime soon either as they added two great new titles this month.

New P500s

This month saw two new P500s being added to the growing list and included games that focus on the back and forth struggle of negotiation and influence and I am really looking forward to both of these designs. There also were two reprints added to the list that I am definitely going to try and pick up including Commands & Colors: Ancient Expansion #6 The Spartan Army 3rd Printing and For the People 4th Printing.

Congress of Vienna

I love the concept of negotiation in wargames and working to build your strategy for the ongoing conflict while also keeping one eye on the post war world. I really enjoyed this concept in the framework of Churchill by Mark Herman. Still one of my favorite games that I will never say no to playing. I also enjoy seeing how your actions in the political or negotiation stage play out on the board itself as you are fighting a war. It appears that this 3rd entry into the Great Statesmen Series is following in those same footsteps.

From the game page we read the following description of the game:

Congress of Vienna is a diplomatic Strategy CDG for one to four players. It is based on Churchill, the superb, award-winning Mark Herman design, and was well received during GMT’s Spring 2019 Weekend at the Warehouse and June’s CSW Expo in Tempe, Arizona. It is the third game after Churchill and Pericles in GMT’s “Great Statesmen” series. CoV creates an enthralling gaming arena. It allows players to become the main characters of the dramatic, titanic struggle between the struggling Napoleonic Empire and the coalition of Russia, Austria, and Great Britain (with their Prussian, Spanish, Portuguese, and Swedish allies). The game starts after Napoleon’s disastrous 1812 retreat from Moscow, covering the decisive years of 1813 and 1814. The abstract game map involves a strategic theatre portraying Europe from the Iberian Peninsula to the boundaries of Poland and Prussia. It also includes the secondary front of Italy, an area for depicting maritime warfare and the British/American War of 1812. This game by designer Frank Esparrago and developer Dick Sauer (with much appreciated input from Mark Herman) has been created to be played as both a diplomatic and strategic military conflict without losing the taste of the Napoleonic era’s great battles.

The other element that I thought was really smart from Churchill was the use of historical figures, staff and aides to carry out the actions at the table through the play of cards. From the game page we get this further insight into this mechanic:

A CoV game turn is divided into three different Phases: Diplomacy, Government, and War; each divided into segments that facilitate interaction between players. In the Diplomacy Phase, the leaders of each Major Power and associated minor countries use their best statesmen to interact on the European diplomatic board to improve their economic and military resources and to prioritize efforts in different military fronts. During the Government Phase, the issues gained during Diplomacy are implemented. These take into account the limitations of each Major Power in terms of manpower, economic resources, political impact, and the military situation on the map. In the War Phase, in addition to recruiting new forces and moving them to campaigning armies, military operations are undertaken which on many occasions lead to huge and dramatic battles. CoV‘s system of Victory Points (VP) reward military, diplomatic, political, and economic achievements, so situationally balancing these factors usually prevails over giving sole attention to the game’s military aspects.

Red Flag Over Paris: 1871, The Rise and Fall of the Paris Commune

Next up in the Lunchtime Series of games is from a new designer and also carries the them of political wrangling over control of areas. This game is being touted as the spiritual successor to Mark Herman’s Fort Sumter, which I have thoroughly enjoyed playing with my wife numerous times (play count now exceeds 30 times) and pits two players against each other with one controlling the Communards and the other the Government in Versailles.

From the game page we read the following:

Red Flag Over Paris, the spiritual successor to Mark Herman’s Fort Sumter, is a short, yet challenging, two-player card-driven game depicting the two months of intense confrontation between the Communards and the government in Versailles during the 1871 Paris Commune. You will play as one of these factions and fight for control over Paris. But, you will also need to win the hearts and minds of the French population, as the board is divided into two areas–military and political–themselves divided into several dimensions (Political Institutions, Public Opinion, Paris neighborhoods, and the forts on the outskirts of the city). The game forces players to make tough decisions like when to focus on political influence or military dominance and how to optimize limited resources.

Into this fray is thrown a third element that players must manage that I have actually seen in a few recent games (Freeman’s Farm 1777 uses Momentum as a type of currency to be used to purchase powerful Tactics Cards) called Momentum. From the game page we read the following:

On top of controlling the military and political spaces and fulfilling your objectives to score Victory Points, you will have to manage your momentum. Versailles needs to collaborate with the Prussian invader to build up an army that will restore order in the Capital. On the other hand, the Commune needs to build a robust revolutionary momentum to ensure that the population stays mobilized after months of siege and food shortages. Each card represents either a critical personality or a significant event of the Paris commune. You may use a card for its event, for its operational value (which allows you to place or remove influence cubes in any given area), to buy an event discarded by your opponent, or build your momentum. After up to three rounds, Red Flag Over Paris culminates in a Final Crisis where each player will have to play all the cards they left aside earlier in the game as the last opportunity to place influence before determining the winner.

New P500s on the Horizon

I have not had very good luck in my guesses for this segment the past few Updates but I will not give up, in fact, I refuse to admit defeat. I will simply have to try harder. This month, here is the information shared by Gene:

Here is a brief tease for P500 additions lining up in the coming months. Note that this is not a comprehensive list, so I will switch these up a bit from month to month. My November hints of “A new Lunchtime game” and “A new game in the Great Statesman Series” referred to this month’s new Red Flag Over Paris and Congress of Vienna, respectively. Over the coming 1-6 months, I anticipate that we will add:

New content for fans of Unconditional Surrender – my guess on this one would be wrong I think but I am going to say this refers to the new game from Sal Vasta called Armistice! which I saw at WBC 2018 and have been thinking about ever since. If this is not considered US enough, then I will simply guess a scenario addition of some kind.

A “Bot Update Pack” for one of our COIN games – I don’t know what this could be as the Bots underwent significant upgrades last year for the COINFest reprinting. But could this be the return of the stopped Cuba Libre expansion?

A boxed AND a ziplock expansion for one of our most popular 2019 releases – could this be new content for Time of Crisis?

A new Lunchtime game from Jason Matthews – no idea here but I am guessing Twilight Struggle II – Even Colder War.

A power politics game set in the 19th century – ????

A new 18xx title – no idea as I am not really an 18xx fan. Sorry.

I know that was a pitiful attempt and I am frankly embarrassed. Gene, did I get close on any of these guesses?

