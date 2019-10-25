The old saying good things come in 3’s is evidently true! A few days ago, I was very excited to see three new P500 offerings being announced in the GMT Games Monthly Update email. These three new offerings are all very unique, although two of the games are expansions of previous well received games.

Other than new games, there was also new information on the Annual Sale that kicks off just a few days from now! Make sure you get your finances in order so you can take full advantage of all the good offerings.

In case you missed the Monthly Update email, here is a link: https://mailchi.mp/ad7d154c96b5/october-23-update-from-gmt-new-p500s-fall-sale-more

If you are interested in my thoughts on the September Monthly Update you can read that post here: https://theplayersaid.com/2019/09/23/september-2019-monthly-update-from-gmt-games-lite-civ-building-games-are-spreading-and-i-have-no-plans-to-get-immunized/

New P500’s

There were three new additions to the P500 this month and all three are simply fantastic!

Conquest & Consequence

The Triumph & Tragedy Series is simply fantastic and all started with the 1st game focused on the European Theater of Operations during World War II. Then came the sci-fi version Expansion or Extinction. Now the series designer Craig Besinque takes us to the Pacific Theater where players will control the Japanese, Russians and Western powers. From the game page we read the following:

Conquest and Consequence brings the Triumph and Tragedy system to the Pacific/East Asia theater during the same 1936-1945 time period. Like T&T, it is designed for 3 players, maintaining the 3-sided dynamic that adds so much variety and intrigue to the system.

Militarist Japan, the first Asian power to modernize, seeks to replace the European colonial empires in East Asia with a true “all-Asian” empire, with itself as the natural leader.

The Communist Soviet faction comprises the Siberian USSR and the Red Chinese revolutionaries.

The Capitalist USA faction consists of the United States, the British Empire, and the struggling regime of Nationalist China.

One of the very interesting elements about the original T&T was the time period covered and the fact that various factions could follow history or strike off on their own path and even have differing allies.

Further from the game page we read the following:

The game combines the Pacific naval war and the land war in Asia (including the Chinese Civil War), both equally weighing upon victory. The naval war is dramatic, featuring short, decisive battles and expanded roles for airpower and island bases. In the tradition of Triumph and Tragedy, the 3-sided aspect features negotiation, diplomacy, and subterfuge within a multitude of strategic possibilities. Like T&T, the game allows players freedom to diverge from the inclinations and policies of the historical actors and plays in 4-6 hours of constant tension and involvement.

We really enjoyed T&T and I am really looking forward to this new iteration covering the Pacific War. I really have grown to enjoy block wargames and this system implements this very well as your unit types as well as their strength are hidden.

If you are interested in a copy of Conquest & Consequence you can pre-order one for $75.00 on the GMT Games website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-840-conquest-and-consequence.aspx

SpaceCorp: Ventures

While not a wargame, SpaceCorp is a very well made Euro game of exploration and reaching for the stars. We had a really good time with its various strategies and will never say no to playing it. Now the inevitable has happened. As this game has been one of their better selling games in the past few years, an expansion seemed inevitable and it finally has arrived.

From the game page we read the following:

SpaceCorp: Ventures is the first module for SpaceCorp, the game of exploring and developing the Solar System and beyond. SpaceCorp: Ventures introduces unique enterprises via fourteen HQ mats, each putting a player in control of a different corporation, agency, or institution with its own capabilities and missions. Each HQ assigns specific start cards, Infra, advantages, and limitations for all three eras. These advantages and limitations evolve in Planeteers and Starfarers, and each HQ has a special, alternate final profit option at game end.

We all love variety and options really keep us interested and it looks like the expansion adds a lot of variety at the start in what space agency you are playing. From the game page we read the following:

In SpaceCorp: Ventures, each player selects an HQ from:

Allied Transit: leaders in deep space transportation networks

InfraMaxx: more infrastructure to use and share

Nova Capital: speculating on the success of others

GravTech: driven by alternate anti-gravity technologies

Next Generation: adapting and evolving into a new star-born species

D.P.Roberts Ltd: operating outside the law to intercept and seize

New Nomads: always moving on to the next paradise

Stellar Security: protecting the galaxy for a price

…and six more!

In addition, at the start of each era, one player selects an eighth contract to be fulfilled, adding an additional way to gain profit and complete the era. SpaceCorp: Ventures offers players new ways to win by supporting alternate styles of play and multiple routes to success. A variety of unique abilities, new contracts, and alternate scoring options means that no two games of SpaceCorp: Ventures will play the same!

If you are still undecided about the game or how it plays, here is a link to our video review on SpaceCorp: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=m8PJqalCZyM&t=266s

If you are interested in a copy of SpaceCorp: Ventures you can pre-order one for $30.00 on the GMT Games website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-842-spacecorp-ventures.aspx

The Weimar Republic

I’ve said it a lot but we love card driven games. This is what drew us into wargames with games like Labyrinth, Wilderness War, Empire of the Sun and Twilight Struggle among others. CDG’s are fantastic games that use the history of conflicts to tell the narrative using event cards to play out the larger historical happenings. So any new CDG automatically has my interest and this one looks extremely interesting as it covers the internal political struggle within Germany between the end of The Great War and the start of World War II. From the game page we read the following:

The Weimar Republic is a Card Driven Game of political struggle in interwar Germany. Four factions compete for dominance: the democratic Coalition, the Soviet-backed Communist Party, Hitler’s National Socialists, and the far-right Radical Conservatives.

The game follows a timeline of 15 years (1919-1933) with two rounds in each year. During a round, players take turns using their faction-specific abilities to increase their influence in Germany’s regions and major cities, to maneuver the political landscape of the Republic, and to dominate through a combination of propaganda, parliamentary elections, street violence, economic influence, and ideological zeal.

Typical actions include agitation, reforms, recruitment and deployment of fighting men, strikes, uprisings, assassinations, and coups. General and regional elections are held at irregular intervals throughout the game, potentially shifting local power balances in sometimes radical ways. The timeline moves through three distinct eras, each with its own deck of event cards. There are also several special cards like Elections and Parliamentary Control Cards.

If you are interested in a copy of The Weimar Republic you can pre-order one for $55.00 on the GMT Games website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-841-the-weimar-republic.aspx

Fall Sale

This is probably what you have all been waiting for, information on the Fall Sale. Well, here is what was shared by Gene in the update:

Our sale is still about 5 days away, but I want to give you the details now, so you can prepare. Here are the details:

Sale Duration: Six Days. Beginning at 12:01 AM Pacific Time (currently GMT -7) on Monday, October 28. Ending at 11:59 pm, Pacific time, Saturday, November 2nd, 2019. Sale Details: 25% or 50% off on all IN-STOCK GMT (not Vae Victis or UGG or Hexasim) products, as below:

All Customers are Eligible for the 25% Discount: Everyone automatically qualifies for the 25% discount. Use Coupon Code Fall201925 when you check out from our website.

P500 Supporters 50% Discount : For every game that you received via P500 this year and in late 2018 from the list below, you may buy ONE in-stock game at a 50% discount. And, because we’re trying to help everyone get a little extra again this year, especially you guys who support us so well in the P500 program, you can add ONE MORE game at 50% as well.

So, if you received four games from the list below via P500 ordering this year, you could buy FIVE in-stock games at 50% off. The only limit here is how many games you received by P500 order from October 2018 to the end of September 2019. To get this discount, use the Fall201950 discount code when you check out . If you happen to be buying some games at 50% and others at 25%, please put them on separate orders so our online cart system doesn’t go crazy on us! Thanks!

For more details, please check the post.

I have a mixed record on my guesses with this feature but I still really enjoy it each month. I will tell you though that this month I don’t know that I have much intel to even really hazard a realistic guess but I will give it a go anyways.

From the update, Gene gives us the following:

Here is a brief tease for P500 additions lining up in the coming months. Note that this is not a comprehensive list, so I will switch these up a bit from month to month. My September hint of “A CDG set in the first 1/3 of the 20th century” referred to this month’s new The Weimar Republic. Both my previous hint of “A new strategic-level block game” and “A new block game” referred to this month’s new Conquest and Consequence. And my July hint of “A new expansion for each of two very popular titles” referred (in part) to this month’s new addition, SpaceCorp: Ventures. Over the coming 1-6 months, I anticipate that we will add:

Another Enemy Coast Ahead design from Jerry White – could this be a Vietnam game? I’d love to see missions for F-105 Thunder Chiefs taking out targets on the Mekong.

Jeff Horger’s latest design – WWII themed – I don’t have any thoughts on this one. Is Maneover going to WWII?

A new expansion for one of our operational air games – I guess Bomber Command expansion. I guessed this last time this hint was given.

A new American Civil War battle game – no guess.

Our 2nd Cooperative Game – I don’t know a lot about this one but I think it’s designed by Hermann Luttmann.

Shipping. GMT is currently shipping all P500 orders of the following products:

4 CMBG

Stalingrad ’42

Twilight Struggle Deluxe Edition, 7th Printing

Twilight Struggle Turn Zero and Promo Packs, 2nd Printing

After the Fall Sale concludes, they are going to take about a week to catch up, then on November 12th they will begin shipping these items:

After the Fall Sale concludes, they are going to take about a week to catch up, then on November 12th they’ll begin shipping these items:

Nevsky

Charging. They have already charged for 1862 and as of Friday and Saturday (October 24-26th), they will charge for these three items (one item per day) for the November 12th shipments: Battle Line: Medieval-Themed Edition

Cataphract, 2nd Printing

Nevsky Conclusion and Summary of My P500 Orders As I always tend to end these posts, I will post a summary of where my 35 P500 games stand as of October 24th. I routinely check the status of each of my games and also will show the change in orders as compared to the last time I wrote them down on September 20th.