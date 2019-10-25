The old saying good things come in 3’s is evidently true! A few days ago, I was very excited to see three new P500 offerings being announced in the GMT Games Monthly Update email. These three new offerings are all very unique, although two of the games are expansions of previous well received games.
Other than new games, there was also new information on the Annual Sale that kicks off just a few days from now! Make sure you get your finances in order so you can take full advantage of all the good offerings.
New P500’s
There were three new additions to the P500 this month and all three are simply fantastic!
Conquest & Consequence
The Triumph & Tragedy Series is simply fantastic and all started with the 1st game focused on the European Theater of Operations during World War II. Then came the sci-fi version Expansion or Extinction. Now the series designer Craig Besinque takes us to the Pacific Theater where players will control the Japanese, Russians and Western powers. From the game page we read the following:
Conquest and Consequence brings the Triumph and Tragedy system to the Pacific/East Asia theater during the same 1936-1945 time period. Like T&T, it is designed for 3 players, maintaining the 3-sided dynamic that adds so much variety and intrigue to the system.
Militarist Japan, the first Asian power to modernize, seeks to replace the European colonial empires in East Asia with a true “all-Asian” empire, with itself as the natural leader.
The Communist Soviet faction comprises the Siberian USSR and the Red Chinese revolutionaries.
The Capitalist USA faction consists of the United States, the British Empire, and the struggling regime of Nationalist China.
One of the very interesting elements about the original T&T was the time period covered and the fact that various factions could follow history or strike off on their own path and even have differing allies.
Further from the game page we read the following:
The game combines the Pacific naval war and the land war in Asia (including the Chinese Civil War), both equally weighing upon victory. The naval war is dramatic, featuring short, decisive battles and expanded roles for airpower and island bases. In the tradition of Triumph and Tragedy, the 3-sided aspect features negotiation, diplomacy, and subterfuge within a multitude of strategic possibilities. Like T&T, the game allows players freedom to diverge from the inclinations and policies of the historical actors and plays in 4-6 hours of constant tension and involvement.
We really enjoyed T&T and I am really looking forward to this new iteration covering the Pacific War. I really have grown to enjoy block wargames and this system implements this very well as your unit types as well as their strength are hidden.
If you are interested in a copy of Conquest & Consequence you can pre-order one for $75.00 on the GMT Games website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-840-conquest-and-consequence.aspx
SpaceCorp: Ventures
While not a wargame, SpaceCorp is a very well made Euro game of exploration and reaching for the stars. We had a really good time with its various strategies and will never say no to playing it. Now the inevitable has happened. As this game has been one of their better selling games in the past few years, an expansion seemed inevitable and it finally has arrived.
From the game page we read the following:
SpaceCorp: Ventures is the first module for SpaceCorp, the game of exploring and developing the Solar System and beyond. SpaceCorp: Ventures introduces unique enterprises via fourteen HQ mats, each putting a player in control of a different corporation, agency, or institution with its own capabilities and missions. Each HQ assigns specific start cards, Infra, advantages, and limitations for all three eras. These advantages and limitations evolve in Planeteers and Starfarers, and each HQ has a special, alternate final profit option at game end.
We all love variety and options really keep us interested and it looks like the expansion adds a lot of variety at the start in what space agency you are playing. From the game page we read the following:
In SpaceCorp: Ventures, each player selects an HQ from:
Allied Transit: leaders in deep space transportation networks
InfraMaxx: more infrastructure to use and share
Nova Capital: speculating on the success of others
GravTech: driven by alternate anti-gravity technologies
Next Generation: adapting and evolving into a new star-born species
D.P.Roberts Ltd: operating outside the law to intercept and seize
New Nomads: always moving on to the next paradise
Stellar Security: protecting the galaxy for a price
…and six more!
In addition, at the start of each era, one player selects an eighth contract to be fulfilled, adding an additional way to gain profit and complete the era. SpaceCorp: Ventures offers players new ways to win by supporting alternate styles of play and multiple routes to success. A variety of unique abilities, new contracts, and alternate scoring options means that no two games of SpaceCorp: Ventures will play the same!
If you are still undecided about the game or how it plays, here is a link to our video review on SpaceCorp:
If you are interested in a copy of SpaceCorp: Ventures you can pre-order one for $30.00 on the GMT Games website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-842-spacecorp-ventures.aspx
The Weimar Republic
I’ve said it a lot but we love card driven games. This is what drew us into wargames with games like Labyrinth, Wilderness War, Empire of the Sun and Twilight Struggle among others. CDG’s are fantastic games that use the history of conflicts to tell the narrative using event cards to play out the larger historical happenings. So any new CDG automatically has my interest and this one looks extremely interesting as it covers the internal political struggle within Germany between the end of The Great War and the start of World War II. From the game page we read the following:
The Weimar Republic is a Card Driven Game of political struggle in interwar Germany. Four factions compete for dominance: the democratic Coalition, the Soviet-backed Communist Party, Hitler’s National Socialists, and the far-right Radical Conservatives.
The game follows a timeline of 15 years (1919-1933) with two rounds in each year. During a round, players take turns using their faction-specific abilities to increase their influence in Germany’s regions and major cities, to maneuver the political landscape of the Republic, and to dominate through a combination of propaganda, parliamentary elections, street violence, economic influence, and ideological zeal.
Typical actions include agitation, reforms, recruitment and deployment of fighting men, strikes, uprisings, assassinations, and coups. General and regional elections are held at irregular intervals throughout the game, potentially shifting local power balances in sometimes radical ways. The timeline moves through three distinct eras, each with its own deck of event cards. There are also several special cards like Elections and Parliamentary Control Cards.
If you are interested in a copy of The Weimar Republic you can pre-order one for $55.00 on the GMT Games website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-841-the-weimar-republic.aspx
Fall Sale
This is probably what you have all been waiting for, information on the Fall Sale. Well, here is what was shared by Gene in the update:
Our sale is still about 5 days away, but I want to give you the details now, so you can prepare. Here are the details:
Sale Duration: Six Days. Beginning at 12:01 AM Pacific Time (currently GMT -7) on Monday, October 28. Ending at 11:59 pm, Pacific time, Saturday, November 2nd, 2019.
Sale Details: 25% or 50% off on all IN-STOCK GMT (not Vae Victis or UGG or Hexasim) products, as below:
All Customers are Eligible for the 25% Discount: Everyone automatically qualifies for the 25% discount. Use Coupon Code Fall201925 when you check out from our website.
P500 Supporters 50% Discount: For every game that you received via P500 this year and in late 2018 from the list below, you may buy ONE in-stock game at a 50% discount. And, because we’re trying to help everyone get a little extra again this year, especially you guys who support us so well in the P500 program, you can add ONE MORE game at 50% as well.
So, if you received four games from the list below via P500 ordering this year, you could buy FIVE in-stock games at 50% off. The only limit here is how many games you received by P500 order from October 2018 to the end of September 2019. To get this discount, use the Fall201950 discount code when you check out . If you happen to be buying some games at 50% and others at 25%, please put them on separate orders so our online cart system doesn’t go crazy on us! Thanks!
For more details, please check the post.
Here is a brief tease for P500 additions lining up in the coming months. Note that this is not a comprehensive list, so I will switch these up a bit from month to month. My September hint of “A CDG set in the first 1/3 of the 20th century” referred to this month’s new The Weimar Republic. Both my previous hint of “A new strategic-level block game” and “A new block game” referred to this month’s new Conquest and Consequence. And my July hint of “A new expansion for each of two very popular titles” referred (in part) to this month’s new addition, SpaceCorp: Ventures. Over the coming 1-6 months, I anticipate that we will add:
- Another Enemy Coast Ahead design from Jerry White – could this be a Vietnam game? I’d love to see missions for F-105 Thunder Chiefs taking out targets on the Mekong.
- Jeff Horger’s latest design – WWII themed – I don’t have any thoughts on this one. Is Maneover going to WWII?
- A new expansion for one of our operational air games – I guess Bomber Command expansion. I guessed this last time this hint was given.
- A new American Civil War battle game – no guess.
- Our 2nd Cooperative Game – I don’t know a lot about this one but I think it’s designed by Hermann Luttmann.
Shipping. GMT is currently shipping all P500 orders of the following products:
4 CMBG
Stalingrad ’42
Twilight Struggle Deluxe Edition, 7th Printing
Twilight Struggle Turn Zero and Promo Packs, 2nd Printing
After the Fall Sale concludes, they are going to take about a week to catch up, then on November 12th they will begin shipping these items:
After the Fall Sale concludes, they are going to take about a week to catch up, then on November 12th they will begin shipping these items:
Charging. They have already charged for 1862 and as of Friday and Saturday (October 24-26th), they will charge for these three items (one item per day) for the November 12th shipments:
Battle Line: Medieval-Themed Edition
Cataphract, 2nd Printing
Nevsky
Conclusion and Summary of My P500 Orders
As I always tend to end these posts, I will post a summary of where my 35 P500 games stand as of October 24th. I routinely check the status of each of my games and also will show the change in orders as compared to the last time I wrote them down on September 20th.
- 1989: Dawn of Freedom 2nd Printing – 407 [+11 orders] – Only 93 more orders…but I saw a note on the Update thus month that this was in the art department. That means they are reprinting even without the needed 500 orders which is very cool.
- The Hunters 3rd Printing – 1,298 [+36 orders, made the cut!] WWII submarine warfare with the vaunted U-Boats! The game is imminently ready to go to the printer. I have also had my eye on the follow-up to this game The Hunted but have yet to pull the trigger on that one. We published an interview with designer Gregory M. Smith 6 months ago. Update last month said this would be going to the printer on October 1st but I haven’t heard anything on whether that happened or not. My guess is it will ship in mid-November maybe.
- Bayonets & Tomahawks – 885 [+9 orders, made the cut!] – I love a good game about the French & Indian War. Read my interview with designer Marc Rodrigue about B&T! Currently in the art department with an anticipated ship date of 5-9 months. They have said that the box cover art will be from John Buxton and I recommend you go check out his stuff as it is simply fantastic while the component art is by Marc Rodrigue himself. A designer pulling double duty. Currently in the art department and should ship in the next 5-9 months.
- Imperial Struggle – 3,208 [+25 orders, made the cut on 1st day!] A game depicting the rivalry between France and Britain in the 18th century. I may reach out to designer Jason Mathews for an interview as I didn’t have a lot of luck with Ananda. Currently at the art department and should ship in the next 5-9 months
- Roads to Leningrad 2nd Printing – 172 [+0 orders] – This game is medium complexity and has high suitability for solitaire. Also, this is the 2nd edition and they are fixing some of the rules, updating the map and player aides (full color) and also there are 528 counters! I love counters and this game has 528. Read my interview with designer Vance von Borries. Game was saved from P500 purgatory last year! Thanks for all who ordered. Maybe it is time that I start looking for this one some other way. Vance’s games are amazing and we have really enjoyed our plays of Demyansk Shield from Legion Wargames.
- Plains Indian Wars – 373 [+0 orders] – A great game that looks at the inevitable wars between the expanding United States and the proud Native American tribes of the west. Read our interview on the game with John Poniske. We posted a few videos on this one to help push it on up toward the P500 goal. Review video and How to Play video. Please give this one a hard look as it really was an interesting and fun light Euro style wargame. It was announced as one that is in danger of being removed from the P500 if orders don’t pick up. It gained some ground after the announcement as there have been about 20 new orders.
- A Time for Trumpets: The Battle of the Bulge, December 1944 – 892 [+7 orders, made the cut!] – A monster wargame covering the Battle of the Bulge (5 maps and 1,600 counters). This design seems to take many familiar elements from other designs and adds some new shiny things to spice it up. I’m really interested to see the different colors used for the various formation/HQs as this one purports to include the entire rainbow. Congrats to Bruno on making the cut so quickly. Here is our interview with Bruno for your reading pleasure. Currently in the art department and should be shipping over the next 3-5 months.
- All Bridges Burning: Red Revolt and White Guard in Finland, 1917-1918 – 1,221 [+24 orders, made the cut! in the first month] – Here is a link to an InsideGMT article that describes the game: https://t.co/TPCssBT76U I also posted an interview with designer VPJ Arponen last year. Really excited about this 3-player COIN Series game. We also worked with Vez on a series of posts where we are spoiling several Event Cards from the game along with Vez’s comments on the history behind the card, what they do, how they are best used by the factions and other neat elements. Here are our posts for the cards: #3 November Revolution in Russia, #8 General Strike, #9 Declaration of Finnish Independence, #27 The Reds Launch a Major Offensive, #43 Rough Justice, #45 Finland’s Fate Hangs in Balance, #24 Red Revolt!, #25 Disarming Russian Garrisons, #11 Weapons from Russia? and #30 Meetings in the Catacomb. Currently in the art department and should be shipping in the next 5-9 months. Here is a look at a near final map:
- Flashpoint: South China Sea – 577 [+6 orders, made the cut!] – Another new entry in the Lunchtime series that was announced last year and for which the first entry is Fort Sumter. The South China Sea is a source of great concern for the West and this game looks at the struggle between China and the rest of the world over influence and control in this contested quadrant of the world. We were lucky enough to meet up with the designer Harold Buchanan at GenCon 2018 and got to play and shoot a video interview on the game.
- People Power: Insurgency in the Philippines, 1983-1986 – 786 [+14 orders, made the cut!] – Volume XI in the COIN Series, this game is another introductory level game set in the Marcos years in the Philippines. New additions, such as key personality cards and an Election Cycle, are sure to make this game a unique addition to the series. Here is our interview with designer Kenneth Tee. We also posted the first few cards in our series of Event Card spoilers for the game including #51 Aquino Dead, #31 The First Lady, #12 Another Beirut, #72 Rolly Kintanar, #9 Call for Unity, and #53 Alejo Santos to give you some more historical and game play background into the design.
- Beneath the Med: Italian Submarines at War, 1940-1943 – 738 [+3 orders, made the cut!] – A follow on to the The Hunters Series, this game takes you into the Mediterranean Sea during World War II to battle beneath the waves as the Italians. Designer Gregory M. Smith knows solo sub games and this one looks fantastic. Here is our interview with Gregory and it is a really good looking game.
- Atlantic Chase – 998 [+16 orders, made the cut!] – Simulates the naval campaigns fought in the North Atlantic between the surface fleets of the Royal Navy and the Kriegsmarine between 1939 and 1942. It utilizes a system of trajectories to model the fog of war that bedeviled the commands during this period. This leads to my affectionate nickname for the game “Ticket to Ride: North Atlantic” as you will see lines of ships on the map much like the lines of trains in that game. Alexander posted an interview with Jerry White last year that you should read. Great looking game!
- Versailles 1919 – 1,156 [+25 orders, made the cut!] – This game is designed as a more accessible and easy to learn version than Churchill but still will generate significant interest from wargamers who have enjoyed Mark’s other creations in this area. Also, the game will have a solitaire system included. We attended WBC in July 2018 and were able to play a full game of Versailles 1919 with Mark Herman and did the following video interview with him. Great game by the way! Nearing art department readiness.
- Stalingrad ’42 – 1,727 [+196 orders, made the cut!] – Not surprising that this game made the cut so quickly. After playing The U.S. Civil War a few years ago, and most recently Holland ’44, I was hooked on any game designed by Mark Simonitch. He simply has a real talent for making these huge operational level games that don’t feel overly complex. He also uses some really interesting mechanics, such as the ZOC Bond and Infiltration, really well that make for some very interesting decision points and create an experience for players that I have not necessarily seen in other designs. Shipping soon. Here is a look at the final cover.
- Expansion or Extinction: A Triumph & Tragedy Series Game – 553 [+18 orders, made the cut!] – If you liked Triumph & Tragedy, you will like this game…only it is in space! We were fortunate enough to play a game at WBC 2018 with the designer Stuart Pierce and also shot this video interview with him. We also posted a written interview with him on our blog in February which was really good.
- Men of Iron Tri-Pack – 772 [+26 orders, made the cut!] – This Men of Iron Series is a look at battles in medieval times involving men-at-arms, knights, longbowman, etc. The Tri-Pack includes the first three games in the Men of Iron Series: Men of Iron, Infidel, and Blood & Roses, with the Battle of Agincourt thrown in for good measure from C3i Magazine #22. This system is very interesting and we are definitely intrigued as our play of The Battle of Wakefield was very interesting. in the art department and awaiting a print slot. Could ship in 3-5 months.
- Commands and Colors: Samurai Battles – 1,036 [+15 orders, made the cut!] – A reprint of a former game that looks amazing as I love any type of game focused on feudal Japan. We have been playing lots of C&C Napoleonics and Ancients recently and are really anticipating this title. Nearing art department readiness but no shipping date.
- Storm Above the Reich – 618 [+11 orders, made the cut!] – A follow up effort to the wildly successful Skies Above the Reich. A solo game focused on depicting a Luftwaffe squadron of Fw190s struggling to deter and destroy the relentless daylight raids over Germany during World War II. Nearing art department readiness.
- Dominant Species: Marine – 1,010 [+26 orders, made the cut!] – If you like Dominant Species, and I sure do, you are bound to love this take on the genre as marine life fights it out beneath the primordial waves! In the art department and will be shipping in 5-9 months. Here is a look at some near final cards.
- Next War: Vietnam – 772 [+21 orders, made the cut!] – The fifth game in the Next War Series this game returns the action to Asia and the powderkeg surrounding the South China Sea. This time the Chinese don’t intend a limited, punitive expedition; they intend to squash the burgeoning threat from their southern border once and for all and prove, through force of arms, that the South China Sea is theirs. I can’t wait to slug it out in and above the jungles of Vietnam! I have reached out to the designer Mitchell Land and we will be working on an interview over the next few months. Nearing art department readiness but no shipping date.
- Battle Line, Medieval Edition – 1,241 [+81 orders, made the cut!] – The classic card game with some new rules and new art. Should be a fun one to play! Shipping November 12th.
- Rebel Fury: Five Battles from the Campaigns of Chancellorsville and Chickamauga – 635 [+23 orders, made the cut!] – We really enjoyed Mark Herman’s Gettysburg game found in C3i Magazine #32 and when I heard about Rebel Fury, I jumped on it immediately. Low complexity system with some really great elements to simulate fighting in the American Civil War.
- Clash of Sovereigns: The War of the Austrian Succession, 1740-48 – 529 [+12 orders, made the cut!] – As I have said we love CDG’s and this one is on a different subject than we are used to. Very intrigued by this one and have added it to my P500 for now. Need more info though. Nearing art department readiness.
- Caesar: Rome VS Gaul, Gallic Wars 57-52 BC – 716 [+27 orders, made the cut!] – Caesar: Rome vs. Gaul is a fast-playing, easy-to-learn, two-player card-driven game on Caesar’s conquest of Gaul. One player plays Caesar as he attempts to gain wealth and fame in Gallia at the expense of the Gauls. The other player controls all the independent tribes of Gaul as they slowly awake to the peril of Roman conquest. This one looks great! Here is a look at some near final cards:
- Banish the Snakes – 439 [+21 orders] – A cooperative game that simulates Ireland in the 5th century, while the Roman Empire was collapsing in the west and Ireland was turning to the Christian religion. Players represent Saints Patrick and others (up to six of you) who set out to convert the pagans on the island. You must work as a team to convert the people of Ireland before the barbarians completely overwhelm Britain. We love good and interesting cooperative games.
- Labyrinth: The Forever War, 2015-? – 1,296 [+77 orders, made the cut!] – 1-2 player card-driven boardgame simulating at the strategic level the ongoing bid by Islamist extremists to impose their brand of religious rule on the Muslim world. We love Labyrinth and this is simply more goodness. We posted an interview with the designer Trevor Bender a few weeks ago. We are also hosting a series of Event Card spoiler posts over the next few months. Nearing art department readiness.
- Storm Over Asia – 345 [+20 orders] – A large companion game to the daunting A World at War that focuses on the Pacific Theater of Operations. Beginning in 1935, there are a lot of options for players to explore different what if scenarios in this deep World War II game. I added it because I couldn’t help myself!
- No Retreat! Battles: 1942 – 322 [+11 orders] – A game that looks at battles for an individual year during World War II. Game offers solitaire rules for a few of the included battles, of which there are 5 in this edition. We posted an interview with the designer Carl Paradis last month.
- COIN Series Volume XII China’s War: 1937-1941 – 815 [+97 orders, made the cut!] – Brian Train is back on the COIN wagon as he specializes in counterinsurgency. Love his other two games in the COIN Series (A Distant Plain and Colonial Twilight) and look forward to this one as I have always had a great interest in this part of World War II. I have reached out to Brian for an interview and he enthusiastically agreed.
- Fall of Saigon – 973 [+122 orders, made the cut!] – We love Fire in the Lake and this expansion delves into the period of the Vietnam War from 1972-1975 and really boils down to a play game with the US and VC involved but their roles minimized. We played the game at WBC and posted the following video with Mark Herman and Dan Pancaldi from No Enemies Here. We have also posted a written interview with co-designer Volko Ruhnke.
- The Last Hundred Yards Volume 2: Airborne Over Europe – 422 [+70 orders] – a follow up to the hit The Last Hundred Yards focused on airborne troops. You can’t go wrong with that. I will reach out to the designer Mike Denson for an interview soon.
- Ancient Civilizations of the Middle East – 338 [+145 orders] – if you like a bit of chaos and some randomness in your lite civilization building games, then this series will be right up your alley.
- Conquest & Consequence – 180 orders
- SpaceCorp: Ventures – 337 orders
- The Weimar Republic – 246 orders
I also wanted to include at the end of this post our reviews/interviews/unboxings of recent GMT games that we have played and enjoyed:
Written interview with Volko Ruhnke co-designer of Fall of Saigon: A Fire in the Lake Expansion
Written interview with Brad Johnson & Wray Ferrell designers of The Barracks Emperors
Labyrinth: The Forgotten War, 2015-? Event Card Spoiler – #275 Operation Inherent Resolve
Labyrinth: The Forgotten War, 2015-? Event Card Spoiler – #315 Khashoggi Crisis
Unboxing Video for Ancient Civilizations of the Inner Sea
Video Review for Ancient Civilizations of the Inner Sea – 5-player
Lots of good info this month with three new games. We are really busy here at TPA with lots of recent shipments, including Red Storm and Wing Leader: Victories and soon shipping Tank Duel and Navajo Wars. I appreciate the great games that GMT makes for us and look forward each month to the Monthly Update email and writing this post. Let me know what games you are eagerly awaiting and whether or not you added the new titles this months.
-Grant
Lots to like here – at least six I will purchase. Highlights for me Simonitch’s Stalingrad 42, and Atlantic Chase.
Looking forward to the sale. I am eligible for 3 games at the GMT sale. I am going to buy Labyrinth, its first expansion and C&C Ancients. Always enjoys your comments about the GMT updates.
Those are three very good choices! Thanks for reading.
Great job, guys! Love these updates and insightful comments!
Such a positive for our hobby.
Thanks Don. Hope you enjoy the games.
Hey Grant! MUCH THANKS for your latest report! SO many games! The game on the Weimar Republic was a sure sell for me… also C&C samurai battles. Recently, at a game group we played C&C Medieval and it was a great experience! It makes me want to go out and get Ancients now with all the expansions. I am curious about the Chinese Civil War COIN game… I’d love to know more. ALSO thanks for the news about 25-50% from GMT… Keep up the good work
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Jim. Ancients is fantastic! We love it and enjoyed our plays for sure. War elephants!
