Its the end of the world as we know it….I think that is a fair statement, not in a panicky sort of way, but things are most definitely going to change after this crisis is over. The one constant though is GMT Games and their Monthly Update email that dropped last Thursday afternoon. It was a welcome release for me as I have been trying to work from home and frankly the walls are closing in on me! There were four new P500’s announced in the update and they were really interesting ones.

In case you missed the Monthly Update email, here is a link: https://mailchi.mp/ab01e89b618d/march-19-update-from-gmt-new-p500s-news-production-update

New P500’s

As I mentioned in the introduction, there were four new P500’s announced this month. I am really interested in only 3 of them as I just am not into the 18xx genre. We played 1846 and had an interesting time but not enough to become converts.

1833NE

As I said above, we are not converts to the 18xx genre of games. But, when I saw the designer name of Tom Lehmann, I actually perked up a bit and took a little bit more interest. You see, Tom Lehmann is the designer of one of my all time favorite card games called Race for the Galaxy. In 1833NE, 3-5 tycoons compete to earn money and build the best stock portfolio by investing in and operating railroads within New England and Montreal, Canada.

From the game page, we read the following:

1833NE is an ’18xx’ game that moves the 1846 rules to New England to portray regional railroading with a vengeance. Players must contend with a rapidly changing landscape as Boston interests first try to link to the Erie canal; then out-flank it entirely via Ogdensburg or Montreal combined with Great Lakes shipping; and finally surrender and deliver New England freight to New York City. New features include passenger ferries (the ‘business class’ travel of the age), freight interconnections, and “dot” cities that portray both rural New England towns and Boston’s subsidies for commuter traffic. For players familiar with 1846, a quick start summary of rules differences will be provided.

The game shares a lot of the same rules as 1846 but there are some new options. From the game page, we read the following:

1833NE is two games in one: a Standard game, plus a Takeover game, which adds 5 more railroads and takeover rules. The takeover rules portray the two different ways that railroads grew in New England: not by mergers, but by financial takeovers (J.P. Morgan’s approach to create the New York, New Haven, & Hartford) or by acquiring near-bankrupt railroads for a pittance (the Boston & Maine’s approach). Takeovers provide valuable flexibility and extra station markers. Railroads who do not pull off at least one successful takeover will find themselves limited to just one train in the later portion of the game, limiting their options.

If you are interested in 1833NE, you can pre-order a copy for $58.00 from the GMT Games website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-864-1833ne.aspx

Almoravid: Reconquista and Riposte in Spain 1085-1086

We played Volume I in the series called Nevsky recently and can tell you that this new system is very different from other wargames that we have played. It is focused on the logistics of the campaigns as well as the process of building and maintaining standing armies through the Levy Calendar. This 2nd Volume is a bit different though and it appears will have not as much difficulty in the supply arena due to high qualify Roman roads that will make moving of supply much easier. From the game page we read the following:

Almoravid, Volume II in Volko Ruhnke’s Levy & Campaign Series, takes us from Nevsky’s frozen northeast frontier to medieval Latindom’s opposite corner. The same base rules show the muster of lords, their levy of forces and capabilities, and their command of armies on campaign across 11th-Century Spain. But al-Andalus was not Russia: your lords will enjoy good Roman roads and gentler seasons but must bypass or smash against Iberia’s profusion of tough Moorish fortifications. Taifa politics and Parias tribute will guide your military strategy. African troops, bloodthirsty crusaders, the avaricious Cid—each may or may not make their appearance. And all will play out across a field half again as large as that of the first volume.

This volume is larger, covers a bigger area mapwise and still uses the same principles. We are sold on the system, for a change of pace, as it is very interesting and forces you to think about some different problems as you play. This is one you will not want to miss.

If you are interested in Almoravid: Reconquista and Riposte in Spain 1085-1086, you can pre-order a copy for $63.00 from the GMT Games website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-861-almoravid-reconquista-and-riposte-in-spain-1085-1086.aspx

Twilight Struggle: Red Sea – Conflict in the Horn of Africa

We have always loved Twilight Struggle for its historical setting and its back and forth tug of war style Card Driven Game mechanics. If you have not played TS, you need to get a copy and sit down because it is a tense 3 hours for sure that is very well done.

Twilight Struggle: Red Sea – Conflict in the Horn of Africa is a two-player, stand-alone, card-driven game that builds on the award-winning Twilight Struggle. The year is 1974, and the Soviet Union and the United States have been locked in a life-or-death struggle across the globe. As so often happened during the Cold War, a relatively obscure region of the world suddenly took center stage. Emperor Haile Selassie I of Ethiopia, a bedrock U.S. ally in Africa, had grown old and increasingly dictatorial. In 1974, a group of young Marxist officers staged a coup and took hold of the the reins of power. This revolutionary leadership sparked a chain of events that upset the regional balance of power and unleashed all the familiar elements of Cold War competition in the Horn of Africa.

The game is much faster playing than TS but doesn’t lack for the opportunity for strategic decision making and strategy.

Twilight Struggle: Red Sea asks players to once more answer the summons of the trumpets and bear the burden of a twilight struggle, this time centered around East Africa, the Arabian Gulf, and the vital sea lanes stretching between them. Twilight Struggle: Red Sea is an addition to GMT’s Lunchtime Series and packs deep decision-making into a time frame that allows players to get in a quick game or explore different strategies several times in one session. With a more limited scope and much shorter playtime, Twilight Struggle: Red Sea is the perfect way to introduce new players to the Twilight Struggle system. And yet, this game maintains all the tension, decision making, and theme of the original classic.

If you are interested in Twilight Struggle: Red Sea – Conflict in the Horn of Africa, you can pre-order a copy for $27.00 from the GMT Games website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-863-twilight-struggle-red-sea-conflict-in-the-horn-of-africa.aspx

Wing Leader: Legends 1937-1945

We have really enjoyed our experience with the different Wing Leader Series games we have played and this new expansion attempts to tie them all together. From the game page, we read the following:

Wing Leader: Legends 1937-1945 is the fourth expansion for GMT’s Wing Leader system. In Legends, we seek to cap the Wing Leader game system by bringing together previous games and expansions in a series of crossover scenarios. Featuring combat from the beginning to the very end of the war, Legends features some of the smaller air forces. The Chinese over Nanking, the Yugoslavs over Belgrade, and the Bulgarian defense of Sofia all appear. The last gasp of the Regia Aeronatica over Sicily and Calabria are captured in a series of exciting scenarios. There are new scenarios for China and France. Old favorites, including the Pacific and Eastern Front, also feature, matching Italians against Soviets or recreating the famous Battle of the Bismarck Sea.

There are also a lot of obscure aircraft and a campaign mode that can bring it all together, which I think is pretty great. From the game page, we read the following:

Players will need copies of all previous Wing Leader products to fully enjoy this expansion. In addition to new aircraft and scenarios, Wing Leader: Legends features a whole campaign system, replicating the experience of the desperate air battles over Kursk in the summer of 1943.

If you are interested in Wing Leader: Legends 1937-1945, you can pre-order a copy for $28.00 from the GMT Games website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-862-wing-leader-legends-1937-1945.aspx

With the current situation that we find ourselves in, Gene provided some very helpful resources so we can keep ourselves entertained as we ride this thing out.

Some Resources for Filling Your Downtime. We’ve had numerous requests from customers to give them some ideas of what GMT-related material they can read or use online to help fill the downtime, especially if they are at home for an extended period. Here’s a list of some resources that we hope you’ll find helpful:

GMT Games on VASSAL : We have VASSAL modules for most of our games. So if you’re missing face-to-face play, you and your friends can continue your gaming fun playing on VASSAL. The link at the start will send you to the VASSAL.org page that lists GMT Games available.

: We have VASSAL modules for most of our games. So if you’re missing face-to-face play, you and your friends can continue your gaming fun playing on VASSAL. The link at the start will send you to the VASSAL.org page that lists GMT Games available. PBEM Vassal Tournament: Next War Korea, Death Valley, and The Dark Valley. The wargameleague.com PBEM ladder site is having a PBEM Vassal Tournament. To sign up for this tournament, you must send an email to jeff.lange@mac.com prior to March 31, 2020. Late players beyond that date will be slotted in as well on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration is free. Further information will be provided after sign ups.

The wargameleague.com PBEM ladder site is having a PBEM Vassal Tournament. To sign up for this tournament, you must send an email to jeff.lange@mac.com prior to March 31, 2020. Late players beyond that date will be slotted in as well on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration is free. Further information will be provided after sign ups. InsideGMT Articles . If you’re looking for reading material that includes more background and detail on our games, especially upcoming P500 games, InsideGMT has a LOT of it. Check out the latest articles here, or use the site’s Search function to pull up all the articles about a game of your choice. Also, later in this update in the InsideGMT section, Rachel has included a bunch of links to various article series that you may find interesting.

. If you’re looking for reading material that includes more background and detail on our games, especially upcoming P500 games, InsideGMT has a LOT of it. Check out the latest articles here, or use the site’s Search function to pull up all the articles about a game of your choice. Also, later in this update in the InsideGMT section, Rachel has included a bunch of links to various article series that you may find interesting. GMT Website . The main page lists all of our most recent shipments and new P500 additions, plus sections below detailing all our latest News and Recent Additions to the website. Click here for the P500 Pre-Order Page to browse or make orders. You can use the Search function from any page to quickly find a game page for any in-stock or P500 game (and for most of our out-of-stock games). Each of those game pages contains a list of online resources specific to that game.

. The main page lists all of our most recent shipments and new P500 additions, plus sections below detailing all our latest News and Recent Additions to the website. Click here for the P500 Pre-Order Page to browse or make orders. You can use the Search function from any page to quickly find a game page for any in-stock or P500 game (and for most of our out-of-stock games). Each of those game pages contains a list of online resources specific to that game. Our GMT Games Facebook Page . Feel free to drop in here to discuss or ask questions about our games with over 5,800 other GMT enthusiasts.

. Feel free to drop in here to discuss or ask questions about our games with over 5,800 other GMT enthusiasts. Play our Digital Games ! You can now play digital versions of Twilight Struggle, Fort Sumter, and Labyrinth—all from our friends at Playdek. See the Digital Games section later in this update for links to the apps on various platforms.

Thanks as always to Gene for sharing our stuff. I know that we cover a lot of GMT Games but it is really nice that they support so feverishly the content creating community at large. We owe a large amount of our viewers to GMT Games and we appreciate they way that they continue to share our stuff.

Charging and Shipping

Shipping. Their next P500 shipment will include the following 5 products:

Labyrinth: The Forever War Expansion

Men of Iron Tri-Pack

Space Empires 4X 4th Printing

Space Empires 4X 3″ Box

Wing Leader: Origins, 1936-1942

As you may have heard, they were planning to ship these games out in early April but the State of California has issued a shelter in place edict and GMT Games, while they seem very important to us wargamers, didn’t make the cut for an essential business so they had to shut down the warehouse.

They also will not charge for those games until they have the ability to ship so it will be just a while. One comment I have about the games in this section. The sweet, sweet 3″ box for Space Empires has got to be mine. I will get one…for sure!

New P500’s on the Horizon

I did a good job last month with 3 of my guess being correct. We shall see how I do this month. Here is the information that Gene shared in the update with my guesses added:

Here is a brief tease for P500 additions lining up in the coming months. Note that this is not a comprehensive list, so I will switch these up a bit from month to month. My recent hints of “A new 18xx title” referred to this month’s new 1833NE; “a new Wing Leader expansion” referred to this month’s new Wing Leader: Legends; “A new Levy & Campaign series game” pointed to Volko’s new Almoravid, and January’s hint of “A new Lunchtime game from Jason Matthews” referred to Twilight Struggle: Red Sea. Over the coming 1-6 months, I anticipate that we will add:

A new WWII block game featuring paratroopers – hhmmm. Sounds intriguing but I don’t have any intel. Sorry.

A new GMT version of a 1980s Victory Games classic – this one will be a remake of the Victory Games classic Pacific War designed by Mark Herman. I cannot wait!

A new game based on the popular Sekigahara system – I know of a game from Compass Games that uses the Sekigahara system called Granada: Last Stand of the Moors but I don’t know anything about this one unfortunately.

An operational level WWII game set in Italy – Salerno ’43 designed by Mark Simonitch.