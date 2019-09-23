Each month I await the GMT Games email that tells me that there are new games coming. I live for it. Absolutely wouldn’t know what to do with myself the third week of every month without it. I could feel the update coming yesterday morning, much like aching joints before a rain storm, and was very distracted the rest of the day until it came out around 3:00pm EST. This month there weren’t a lot of new games added but there is one that I am very interested in as we get another volume of the lite Civ Building series from Mark McLaughlin but more on that later.

I have seen some posts on social media recently railing against lite wargames and the like. Some feel that these type of games are beneath them and not worth their time as they are not simulations of the historical events. I understand that sentiment but say “Bologna!” Games are supposed to be fun (not a word that I use lightly or throw around often when playing heavy hex and counter wargames or more involved games with deeper darker sides such as Labyrinth), entertaining, engaging and in the end teach us something about history and get us thinking. Any type of game can do this, not just conflict simulations. I love a deep wargame as much as the next Grognard but also enjoy playing lighter fair with friends. I love me a good 4-player COIN game or a fantastic 4-player game of Pax Pamir. Heck, even Root is fun and I thought I would never say that but after playing 4 times now, I can see that it is fun, engaging and gives me insight into different forms of games that address conflict between differing factions. So I say bring on the lite wargame, lite Civ Builders and Lunchtime Series games. I love them all and look forward to their proliferation and spreading throughout our hobby…and I have no plans to get immunized (although I do get a flu shot next week!).

In case you missed the Monthly Update email, here is a link: https://mailchi.mp/c15a62474ef1/september-18-update-from-gmt-new-p500-reprints-production-and-more

If you are interested in my thoughts on the August Monthly Update you can read that post here: https://theplayersaid.com/2019/08/26/august-2019-monthly-update-from-gmt-games-the-fall-of-saigon-japan-invades-china-and-its-raining-airborne/

New P500’s

There was only one new P500 added this month but it is one that I have a keen interest in though. There were however several reprints offered.

Ancient Civilizations of the Middle East

This is the lite Civ Building game that I was referring to in my opening. I am trying to get a 5-player game of Ancient Civilizations of the Inner Sea soon so I can’t speak from experience on this one but this system just looks really interesting. I don’t think that you can go into it though thinking that you will pick a strategy and dominate the game. There are lots of random elements and take that from your opponents that can strike you at anytime. I think you just need to go into this one thinking that its a game and I am here to spend a few hours with my gaming friends.

From the game page we read the following on what is being added to the system used in this new edition to the series:

Ancient Civilizations of the Middle East (ACME) is brought to you by the same team that created Ancient Civilizations of the Inner Sea —designers Christopher Vorder Bruegge and Mark McLaughlin with developer Fred Schachter. ACME is not a sequel nor an expansion but a stand alone game using the same multiplayer and solitaire systems as its predecessor with many new and exciting features to intrigue its players, including:

Deities. Instead of building The Wonders of the World, here you get to establish the Deities of the Biblical era (including “you-know-who,” the one who demanded, “Let my people go!”)!

An all-new deck of 110 cards, many of which allow you to inflict disasters and defeats of, well, BIBLICAL PROPORTIONS upon your opponents! One civilization can even capture the Deity of another and take its statue back to its capital to demonstrate its military and theological superiority.

Rugged Mountain Areas (with blocks to signify strongholds)

Fertile River Valleys (where even cities or a single disk/camp could grow population)

Vast Deserts (where stacking is severely limited and growth prohibited)

And, of course, the rolling plains and churning seas found in Ancient Civilizations of the Inner Sea

ACME is a game of the chaos that includes interactions with the gods. But, the chaos can be managed and survived allowing each player to guide their chosen civilization through to victory. The games spans the ancient world from the Hellespont to the Indus, from the Caspian to the Red Sea, and from the early Bronze Age to the Hellenic Age and includes a total of 16 civilizations to choose from.

Here are the civilizations you can command:

Akkadian Cimmerians Greeks Mittani Assyrian Dravidians Hittite Scythians Babylonian Egyptians Israelite Sea Peoples Chaldean Elamite Medes & Persians Sumerian

The great thing about this series is that each civilization has its own unique characteristics and plays very differently. In this edition, there have been some new elements added, such as being able to take captives rather than loot from a captured city to increased abilities in siege warfare.

Addressing my comments in the opening, here is some information on how the game can play if the group so desires:

A War Game Only If And When You Want It To Be If you want a War Game, you got it. If you want a friendly game, this is it too! As in Ancient Civilizations of the Inner Sea, Ancient Civilizations of the Middle East can be all about war, but it doesn’t have to be. It can be a friendly game of exploration, city building, trade, and faith. Players (solitaire, a group of up to six, or even a mix of live players with a system-driven civilization of two or more) can make of ACME what they wish or imagine. Competition can be martial or cultural, warlike or friendly, or a combination of both—how the game unfolds depends entirely on how the players want it to play. The duration of the game is also up to the players: from a multi-hour odyssey of all four Epochs to a pre-arranged shorter contest of an hour or two or to an agreed Sudden Death Victory Point threshold. For Those Who Want A War Game, There Is Plenty Of War To Be Gamed Historical War Game Scenarios are just that—fun and entertaining scenarios that recreate wars from the dawn of civilization to the conquests of Alexander the Great (and more!). Take on the role of Agamemnon as he sacks Troy, Solomon as he builds the Temple, or Ramses as he leads his chariots on the plains of Kadesh. Become the great law-giver, Hammurabi, the inspiring Persian empire-builder, Cyrus, or the legendary hero, Rostam (and more!). There are even double-sized (twice the usual number of disks) civilization options for those who want to conquer the world of Ancient Civilizations of the Middle East and become—as Assyrian kings Akkad and Sumer claimed—the king of the four corners of the world. The game also has a fully developed solitaire system that will challenge players with different types of AI.

If you are interested in Ancient Civilizations of the Middle East, you can pre-order a copy for $63.00 from the GMT Games website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-836-ancient-civilizations-of-the-middle-east.aspx

P500 Reprints

Here is information on the three reprints added to the P500 this month.

Manoeuvre, 3rd Printing. After two sold-out printings, Jeff Horger’s gem of a game remains one of our best-selling games that is fast and fun and also easy to teach to a newcomer to the hobby! We want to make sure we have plenty of games that are easy for new players to learn, while also providing plenty of strategy challenges to experienced players. So we’re adding it to the list again, this time with some upgraded components. For this version, the terrain tiles will be of the same thicker material we used for Tank Duel, and the counters will be the thicker type you’ve seen in several of our recent strategy games.



. After two sold-out printings, Jeff Horger’s gem of a game remains one of our best-selling games that is fast and fun and also easy to teach to a newcomer to the hobby! We want to make sure we have plenty of games that are easy for new players to learn, while also providing plenty of strategy challenges to experienced players. So we’re adding it to the list again, this time with some upgraded components. For this version, the terrain tiles will be of the same thicker material we used for Tank Duel, and the counters will be the thicker type you’ve seen in several of our recent strategy games. Sword of Rome, 3rd Printing (with 5th Player Expansion). We continue to hear many requests to put this back on the Reprint list, and we would LOVE to reprint it. But last time it was on the list, it didn’t get much support. So, please, if you’d like to see a 3rd printing of one of our best multi-player CDGs, please support this now, and tell your friends. Thanks! Thunder Alley Crew Chief Expansion, 2nd Printing . We’re adding this so you guys who want it can get it at a discount. Based on Distributor/Retail demand, this expansion is already getting a slot in our print queue.

Annual Sale News

I know that everyone loves the Annual Sale as it is such a good deal. We haven’t heard much on it thus far this year but with the Monthly Update comes some new information, albeit only a small bit. Here is the information from the Update in its entirety:

A Heads-up on the Yearly Sale! Just a quick note that our yearly sale is about 6-8 weeks away. We don’t have exact dates yet, but we’re targeting the late October or early November timeframe. As far as the sale itself goes, it will be similar to what we’ve traditionally done, with discounts for everyone but the best discounts reserved for those who utilize our P500 program. I’ll have all the details for you in either next month’s update (if we decide to launch in late October) or a special update (if it’s a November sale).

Start saving those pennies now as you won’t want to miss the deals for those games that you desperately want on your tables or just added to your collections.

ex-ConsimPress Games Status Update

We also haven’t heard much on those great ex-ConsimPress Games that have been on the P500 for nearly 2 years now it seems. Here is an update on those games:

Update on the ex-ConsimPress Games. Tony and Mark just checked with John Kranz on the status of these games, as we have received many customer queries. The current status is: John has delivered final files to us for The Hunters 3rd Printing and The Hunted, and he says he’s very close to sending us the files for Silent Victory, 2nd Printing. We’re planning to send at least the first two of these (hopefully all three) to the printer on October 1. We apologize for the delay in getting these games to press. Thank you for your patience!

With that update, my guess is that these games will be on your table in late November maybe. I for one am really looking forward to The Hunters and The Hunted.

I have a mixed record on my guesses with this feature but I still really enjoy it each month. I will tell you though that this month I don’t know that I have much intel to even really hazard a realistic guess but I will give it a go anyways.

From the update, Gene gives us the following:

“Here is a brief tease for P500 additions lining up in the coming months. Note that this is not a comprehensive list, so I will switch these up a bit from month to month. My previous hint of “A new strategy game with an Ancients theme” referred to this month’s new Ancient Civilizations of the Middle East. Over the coming 1-6 months, I anticipate that we will add:”

A new Lunchtime game set in 19th century France – I don’t know much about this one at all but I love that Lunchtime game series as they are typically short playing games so we will have to wait and see. Could this be something on the French Revolution? My guess is that it is something to do with Napoleon.

A WWII naval game – this is expansion to PQ-17 but I cannot remember the name. Gene do I get credit?

A CDG set in the first 1/3 of the 20th century – a new WWI title. This should be fun. I don’t have a guess thought other than the subject.

An American Civil War title – Mark Herman is going to do another Civil War game, even though he has started Rebel Fury and we don’t know a whole lot about it?

A tactical game set in the Pacific – I feel like this one is easy but maybe not. I would guess that this is The Last Hundred Yards: Banzai. I hope at least.

Terrible attempts this month. I feel like I might get credit for 2….maybe! Gene?

Charging and Shipping

Shipping. GMT is currently shipping all P500 orders of Red Storm. As of September 20th, they started shipping the three Wing Leader products:

Wing Leader: Victories, 2nd Edition

Wing Leader: Victories 2nd Ed. Update Kit

Wing Leader: Eagles

Then the next P500 shipments will begin September 25th, when they’ll ship the following:

Cataclysm Mounted Maps + 3″ Box

Commands & Colors Napoleonics, 4th Printing

Navajo Wars, Reprint Edition

Tank Duel

Then, on October 10th, they’ll begin shipping these five items:

4 CMBG

1862

Stalingrad ’42

Twilight Struggle Deluxe Edition, 7th Printing

Twilight Struggle Turn Zero and Promo Packs, 2nd Printing

————

Charging. GMT has already charged for Tank Duel and Cataclysm Mounted Maps + 3″ Box and started charging for Commands & Colors Napoleonics, 4th Printing

Navajo Wars, 2nd Printing last Friday.

They plan to charge for these 5 items (for the October 10th shipment) on September 30-October 4, one item per day:

4 CMBG

1862

Stalingrad ’42

Twilight Struggle Deluxe Edition, 7th Printing

Twilight Struggle Turn Zero and Promo Packs, 2nd Printing

I’m going to be honest. That is a lot of good games! We here at TPA will be busy over the next few months and frankly we are about 4 games behind right now. We have got to get it in gear and get these games played to share our thoughts with you.

Conclusion and Summary of My P500 Orders

As I always tend to end these posts, I will post a summary of where my 35 P500 games stand as of September 20th. I routinely check the status of each of my games and also will show the change in orders as compared to the last time I wrote them down on August 23rd.

I also wanted to include at the end of this post our reviews/interviews/unboxings of recent GMT games that we have played and enjoyed:

Video Review of 4-player game of A Distant Plain: Insurgency in Afghanistan from Buckeye Game Fest

Video Review of a 5-player game of Cataclysm: A Second World War from INsurgency IN INdianapolis at Gen Con

Unboxing Video of Battles of the American Revolution Tri-Pack (Guilford, Saratoga, Brandywine)

Written interview with Trevor Bender designer of Labyrinth: The Forever War, 2015-?

Event Card Spoiler Labyrinth: The Forever War, 2015-? – #257 – Women’s Rights Activism

Not a lot of new games this month but lots of new information, including news on the Annual Sale, lots of games incoming soon and new reprints of some really good games. I appreciate the great games that GMT makes for us and look forward each month to the Monthly Update email and writing this post. Let me know what games you are eagerly awaiting and whether or not you added the new titles this months.

-Grant