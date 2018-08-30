Sorry this post is late. I have been really busy lately and just haven’t had time to devote to the blog.

Another month in the books and we have another fantastic monthly update email from GMT Games. I almost feel that GMT is like Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory (and no I don’t like the taste of cardboard!). Let me explain. They are this little shop that is located out in the rural part of California in a very unassuming looking old fruit warehouse…yet they just seem to always have something marvelously fantastic brewing in the background. It’s almost magical. Like everlasting gobstoppers!

And to carry this crazy analogy a step further, Gene is like Willy Wonka and always knows exactly what to say and how to handle things. It’s not as easy as he makes it look. I can assure you of that. But he somehow does it! Maybe he has an army of oompaloompas in the back there (or a Tony Curtis and Rodger MacGowan) but they just get rid of the bad eggs, clean that ceiling that gets bumped once in a while when we imbibe in the fuzzy lifting drinks and loves to rev up the ‘Hsaw Aknow’ (Wonka Wash spelled backward) to take us back in time a bit like this month (more on this later!). Month after month, they not only finalize great games and ship them, but seem to add new offerings to the P500!

So was the case this month with two new P500 offerings including Commands and Colors: Samurai Battles and Storm Above the Reich (more goodness from the beloved Jerry White!).

In case you missed the Monthly Update email, here is a link: https://mailchi.mp/f73e3b2a34a5/august-21-update-from-gmt-new-p500s-production-news-and-more

Before I get to the meat of the update and the new games, I wanted to thank Gene for sharing my pain from earlier this month when I tweeted out the following:

For those that know, my wife Paisley and I have now played Fort Sumter: The Secession Crisis, 1860-61 22 times! We typically do not game together but she agreed to give it a go in June and we have never looked back. We really have a great time with this one and I would urge all of you wargamers to crack this one out with your significant others. It is easy to learn and plays in under 20 minutes with not much fuss! The best part is that the game play is strategic and very engaging…even after 22 plays. So if you haven’t yet, get this game. You will thank me later. I promise!

Commands and Colors: Samurai Battles

I have never really played much C&C and don’t frankly feel that drawn to the system. But with this games release, I might be as I definitely have a soft spot for anything Japanese. For example, we loved Sekigahara. In the August Monthly Update email from GMT Games came an announcement that this game would be added to the P500. The Commands & Colors: Samurai Battles game rules allow players to portray important engagements of Japanese history. The battles, included in the scenario booklet, focus on the historical deployment of forces and important terrain features in scale with the game system. The scale of the game is flexible and varies from battle to battle. For some scenarios, an infantry unit may represent an entire clan of soldiers, while in other scenarios a unit may represent just a few brave warriors.

The Command cards drive movement and creates a “fog of war” and presents players with many interesting challenges and opportunities, while the battle dice resolve combat quickly and efficiently. The Honor & Fortune game mechanic will task players to maintain a balance between these two important game elements. The Dragon Cards add an element of suspense and surprise that can bend the rules and instantly change the course of a battle. The battlefield tactics you will need to execute to gain victory, however, conform remarkably well to the strengths and limitations of the various Japanese unit types, their weapons, battle terrain, and written history.

Remember I mentioned the Wonka Wash earlier? Where here it is in action bringing back a past title to give it the GMT treatment and make it a success. So what makes GMT’s Commands & Colors: Samurai Battles game great? In a word, More! GMT’s C&C: Samurai Battles game has more scenarios, more units to deploy, additional types of Japanese units, a jammed-packed battlefield with more units and more terrain. And there are still more expansion materials already waiting in the wings.

First – there are more units and more unit types in the game. Yep, it will take some time to apply stickers to all the blocks, but doing so is a breeze, when compared to the time it took to assemble figures. When done, blocks are very durable and easy to store.

Second – the battlefield comes on a one-piece mounted map board. Not really any larger in that it still stands at 11 hexes deep by 12 hexes wide, but there are plenty of terrain tiles including new types of terrain, fences, ramparts, castle walls and more.

Third – more scenarios, which no doubt will be the most important feature for anyone who owns and enjoys the previous version of Samurai Battles from Zvezda. If all goes as planned, the game will have around 40 scenarios.

If you are interested in Commands and Colors: Samurai Battles, you can pre-order a copy for the P500 price of $55.00 from the GMT Games website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-724-commands-colors-samurai-battles.aspx

Storm Above the Reich

We love the airwar here at The Players’ Aid. Particularly World War II airwar. We also are partial to the incomparable Jerry White and his many fantastic games including Enemy Coast Ahead: The Dambusters Raid and Enemy Coast Ahead: The Doolittle Raid.

But with his most recent game Skies Above the Reich, we really found something special. With that success, the next volume is on its way pretty fast. Storm Above the Reich is a solitaire game depicting a Luftwaffe squadron of Fw190s struggling to deter and destroy the relentless daylight raids over Germany during World War II. The player’s individual aircraft, each represented by a stickered block, must confront the mighty “combat box” formation of the United States Army Air Force, a deadly terrain of B-24 Liberator heavy bombers. Like its counterpart, Skies Above the Reich, the game is a broad strokes depiction that presents the arc of the desperate air war. Stretching from late 1942 to early 1945, Storm Above the Reich follows that trajectory in a series of missions strung together to make a campaign. Each mission will take a half hour or more to play, while a campaign can last anywhere between 6 to 60 missions.

This game is not an expansion but a stand alone product so you will not need Skies Above the Reich to play.

If you haven’t played Skies Above the Reich, the game is really fairly simple. You will select pilots and “attachments,” such as gun pods, rockets, or added armor. You may also augment your attack with auxiliary aircraft such as Me110s, Bf109s, or later in the war, jet propelled Me163s, an erratic but powerful weapon. Time in a mission is limited, so you must do your best to wreck the bomber formation as quickly as possible, while bringing home as many pilots as you can in order to muster a force for the next mission.

The mission is played on a formation map that depicts as many as twenty-one B-24 bombers in a tight array. The game comes with two double-sided map boards (four maps in all) that as a set chronicle the development and increasing lethality of the bomber formation. Each map is a bigger and more lethal terrain than its predecessor.

If you are interested in Storm Above the Reich, you can pre-order a copy for the P500 price of $65.00 from the GMT Games website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-725-storm-above-the-reich.aspx

New P500 Reprint Additions

In addition to the new games, GMT decided to add five new P500 Reprints to the list, as they have several key games that have sold out recently, and need to make room for the reprints of C&C games back on the list. The reprints are as follows with links:

C&C Ancients Expansion #2/3

C&C Napoleonics: Austrian Expansion, 2nd Printing

C&C Napoleonics: Spanish Expansion, 3rd Printing

Enemy Coast Ahead: The Dambusters Raid, 2nd Printing

The US Civil War, 2nd Printing

New P500s on the Horizon

This feature has become one of my favorite parts now about the updates. Each month, Gene teases us with cryptic reference to upcoming P500 games. Most of the time, these references are vague enough that you will have to be an expert ton cryptography to decipher them. But, I give it a go each month and have had a few correct at times. Here are the “hints” from this month’s edition with my best guesses:

• A follow-on game to one of our all time top ten best-sellers – I have guessed in the past that this is an expansion to Dominant Species but I don’t know. Could it be an expansion to Battle Line?

• A fantasy-themed strategy game – I don’t have any intel on this one but I am here to tell you that I will love this. We recently played Wizard Kings from Columbia Games, which is a fantasy themed block style wargame, and it was a blast!

• A new pirate-themed game – Ooh…I had heard a rumor that GMT was being courted by Disney. Maybe this will be Pirates of the Caribbean. Who doesn’t love pirates!

• A new operational-level wargame set in Vietnam – Book it. Silver Bayonet expansion on Operation Attleboro.

• An expansion for a game that’s not yet released (that’s how much we like it!) – I don’t understand this concept. Is Gene a time traveler?

• A fast-playing multi-pack wargame series: theme pre-1900 warfare – I’m thinking something along the lines of Napoleonic war or more titles similar to At Any Cost. But, I don’t have a specific guess.

Commands & Colors Ancients from HexWar Available Soon!

This month there was also an update on the digital copies of Commands & Colors Ancients that are being developed by HexWar:

HexWar have informed us that C&C Ancients will be launching soon for Steam (PC and Mac), iOS, and Android. Here are links for the trailer (check it out!) and the Steam Page.

We’ll send you an email heads-up when the game goes live on Steam, iOS, and Android.

My interest in C&C is definitely piqued this month with Samurai Battles being added and then this look at the digital product.

In case you missed it, last week we posted a guest post from Tom Knight on C&C Ancients Epic that you might find interesting.

Conclusion and Summary of My P500 Orders

As I always tend to end these posts, I will post a summary of where my 31 P500 games stand as of August 30th. I routinely check the status of each of my games and also will show the change in orders as compared to the last time I wrote them down on July 23rd.

Another great Monthly Update email from Gene at GMT Games. There’s a reason I think they are the gold standard and it has to do with the people there (thanks for your recent message Gene! Meant a lot.).

Over the past few months, we at The Players’ Aid have received a lot of great games, including Cataclysm, Hitler’s Reich, Skies Above the Reich, Gallipoli 1915, Fort Sumter and No Retreat 3, all that we are in the process of playing, doing quick video reviews and more in-depth written reviews. You have seen a lot of content from us recently and there is a lot more content coming over the next month. Thanks for all the support that our readers give us. We truly appreciate it!

-Grant