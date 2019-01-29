I just love the third week of a month! Why you might ask? Well, there is really only one answer to that and it is the Monthly Update email from GMT Games. I just love to see what’s new and also to get bits of news about things they are doing and new updates on progress made by designers as they near completion of their games on the P500.

Lunchtime Games Expanded

One of the 1st things about the update that caught my attention was that the concept of the Lunchtime Game was being broadened to include not just CDG’s but any fast playing strategy game. I found this to be a breath of fresh air because we all know that GMT Games can make other great games that aren’t wargames; I’m thinking of course about such games as Dominant Species (although it’s a 3-4 hour game), Welcome to Centerville and even a new release like SpaceCorp (also a 4-5 hour game that is just fantastic!).

Here are Gene’s words on the matter:

When I set up the “Lunchtime Games” department on our site, something that is only loosely a “series,” it was driven by Mark Herman’s excellent 2-player Card-Driven Game (CDG) Fort Sumter. I was thinking that “series” would encompass Fort Sumter and all 20-60 minute CDG’s to follow. But several customers and designers have asked me over the past months why I would limit the series to CDG’s. Why not just put any of our strategy games that you can play in that time frame into that department to help our customers who like short but challenging strategy games easily find those games in our line and on our website?

That question/argument makes sense to me. So, from here on, we are not going to limit the Lunchtime Games series to CDG’s. Beginning with Volko’s Hunt for Blackbeard, a tense strategy game that plays in 30-45 minutes, I’ll start adding non-CDG strategy games that fit the time requirement to this series as well. I just want to let you all know in advance, so you don’t think that every game in the Lunchtime Games series will use the same systems.

New P500 Addition – Battle Line, Medieval Edition

There was one new P500 offered this month and it is a great looking edition of one of their best selling games of all time.

This version of Battle Line is a two-player strategy card game built around the theme of Medieval warfare. This re-themed version of Battle Line features 60 beautiful new cards by illustrator Roland MacDonald, as well as 10 full-color tactics “wildcards” that give players extra flexibility and choices and help make each new battle wildly different from the last.

Battle Line takes about 30 minutes to play. To win, you must create powerful formations along your side of the line of battle that are superior to those of your enemy. Victory goes to the player who wins 5 of the 9 battle flags (an envelopment) or three adjacent flags (a breakthrough). Based on Reiner Knizia’s original design published in Germany as Shotten-Totten, Battle Line enhances and expands that game system to give players even more tactical options and gut-wrenching decisions.

Battle Line places you in command of your army’s strategies. How will you muster your formations? Will you use your powerful KingsGuard to vanquish your enemy, or perhaps send the King of England or France to the front to win a critical flag? Or perhaps you”ll rely on your spies to determine the enemy”s strengths and weaknesses before committing your best forces. You’ll always have plenty of choices. With every card play, you’ll determine the strength and direction of your attack while plotting to fend off your enemy’s advances.

In Battle Line, you and your opponent lead the combined arms of the greatest units of the era. Will you, like the great Kings of yore, reign supreme? Play Battle Line, and find out.

The game will include terrain cards as well which should add some depth of strategy to the game and add to replayability. For me, this one is an auto P500 as I love fast playing card games that I might be able to enjoy with my wife!

If you are interested in Battle Line, Medieval Edition, you can pre-order a copy for $16.00 from the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-741-battle-line-medieval-themed-edition.aspx

New P500 on the Horizons (or Watch Grant Embarrass Himself with Terrible Guesses)

This is the much beloved segment where Gene gives almost no hint clues to us and we have to simply sit and ponder for hours the meaning. I can tell you I have spent a lot of time thinking about these new upcoming games and I would guess I have only ever got a few correct. But I am undaunted and will try anew with the new hints this month.

Here’s a brief tease as to what we have lining up for P500 addition in the coming months. Note that this is not a comprehensive list, so I will switch these up a bit from month to month. And my previous November hints of “A new edition of our 2nd all-time best-seller, with a new Theme and all new art” and “An expanded reprint edition of one of the No Retreat titles” referred to this month’s new Battle Line, Medieval Edition and No Retreat: North Africa 3rd Edition additions, respectively. Over the coming several months, I anticipate that we will add to P500:

A new game from Mark Simonitch – whatever this is it is sure to be AWESOME! I have no idea. Maybe Mark goes back to the Ancients. Only time will tell!

A new Lunchtime series game – with the new change of definition of the Lunchtime Games this could be anything. I’m excited about the possibilities!

A new Commands & Colors expansion – back to Napoleonics maybe?

A cool multi-player strategy game with a similar theme to Source of the Nile – I don’t know but sounds great.

A multi-pack ACW game (several battles), the first of a series – is this one from Hermann Luttman? He is a great ACW game designer.

Conclusion and Summary of My P500 Orders

As I always tend to end these posts, I will post a summary of where my 31 P500 games stand as of January 28th. I routinely check the status of each of my games and also will show the change in orders as compared to the last time I wrote them down on October 25th.

Lots of progress being made on these P500 games and I expect to see many of these on my list print this year.

