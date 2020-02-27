The North Africa expansion will support the popular Robata system from Enemy in the Crosshairs and will also have new Robata compatible scenarios, and additional rules for Robata to handle desert terrain and new AFVs. If you are interested in Tank Duel Expansion #1: North Africa, you can pre-order a copy for $49.00 from the GMT Games website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-859-tank-duel-expansion-1-north-africa.aspx

Tank Duel Tank Pack #1

More of a good thing is always better though I think so there will be even more tanks to choose from with the announcement of Tank Pack #1.

From the game page, we read the following:

Tank Duel Tank Pack #1 adds 8 new tanks to the popular Tank Duel system. These tanks can be mixed with the existing tanks and used in scenarios from both Tank Duel: Enemy in the Crosshairs and Tank Duel Expansion #1: North Africa. Two of each of these new tanks are included in Tank Pack #1: KV-1, T-26, M3 Lee, M3 Stuart Mk II (“Honey”), Panzer IV Ausf. F/2, Panzer III Ausf. G, Sd.Kfz. 234 “Puma” and Panzer 38(t) Ausf. C.

Tank Pack #1 also appears to include additional rules for armored cars, tanks with multiple turrets and light ordnance. But that is not all. In addition to the new tanks, 8 all-new scenarios are included. Also as is the case with some of these type of expansion card games, you can combine 2 Two Tank Packs with the above mentioned Tank Duel Expansion #1: North Africa to enable 4 of each type of tank to battle.

If you are interested Tank Pack #1, you can pre-order a copy for $25.00 from the GMT Games website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-860-tank-duel-tank-pack-1.aspx

Charging and Shipping

Shipping. On February 10th, GMT began shipping all P500 orders of the following products:

I got my copies and am very excited about them!

Given delays at the printers, GMT doesn’t currently anticipate shipping anything new before the March update, when they’ll give updated charging and shipping information. If they get a pleasant surprise and games ship out to the warehouse before then, they’ll send a special update announcing the charge and ship dates.

Charging. None until our March update, when we’ll update you on current status.

New P500’s on the Horizon

As I mentioned last month, I have not had very good luck in my guesses for this segment the past few Updates but last month was better as I had two guesses correct! This month, here is the information shared by Gene with my guesses next to each item:

Here is a brief tease for P500 additions lining up in the coming months. Note that this is not a comprehensive list, so I will switch these up a bit from month to month. My December hint of “A boxed AND a ziplock expansion for one of our most popular 2019 releases” referred to this month’s new Tank Duel expansion and Tank Pack. Last month’s hint of “New Content for the Next War series” referred to this month’s new Next War Supplement #3. Over the coming 1-6 months, I anticipate that we will add:

A new 18xx title – no idea as I am not an 18xx fan (I don’t dislike them but I would rather play a wargame.)

New content for fans of Unconditional Surrender – other than the supposed Armistice game using the same system (or similar) I don’t have any guess on this.

A game you’ve seen before, with a facelift and a new solo system from the GMT One team! – I got this one with the facelift comment. I think this is Hunt for Blackbeard which was removed from the P500 a few months ago.

A new Wing Leader expansion – we love these Wing Leader Series games but I don’t have a guess on this one.

A new Levy & Campaign series game – this would be Volume II in the new Levy & Campaign Series. The game will be titled Almoravid. I think that last month I used this on my guess for the hint “a new game from Volko Ruhnke” but I am now excited as I realize maybe he is doing another game!

A new operational-level WWII game from a popular designer – I will guess here but I am not sure I am right. Salerno ’43 from designer Mark Simonitch. Here is a map I found:

Those are my guesses. I know not my best effort but I really feel like I got at least one correct, with the outside possibility of at least one more correct, and possibly a lucky 3rd guess correct. We shall see. Gene, how did I do?

Before I finish my post this month, I wanted to share a few important pieces of information about games that I am interested in and have on my P500 list that had updates this month. From the Monthly Update, Gene gives us the following information:

Every Once in a Blue Moon…..a private donor steps forward and offers to fund the shortage of games that are under 500 on the P500 list. Our approach when this occurs is to a) be thankful and b) treat those funds as if they were the extra orders the games needed and move those games on toward production. Recently, we had a donor step forward offering to fund the remaining orders for two of our “under 500” games: Storm Over Asia and Plains Indian Wars. SOA was already moving smartly through our art department, and PIW will begin to head that way now that funding is available for both. For those of you who wait to order until a game has “Made the Cut,” you can now know that both of these games will be printed (and SOA probably fairly soon), so feel free to order. And for those of you who have bemoaned the lack of a solitaire system for PIW, please see my note on that below… 🙂

Pretty cool thing I think. I was worried about Plains Indian Wars as a few months ago, Gene mentioned that this one was in danger of being eliminated from the list for lack of orders. But not anymore!

Also, while I am mentioning Plains Indian Wars. A few weeks ago, I got an email from designer John Poniske who mentioned that someone had developed a solo system for the game and that it was very interesting. I had offered to John to run a series of posts highlighting the system on our blog and now this month came the following news:

Solo System for Plains Indian Wars! Thanks to a talented customer who offered to help, we’re adding a solitaire system to Plains Indian Wars! When you get a minute, check out this video by Louisiana historian/Lecturer, Dr. Stephen Michot. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Myq4BOndrY&feature=youtu.be Thanks, Dr. Michot! More details on this as we get closer to production.

Conclusion and Summary of My P500 Orders/Tracking