I am now starting my 8th week in quarantine and really haven’t left the house that much. I have gone into work a few times (which was a total ghost town) and went to the grocery store a few times as well. But other than that I have been in my house working from my laptop. It has given me a lot of time to work on the blog and I feel like I have played a lot of good solitaire games recently and been writing pieces on them. I have really been enjoying Nevsky more as I explore the rules without really playing but setting up scenarios and just walking through strategies. I have also dabbled in Navajo Wars and am getting ready to begin another new game after learning more of the rules. I am really grateful for the fact that I have good games to play and keep myself busy.

Well, it appears that things are starting to get at least a little back to normal as places are opening up. GMT Games announced in this update that they would be back open for business on May 25th. This is really good news as there are a ton of great games that I have been waiting for that will start shipping over the next few weeks. It’s going to be a good summer of games I think!

This month there is a very interesting looking new CDG designed by Ed Beach (of Here I Stand and Virgin Queen fame!) being added to the P500 plus lots of other good tidbits of news.

In case you missed the Monthly Update email, here is a link: https://mailchi.mp/fc963c451f5f/may-18-update-from-gmt-re-opening-new-p500s-digital-news-more

Also if you are interested in my thoughts on the April Monthly Update you can read that post here: https://theplayersaid.com/2020/04/24/april-2020-monthly-update-from-gmt-games-no-change-on-the-horizon-but-we-are-hopeful/

New P500’s

Only one new addition was announced to the P500 this month but it appears to be a very interesting game in that it deals with the same time frame (generally) as games like Here I Stand and is a CDG.

Border Reivers: Anglo-Scottish Border Raids, 1513-1603

Ed Beach usually designs games that use the CDG mechanic and that allow a lot of gamers to get in on the action. Games like Here I Stand and Virgin Queen allow up to 6 players and it appears that this new game Border Reivers allows 4-6 players although 2 and 3-player versions are also supported (where each player leads both an English and a Scottish family). But, this game is not similar to the others I mentioned. Not even close! It seems to incorporate some elements of a Euro and from the pictures I can see on the game page it appears to use Meeples of sheep and cows (which frankly I am totally fine with).

From the game page, we read the following:

In Border Reivers, each player rules over one of the Marches as leader of one of the six major riding families of the border: Grey, Fenwick, Dacre, Maxwell, Kerr, or Hume. Your goal is to increase the wealth and fame of your clan throughout the reigns of Henry and Elizabeth to end the century as the most famous Border Reiver of all time. Players gain VPs from successful combats, amassing large herds of livestock, and by elevating their Notoriety above the other players in the regions of the map.

Here is a fairly detailed summary of the the different seasons and how it works:

In Summer, players build their strength through a card-drafting system that lets you strengthen your March for the winter raids that follow. Players build fortified peel defense towers, garrison old castles, and build walls around their farmhouses (creating “bastles”) to guard against enemy raids. At the same time, you recruit famous reivers and wardens to your cause and ally with the most notorious clans of the time (including the infamous Elliotts, Scotts, Johnstones, and Armstrongs). And don’t forget to buy the favor of the most powerful office holders, whether it be the Bishop of Carlisle, the Keeper of Liddesdale, or the mighty Lord Warden of the Marches. As the air cools and Fall arrives, players commit their defensive assets to the map to prepare for the raids and feuds that are soon to follow. At this time a set of events drawn from the history of the region are chosen, presenting the players with short-term opportunities that may gain them an advantage. Events include the battles of Flodden Field and Solway Moss, Henry VIII’s Rough Wooing to try and force a marriage alliance, Mary Queen of Scots’ tour of the Scottish borders, and the Catholic Rising of the North. To initiate Winter combats, players select one of their Target cards to secretly designate their intended combat activity. Options include launching a Raid to steal precious livestock, joining their national army as light cavalry forces in one of the historical Battles, or representing their family against a specific target player with whom you have a Feud or Gaolbreak attempt that needs to be prosecuted. Careful play of cards that were drafted during the Summer can help these combats break favorably for your clan. At last, Spring arrives and the raiding ceases. It’s time to count points and sing of the heroic exploits just witnessed. And on the final turn, that’s exactly what happens—players cash in one or more of the Border Ballad cards for extra VP, especially if the ballad aligns with the strategic path they have followed throughout the game. Which ballad will commemorate your deeds on the Border? May you fare better than Johnny Armstrong, the subject of the famous ballad “Armstrong’s Goodnight,” that captures the spirit of the Reivers.

So as you can tell, this one is a bit of a different game but I think it looks really interesting.

If you are interested in Border Reivers: Anglo-Scottish Border Raids, 1513-1603, you can pre-order a copy for the special P500 price of $59.00 from the GMT Games website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-866-border-reivers.aspx

Charging and Shipping

The following update for Charging and Shipping was copied from the Update:

GMT will ship the TWELVE items in the warehouse in three batches, about a month apart, as follows (Note that there have been some changes to Batch 2 and Batch 3 from last month’s update):

The 1st P500 Batch – will begin charging for the 4 games, below (1 game per day), on Wednesday, May 20. The plan to begin shipping this batch is on May 27th.

Imperial Struggle

Labyrinth: Forever War Expansion

Men of Iron Tri-Pack

Wing Leader: Origins, 1936-1942

The 2nd P500 Batch – charging and shipping roughly June 15-25th – will include the following 4 products:

Beneath the Med

Space Empires 4X, 4th Printing

Space Empires 3″ Box

The Battle of Rhode Island

The 3rd P500 Batch – charging and shipping roughly July 15-25th – will include the following 4 products:

1989, 2nd Printing

Flying Colors, 3rd Printing

Flying Colors Update Kit

Storm Over Asia

*Note that it is highly likely that Versailles 1919 will be added to this 3rd Batch.

New P500’s on the Horizon

I did a terrible job last month on my guesses as I just didn’t have any intel on the games that were included in the hints. I did get 1 guess correct (Mark Simonitch’s Salerno ’43) but that was it. We shall see how I do this month. Here is the information that Gene shared in the update with my guesses added:

Here is a brief tease for P500 additions lining up in the coming months. Note that this is not a comprehensive list, so I will switch these up a bit from month to month. Over the coming 1-6 months, I anticipate that we will add: A new deep strategy game with an Ancients theme – my guess is that this is Hubris from Morgane Gouyon-Rety of Pendragon fame. I saw on Facebook the past few days that the prototype is done and ready for playtesting and a developer has signed on to the project.

A new design by Sal Vasta – could this be Armistice, which uses the system from USE but takes it to World War I (we actually sat down with Sal at WBC in 2018 and shot the following video).

A new game set in Afghanistan – this hint was in the update last month and I just don’t know anything at this point.

A new edition of one of our sold out “monster” WWII games – Asia Engulfed, which is a block wargame covering WWII in the Pacific?

Those are my guesses. I feel pretty good about at least two of these, but we shall see.

Conclusion and Summary of My P500 Orders/Tracking

As I always tend to end these posts, I will post a summary of where my P500 games stand as of May 20th. I routinely check the status of each of my games and also will show the change in orders as compared to the last time I wrote them down on April 24th.

I want to simply say to everyone that we are nearing the end of this quarantine and I want to congratulate you all on doing your part and staying safe. I am still very hesitant about going out and won’t be returning to work for at least a few more weeks. But hang in there and hopefully we all come out clean on the other side.

I also want to thank GMT Games, their staff, designers, artists, printers and the like, for all of the hard work that they put into these games. You can see their quality upon opening the boxes for the first time, see the blood, sweat and tears that comes through in the game play, and feel the community when we smile from the fun that we have with our gaming friends and family. Thank you for all that you do and god speed!

-Grant