I am a big believer in the principle that if you do things the right way, putting in the time and hard work necessary to succeed, you will find success no matter what barriers or speed bumps come in your way. There are some people in our hobby that have done things the right way and have been doing it right for a long time. It was good this month to see that principle has been verified with Frank Chadwick and his labor of love but more on this later.

Frank Chadwick’s ETO Series Finds a New Home

After the recent sale of Victory Point Games, it appears that the buyer released the contract with Frank Chadwick for his European Theater of Operations Series after the completion of Volume I Thunder in the East. I also saw that Alan Emrich was looking for a publisher to pick the series up and publish the future editions. In must be fate as Gene shares the following from his attendance at Consimworld Expo:

On our first day at CSW Expo, I ran into Alan Emrich and Frank Chadwick. As most of you know, each of these guys is a legend in this industry. To my surprise, they mentioned that due to Alan’s sale of VPG and a subsequent change in focus at that company that returned the series rights to Frank, they were looking for a new publisher for Frank’s ETO series. This was not even on my radar before the convention, as I’d thought Frank was doing the series – which I’d admired from afar – for VPG long-term. But when I learned they were serious about finding a new publisher, I let them know right away that we were interested. The first game in the series, Thunder in the East, is amazing in its own right, and the opportunity to work with Frank and Alan on a longer-term series project is definitely something that’s been on my personal bucket list for a while now.

I was fortunate enough to do an interview with Frank Chadwick in early 2017 covering the first entry in the series Thunder in the East. Here is that interview: https://theplayersaid.com/2017/04/24/interview-with-frank-chadwick-designer-of-thunder-in-the-east-from-victory-point-games/

You can also read more about the plans for the series in this entry on InsideGMT at the following link: http://www.insidegmt.com/2019/07/welcome-to-frank-chadwicks-eto-series-team/

GMT has also agreed to sell the remaining copies of Thunder in the East at a deeply discounted rate. The discounted price will be good through August 20th. If you are interested you can pick up a copy for $100.00 at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-828-thunder-in-the-east.aspx

There was only one new addition to the P500 this month, which was alright though as last month was a lot. The new addition is a really good one though as the designer is simply fantastic and the game play is very fun. There are also two reprint editions being added to the P500 and both are really good as well!

Wing Leader: Origins 1936-1942

We have played a couple of the games in the Wing Leader Series, including Supremacy, and really found the game mechanics and the narrative that it weaves very interesting. Lee Brimmicombe-Wood is a great designer and really goes into the depth and breadth of the aircraft of the time as well as the tactics so it will be really interesting to see how this one plays out.

From the game page we read the following:

Wing Leader: Origins 1936-1942 is the third expansion for GMT’s Wing Leader system. Origins dives into the thrilling battles of the inter-war and early-war period. This expansion matches biplanes against fast monoplanes in combat over Spain, China and Poland. Nationalist CR.32s face off against ‘Red’ I-15s over Madrid. Soviet volunteers fly ‘Chaikas’ against Japanese ‘Claudes’ above China. Bf 109s dive into streams of British Wellingtons, Halifaxes and Manchesters, while defending battleships in Brest. New Aircraft range from pre-war German warplanes such as the He 46 and He 51, to Polish fighters and bombers, such as the PZL P.11, and American Curtiss fighters such as the CW-21 Interceptor. In addition to new aircraft and scenarios, Wing Leader: Origins features a whole campaign system, recreating two days of the German and Italian maximum effort against Malta in 1942. Titled Malta Spitfires, the campaign simulates the tough attrition battles over the islands.

We have really enjoyed campaign aspects for the various air war games we have played such as Wild Blue Yonder. It simply gives a whole new experience to the game and offers some added replayability and I am glad that they are including this option in the design. Warning though, you will need a copy of Wing Leader: Victories 1940-1942 to play Wing Leader: Origins.

If you are interested in Wing Leader: Origins 1936-1942, you can pre-order a copy for $30.00 from the GMT Games website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-778-wing-leader-origins-1936-42.aspx

3rd Edition Reprint of World War 2: Barbarossa to Berlin and Liberty or Death

When I see a reprint of a game that I don’t have, I always get excited. I have a copy of Liberty or Death and really love that game, but do not own a copy of World War 2: Barbarossa to Berlin. Both Alexander and I love the CDG format, and while we have yet to play Paths of Glory (I know, I know, we have had a copy for 8 months and nothing. We have no excuse!) we are keenly interested in this one as it uses the same system just with modifications for the different tactics and situations inherent to World War II.

From the game page for Barbarossa to Berlin we read the following:

World War 2: Barbarossa to Berlin presents both the Allied and Axis players with a wide range of exciting game choices, while illustrating the key historical factors of the war: from the importance of mechanized forces in combat to the importance of oil to fuel them but without the complexity of other strategic WWII designs. And, unlike many of those games, World War 2: Barbarossa to Berlin lives up to its title: an Axis player who fails to win the war may still win the game. The winner is often decided on the last turn as the Allied player struggles to extinguish the last traces of the Nazi empire. Designed by Ted Raicer as a follow-up to his multi-award-winning World War One strategic game Paths of Glory, World War 2: Barbarossa to Berlin modifies the Paths of Glory systems to capture the strategic and operational dynamics of WWII in Europe. As in Paths of Glory, the heart of the game lies in the 110 Action Cards (55 each for the Axis and Allied players). Each card can be used for operational movement and combat, strategic movement, replacements, or for an Event. The movement and combat systems will be familiar to Paths of Glory players, but have been modified to recreate the blitzkrieg campaigns of 1941-45. World War 2: Barbarossa to Berlin covers four years of epic struggle, from Moscow to Stalingrad, from Tobruk to Tunis, from Sicily to Rome, from D-Day to the Rhine, to the final battles for the Reich. It is June 22, 1941: will World War II end in German triumph in Operation Barbarossa or collapse in Berlin? As the world holds it breath, the decisions are all yours.

If you are interested in World War 2: Barbarossa to Berlin, you can pre-order a copy for $45.00 from the GMT Games website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-829-ww2-barbarossa-to-berlin-3rd-printing.aspx

If you watched our video ranking of the COIN Series of games, you will remember that my #2 was Liberty or Death. For me, the theme is what gets me as I simply really like the American Revolutionary War. Harold Buchanan did a great job of incorporating the various elements of the struggle into the game and this format is simply perfect for the subject. I did write a rather involved review of the game and you can check that out here.

If you are interested in Liberty or Death: The American Insurrection, you can pre-order a copy for $59.00 from the GMT Games website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-826-liberty-or-death-the-american-insurrection-3rd-printing.aspx

P500 Removals

My least favorite part of any update is when a game is announced to be in danger of being removed from the P500. I guess I understand why it happens, as there are a lot of great choices in games out there and there are limited resources in our wallets, but I know that those design teams have put their blood sweat and tears into their games and they just aren’t generating the interest needed to get them to the 500 order goal. There are other reasons as well that games are pulled, including delays and development issues. Here are Gene’s comments on the games that are being pulled:

We are temporarily pulling the following two games from the P500 list: The Battle for Sicily

Nightfighter (PC digital version) They both still need quite a bit of development – maybe as much as 1-2 years – to be ready for the production queue. So we’re going to pull them from the P500 list for now. Once they’re far enough along that they meet our new criteria for P500 addition (3-9 months from ready for art), we’ll add them back to the list. As an overall note, we’re evaluating all the games on our P500 list now for readiness, but these are the only ones we’ve identified so far as just being too far away from production to keep on the list. We are also taking a look at the games with less than 500 orders that have been on the list for a year or more. The following games fit that criteria (note that there are at least a couple more that are under 500 and nearing one year on the list – please support those, too!): Saint Omer to Saint Crispin: Tactical Battles of the Hundred Years War (278 Orders to Date)

Plains Indian Wars (344 Orders to Date)

1918/1919: Storm in the West (344 Orders to Date)

Crusader: Fast Action Battles Series Game #4 (394 Orders to Date) We may remove one or more of these over the coming months if we don’t see a significant uptick in orders.

New P500’s on the Horizon

Really look forward to this feature each and every month. My record is a bit spotty but this month I think that I at least have one correct.

An expansion for one of our tactical level games – I’ve got this one. I saw this image on Mike Denson’s Facebook a few weeks ago and he stated that he was looking for a subtitle for an expansion to his The Last Hundred Yards. Death from Above and The Last Hundred Feet was recommended by someone on our Twitter Account. Whatever it is called I am interested.

on Mike Denson’s Facebook a few weeks ago and he stated that he was looking for a subtitle for an expansion to his The Last Hundred Yards. Death from Above and The Last Hundred Feet was recommended by someone on our Twitter Account. Whatever it is called I am interested. A new expansion for each of two very popular titles – This one is very ambiguous and wins the award for saying nothing really. I would think that this could be referencing at leas the upcoming Fall of Saigon for Fire in the Lake (we are actually getting a chance to play this with Mark Herman while at WBC later this week!) but I don’t have a guess on the other.

A new 4-player CDG on a very interesting topic – I will use my guess from last month. Could this one be the prequel to Here I Stand called Tato Mota? Here is a picture I saw in the wild:

A new strategy game with an Ancients theme – I am really getting into Ancients right now but don’t have a guess on this one.

A new COIN series game – this could be so many choices. I have seen pictures of various COIN games including Syria, 2040: American Abyss and most recently The Troubles. That is my guess – Irish COIN. Here is the picture I saw:

Those are my guesses at this point. Don’t have much confidence that I got a lot correct but at least 1 or 2. We shall see. Really looking forward to all of the games described anyway and really like the ones that I have seen pictures of on social media.

Charging and Shipping

Shipping. The next P500 shipments will begin near the end of July, when the following two games will ship:

Ancient Civilizations of the Inner Sea

Death Valley: Battles for the Shenandoah

GMT is anticipating shipping the following four items in late August:

Red Storm

Wing Leader: Victories, 2nd Edition

Wing Leader: Victories 2nd Ed. Update Kit

Wing Leader: Eagles

Charging. GMT will begin charging for the previous four items (one per day) around August 15th.

Conclusion and Summary of My P500 Orders

As I always tend to end these posts, I will post a summary of where my 33 P500 games stand as of July 21st. I routinely check the status of each of my games and also will show the change in orders as compared to the last time I wrote them down on June 23rd.

I know I didn’t add any games to my growing list this month, but I will most likely add World War 2: Barbarossa to Berlin. Just need to clear out some of these titles before you all think I’m a lunatic. Until next month, get out there and experience more GMT Games!

-Grant