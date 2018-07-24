The July Monthly Update hit mailboxes on Friday, July 20th and it was full of good information! Gene started the email out with a soliloquy on some of the “growing pains” that GMT is recently experiencing with the change in their website, shipping an inordinate amount of games (10 games since May 22nd totaling nearly 8,000 games) plus the “Flash Sale” on July 4th where they sold out their inventory of Washington’s War, a delay on the COINFest shipment until September, and then some issues with the rules for Hitler’s Reich. [If you haven’t heard the story, there was a key part of the rules that were inadvertently not included and it made the game very difficult to play. The rule that was omitted in the text of the rules was the draw a card after playing a Conquest Card in any conflict or attempt to gain Event Cards. This caused you to lose the game as the Allies as when Barbarossa occurs and there are 4-5 battles, you will run the Allies out of cards. This rule was included in the Play Book but still caused some issues. Here is my other complaint about the rules for Hitler’s Reich. There are key events such as Operation Bagration and Operation Overlord that are not clearly outlined in the rulebook nor are they listed on the game board along side the year track or in the box in the upper left hand corner. This has led us to miss these key rules, even though we know the history of World War II, and has caused our two plays to be very frustrating. My final comment is that Hitler’s Reich is a good game with a very interesting, albeit challenging, system, that allows two players to play the entirety of World War II in the European Theater in a little over 2 hours (it is advertised “in two hours”, but we are really, really slow I guess!). Don’t give up on this game because of this error! It is interesting and you will miss out!…End of Editor’s Rant]

**** happens and us true followers of GMT Games are not going to be scared off by some glitches. In fact, I am truly pleased with the new changes. I love the website and its new, easier to use interface, its slick new look and all of the other interesting elements included, such as the best seller list! I have had very few problems with shipping and look forward to the great changes coming from this amazing purveyor of cardboard wargames. Where else are we going to go to get our fix? MMP? (Sorry, couldn’t help myself with that jab. Don’t get me wrong I have a few MMP games and love them but they are no GMT!)

The Monthly Update also included two new offerings on the P500 list; a new game in the Triumph & Tragedy Series called Expansion or Extinction and a new Men of Iron SeriesTri-Pack! It is a great time to be a wargamer!

In case you missed the Monthly Update email, here is a link: https://mailchi.mp/35d2655fac93/july-20-update-from-gmt-new-p500s-digital-news-production-and-more?e=3de3fa57f9

One thing I wanted to point out from the update was the section that discussed the feedback on Fort Sumter: The Secession Crisis, 1860-61 designed by Mark Herman. Gene mentions below all of the comments on social media regarding the accessibility and quick play time of the first Lunchtime Series game. The series was designed to be challenging strategically, with interesting game play, but also non-wargamer friendly.

I can attest to that fact as well as Gene shared a quote from our twitter account regarding my wife and our many plays of this great game. My wife Paisley loves games, but typically is attracted to quicker playing games that are easy to socialize over, such as various cards games including Phase 10, Five Crowns, UNO, etc. When I introduced her to Fort Sumter, I am not going to lie, there was a lot of begging on my part involved. She was hesitant because she didn’t want to play a deep and long game (remember that she sees Alexander and I play these involved deep wargames that can take up to 12 hours to play, such as our recent 10 hour session of Holland ’44: Operation Market-Garden). I assured her that this game was designed to play in under 20 minutes and furthermore, the designer (Mark Herman) included his wife Carole in the design and playtest process and it was sure to be a game that she would enjoy. This was what sold her on that idea and she reluctantly played our first game about 3 weeks ago. I recorded that playthrough and posted on our YouTube Channel as proof that she played and enjoyed it!

Since that first play, we have played a total of 20 times and she loves it. We have had a chance to really explore the different nuances in the game and the cards and have really started to get a good feel for how to plan for the Final Crisis round. I wanted to share this as I know that many of you wargamers out there are looking for a way to engage your significant other in our hobby. I would argue that Fort Sumter is the best vehicle to get that spouse interested. Good luck with that venture!

New P500 AdditionsThere were two new P500s offered this month, amongst other reprints. Here is my look at those new offerings.

Expansion or Extinction: A Triumph & Tragedy Series Game

Expansion or Extinction: A Triumph & Tragedy Series Game is advertised as a 4X style game based on the Triumph & Tragedy System. From the game page we read the following:

Expansion or Extinction takes 2 to 4 players into a future where Sol, after colonizing many of the closest stars, succumbed to internal pressures and died in a fiery holocaust of future weaponry. Now Earth’s colonies are recovering, and beginning to exert their own dominance on the stars around them. Based on the award-winning Triumph and Tragedy game system, Expansion or Extinction expands upon this proven and highly popular game system. Expansion or Extinction begins as each of the player’s star systems have rediscovered the technologies which make space travel possible again. Players must explore the systems around them, and attempt to bring them into their sphere of influence. This can occur either peaceably through the play of Action Cards, or through military conquest. There are three types of star systems in Expansion or Extinction. Those closest to SOL: the Core Worlds. These worlds have been settled the longest, and thus tend to have the highest population, but have consumed most of their resources. Those furthest out: the Outer Rim worlds, which were settled just before SOL’s fall. These tend to have low population but high resources. And between those extremes are the Green Worlds…where the players start, here there is a good balance of population and resources. But beware, these worlds are on the cusp of challenging for dominance on their own, and have the fleets to make their conquest a hard fought struggle!

Like its predecessor in the series, Expansion or Extinction has multiple paths to victory, that are all very plausible. Players can win by building up their economic strength (first to 30 points wins), by developing different types of technologies (the Death Star) and a military victory by controlling three Green Worlds. The game plays very similarly to T&T and uses Action Cards whereby each player can politically influence worlds for addition to your empire as well as Investment Cards to build up technologies as well as your production levels with factories.

As is also the case in T&T, the game uses wooden blocks to represent hidden units that can add some great tension and uncertainty to battles.

I really enjoyed our play of Triumph & Tragedy a few weeks ago and am really looking forward to this game. I am only really concerned about the theme of the game. T&T was great because of the historical period and the way the mechanics worked together to simulate that conflict. Will this be the case in Expansion or Extinction? I am not sure but it definitely has peaked my interest and I will be adding this to my growing P500 list.

If you are interested in Expansion or Extinction: A Triumph & Tragedy Series Game, you can pre-order a copy for the special P500 price of $69.00 at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-717-expansion-or-extinction.aspx

Men of Iron Tri-Pack

The 2nd new P500 offering was surprising and also for me, very interesting. After I saw the offering on Friday, Alexander and I finally got to the table on Saturday The Battle of Wakefield: Yorkshire, England, 30 December, 1460 found in C3i Magazine #31. We loved the game, although it was a blood bath as York was severely routed by my Lancastrian soldiers through the use of aggressive tactics and planning. It was simple, yet has some complexity to how the units work and how they are best used, that will come with many plays of the system. With this play of the system, my interest was piqued and I will definitely be adding this offering to my growing list. I am most definitely interested in Infidel as I just seem to have a soft spot for the Crusades. This Men of Iron Series is a look at battles in medieval times involving men-at-arms, knights, longbowman, etc. The Tri-Pack includes the first three games in the Men of Iron Series: Men of Iron, Infidel, and Blood & Roses. with the Battle of Agincourt thrown in for good measure from C3i Magazine #22.

Men of Iron covers the re-emergence of infantry in the early 14th century, along with a more perceptive understanding of the value of combined-arms warfare and the effective use of defensive terrain. The scenarios highlight the key elements that made these battles so fascinating: the defensive power of the longbow, especially when used in coordination with dismounted, or even mounted, men-at-arms. Agincourt covers Henry V’s famous victory during the Hundred Years War.

The second volume in the Tri-Pack is Infidel, which focuses on the major battles of the early Crusades era between Christians and Muslims. This is a period that saw cavalry reign supreme and pitted the European mounted, armored men-at-arms – which relied on furious and direct charges with sword and lance – against the Eastern European/Turkish light cavalry tactics – focusing on the efficiency of its mounted archers.

Finally, Blood & Roses focuses on the battles of the Wars of the Roses in England, between 1455 and 1487. This was warfare in which most men were truly made “of iron”, heavily and totally armored to such a point that their mobility was suspect. It also featured the introduction of gunpowder – mostly field artillery – in noticeable numbers. And while many English men-at-arms were mounted, they did so almost entirely for transport. Most fighting was on foot…and it was quite vicious.

If you are interested in the Men of Iron Tri-Pack, you can pre-order a copy for the special P500 price of $59.00 at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-718-men-of-iron-tri-pack.aspx

Various Reprints Offered

There were also four new P500 Reprints added to the list this time around. This is mainly due to several key games that have sold out recently. Those reprints include the following:

Churchill, 3rd Printing – Love this game so very much! Here is a link to Alexander’s review and my Strategy Guide for the Russians.

Labyrinth, 4th Printing – One of my favorite games from designer Volko Ruhnke. Here is a link to Alexander’s review, my US Strategy Guide and Alexander’s Jihadist Strategy Guide.

1960: The Making of the President, 2nd (GMT) Printing – We really enjoyed this game and I am thinking about teaching this game to my wife next after she has loved the CDG mechanic in Fort Sumter so much. Here is Alexander’s review.

Triumph & Tragedy, 3rd Printing – a game that I have owned since November 2016 but somehow it never found my table until recently. Here is our video review of this great game.

New P500s on the Horizon

This feature has become one of my favorite parts now about the updates. Each month, Gene teases us with cryptic reference to upcoming P500 games. Most of the time, these references are vague enough that you will be required to find an ancient artifact such as the Antikythera mechanism to decipher them. But, I give it a go each month and have had a few correct at times. Here are the “hints” from this month’s edition with my best guesses:

A new game from Volko – Nevsky is still in the playtesting process and is the first entry in the new Levy & Campaign series. Could this be the next entry in the series? Maybe Longshanks?

An (awesome!) fantasy-themed strategy game – I don’t have any intel on this one but I am here to tell you that I will love this. We recently played Wizard Kings from Columbia Games, which is a fantasy themed block style wargame, and it was a blast!

a new Commands & Colors game – Oooh! Never played this series and I don’t know much about it. Don’t have a guess sadly.

a new Vietnam-themed operational-level game – this was my guess last time and I am not changing it. An expansion for Silver Bayonet. I will not reveal my source, no matter the level of torture.

A new solitaire game that you may already know how to play – the last part of this clue is the most important now as this same language was used in the clue about the space game that was announced in the Monthly Update. I still don’t have a guess but I am telling you that I am becoming a big fan of well designed solo games!

A fast-playing quad game: theme pre-1900 warfare – I’m thinking something along the lines of Napoleonic war or more titles similar to At Any Cost. But, I don’t have a specific guess.

What are your guesses for these upcoming P500 games? Gene, did I get anything correct?

Plains Indian Wars Videos

I mentioned this in last month’s post but we did finalize our How To Play: Plains Indian Wars video and posted it to our YouTube channel at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ACT39oZajA

Gene was kind enough to mention it in the Monthly Update and we received several hundred views over the weekend. The game is really very interesting looking and I would recommend you take a look at our videos and give the game a chance.

Conclusion and Summary of My P500 Orders

Last month, I trimmed down my P500 list by a few games. It doesn’t mean that theoAs I always tend to end these posts, I will post a summary of where my 29 P500 games stand as of July 23rd. I routinely check the status of each of my games and also will show the change in orders as compared to the last time I wrote them down on June 18th.

Another great Monthly Update email from Gene at GMT Games, which in my humble opinion, is the Santa’s Workshop of Wargames. They seem to have a continual slate of quality games waiting in the wings. Over the past month, we have received a lot of great games, including Cataclysm, Hitler’s Reich, Skies Above the Reich, Gallipoli 1915, Fort Sumter and No Retreat 3, all that we are in the process of playing, doing quick video reviews and more in-depth written reviews. Lots of content coming from The Players’ Aid over the next month. Thanks for all the support that our readers give us. We truly appreciate it!

