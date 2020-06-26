Times have been tough on all of us. I am glad that we are starting to come out of quarantine and starting to get back to normal. One of the constants that has sustained us over the past few months has been our love of GMT Games. I know that we haven’t been able to get together to play but still the bond that we all have through this Monthly Update has been palpable and I am glad for my association with such a fine company. You might be wondering what in the heck is he talking about but if you missed the Monthly Update this month, GMT has made a grand gesture to those gamers who have lost their jobs over the past few months due to COVID-19. Here is the quote from the email:
Doing a Bit to Care for our Customers, Too: The Return of the Tough Economy Special
We know that this virus, in addition to the threat it poses to our collective health, has had a negative economic impact on many of our customers, as well. As with so many social or economic problems, it’s not within our power to provide big fixes—to restore lost jobs, retirement funds, or lost earning power. But we’ve decided, as we did numerous times in the wake of the 2008 financial meltdown, that we can show support for those of you who have lost jobs by giving you a free game or two. I know it’s not much in the greater scheme of things, but we want you to know that we are thinking of you and that your welfare—including the ability to destress and decompress from the pressures of the world by playing games—is important to us. Here are the details:
Eligibility: If you have lost your job due to shutdown-related layoffs or closings since March 15, 2020, you are eligible to get one (non-US customers) or two (US customers) free games from us, from games that are in stock now. We’d love to give an extra game to international customers as well, but the spiking shipping rates overseas limit our ability to do so.
Process. If you’d like to take advantage of this offer, please drop an email to Tony Curtis, our LLC Manager, at a_curtis@sbcglobal.net. Please include proof or explanation of your job loss and your choice of which in-stock game(s) you’d like us to send. Tony will work with our office folks to take care of getting your game(s) shipped out to you.
One Game Exemption. We’re sorry, but we’re exempting the new game Imperial Struggle from this offer. We printed twice as many as usual, but based on current demand it looks like they’ll be sold out within a couple months.
I know that this doesn’t make up for your loss of stability but I still believe this is the type of thing that can remind you what life is about, caring for others and being a part of a larger family, and get you back on your path to normal.
The rest of the Monthly Update had other good stuff as well including two new P500 offerings (both set in World War II and both look amazing) as well as a new reprint of a classic game that is now on it’s 3rd printing.
In case you missed the Monthly Update email, here is a link: https://mailchi.mp/43caa2d7a375/june-24-update-from-gmt-new-p500s-consolidated-orders-production-update-more
Also if you are interested in my thoughts on the May Monthly Update you can read that post here: https://theplayersaid.com/2020/05/20/may-2020-monthly-update-from-gmt-games-when-ed-beach-dabbles-with-cdg-in-scotland-it-means-only-one-thing-oh-yeah/
New P500’s
This month there were two new games added to the P500 as well as a classic reprint that many had been asking for. World War II is the theme as three of the games deal with the topic.
Salerno ’43
We have really enjoyed our experiences with Mark Simonitch WWII games over the past couple of years with games like Holland ’44 and last year’s Stalingrad ’42. The system he uses is just really special and works very well for these big operational games to keep the game play interesting yet fairly fast moving and understandable. Now Mark takes his talents and system to the Italian Peninsula for one of the titular battles for the drive on Rome. It appears that Salerno ’43 uses the exact same map, unit, and time scales as Normandy ’44, but uses a modified Normandy ’44 game system. With a smaller size, only one map, the game is easier to learn and play than its predecessor.
From the game page, we read the following:
Salerno ‘43 is a regiment/brigade-level game on the Allied invasion of mainland Italy in September 1943. Two British and two American divisions land in the Bay of Salerno defended by the full strength 16th Panzer Division, which is soon reinforced by five other German mechanized divisions. For 8 days the survival of the beachhead is in doubt, and emergency measures are taken to reinforce the beachhead with the 82nd Airborne Division. With their counter-attack stopped and the British Eighth Army approaching from the south, the Germans withdraw their left flank to avoid being trapped. However, their right flank stubbornly holds back the British from pushing north to Naples.
The game includes two scenarios: an 8-turn Invasion Scenario and a 24-turn Campaign Game. In the Campaign Game, the Allies must exit the north map edge by the end of September 1943. The Germans must delay the Allies to give time for the construction of the Gustav Line further north. The 8-turn scenario can be finished in an afternoon.
The other really interesting thing noted on the game page is that this is the first game in a planned 3 game series that takes a look at the US 5th Army and their drive to Cassino (Italy ’43 The Gustav Line) and onto Rome (Italy ’44).
If you are interested in Salerno ’43, you can pre-order a copy for $28.00 from the GMT Games website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-868-salerno-43.aspx
Drop Zone: Southern France
Recently I interviewed a new designer named Dan Fournie for his first publication on the Battle of the Bulge called 1944 Battle of the Bulge coming to Kickstarter soon from Worthington Publishing. Dan is far from a rookie designer though as he has designed many scenarios for existing games such as Great Battles of History, C&C: Ancients, Pax Romana and SPQR. He now brings his second game to the table in Drop Zone: Southern France. The game is a block wargame covering the Allied airborne assault in southern France called Operation Dragoon.
From the game page, we read the following:
Drop Zone: Southern France is a fast-playing (about 2 hours), company-level block game of the Allied airborne assault (code-named Operation RUGBY) that spearheaded Operation DRAGOON, the Invasion of Southern France—the Second D-Day, August 15th, 1944. Early on the morning of D-Day, the allied First Airborne Task Force (1st ABTF) parachuted a dozen miles behind the Riviera landing beaches to seize key towns and road junctions, to prevent the German occupation forces from counter-attacking the amphibious landing, and to facilitate the advance of Allied forces. The 4:00 AM parachute drop was badly scattered due to an unexpected dense fog bank that blanketed the battlefield. Drop Zone: Southern France covers the first two days of this airborne operation in six tense turns, when the American and British paratroopers and glider-men fought surrounded and alone, supported only by French resistance bands.
One of the things that I really enjoy about block wargames is the Fog of War and the uncertainty about the strength of units that you are facing. This creates a good amount of tension and causes you to sometimes just take chances and launch into combat.
Drop Zone: Southern France shines in its depiction of the fog of war (both literal and figurative)–blocks conceal unit type and strength. On the first day, Allied parachute companies begin scattered across the board with minimal strength. German reinforcements arrive in a random fashion, often surprising and disrupting the plans of the opponent as well as the controlling player. The correlation of forces ebbs and flows as the Allies gradually build up their parachute companies and gliders deliver reinforcements and heavy weapons. Meanwhile, German reinforcements steadily increase in quantity and quality. The chit pull activation system adds another level of uncertainty. By D+1, the second day, both sides have gained in strength and acquire more powerful assets, leading to larger, bloodier battles as time runs out to achieve victory. It often comes down to the final roll of the dice.
Combat Commander Mediterranean 3rd Printing
You know how I feel about Combat Commander. It is a supreme tactical World War II experience and every gamer should have the experience of playing it with its sweaty handed tension as you await your perfect card combination to unleash your attack on those unsuspecting enemies approaching the objectives. I have played both Europe and Mediterranean and have enjoyed both of them.
So if you have Europe why would you need Mediterranean? The easy answer is it is simply more CC goodness, but there is more to it than that. With Mediterranean you get to add in the British, French and Italians to the mix. You also get 12 new scenarios and we all know you can’t ever have enough.
Here is my preview/review of Combat Commander: Mediterranean (posted early on in our blog career): https://theplayersaid.com/2016/07/27/a-preview-of-combat-commander-mediterranean-by-gmt-games-which-is-not-an-expansion/
Here also are links to a few AAR’s that I wrote up after playing several scenarios:
AAR for Scenario #13 Tussle at Maleme – “Run away to fight another day!”
AAR for Scenario #14 At the Crossroads – “The race is not to the swift nor the strong!”
If you are interested in Combat Commander: Mediterranean 3rd Printing, you can pre-order a copy for $59.00 from the GMT Games website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-869-combat-commander-mediterranean-3rd-printing.aspx
Charging and Shipping
I know that this is the one sore area for us about the recent pandemic, but I have to say it. First World Problems! The following update for Charging and Shipping was copied from the Update:
GMT is now shipping the THIRTEEN items in the warehouse in three batches, about a month apart, as follows (Note that there have been some changes from last month’s update):
The 1st P500 Batch – This Batch has been charged. Shipping is about 2/3rd complete. They anticipate finishing shipping within about a week.
Labyrinth: Forever War Expansion
Wing Leader: Origins, 1936-1942
The 2nd P500 Batch – charging next Monday, June 29th. Beginning Shipping roughly July 10th. It will include the following 4 products:
Space Empires 4X, 4th Printing
The 3rd P500 Batch – charging and shipping roughly early-mid August – will include the following 5 products:
If you are at all interested in any of these games I would urge you to order now as they usually only hold that special P500 prices for a short time after the shipping is complete. Act now to save yourself a bunch on these great games!
New P500’s on the Horizon
I didn’t do very well with my guesses last month as I only got one correct (Hubris). We shall see how I do this month. Here is the information that Gene shared in the update with my guesses added:
Here is a brief tease for P500 additions lining up in the coming months. Note that this is not a comprehensive list, so I will switch these up a bit from month to month. Over the coming 1-6 months, I anticipate that we will add:
-
An expansion module for the GBACW series – I am out of the loop on this. No guess at this point.
-
A new COIN-series game – I am guessing that this might be the game that we have been covering with designer posts and Event Card Spoilers since last fall in The Troubles – A Multi-Faction Treatment of the Northern Ireland Conflict designed by Hugh O’Donnell.
-
A product featuring British paratroopers – I’m intrigued but don’t have a guess at this one right now.
-
A new game from Volko and a co-designer – hhhmmmm. Is Gene considering Blackbeard reworked a NEW game? I don’t know but I am going to guess that.
Terrible! I feel like I should just take my ball and go home.
Conclusion and Summary of My P500 Orders/Tracking
As I always tend to end these posts, I will post a summary of where my P500 games stand as of June 25th. I routinely check the status of each of my games and also will show the change in orders as compared to the last time I wrote them down on May 20th.
- 1989: Dawn of Freedom 2nd Printing – 579 [+29 orders] – Finally reached the 500 orders level…but we know from the Update that it will ship in the 3rd batch on or about mid-August. Here is a look at the updated 2nd Printing cover that I shared last month (but it is so good I had to share again):
- Bayonets & Tomahawks – 984 [+17 orders, made the cut!] – I love a good game about the French & Indian War. Read my interview with designer Marc Rodrigue about B&T! Getting really close now. Still in the art department with shipping scheduled for the next 5-9 months.
- Roads to Leningrad 2nd Edition – 194 [+3 orders] – This game is medium complexity and has high suitability for solitaire. Also, this is the 2nd edition and they are fixing some of the rules, updating the map and player aides (full color) and also there are 528 counters! I love counters and this game has 528. Read my interview with designer Vance von Borries. Game was saved from P500 purgatory last year! Thanks for all who ordered. Maybe it is time that I start looking for this one some other way though as growth has slowed to a crawl on orders. Vance’s games are amazing and we have really enjoyed our plays of Demyansk Shield from Legion Wargames.
- Plains Indian Wars – 451 [+21 orders, made the cut! thanks to a mystery donor] – A great game that looks at the inevitable wars between the expanding United States and the proud Native American tribes of the west. Read our interview on the game with John Poniske. We posted a few videos on this one to help push it on up toward the P500 goal. Review video and How to Play video. How far this one has come. After being announced as being in danger of being removed from the P500 if orders didn’t pick up an anonymous donor has bought the remaining +/- 100 copies to get this one printed. Yeah!
- A Time for Trumpets: The Battle of the Bulge, December 1944 – 980 [+25 orders, made the cut!] – A monster wargame covering the Battle of the Bulge (5 maps and 1,600 counters). This design seems to take many familiar elements from other designs and adds some new shiny things to spice it up. I’m really interested to see the different colors used for the various formation/HQs as this one purports to include the entire rainbow. Congrats to Bruno on making the cut so quickly. Here is our interview with Bruno for your reading pleasure. Currently at the printer with no shipping date announced.
- All Bridges Burning: Red Revolt and White Guard in Finland, 1917-1918 – 1,399 [+19 orders, made the cut! in the first month] – Here is a link to an InsideGMT article that describes the game: https://t.co/TPCssBT76U I also posted an initial interview with designer VPJ Arponen last year and now have a follow-up piece with him discussing the design experience. Really excited about this 3-player COIN Series game. We also worked with Vez on a series of posts where we are spoiling several Event Cards from the game along with Vez’s comments on the history behind the card, what they do, how they are best used by the factions and other neat elements. Here are our posts for the cards: #3 November Revolution in Russia, #8 General Strike, #9 Declaration of Finnish Independence, #27 The Reds Launch a Major Offensive, #43 Rough Justice, #45 Finland’s Fate Hangs in Balance, #24 Red Revolt!, #25 Disarming Russian Garrisons, #11 Weapons from Russia? and #30 Meetings in the Catacomb. Currently in transit from the printer with no shipping date announced yet (but soon). Here is a look at the final cover that I shared last month but felt like sharing again:
- Flashpoint: South China Sea – 666 [+15 orders, made the cut!] – Another new entry in the Lunchtime series that was announced last year and for which the first entry is Fort Sumter. The South China Sea is a source of great concern for the West and this game looks at the struggle between China and the rest of the world over influence and control in this contested quadrant of the world. We were lucky enough to meet up with the designer Harold Buchanan at GenCon 2018 and got to play and shoot a video interview on the game. Nearing art department readiness.
- People Power: Insurgency in the Philippines, 1983-1986 – 850 [-4 orders, made the cut!] – Volume XI in the COIN Series, this game is another introductory level game set in the Marcos years in the Philippines. New additions, such as key personality cards and an Election Cycle, are sure to make this game a unique addition to the series. Here is our interview with designer Kenneth Tee. We also posted the first few cards in our series of Event Card spoilers for the game including #51 Aquino Dead, #31 The First Lady, #12 Another Beirut, #72 Rolly Kintanar, #9 Call for Unity, and #53 Alejo Santos to give you some more historical and game play background into the design. Here is an update from Developer Jason Carr:
People Power is finally into general playtesting. Initial tests showed some problems with the Operations as written, so we have taken some steps to simplify things and learn from the way that Non-violent factions are treated in Gandhi. These new changes are still being tested out but are quite promising. Now that All Bridges Burning is at the Printer, all hands are focused on People Power and getting it ready as the next COIN volume. Stay tuned!
- Beneath the Med: Italian Submarines at War, 1940-1943 – 903 [+26 orders, made the cut!] – A follow on to the The Hunters Series, this game takes you into the Mediterranean Sea during World War II to battle beneath the waves as the Italians. Designer Gregory M. Smith knows solo sub games and this one looks fantastic. Here is our interview with Gregory and it is a really good looking game. Per the update is shipping in Batch 2 around July 10th.
- Atlantic Chase – 1,053 [+11 orders, made the cut!] – Simulates the naval campaigns fought in the North Atlantic between the surface fleets of the Royal Navy and the Kriegsmarine between 1939 and 1942. It utilizes a system of trajectories to model the fog of war that bedeviled the commands during this period. This leads to my affectionate nickname for the game “Ticket to Ride: North Atlantic” as you will see lines of ships on the map much like the lines of trains in that game. Alexander posted an interview with Jerry White last year that you should read. Great looking game! Next to get a print slot and shipping in the next 4-6 months.
- Versailles 1919 – 1,544 [+90 orders, made the cut!] – This game is designed as a more accessible and easy to learn version than Churchill but still will generate significant interest from wargamers who have enjoyed Mark’s other creations in this area. Also, the game will have a solitaire system included. We attended WBC in July 2018 and were able to play a full game of Versailles 1919 with Mark Herman and did the following video interviewwith him. Great game by the way! Per the update is shipping in Batch 3 around mid-August. Here is a look at the final cover that I shared last month:
- Expansion or Extinction: A Triumph & Tragedy Series Game – 634 [+1 order, made the cut!] – If you liked Triumph & Tragedy, you will like this game…only it is in space! We were fortunate enough to play a game at WBC 2018 with the designer Stuart Pierce and also shot this video interview with him. We also posted a written interview with him on our blog in February 2019 which was really good. Nearing art department readiness.
- Commands and Colors: Samurai Battles – 1,206 [+31 orders, made the cut!] – A reprint of a former game that looks amazing as I love any type of game focused on feudal Japan. We have been playing lots of C&C Napoleonicsand Ancients recently and are really anticipating this title. In final art and next to get a print slot. Should be shipping in next 4-6 months.
- Storm Above the Reich – 737 [+10 orders, made the cut!] – A follow up effort to the wildly successful Skies Above the Reich. A solo game focused on depicting a Luftwaffe squadron of Fw190s struggling to deter and destroy the relentless daylight raids over Germany during World War II. Nearing art department readiness.
- Dominant Species: Marine – 1,304 [+30 orders, made the cut!] – If you like Dominant Species, and I sure do, you are bound to love this take on the genre as marine life fights it out beneath the primordial waves! In the art department and will be shipping in 5-9 months.
- Next War: Vietnam – 927 [+25 orders, made the cut!] – The fifth game in the Next War Series this game returns the action to Asia and the powderkeg surrounding the South China Sea. This time the Chinese don’t intend a limited, punitive expedition; they intend to squash the burgeoning threat from their southern border once and for all and prove, through force of arms, that the South China Sea is theirs. I can’t wait to slug it out in and above the jungles of Vietnam! At the printer with no shipping date. Here is a look at the final map:
- Rebel Fury: Five Battles from the Campaigns of Chancellorsville and Chickamauga – 776 [+7 orders, made the cut!] – We really enjoyed Mark Herman’s Gettysburg game found in C3i Magazine #32 and when I heard about Rebel Fury, I jumped on it immediately. Low complexity system with some really great elements to simulate fighting in the American Civil War. Nearing art department readiness.
- Clash of Sovereigns: The War of the Austrian Succession, 1740-48 – 600 [+8 orders, made the cut!] – As I have said we love CDG’s and this one is on a different subject than we are used to. Very intrigued by this one and have added it to my P500 for now. Need more info though. Nearing art department readiness.
- Caesar: Rome VS Gaul, Gallic Wars 57-52 BC – 898 [+21 orders, made the cut!] – Caesar: Rome vs. Gaul is a fast-playing, easy-to-learn, two-player card-driven game on Caesar’s conquest of Gaul. One player plays Caesar as he attempts to gain wealth and fame in Gallia at the expense of the Gauls. The other player controls all the independent tribes of Gaul as they slowly awake to the peril of Roman conquest. This one looks great! This game appeared on my Most Anticipated Wargames of 2020 list at #4 along with several other games on this post. At the printer with no shipping date.
- Banish the Snakes – 598 [+22 orders, made the cut!] – A cooperative game that simulates Ireland in the 5th century, while the Roman Empire was collapsing in the west and Ireland was turning to the Christian religion. Players represent Saints Patrick and others (up to six of you) who set out to convert the pagans on the island. You must work as a team to convert the people of Ireland before the barbarians completely overwhelm Britain. We love good and interesting cooperative games. We published an interview with designer Kevin McPartland a few weeks ago.
- Storm Over Asia – 484 [+13 orders, made the cut! due to an anonymous donor] – A large companion game to the daunting A World at War that focuses on the Pacific Theater of Operations. Beginning in 1935, there are a lot of options for players to explore different what if scenarios in this deep World War II game. I added it because I couldn’t help myself! Shipping in the 3rd batch sometime in mid-August.
- No Retreat! Battles: 1942 – 420 [+7 orders] – A game that looks at battles for an individual year during World War II. Game offers solitaire rules for a few of the included battles, of which there are 5 in this edition. We posted an interview with the designer Carl Paradis a few months ago.
- COIN Series Volume XII China’s War: 1937-1941 – 1,168 [+40 orders, made the cut!] – Brian Train is back on the COIN wagon as he specializes in counterinsurgency. Love his other two games in the COIN Series (A Distant Plain and Colonial Twilight) and look forward to this one as I have always had a great interest in this part of World War II. We posted an interview with Brian Train a few weeks ago. Nearing art department readiness.
- Fall of Saigon – 1,519 [+39 orders, made the cut!] – We love Fire in the Lakeand this expansion delves into the period of the Vietnam War from 1972-1975 and really boils down to a play game with the US and VC involved but their role is minimized. We played the game at WBC and posted the following video with Mark Herman and Dan Pancaldi from No Enemies Here. We have also posted a written interview with co-designer Volko Ruhnke. Nearing art department readiness.
- The Last Hundred Yards Volume 2: Airborne Over Europe – 644 [+33 orders, made the cut!] – a follow up to the hit The Last Hundred Yards focused on airborne troops. You can’t go wrong with that. We posted an interview with designer Mike Denson this past week.
- Ancient Civilizations of the Middle East – 590 [+22 orders, made the cut!] – if you like a bit of chaos and some randomness in your lite civilization building games, then this series will be right up your alley. We have posted an interview with designers Mark McLaughlin and Christopher Vorder Bruegge.
- Conquest & Consequence – 643 [+23 orders, made the cut!] – The Pacific Theater of World War II using the Triumph & Tragedy system. We love block wargames and this one is going to be good. We recently published an interview with designer Craig Besinque. Nearing art department readiness.
- SpaceCorp: Ventures – 1,260 [+62 orders, made the cut!] – We really enjoyed the space exploration in SpaceCorp and this expansion will add unique enterprises via fourteen HQ mats, each putting a player in control of a different corporation, agency, or institution with its own capabilities and missions. I reached out to the designer John Butterfield for an interview and hope to have that in a few months. In final art and next to get a print slot. Shipping in 4-6 months.
- The Weimar Republic – 996 [+26 orders, made the cut!] – we love CDGs and this one looks really interesting. The game focuses on the political struggle in interwar Germany. Four factions compete for dominance: the democratic Coalition, the Soviet-backed Communist Party, Hitler’s National Socialists, and the far-right Radical Conservatives. I have reached out to the designer Gunnar Holmbäck for an interview and hope to have that posted in July.
- Red Storm: Baltic Approaches – 564 [+16 orders, made the cut!] – an expansion for the very interesting looking “Cold War Gone Hot” air war game Red Stormadding the air forces of three new countries (Denmark, Sweden, and Poland) along with additional units for nations represented in Red Storm.
- Seas of Thunder – 585 [+27 orders, made the cut!] – Allows players to re-create the Atlantic or Pacific theaters of the World War II but to see how challenging the entire picture was for their leaders with too much ocean to cover with too few ships.
- Red Flag Over Paris – 512 [+55 orders, made the cut!] – a game similar in style and mechanics to Fort Sumter but that deals with the Parisian revolutionaries taking control of the French Capital, leading to the beginning of the Paris Commune, a socialist and popular government that would rule the City of Light from March 18 to May 28, 1871. The tension escalates between the Commune and Versailles until the tragic events of the Bloody Week. We posted an interview with the designer Fred Serval a few weeks ago. We also started a new series of event card spoilers called History Behind the Cars with the first entry being #1 Victor Hugo followed by #2 Les Cantinières, #3 Les Amis de l’Ordre,#4 Georges Clémenceau, #5 Otto Von Bismarck and #6 Louise Michel.
- Congress of Vienna – 719 [+42 orders, made the cut!] – a diplomatic Strategy CDG for one to four players which is based on Churchill but that deals with the Napoleonic Wars and their end between 1813-1814. I have reached out to the designer for an interview.
- Into the Woods: The Battle of Shiloh – 896 [+45 orders, made the cut!] – The eighth installment of the Great Battles of the American Civil War (GBACW) series, which is an amazing accomplishment in this day of new systems and new games grabbing most of the attention. This one is a big game as it does include 1,120 counters and two huge 22″ x 34″ double sided maps along with 10 scenarios. I will be reaching out to the designer for an interview but hope that the developer Bill Byrne is involved as he did an interview with me covering Death Valley.
- Tank Duel Expansion #1: North Africa – 680 [+59 orders, made the cut!] – Tank Duel moves to the North African desert with new terrain and desert rules and allows you to take on the role of the Germans, using their Panzer III’s and IV’s or the British in their Churchill’s, Valentine’s, Matilda’s and Crusader’s.
- Tank Duel Tank Pack #1 – 686 [+50 orders, made the cut!] – 8 new tanks added to the Tank Duel system including KV-1’s, T-26, M3 Lee’s and Puma’s.
- Almoravid – 680 [+113 orders, made the cut!] – Volume II in the Levy & Campaign Series that focuses on 11th century Spain and the battle between the Moors and Christians. I will be reaching out to Volko to do an interview soon.
- Twilight Struggle: Red Sea – Conflict in the Horn of Africa – 1,190 [+188 orders, made the cut!] – follow up to Twilight Struggle but this time focused in East Africa, the Arabian Gulf, and the vital sea lanes stretching between them.
- Pacific War – 1,749 [+234 orders, made the cut!] – Pacific War is a strategic wargame that takes you from the attack on Pearl Harbor to the climatic summer of 1945… from Australia to China… from Burma to Hawaii… from the defense of Wake Island through the invasion of Guadalcanal culminating in the desperate battles to defend the Japanese Home Islands. A super sized deluxe remake of the classic game from 1985. Nearing art department readiness.
- Border Reivers – 411 [+274 orders] – made by the designer of Here I Stand and Virgin Queen, this CDG is a bit different as it uses meeples. Each player rules over one of the Marches as leader of one of the six major riding families of the border: Grey, Fenwick, Dacre, Maxwell, Kerr, or Hume. Your goal is to increase the wealth and fame of your clan throughout the reigns of Henry and Elizabeth to end the century as the most famous Border Reiver of all time. Players gain VP’s from successful combats, amassing large herds of livestock, and by elevating their Notoriety above the other players in the regions of the map.
- Salerno ’43 – 367 orders
- Drop Zone: Southern France – 95 orders
I also wanted to include at the end of this post our reviews/interviews/unboxing videos of recent GMT games that we have played and enjoyed:
Unboxing Video: Great Battles of History Volume IX Caesar in Alexandria
Unboxing Video: Combat Commander: Pacific 2nd Printing
Top 5 Non-Wargames of 2019! including Gandhi and Ancient Civilizations of the Inner Sea
The Troubles – COIN Series Inspired Multi-Faction Treatment of the Northern Ireland Conflict – Event Card Spoilers – #103 General Election 1974 and #130 Labour Government: No Confidence
Action Point 4 – Nevsky: Teutons and Rus in Collision 1240-1242
AAR for Here I Stand: Wars of the Reformation, 1517-1555 (500th Anniversary Edition)
Interview with Mike Denson Designer of The Last Hundred Yards Volume 2 Airborne Over Europe
Finally, I wanted to thank Gene for his continual support of our little space here on the interwebs. We really do love GMT Games and try to play as many of them as possible. It is nice to hear that our work is appreciated. Thank you.
We really did enjoy The Last Hundred Yards and are really looking forward to the new expansion Airborne Over Europe coming out soonish!
Finally, thank you to all of our faithful readers and viewers of our YouTube Channel. We have seen our numbers skyrocket since the start of the quarantine and have set new views records on the blog each month with our high views in one month being May with 90,213 views. We are not quite tracking that high for June (probably will end at around 80,000ish views) but it is amazing to see the new folks that have found our content and appear to be enjoying it. Thank you.
-Grant
So, I’m a bit confused by Plains Indian Wars, which I have pre-ordered. You list it as “Made the Cut” and there was this benefactor that bought up the remaining copies but GMT’s website still lists it as “Not There Yet” and the only news is that there’s a solo system added. It doesn’t appear to be anywhere in the queue. So has it really made the cut?
LikeLike
So just because the benefactor bought the copies doesn’t mean it is finished with development and playtesting. I have listed it as Made the Cut because it doesn’t need more orders to be made. My guess is once the benefactor bought the copies they kicked the game into high gear and started developing more fully the solitaire system but I don’t have any more information on that process or progress.
LikeLike