Times have been tough on all of us. I am glad that we are starting to come out of quarantine and starting to get back to normal. One of the constants that has sustained us over the past few months has been our love of GMT Games. I know that we haven’t been able to get together to play but still the bond that we all have through this Monthly Update has been palpable and I am glad for my association with such a fine company. You might be wondering what in the heck is he talking about but if you missed the Monthly Update this month, GMT has made a grand gesture to those gamers who have lost their jobs over the past few months due to COVID-19. Here is the quote from the email:

Doing a Bit to Care for our Customers, Too: The Return of the Tough Economy Special We know that this virus, in addition to the threat it poses to our collective health, has had a negative economic impact on many of our customers, as well. As with so many social or economic problems, it’s not within our power to provide big fixes—to restore lost jobs, retirement funds, or lost earning power. But we’ve decided, as we did numerous times in the wake of the 2008 financial meltdown, that we can show support for those of you who have lost jobs by giving you a free game or two. I know it’s not much in the greater scheme of things, but we want you to know that we are thinking of you and that your welfare—including the ability to destress and decompress from the pressures of the world by playing games—is important to us. Here are the details: Eligibility: If you have lost your job due to shutdown-related layoffs or closings since March 15, 2020, you are eligible to get one (non-US customers) or two (US customers) free games from us, from games that are in stock now. We’d love to give an extra game to international customers as well, but the spiking shipping rates overseas limit our ability to do so. Process. If you’d like to take advantage of this offer, please drop an email to Tony Curtis, our LLC Manager, at a_curtis@sbcglobal.net. Please include proof or explanation of your job loss and your choice of which in-stock game(s) you’d like us to send. Tony will work with our office folks to take care of getting your game(s) shipped out to you. One Game Exemption. We’re sorry, but we’re exempting the new game Imperial Struggle from this offer. We printed twice as many as usual, but based on current demand it looks like they’ll be sold out within a couple months.

I know that this doesn’t make up for your loss of stability but I still believe this is the type of thing that can remind you what life is about, caring for others and being a part of a larger family, and get you back on your path to normal.

The rest of the Monthly Update had other good stuff as well including two new P500 offerings (both set in World War II and both look amazing) as well as a new reprint of a classic game that is now on it’s 3rd printing.

New P500’s

This month there were two new games added to the P500 as well as a classic reprint that many had been asking for. World War II is the theme as three of the games deal with the topic.

Salerno ’43

We have really enjoyed our experiences with Mark Simonitch WWII games over the past couple of years with games like Holland ’44 and last year’s Stalingrad ’42. The system he uses is just really special and works very well for these big operational games to keep the game play interesting yet fairly fast moving and understandable. Now Mark takes his talents and system to the Italian Peninsula for one of the titular battles for the drive on Rome. It appears that Salerno ’43 uses the exact same map, unit, and time scales as Normandy ’44, but uses a modified Normandy ’44 game system. With a smaller size, only one map, the game is easier to learn and play than its predecessor.

From the game page, we read the following:

Salerno ‘43 is a regiment/brigade-level game on the Allied invasion of mainland Italy in September 1943. Two British and two American divisions land in the Bay of Salerno defended by the full strength 16th Panzer Division, which is soon reinforced by five other German mechanized divisions. For 8 days the survival of the beachhead is in doubt, and emergency measures are taken to reinforce the beachhead with the 82nd Airborne Division. With their counter-attack stopped and the British Eighth Army approaching from the south, the Germans withdraw their left flank to avoid being trapped. However, their right flank stubbornly holds back the British from pushing north to Naples.

The game includes two scenarios: an 8-turn Invasion Scenario and a 24-turn Campaign Game. In the Campaign Game, the Allies must exit the north map edge by the end of September 1943. The Germans must delay the Allies to give time for the construction of the Gustav Line further north. The 8-turn scenario can be finished in an afternoon.

The other really interesting thing noted on the game page is that this is the first game in a planned 3 game series that takes a look at the US 5th Army and their drive to Cassino (Italy ’43 The Gustav Line) and onto Rome (Italy ’44).

If you are interested in Salerno ’43, you can pre-order a copy for $28.00 from the GMT Games website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-868-salerno-43.aspx

Drop Zone: Southern France

Recently I interviewed a new designer named Dan Fournie for his first publication on the Battle of the Bulge called 1944 Battle of the Bulge coming to Kickstarter soon from Worthington Publishing. Dan is far from a rookie designer though as he has designed many scenarios for existing games such as Great Battles of History, C&C: Ancients, Pax Romana and SPQR. He now brings his second game to the table in Drop Zone: Southern France. The game is a block wargame covering the Allied airborne assault in southern France called Operation Dragoon.

From the game page, we read the following:

Drop Zone: Southern France is a fast-playing (about 2 hours), company-level block game of the Allied airborne assault (code-named Operation RUGBY) that spearheaded Operation DRAGOON, the Invasion of Southern France—the Second D-Day, August 15th, 1944. Early on the morning of D-Day, the allied First Airborne Task Force (1st ABTF) parachuted a dozen miles behind the Riviera landing beaches to seize key towns and road junctions, to prevent the German occupation forces from counter-attacking the amphibious landing, and to facilitate the advance of Allied forces. The 4:00 AM parachute drop was badly scattered due to an unexpected dense fog bank that blanketed the battlefield. Drop Zone: Southern France covers the first two days of this airborne operation in six tense turns, when the American and British paratroopers and glider-men fought surrounded and alone, supported only by French resistance bands.

One of the things that I really enjoy about block wargames is the Fog of War and the uncertainty about the strength of units that you are facing. This creates a good amount of tension and causes you to sometimes just take chances and launch into combat.

Drop Zone: Southern France shines in its depiction of the fog of war (both literal and figurative)–blocks conceal unit type and strength. On the first day, Allied parachute companies begin scattered across the board with minimal strength. German reinforcements arrive in a random fashion, often surprising and disrupting the plans of the opponent as well as the controlling player. The correlation of forces ebbs and flows as the Allies gradually build up their parachute companies and gliders deliver reinforcements and heavy weapons. Meanwhile, German reinforcements steadily increase in quantity and quality. The chit pull activation system adds another level of uncertainty. By D+1, the second day, both sides have gained in strength and acquire more powerful assets, leading to larger, bloodier battles as time runs out to achieve victory. It often comes down to the final roll of the dice.

If you are interested in Drop Zone: Southern France, you can pre-order a copy for $38.00 from the GMT Games website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-867-drop-zone-southern-france.aspx

Combat Commander Mediterranean 3rd Printing

You know how I feel about Combat Commander. It is a supreme tactical World War II experience and every gamer should have the experience of playing it with its sweaty handed tension as you await your perfect card combination to unleash your attack on those unsuspecting enemies approaching the objectives. I have played both Europe and Mediterranean and have enjoyed both of them.

So if you have Europe why would you need Mediterranean? The easy answer is it is simply more CC goodness, but there is more to it than that. With Mediterranean you get to add in the British, French and Italians to the mix. You also get 12 new scenarios and we all know you can’t ever have enough.

Charging and Shipping

I know that this is the one sore area for us about the recent pandemic, but I have to say it. First World Problems! The following update for Charging and Shipping was copied from the Update:

GMT is now shipping the THIRTEEN items in the warehouse in three batches, about a month apart, as follows (Note that there have been some changes from last month’s update):

The 1st P500 Batch – This Batch has been charged. Shipping is about 2/3rd complete. They anticipate finishing shipping within about a week.

Imperial Struggle

Labyrinth: Forever War Expansion

Men of Iron Tri-Pack

Wing Leader: Origins, 1936-1942

The 2nd P500 Batch – charging next Monday, June 29th. Beginning Shipping roughly July 10th. It will include the following 4 products:

Beneath the Med

Space Empires 4X, 4th Printing

Space Empires 3″ Box

The Battle of Rhode Island

The 3rd P500 Batch – charging and shipping roughly early-mid August – will include the following 5 products:

1989, 2nd Printing

Flying Colors, 3rd Printing

Flying Colors Update Kit

Storm Over Asia

Versailles 1919

If you are at all interested in any of these games I would urge you to order now as they usually only hold that special P500 prices for a short time after the shipping is complete. Act now to save yourself a bunch on these great games!

New P500’s on the Horizon

I didn’t do very well with my guesses last month as I only got one correct (Hubris). We shall see how I do this month. Here is the information that Gene shared in the update with my guesses added:

Here is a brief tease for P500 additions lining up in the coming months. Note that this is not a comprehensive list, so I will switch these up a bit from month to month. Over the coming 1-6 months, I anticipate that we will add:

An expansion module for the GBACW series – I am out of the loop on this. No guess at this point.

A new COIN-series game – I am guessing that this might be the game that we have been covering with designer posts and Event Card Spoilers since last fall in The Troubles – A Multi-Faction Treatment of the Northern Ireland Conflict designed by Hugh O’Donnell.

A product featuring British paratroopers – I’m intrigued but don’t have a guess at this one right now.

A new game from Volko and a co-designer – hhhmmmm. Is Gene considering Blackbeard reworked a NEW game? I don’t know but I am going to guess that.

Conclusion and Summary of My P500 Orders/Tracking

