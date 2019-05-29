I love surprises and each month I wait with baited breath when the Monthly Update email comes out from GMT Games. It absolutely is just like Christmas morning for me as I open that email and begin looking around. What new games are being added to the P500 this month? What designs are coming our way? What tidbits about the hobby is going to be shared? I even ask myself about what future P500 hints Gene will be giving us as well and whether I have some hot intel that will help me out in guessing.

Well, this month didn’t disappoint! Two new P500 games were added with a third addition being a reprint of a game that I have had my eye on for a while now as we have recently really become more interested in the ancients.

New P500 Additions

As I mentioned in the introduction above, there were two new games offered up on the P500 this month. One is an 18XX game called 1848 Australia and the other is a real treat Labyrinth: The Forever War, 2015-? and really has me salivating to give Labyrinth and Labyrinth: The Awakening another play real soon. It has been nearly a year since we last played this fantastic game, and frankly, that is too long!

Labyrinth: The Forever War, 2015-?

Labyrinth was our 2nd ever played game from GMT Games (Twilight Struggle was the 1st) and it set us on an interesting journey through title after title over the past 6 years or so. The game holds a special place in our mind as one of the most fascinating and well done simulations of current events in the world as it has now added a few expansions to deal with new developments in the war against terror, including the first expansion Labyrinth: The Awakening, 2010-? which added 120 new event cards and some interesting new mechanics and spaces and now this new offering which brings more recent events to the game (can you say Twitter President?). From the game page we read the following about the expansion:

Labyrinth: The Forever War, 2015 – ? is a 1-2 player card-driven boardgame simulating at the strategic level the ongoing bid by Islamist extremists to impose their brand of religious rule on the Muslim world. It continues where Labyrinth: The Awakening, 2010 – ? left off and adds new event cards and rules to cover the last five years of history. Since publication of Labyrinth and its first expansion, fans of the game have expressed a desire to update it based on more recent events, and a variety of event card ideas and variants have been freely shared online. This second expansion to the Labyrinth game series fulfills that continuing interest by providing up-to-date event cards and allows the game to continue to serve as an effective strategic level model of the ongoing struggles in the Muslim world.

This expansion uses the exact same rules, victory conditions, map, components, and charts as the original game and expansion and as such you’ll have to own both Labyrinth and Labyrinth: The Awakening, 2010 – ? to play. From the game page we get the following additional insight into the events covered:

Much has happened in the Muslim World since the end of the Labyrinth: Awakening event deck (roughly 2015), with a number of sub-themes across the globe that give rise to a new narrative that has been playing out over the last five years; these include: Growth and then Collapse of the physical Islamic State Caliphate Increased Iranian/Saudi Arabian Rivalry and Proxy War Government Repression of Expression (Syria, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, etc.) Increased Women’s Rights Activism across the region Increased Russian and other International involvement in the Middle East Incredible violence outside the Middle East from ISIL and others across Europe, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and elsewhere Impact of President Donald Trump and his personality on US Foreign Policy Continued activity of African Jihadists Plight of International Refugees Emerging Main-Power Rivalry between the US, Russia, China, EU and the UK US ceding some degree of autonomy in portions of the globe in exchange for greater regional security

The expansion comes with four scenarios, two of which can be linked to the previous games to allow up to 360 event card combinations for near endless variety and discussion. I am very interested in trying out “Epic” Labyrinth and I look forward to seeing how this works. The solitaire system has been upgraded and will allow play for both sides and will include updates to the Bots for all three games in the series. This one is an auto P500 for me, especially since the price is so very affordable. I actually don’t see how they are making money on this one but that is not our problem, we simply will get more of one of the best games of all time at a rock bottom price. I am also really not surprised that the game made the cut in the first 24 hours and now has over 600 orders.

We have reached out to the designer Trevor Bender and he is willing to do an interview with us. I am currently working on the questions for him and want to provide you with an opportunity to ask anything that you are interested in knowing so let me know.

1848: Australia

I am not a true fan of 18XX games. I have played 1846: The Race for the Midwest from GMT Games but no other titles. I will tell you that I enjoyed my experience with the system, and actually had a lot of fun, even though our game lasted nearly 6 hours. We chalked that up to being noobs with the system. This is now the 3rd 18XX game being published by GMT Games and if they do as good a job as they did with 1846, this one will be a really interesting game. From the game page, we read the following:

1848: Australia is a semi-historical railroad game for 3 to 6 people. It is based on the game 1829 by Francis Tresham. Historical constraints have, as far as is possible, been taken into account. In other areas, history will be written anew. 1848 features the inclusion of The Bank of England as a public company that extends loans and administers railroads that are in receivership, dealing with the different track gauges between states, and ‘The Ghan’ special train.

One of the things that I really enjoyed about 1846 was that it was specifically designed for the “new to 18XX crowd”, which meant that it was simpler to play and understand and could also be played in 3-4 hours (note above that our game lasted nearly 6 but I blame that on Alexander and Tim!). It appears that 1848 is at least in this same mold as we read the following from the game page:

1848 has simple mechanisms at its base. The yellow, green, brown and grey tiles are placed on the map to form a network of routes, connecting stations together. The trains (train cards) make notional journeys from station to station, thereby earning money. The (imaginary) travellers pay for their journeys. The more and more important the stations a train visits, the more money it earns for the company and its shareholders. In the game, you and your fellow players will own 6 Private Companies, shares in 8 Public Companies, as well as shares in The Bank of England. The Public Companies belong to their shareholders. The player with the most shares in a company is its Director and decides what the company will do. You will operate your companies, invest in others, buy better trains, and compete for routes. At game-end, players compute the value of their shares and add that value to their operating profits to determine their total wealth. The player with the most wealth wins.

I think that this may be one that I go ahead and back as it looks to be pretty easy to pickup and will move me along the continuum of difficulty with 18XX games. Who knows. One day, I might be really into 18XX but for now, I like to play good games.

New P500’s on the Horizon

As I have said before, this is one of the my favorite parts of the Monthly Update, especially when I feel that I might have some idea about what the games are. Well, this month, I think I am sure about 2 of the hints, possibly 3. So, here goes.

A new WWI game by a designer with one GMT design already published – This one is Armistice! designed by Sal Vasta. Yes the same Sal Vasta that designed one of Alexander’s favorite World War II games Unconditional Surrender!, that we still haven’t played together (We actually played the small introductory scenario Case Blue that was found in C3i Magazine)! Here is a video interview Alexander did with Sal last year at WBC for your enjoyment: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SKmTb9p_jwQ

A new expansion for one of our air games – As prolific as he is, I am thinking this is a new expansion for Wing Leader from Lee Brimmicombe-Wood. I just don’t know what period it will cover.

A new 20th century strategic game – I am going to guess (again) that this is referring to Conquest & Consequences which is Triumph & Tragedy in the Pacific Theater. Here is a picture of this one that I found on Facebook last month (sorry but it is a bit blurry):

A new COIN series game – I think this is the one based in Syria. COIN Syria sounds really good to me and Alexander and I actually talked about this one a lot as we were playing Fire in the Lake earlier this week on Memorial Day.

An expansion for one of our 2018 Best-sellers – SpaceCorp expansion…..please! We really loved that game.

