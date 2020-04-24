Another month in quarantine has gone by with very little change on my end. I have been pretty productive at both work and on the blog as we have increased our weekly output to about 5-6 posts per week but our ability to play new games has been slowed considerably as we haven’t been able to get together since mid-March. We are fortunate that we have had several solitaire games to play including several from GMT Games with Alexander playing and doing video reviews for The Hunted, Fields of Fire Volume 2 and he played through The Dark Valley solo shooting a Battle Report/AAR as well as video review. I have played Navajo Wars but need more time with it to fill out my thoughts.

With the shutdown, we haven’t received any new games from GMT but once things get back to normal we are expecting a big dump of games and we will be busy. It is really anybody’s guess when things will unfreeze and we will start the long path to getting back to some sense of normalcy, but I am hopeful that it will be sooner rather than later (and by soon I am thinking June or July). I look forward to these Monthly Updates and really enjoy reading through them and thinking about what might be. This month, there was a new P500 added to the list which was a classic remastering of a Mark Herman gem.

New P500’s

As Gene mentioned in his opening statement on the Monthly Update, things have slowed down as the warehouse is closed due to the Coronavirus. They are not shipping games, progress on art has slowed and Gene mentioned that they would only be adding 1 new P500 per month for the foreseeable future. True to that there was only 1 new P500 but it was a good one for sure!

Pacific War: The Struggle Against Japan, 1941-1945

Both Alexander and I love Empire of the Sun and really enjoy Mark Herman designs. Now I know that Pacific War is not EotS but it definitely was a precursor and led to it design and development. Unfortunately, I did not play the original Pacific War as I was 12 years old and focused on other things (baseball, football) and other games (mainly Dungeons & Dragons and other role playing in my teens). So, this one interests me because it will be a new experience for me.

From the game page we read the following:

Pacific War is a Strategic wargame that takes you from the attack on Pearl Harbor to the climatic summer of 1945… from Australia to China… from Burma to Hawaii… from the defense of Wake Island through the invasion of Guadalcanal culminating in the desperate battles to defend the Japanese Home Islands.

Strategic wargame that covers the entirety of the Pacific Theater of World War II…pretty big game, both in scale and distance. For a game to cover the entire theater, it has to be deep and have various systems to cover all of the different types of actions. Here is an answer on this aspect frog the game page:

For the first time in a Pacific Theater game, size, subtlety, and ease of play has come together in a game of sharp action and historical accuracy. Players can become familiar with the layered Pacific War systems in the solitaire Engagement scenarios, then fight their way through increasingly panoramic Battle, Campaign, and Strategic two player and multi-player Scenarios. As they learn the game’s basic maneuver and combat systems, they will then layer on more advanced systems for Strategic bombing, submarine attacks on merchant shipping, search and detection, amphibious assaults, and extensive Operations driven by their command decisions.

As this game is a reprint and updating of a classic, the first thing I thought about was what has changed in the design? Mark answered this question very well in the game write up on the game page:

So, what will change in the new version? The structure and feel of the design will be unchanged, so if you played it in your youth, you already know how to play. That said, a devoted number of players have been playing this game for 35 years and I have incorporated the best of their feedback into this new and final edition for this title. I am going over each scenario and updating them with information that I did not have available back in 1985. For example, I now have several Japanese translations of their official records that were only published in the last few years. Toward this end, I am adding at least six new campaign and strategic scenarios, so you can experience the entire panorama of the war in a long afternoon . The key question that I consider when buying a new game is will it hit the table? The owners and reviewers who created the game’s reputation were excited that Pacific War had a layered set of scenarios that incorporated fifteen-minute solitaire learning engagements, two hour battles (such as Coral Sea and Santa Cruz that were used in a decade of tournaments), two to eight hour Campaigns (such as Malaya, Guadalcanal and Breaking the Bismarck barrier), and of course the Strategic scenarios that cover the entire war from a single year to the entire war. Will you ever play the entire war? It’s unlikely (to date I have only done it three times). However, Pacific Waris an operational level game and the Campaign scenarios are the heart and soul of this game system. Most play in an afternoon to completion. So, will it hit the table? Only you can answer that question, but from a time and learning perspective this game will support any time commitment you wish to make, to include the 100+ hour Strategic Scenario.

No cards, as this one is not a Card Driven Game, and lots of counters with 9 counter sheets listed. This is going to be fun and I simply cannot wait to play this game so that I can get a view of the original work from one of my favorite designers.

With the current situation that we find ourselves in with the quarantine, as he did last month, Gene provided some very helpful resources so we can keep ourselves entertained as we ride this thing out:

Some Resources for Filling Your Downtime. We’ve had numerous requests from customers to give them some ideas of what GMT-related material they can read or use online to help fill the downtime many of us are experiencing. Here’s a list of some resources and recent articles that we hope you’ll find helpful:

I said this last month, but thanks to Gene for sharing our content. I know that we cover a lot of GMT Games but it is really nice that they support so feverishly the content creating community at large. We owe a large amount of our views and followers to GMT Games and we appreciate the way that they continue to share our stuff.

Charging and Shipping

The following update for Charging and Shipping was copied from the Update:

You can expect the first batch of charges, as noted above, roughly 7-10 days before we re-open the office and warehouse. We’ll keep you updated thereafter in our monthly updates as to more precise charging dates for the 2nd and 3rd batches.

New P500’s on the Horizon

I did a good job last month with 2 of my guesses being correct (2 out of 4 to be more specific). We shall see how I do this month. Here is the information that Gene shared in the update with my guesses added:

Here is a brief tease for P500 additions lining up in the coming months. Note that this is not a comprehensive list, so I will switch these up a bit from month to month. My recent hint of “A new GMT version of a 1980s Victory Games classic” referred to this month’s new Pacific War, from designer Mark Herman. Over the coming 1-6 months, I anticipate that we will add:

A new WWII block game featuring paratroopers – same clue from last month on this one and I just haven’t been able to find anything on the web, social media or from my inside contacts.

A new design by Mark Simonitch – Salerno ’43 designed by Mark Simonitch. I guess that even though this is a different hint than last month but I don’t know of any other upcoming Simonitch games. I looked on his Facebook page and there was nothing.

A new game set in Afghanistan – I am definitely interested but just don’t have any intelligence here.

A new WWI game from Michael Resch – I also don’t have any information on this one but I enjoy World War I games.

Pitiful! That is all I will say about my performance here. Does anyone have any insight into these upcoming games?

Conclusion and Summary of My P500 Orders/Tracking

As I always tend to end these posts, I will post a summary of where my 42 P500 games stand as of April 24th. I routinely check the status of each of my games and also will show the change in orders as compared to the last time I wrote them down on March 23rd.