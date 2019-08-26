Last month the Monthly Update was a bit slow as far as new P500’s go but this month is like a double barreled shotgun filled with rock salt to the chest! You will walk away but not without your wallet seriously stinging. This month saw three new P500’s being added, and these three games were big ones in big series and have my juices flowing!

Farewell to Richard Berg

Alexander and I heard the somber news of Richard Berg’s passing on our last day at WBC at the end of July. We quickly saw lots of words being bandied about the internet and social media and I thought to myself “here was a man that did something with his time. Something that mattered to so many and who will be remembered”.

First off this month, I want to acknowledge the passing of one of the great hobby designers, Richard H. Berg. As I’m sure most of you know by now, Richard passed from this life late last month.

Richard was a legend in this hobby long before GMT started up almost 30 years ago, and his impact on the craft and evolution of historical game design was huge. Especially in the first 20 years or so of GMT, Richard’s designs were a large and significant part of our game line. Even in the past couple of years, as his health deteriorated and his design production slowed, thousands of our customers continued to enjoy playing his games—as so many of them are timeless classics. As a long-time wargamer, I am indebted to Richard for the joy and insight that he brought me personally through so many of his amazing designs—including the Great Battles of the American Civil War series, Men of Iron series, and of course his Great Battles of History series with Mark Herman (his Flaming Pigs commentary in the SPQR rules remains one of the funniest things I’ve ever read in a wargame rulebook).

One of the things I enjoy most about the way we run this business is that the people we work with often quickly become our friends. I’m honored to have been Richard’s friend—and to call him mine. I’ve written an InsideGMT piece today that tells some of that story: Farewell, My Friend. RIP Richard H Berg

New P500’s

As I mentioned in my opening there were three new P500’s added this month along with one reprint.

COIN Series Vol. XII China’s War: 1937-1941

If you follow us and know our tastes you know that I love the COIN Series. You also know that I really like Brian Train and his designs as they just seem to speak to me. So when both of these “likes” of mine come into the same orbit you can sign me up.

Finally this month we see the addition of the next volume in the COIN Series that has long been rumored; the Japanese invasion of China leading up to World War II. I had heard a different name in the past though, Thunder Out of China, and I’m going to tell you that I’m not really hot on this simple name but it will do.

From the game page we read the following:

July 8, 1937: a nighttime skirmish at the Marco Polo Bridge near Beijing erupts into an invasion and occupation of China by the Imperial Japanese Army that would not end until 1945. Western sources call it the “Second Sino-Japanese War”; in China, it is the “War of Resistance”; and in Japan, it is blandly referred to as “the China Incident.”

China’s War: 1937-1941 examines the first five years of the conflict, when China stood alone against the Japanese Empire. Each player takes the role of a Faction seeking to attack or defend the Republic of China: the aggressive Japanese, the harried Government (represented by the Guomindang party), the rebellious Chinese Communist Party, or the unruly, fractious Warlords who are obedient when convenient but have their eye on gaining state power. Using military, political, and economic actions and exploiting various events, players build and maneuver forces to influence or control the population, extract resources, or otherwise achieve their Faction’s aims. A deck of cards regulates turn order, events, victory checks, and other processes. The rules can run non-player Factions, enabling solitaire, 2-player, or multi-player games.

You know that I’m going to reach out to Brian Train and do one of our patented designer interviews for sure. In fact, there’s so much I’m curious about with this one that I might have to return to the multi volume interview format. Brian is very detailed in his answers and always gives such good information.

If you are interested in China’s War: 1937-1941, you can pre-order a copy for $55.00 from the GMT Games website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-830-chinas-war-1937-1941.aspx

Fall of Saigon: Expansion for Fire in the Lake

I’ve been waiting for this one for quite some time; actually for nearly a year since seeing a copy of the game setup on Mark Herman’s wargame table in a picture on Twitter. We love Fire in the Lake and this is simply going to add more depth and replayability to an already interesting game.

From the game page we read the following:

Mark Herman and Volko Ruhnke’s award-winning Fire in the Lake revealed the factional clashes of the US insurgency in Vietnam, from the first entry of US combat troops under Westmoreland to the ’72 Christmas bombings that teed up their negotiated withdrawal. Now, Fall of Saigon expands Fire in the Lake to finish the story. Three Fall of Saigon scenarios enable 1-4 players to extend play beyond Paris, beginning before 1968’s Tet, on the eve of the 1972 Easter Offensive, or from 1964 all the way to the end of the war. A standalone 2‑player Black April scenario focuses tightly on the post-Paris sparring between NVA and ARVN, including the final massive battles, advances, and retreats.

The new expansion is definitely not your father’s Fire in the Lake as the US is in the midst of pulling out, the NVA are gearing up for a push into the south and the ARVN suddenly are running low on funds and troops. And there are new toys in the form of tanks!

To show the transition from insurgency and counterinsurgency to mobile mechanized warfare, Fall of Saigon introduces an array of new features, including:

Paris Peace Talks that may result in either US or NVA Retreat—or both.

A building US Anti-War Movement and Northern War Weariness penalizing the continued campaigns.

US Posture that players influence to allow anything from full-bore US economic and financial backing of ARVN’s defense and even a return of US heavy bombers over the North to utter abandonment of South Vietnam.

Hard-hitting NVA and ARVN Armor units capable of lightning Spearhead actions and of capturing the enemy’s vehicles to turn around for their own use in the next attack.

Head-to-head action, NVA versus ARVN, using the acclaimed 2-player Initiative system from COIN Series Volume VII, Colonial Twilight, by Brian Train.

72 new Event cards for 1973-1975 and four new Pivotal Events to portray the political struggles in Washington, Hanoi, and Saigon; the building conventional military capabilities of the combatants; NVA probes and ARVN counterthrusts; threatened US enforcement of the Accords by air; and the chaos of the final collapse.

For solitaire players, Fall of Saigon introduces the popular new card-based Non-player system from Bruce Mansfield, designer of COIN Series Volume IX, Gandhi.

We played the game at WBC with Mark Herman and Dan Pancaldi from No Enemies Here and really had a great time. The tanks are devastating and will change your tactics for sure and the new Posture rules bring a whole new angle to the game.

If you are interested in Fall of Saigon, you can pre-order a copy for $33.00 from the GMT Games website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-832-fall-of-saigon-a-fire-in-the-lake-expansion.aspx

The Last Hundred Yards Volume 2: Airborne Over Europe

One of the real surprise games thus far in 2019 is The Last Hundred Yards designed by Mike Denson. And you know it was a popular game when they are already working on an expansion. Here is a link to our interview with the designer that was posted in 2017: https://www.google.com/amp/s/theplayersaid.com/2016/10/20/interview-with-mike-denson-designer-of-the-last-hundred-yards-by-gmt-games/amp/