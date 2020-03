Stalingrad ’42 is the most recent operational level wargame from GMT Games designed by Mark Simonitch using the vaunted ZOC Bond system found in many of his previous games including Normandy ’44, Ardennes ’44, Holland ’44, France ’40 and Ukraine ’43.

We really enjoyed this game, even though a 7 turn scenario took us nearly 10 hours to play, but we are extremely slow, shot an AAR video during our play and stopped to discuss certain aspects as we progressed through the turns.

-Grant