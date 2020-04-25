Don’t Tread On Me is a strategic-level solitaire simulation of the American Revolution published by White Dog Games. The game system is based on the popular Vietnam Solitaire: Special Edition game system from White Dog Games and is designed by R. Ben Madison and developed by Wes Erni. The player of this solitaire game plays the British side along with American “Loyalist” forces against the A.I. forces of George Washington and the Continental Congress. The game features a number of innovative elements including political control, state loyalty levels (which can change), and an off-map system to show the presence of militia forces in a battle. This edition has a 2nd edition map that is a major improvement over the original map published in 2014.

