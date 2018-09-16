We had the chance to play Pavlov’s House from Dan Verssen Games together as a cooperative game on Labor Day and shot a video with our thoughts. This game has all the elements we look for in an interesting and engaging solitaire game and plays well as a coop too. From tough choices on what actions to take, to an interesting and simple to run AI, and a very challenging game to do well, this game is a winner and I declared that it would probably land itself on my Top 10 list at the end of the year.

-Grant