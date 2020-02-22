As you know, we love tactical wargames and I especially have a soft spot for Combat Commander and really think it is the best tactical game out there. Well, now that I have finally played The Last Hundred Yards, I might feel that there is a system that I like equally as well.

We published an interview with the designer Mike Denson a few years ago and you can read that at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2016/10/20/interview-with-mike-denson-designer-of-the-last-hundred-yards-by-gmt-games/

