This month was a big one as there were 4 brand new P500 games added as well as 3 reprints along with lots of information about other things happening at GMT Games. One of things that touched me was the comments about the late Chad Jensen and his games. Here is what Gene had to share:

First off, I get a lot of questions along the lines of “Are we going to see any more releases for Chad Jensen’s games?” Chad’s Games and Where We’re Heading. As many of you know, Chad was my good friend as well as a tremendous designer for GMT, so thinking about Chad’s games isn’t easy for me. The loss still lingers. I talk with Kai often, and even now, 15 months after Chad’s passing, when our conversations turn to Chad, it’s not unusual for both of us to shed tears. But the future of Chad’s games is a fair question to ask, and we have been doing some work and planning in the background, so I’ll share a bit of that here. Most of you probably know that our most recent release, Dominant Species: Marine, was the last game that Chad had in pre-production status with us when he got sick. I can still see his face and hear his voice at that last Weekend at the Warehouse he and Kai attended in April of 2019, as he told me how he had made the system in our #3 all-time best-selling game (Dominant Species) “even better” by listening to and interacting with customers online to identify the three areas of the game that most frustrated players. In DS: Marine, he addressed all three areas, and he was very proud of the result. So am I, and I hope, as more and more of you play the game over the coming months, that you’ll appreciate Chad’s design genius in making the DS system even more fun and playable in DS: Marine—and that it will bring you many, many hours of enjoyment around your game tables. For Chad, that was the ultimate goal. What you may not know is that, circa 2019, Chad also had several other games in various stages of design completion. With Kai’s help and approval, we have slowly begun to work on developing and finishing those games, in concert with other members of our design team who have volunteered to help, so that you all can enjoy a few more of Chad’s creations. For example, one of our accomplished designers—and a friend of Chad’s—is well along in finishing a game that Chad thought was “really close, but there’s one sub-system that doesn’t work.” In Chad’s world, that “doesn’t work” usually meant that 98% of people would like it, but he wasn’t yet satisfied (and likely Kai wasn’t either). So the current designer is working on that sub-system, in conjunction with Kai, while also building out the entire project to get it ready for art and production. I can’t give you dates just yet (the creative process being what it is), but I think it’s likely you’ll see this game on our P500 list by the end of 2021. After Chad passed, during one of our phone conversations when Kai and I were discussing Chad’s games, she told me: “The one game that Chad really wanted to see published was Golden Gate Park.” As many of you know, that game was on our P500 list for a while, and it had trouble hitting 500 (Euro-type games often do). One day, Chad called me and said he’d like to take the game off of P500 for a while so he could work on it and think about how better to present it. I agreed, so the game went back to his game table. Kai says that Chad finished it but was still leery about its prospects on P500. In one of our conversations, she told me something along the lines of “If there’s anything you could do to honor Chad and make him happy, it would be to get Golden Gate Park published.” I talked with Tony, and he agreed with me that it’s something we could and should do, so when Kai is ready and we feel like the timing is right, Golden Gate Park will go back to the P500 list and into our Production Queue. I hope that many of you will support the game on P500 when it comes back. There are a few other projects that aren’t far enough along yet to talk about. But there are other published series, like Combat Commander and Fighting Formations, that we absolutely intend to continue to publish and support, including adding new Battle Packs and expansions to each series as they become available. Kai has a CC Battle Pack in the works, and we also want to do a “Tribute to Chad” CC Battle Pack that will include new scenarios from many of our current designers and developers. You’ve seen Volko Ruhnke and John Butterfield, among others, create scenarios in the past, and we’re looking to bring other accomplished designers and “friends of Chad” together to create a very special Tribute Battle Pack. If you have an interest in creating a scenario or helping Kai with CC Battle Packs, please contact her, or if you don’t have her email, send me a note, and I’ll put you in touch. For Fighting Formations, we have people who helped with previous series products now at work on new content for the series. I’ll get you more details on that as we have them, but that work is ongoing. I hope those of you who have wondered about the future of Chad’s games find this information helpful. As always, we’ll share more details as each project gets closer to readiness for P500 and production.

Lots of good tidbits there and I am definitely interested in the possibility of upcoming Battle Packs for Combat Commander. This concept of a Tribute Pack featuring scenarios from lots of different designers would be very well received I think and I would also like to see another one in the Pacific Theater.

It also looks like the new GMT One Studio is kicking a** and taking names as they have recently finished several BOT projects for upcoming games including Harold Buchanan’s Flashpoint: South China Sea and Fred Serval’s Red Flag Over Paris. This is a really good thing I think as we all need to be able to play these great games solo when we can’t find an opponent.

New P500’s

As I mentioned in my opening, this was a big month with lots of new P500’s as well as some reprints. There were 4 new P500’s added including Hannibal’s Revenge (the 2nd game in the Card Conquest Series by Mark McLaughlin), Fields of Fire: The Bulge Campaign (Alexander will be very excited about this one!), Mons, 1914: The Mad Minute (designed by Geoffrey Phipps the same designer of Gallipoli, 1915: Churchill’s Greatest Gamble that we enjoyed so much several years ago) and Vietnam: 1965-1975 GMT Edition (which is a reprint of the classic VG’s effort that I own but have never played) as well as several reprints including Commands & Colors Napoleonics: Austria Expansion 3rd Printing, Commands & Colors Napoleonics: Russia Expansion 4th Printing and Here I Stand 500th Anniversary Edition 2nd Printing.

Hannibal’s Revenge

At first I was very hesitant about this title. Why you might ask? Well, I was a bit snake bitten by the first game in this series Hitler’s Reich. The rulebook was an unmitigated disaster, which has now been corrected and appears to be fine, but it really put a bad taste in my mouth. In fact, we played the game 3 times together and then I played it once solo. The first time we couldn’t even finish because the game ended prematurely due to an error in the rules before it really even got going. That error was later corrected, and we actually found reference to the correct rule in the playbook, and were able to play twice more. I can see that there are good things in the system but it just didn’t seem to be my cup of tea. With that in mind, I am approaching this one hesitantly. I like the designer. I think that the system has merit. They have developed a pretty interesting solo system that makes the game playable (thanks Vez Arponen). I really like the theme and setting and find Ancients are becoming one of my favorite subjects and time periods to game. So I am willing to get behind this one and see how it turns out.

From the game page, we read the following:

Hannibal’s Revenge is the second in the Card Conquest game series in which players recreate epic military contests of history in short, comparatively simple, easy-to-learn but hard-to-master games. As with the first game in the series, Hitler’s Reich, Hannibal’s Revenge sets up in minutes and plays to a conclusion in one sitting of two hours (or less). These are not simulations but games, albeit ones packed with enough historical flavor and decision-making to give players the feeling that “you are there” at the highest levels of command.

I absolutely agree with that description. You will find that this system is suited for a game but not for a simulation as there can be some big swings due to card play. More on the system:

Hannibal’s Revenge mixes deck building mechanisms with area control on a map of the Western Mediterranean. There are several ways players can win: by capturing the enemy capital (without losing their own), reducing your opponent’s hand size to zero, or (as Carthage) holding out until the game ends. To accomplish all this, players can capture cities and/or play event cards that help them strengthen their hand—or weaken that of their opponent. A player’s hand is composed of conflict cards ranging in strength from 1 to 13. Some of these cards have special powers, such as the ability to re-roll one or more dice. In conflict, the strength of these cards is complimented with the roll of the dice (standard 3, but up to 5 with events and leaders). Rome’s deck is divided into two “suits”: one for the Republic of Rome itself (e.g. “The Legions”) and another for its Latin Allies. Cathage’s conflict cards are similarly divided: one suit representing the core Carthaginian army and another for their Gallic, Spanish, and other Allies/Mercenaries. Conflict cards can also be used to move leaders (e.g. Hannibal or his brother Hasdruble and a pool of Roman leaders of varying quality whom a Senate game mechanism assigns to command Rome’s field armies). These leaders represent their armies which move upon the game map—a map divided into sea and land areas (yes, Hannibal can again perform his legendary march across the Alps!) with some land areas identified as Roman, Carthaginian, or Neutral, some of which contain Fortified Walled Cities. Such Cities may be besieged…a sometime perilous and time-consuming enterprise. Players may also use one or more Event cards to influence the outcome of the conflict. Conflict arises when a player tries to capture a territory or when he tries to acquire a new Event card from one of three available decks: Roman, Carthaginian, or mixed (available for both parties).

I am very intrigued by this one and will reach out to the designer Mark McLaughlin for an interview to get more of a look into the system and how it has changed or improved. GMT is seriously committed to providing excellent solo experiences in their games. With that in mind, Hannibal’s Revenge includes a built-in solitaire bot system to enhance solo play. For those who want to play with more than two, it also includes optional rules for 3-4 players.

If you are interested in Hannibal’s Revenge, you can pre-order a copy on the P500 game page for $55.00 at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-912-hannibals-revenge.aspx

Fields of Fire: The Bulge Campaign

This one has exploded Alexander’s brain. He simply loves the Fields of Fire System and has greatly enjoyed playing both of the entries thus far. In fact, he likes it so much that Vol 1 appears as #6 on his list of Top 10 Wargames. I have not yet played and it all seems very deep to me, as I like my solo games to be digestible and not require a 50 page technical manual to play. But that is just me! This new volume covers the 9th Infantry Regiment during the Battle of the Bulge in December and January 1944/1945 during World War II.

From the game page, we read the following:

The 9th Infantry Regiment “Manchus,” 2nd Infantry Division faced three weeks of intense combat from December 13th, 1944 to January 8th, 1945 as part of the Battle of the Bulge. This campaign covers those critical days. The Campaign consists of seven new missions featuring a new Terrain Deck for the forests, fields, and villages of the Ardennes. The counter sheet includes a U.S. heavy machine gun platoon, Bangalore torpedoes, anti-tank mines, wire entanglements, German tanks, assault guns, Panzergrenadiers, and Volksgrenadiers. We left the “Manchus” of World War Two in Fields of Fire: Volume I at the close of the Normandy Campaign. The 2nd Infantry Division was rapidly moved to join the assault on the port city of Brest, in Brittany. The city was captured after heavy fighting from August 21st to September 18th. By that time, the German resistance elsewhere in France had collapsed, and the 2nd Infantry Division raced to Paris, arriving on September 29th. The rapid advance ended on October 4th when the Division entered the region just east of St. Vith, Belgium called the Schnee Eifel on the highly symbolic German border. The 2nd Infantry Division relieved the 4th and 28th Infantry Divisions, completing the relief on October 5th. Ahead lay the German border, defended by the Siegfried Line cutting across difficult terrain. The “Manchus” were able to incorporate replacements and prepare for whatever would come next throughout October and November. This period saw frequent patrol activity but no major combat actions. On December 10th, the 2nd Infantry Division began a relief in place by the 106th Infantry Division. By the 11th, the relief was complete, and the Division gathered at Camp Elsenborn to prepare for the renewed offensive. The attack north through the Siegfried line would commence on December 13th.

I know that that description doesn’t give you a lot about the game as it focuses more on the history of the 9th so I have attached the following video review from Alexander for Fields of Fire Vol I:

Here is his review for Fields of Fire Vol. II:

And lastly, here is a link to his short 2 episode series on Learn to Play Fields of Fire:

If you are interested in Fields of Fire: The Bulge Campaign, you can pre-order a copy on the P500 game page for $16.00 at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-914-fields-of-fire-the-bulge-campaign.aspx

Note: Fields of Fire Volume I, either first or second edition, is required to play this expansion.

Mons, 1914: The Mad Minute

We first experienced this system with 2018’s Gallipoli, 1915: Churchill’s Greatest Gamble and really enjoyed the game, the detail in the combat system and have been looking forward to this one since that time. World War I is a war that I have not gamed all that much and look forward to the opportunity to learn from this system.

From the game page, we read the following:

Mons, 1914: The Mad Minute is the second game in the Rifle and Spade Series, first used in Gallipoli, 1915: Churchill’s Greatest Gamble. The series rules have been completely overhauled to speed play and ease learning. Key charts have been simplified and rules that were rarely used have been dropped, resulting in faster and smoother games. Gallipoli can be played with the 2.0 rules with some short upgrade instructions and a few replacement charts. Mons is a big game. Two maps show the length of the Condé Canal. The 1,500 counters have every unit from the BEF and the German 1. Armee. Units are half-battalions and batteries with some platoon pickets. Mons has many scenarios: three training scenarios, the full two-map historical scenario, several smaller one-map scenarios, and a set of very interesting hypothetical meeting engagements. In the meeting engagement scenarios, the armies enter gradually, led by their cavalry divisions. A wild period of maneuver follows as the cavalry and jägers attempt to sneak past the enemy until the infantry show up, and the battle is joined in earnest. There are rules for cavalry charges, including debacles and impetuous charges. The command problems of the BEF and German 1. Armee are shown, although scenario variants give players all the freedom they could want.

I am glad to hear that the system has been streamlined and if focused now on ease of play because I feel like the system is good enough that I want others to experience it but understand that this one scares many away as it is big.

If you are interested in Mons, 1914: The Mad Minute, you can pre-order a copy on the P500 game page for $75.00 at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-913-mons-1914-the-mad-minute.aspx

Vietnam: 1965-1975

We really enjoy the experience of gaming the Vietnam War and have loved our experiences with several games including Silver Bayonet from GMT, ’65 from Flying Pig Games and Front Toward Enemy from MMP. I actually own this game. I bought it unpunched about 2 years ago at Gen Con for $50.00 and it has sat on my shelf gathering dust. Why? It is a big game with lots of detail and I was immediately discouraged by the rule book and its layout and how difficult it was in understanding.

From the game page, we read the following from the perspective of the game developers Mitchell Land and Ralph Shelton:

Vietnam 1965-1975 has always represented the quintessential grand operational Vietnam game for us. The systems all work together beautifully to evoke the feel of the war whether playing the focused scenarios or the sweeping breadth of the campaign games. To that end, let us tell you what to expect with this reprint edition. But first, we want to let you know what this reprint is not: it is, most emphatically, not a reimagining of the game. There will be no major rule changes. No chrome will be added. Although we are well aware that the available historical record on Vietnam is vastly expanded since the original publication, the game has always been an abstraction of the conflict as opposed to a meticulously exact reproduction of every fact. The intent with this edition is to clarify where needed and change only if necessary. With that said, let’s get on to the good stuff! The primary goals are to bring the components up to a modern standard and to clean up any ambiguity in the rules. This will be done using both the collected wisdom of the community as well as Nick’s input through close consultation as to his original intent on some of the thornier questions. We’re increasing the hex size on the map which will force us to move to three maps, but that’s so we can accommodate making the unit counters bigger: 9/16″ for units counters while informational markers remain at 1/2″. And of course, there will be plenty of player aid cards. There will be 12 PACs in the box including a two-sided CRT/TEC for use during the season, an 11×17 fold-out for use during the Seasonal Interphase, and an 11×17 Operational Flow Chart that details each type of Operation. With this we will bring this game back in to print and breathe new life into it.

There is a lot that is being changed and updated and I think that the rules will be much more digestible and will be the tipping point that will see this title hitting our table.

If you are interested in Vietnam: 1965-1975, you can pre-order a copy on the P500 game page for $59.00 at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-911-vietnam-1965-1975-gmt-edition.aspx

Commands & Colors Napoleonics: The Austrian Army, 3rd Printing

One of the things that I enjoy about the Commands & Colors System is that the various expansions and base games all feel different and incorporate the various tactics and unit types of that force. We love C&C Napoleonics (in fact it is my favorite Commands & Colors game!) and find that the various army expansions really change how you will have to fight. So is the case with the Austrian Army Expansion.

From the game page, we read the following:

The Austrian Army is a Coalition expansion for Commands & Colors Napoleonics. Prior to the Napoleon wars, the Austrian Empire stretched from Italy to the Netherlands and from Poland to the Balkans. Its position in the center of Europe, however, made it the perfect target for revolutionary France and in April 1792, France declared war on Austria. The first war lasted for 5 years. Austria renewed the war against France in 1799 and again in 1805, but in both cases was swiftly defeated. In April 1809, judging that Napoleon’s army was bogged down with the fighting in Spain, Austria invaded Bavaria, but Napoleon recovered quickly and Austria’s defeat at Wagram led to another humiliating peace treaty. In 1812 Austria was forced to provide troops for Napoleon’sthe disastrous Russian campaign, but in 1813 Austria again joined the coalition against him.



Even though the Austrian army was the third largest in the world, the Austrians lost many more battles than they won. At the time of the Napoleonic Wars, the Austrian army was a large multi-national army, made up of Austrians, Swedes, Hungarians, Englishmen, Scots, Irishmen, Walloons, Poles, Russians, Ukrainians, Germans, Croats, Serbs, and even French royalists. The infantry regiments were large and somewhat reliable, but the tactical formations and drill were still entrenched in the past. The cavalry, although well mounted, still applied the practice of scattering their formations in small bodies, which greatly reduced their combat effectiveness. In general, the Austrian army did enjoy many successes on a regimental level, but at the brigade and divisional levels its commanders were not tactically proficient.



In this expansion you will find 18 historical scenarios that focus on the Austrian Army battles from 1805 to 1814 against Napoleon, plus all the new units you’ll need to field for these engagements.

If you are interested in Commands & Colors Napoleonics: The Austrian Army, 3rd Printing, you can pre-order a copy on the P500 game page for $45.00 at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-915-commands-colors-napoleonics-exp-the-austrian-army-3rd-printing.aspx

Commands & Colors Napoleonics: The Russian Army, 4th Printing

From the game page, we read the following:

The Russian Army expansion features; 220 blocks: with over 40 dark green Russian units and a few dark blue French reinforcements; Russian and French National Unit Reference Cards; Russian Infantry Square Track; 20 scenarios bumped up by GMT from 18 and a number of new terrain types. But the most interesting feature introduced in the expansion, in my opinion, is a new game mechanic called the Pre-Battle Mother Russia Roll. No two

scenarios will set up the same when the Pre-Battle Mother Russia Roll rule is in effect. We will let you speculate on this new game mechanic for a while.

If you are interested in Commands & Colors Napoleonics: The Russian Army, 4th Printing, you can pre-order a copy on the P500 game page for $45.00 at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-916-commands-colors-napoleonics-exp-the-russian-army-4th-printing.aspx

Here I Stand: Wars of the Reformation 1517-1555 500th Anniversary Edition 2nd Printing

Here I Stand is one of the greatest Card Driven Games I have ever played, and we have played a lot in our time. I have played this game 3 times and found each experience to be simply sublime, even though it takes 10-12 hours to play.

From the game page, we read the following:

Here I Stand: Wars of the Reformation 1517-1555 is the first game in over 25 years to cover the political and religious conflicts of early 16th Century Europe. Few realize that the greatest feats of Martin Luther, Jean Calvin, Ignatius Loyola, Henry VIII, Charles V, Francis I, Suleiman the Magnificent, Ferdinand Magellan, Hernando Cortes, and Nicolaus Copernicus all fall within this narrow 40-year period of history. This game covers all the action of the period using a unique card-driven game system that models both the political and religious conflicts of the period on a single point-to-point map. There are six main powers in the game, each with a unique path to victory.

If you own the original (non-500th Anniversary edition) Here I Stand, here are the upgrades you will find in the deluxe 500th anniversary edition. Enhancements include: 6 brand new cards added to the deck, including Thomas More, Thomas Cromwell, Rough Wooing, and Imperial Coronation. Revisions to over 15 existing cards including Copernicus, Master of Italy, and Machiavelli to allow for more exciting in-game play and additional possibilities for diplomatic deals. A new Chateau construction table is now used to resolve France’s Patron of the Arts home card plays. Several Virgin Queen rule updates are incorporated back into Here I Stand, affecting minor power activation, piracy, space trading, and foreign wars.

There also is included the special 2-player variant which pits the Protestants versus the Catholics in a modified form of the game. But it is still good and this is how we first played the game.

Here is a look at my written review on the 2-player variant of the game:

Here also are links to a series of Action Point posts on the blog that explain some of the rules revolving around the religious portion of the game:

Action Point 1 – Special starting conditions and steps for the Reformation

Action Point 2 – The Diet of Worms

Action Point 3 – Three specific available Religious Actions, including Biblical Translations, Publishing of Treatises and Calling Theological Debates

Action Point 4 – The Schmalkaldic League

If you are interested in Here I Stand: Wars of the Reformation 1517-1555 500th Anniversary Edition 2nd Printing, you can pre-order a copy on the P500 game page for $60.00 at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-917-here-i-stand-500th-anniversary-reprint-edition-2nd-printing.aspx

New P500’s on the Horizon

The past few months I have done ok with my guesses for the New P500’s on the Horizon segment but this month is not going to be as good for me but I think that I have 1.

Here is a brief tease for P500 additions lining up in the coming months. This month’s new Vietnam 1965-75 is the game referred to in last month’s clue of “A game set in Southeast Asia,” and Hannibal’s Revenge was teased last month as “A game that features Hannibal” (brilliant, I know!). And this month’s Fields of Fire: The Bulge Campaign was mentioned in December as “New content for Fields of Fire.” Note that this is not a comprehensive list (nor will I preview EVERY game we have planned), so I will switch these up a bit from month to month. Over the coming 1-6 months, I anticipate that we will add:

Game #1 in our new Irregular Conflicts Series, set in India – I think that this will be Vijayanagara: City of Victory which was a game that came out of the Consim Game Jam last year. A new strategy game of 15th century Japan – I don’t know what this is but I am always game for the Feudal Japan time period. A new game designed by Mark Herman and Geoff Engelstein – I don’t have any intel on this one but their first collaboration Versailles 1919 was very good so I have hope that this will also be good. Game #2 in our new Irregular Conflicts Series, inspired by English fiction – Could this also be a game out of Consim Game Jam called All Villages Burning? A new GBACW expansion for Death Valley – An expansion for Death Valley would be very much welcomed but I don’t know what this might be.

I think that I might have got 2 correct. Maybe? Well, if I didn’t that is fine as these all sound amazing and interesting and I will have been the winner just because we have good games to look forward to.

Charging and Shipping

The following information for Charging and Shipping was copied directly from the Update:

Shipped:

Dominant Species: Marine

Imperial Struggle, 2nd Printing

Shipping Now (will probably finish within 10 days or so – there are over 10K of these!):

3-Game Update Kit (Imperial Struggle, Versailles 1919, All Bridges Burning)

GMT charged for these games on February 9th. Shipping begins this Friday, February 26th: Atlantic Chase, Bayonets & Tomahawks, and Commands & Colors: Samurai Battles

Because printers are closed for Chinese New Year, they don’t yet have arrival information for the next batch of P500 shipments. They think they’ll have more games in house by late March, but can’t say for certain yet. They will update us on additional charges and shipments as soon as they have more information.

Conclusion and Summary of the P500 Games on my watch list:

As I always tend to end these posts, I will post a summary of where the P500 games I have an interest in stand as of February 25th. I routinely check the status of each of these games and also will show the change in orders as compared to the last time I wrote them down on January 26th.

Plains Indian Wars – 550 [+13 orders, made the cut! thanks to a mystery donor] – A great game that looks at the inevitable wars between the expanding United States and the proud Native American tribes of the west. Read our interview on the game with John Poniske. We posted a few videos on this one to help push it on up toward the P500 goal. Review video and How to Play video. How far this one has come. After being announced as being in danger of being removed from the P500 if orders didn’t pick up an anonymous donor has bought the remaining +/- 100 copies to get this one printed. In the art department and shipping in approximately 5-9 months. Here is a look at the near final map:

Here also is a look at a near final cover:

Flashpoint: South China Sea – 749 [+19 orders, made the cut!] – Another new entry in the Lunchtime series that was announced last year and for which the first entry is Fort Sumter. The South China Sea is a source of great concern for the West and this game looks at the struggle between China and the rest of the world over influence and control in this contested quadrant of the world. We were lucky enough to meet up with the designer Harold Buchanan at GenCon 2018 and got to play and shoot a video interview on the game. In the art department and shipping in approximately 5-9 months.

People Power: Insurgency in the Philippines, 1983-1986 – 939 [+19 orders, made the cut!] – Volume XI in the COIN Series, this game is another introductory level game set in the Marcos years in the Philippines. New additions, such as key personality cards and an Election Cycle, are sure to make this game a unique addition to the series. Here is our interview with designer Kenneth Tee. We also posted the first few cards in our series of Event Card spoilers for the game including #51 Aquino Dead, #31 The First Lady, #12 Another Beirut, #72 Rolly Kintanar, #9 Call for Unity, and #53 Alejo Santos to give you some more historical and game play background into the design. Developer Jason Carr gave an update on InsideGMT a few months ago as they have revised the design. I might need to reach back out to Ken to discuss again in an interview. Nearing art department readiness.

Expansion or Extinction: A Triumph & Tragedy Series Game – 654 [+2 orders, made the cut!] – If you liked Triumph & Tragedy, you will like this game…only it is in space! We were fortunate enough to play a game at WBC 2018 with the designer Stuart Pierce and also shot this video interview with him. We also posted a written interview with him on our blog in February 2019 which was really good. Nearing art department readiness.

Storm Above the Reich – 858 [+15 orders, made the cut!] – A follow up effort to the wildly successful Skies Above the Reich. A solo game focused on depicting a Luftwaffe squadron of Fw190s struggling to deter and destroy the relentless daylight raids over Germany during World War II. At the printer with no shipping date yet.

Rebel Fury: Five Battles from the Campaigns of Chancellorsville and Chickamauga – 843 [+6 orders, made the cut!] – We really enjoyed Mark Herman’s Gettysburg game found in C3i Magazine #32 and when I heard about Rebel Fury, I jumped on it immediately. Low complexity system with some really great elements to simulate fighting in the American Civil War. Nearing art department readiness.

Banish the Snakes – 678 [+17 orders, made the cut!] – A cooperative game that simulates Ireland in the 5th century, while the Roman Empire was collapsing in the west and Ireland was turning to the Christian religion. Players represent Saints Patrick and others (up to six of you) who set out to convert the pagans on the island. You must work as a team to convert the people of Ireland before the barbarians completely overwhelm Britain. We love good and interesting cooperative games. We published an interview with designer Kevin McPartland earlier this year.

No Retreat! Battles: 1942 – 453 [+0 orders] – A game that looks at battles for an individual year during World War II. Game offers solitaire rules for a few of the included battles, of which there are 5 in this edition. We posted an interview with the designer Carl Paradis late last year.

COIN Series Volume XII China’s War: 1937-1941 – 1,339 [+27 orders, made the cut!] – Brian Train is back on the COIN wagon as he specializes in counterinsurgency. Love his other two games in the COIN Series (A Distant Plain and Colonial Twilight) and look forward to this one as I have always had a great interest in this part of World War II. We posted an interview with Brian Train late last year. Nearing art department readiness.

Fall of Saigon – 1,713 [+25 orders, made the cut!] – We love Fire in the Lake and this expansion delves into the period of the Vietnam War from 1972-1975 and really boils down to a play game with the US and VC involved but their role is minimized. We played the game at WBC and posted the following video with Mark Herman and Dan Pancaldi from No Enemies Here. We have also posted a written interview with co-designer Volko Ruhnke. In the art department and shipping in approximately 5-9 months. We just finished up a series of 12 Event Card spoilers for the game with the development team. Here are links to the posts: #S11 Le Duan, #S2 War Powers Act, #S14 Four No’s, #S22 Resolution 21 and #S20 Delta Drought, #S42 “The War Has Begun Again”, #S33 Main Battle Tanks, #S74 Coup! Nixon Resigns, #S48 Ngo Quang Truong, #S69 Family Syndrome, #S49 The Final Dagger and #S75 Coup! Saigon Stands Alone.

Ancient Civilizations of the Middle East – 681 [+12 orders, made the cut!] – if you like a bit of chaos and some randomness in your lite civilization building games, then this series will be right up your alley. We have posted an interview with designers Mark McLaughlin and Christopher Vorder Bruegge. In the art department and shipping in approximately 5-9 months. Here is a look at a near final map courtesy of Mark Mahaffey:

Conquest & Consequence – 753 [+14 orders, made the cut!] – The Pacific Theater of World War II using the Triumph & Tragedy system. We love block wargames and this one is going to be good. We recently published an interview with designer Craig Besinque. In the art department and shipping in approximately 5-9 months.

SpaceCorp: Ventures – 1,607 [+50 orders, made the cut!] – We really enjoyed the space exploration in SpaceCorp and this expansion will add unique enterprises via fourteen HQ mats, each putting a player in control of a different corporation, agency, or institution with its own capabilities and missions. We posted an interview with the designer John Butterfield and it has been very well received. At the printer with no shipping date yet.

The Weimar Republic – 1,184 [+20 orders, made the cut!] – we love CDGs and this one looks really interesting. The game focuses on the political struggle in interwar Germany. Four factions compete for dominance: the democratic Coalition, the Soviet-backed Communist Party, Hitler’s National Socialists, and the far-right Radical Conservatives. We posted an interview with the designer Gunnar Holmbäck earlier this year. Nearing art department readiness.

Red Flag Over Paris – 666 [+20 orders, made the cut!] – a game similar in style and mechanics to Fort Sumter but that deals with the Parisian revolutionaries taking control of the French Capital, leading to the beginning of the Paris Commune, a socialist and popular government that would rule the City of Light from March 18 to May 28, 1871. The tension escalates between the Commune and Versailles until the tragic events of the Bloody Week. We posted an interview with the designer Fred Serval last year. We also started a new series of event card spoilers called History Behind the Cars with the first entry being #1 Victor Hugo followed by #2 Les Cantinières, #3 Les Amis de l’Ordre,#4 Georges Clémenceau, #5 Otto Von Bismarck, #6 Louise Michel and #7 Walery Wroblewski. In the art department and shipping in approximately 5-9 months.

Congress of Vienna – 912 [+22 orders, made the cut!] – a diplomatic Strategy CDG for one to four players which is based on Churchill but that deals with the Napoleonic Wars and their end between 1813-1814. We posted an interview with designer Frank Esparrago a few months ago.

Into the Woods: The Battle of Shiloh – 1,070 [+34 orders, made the cut!] – The eighth installment of the Great Battles of the American Civil War (GBACW) series, which is an amazing accomplishment in this day of new systems and new games grabbing most of the attention. This one is a big game as it does include 1,120 counters and two huge 22″ x 34″ double sided maps along with 10 scenarios. I will be reaching out to the designer for an interview but hope that the developer Bill Byrne is involved as he did an interview with me covering Death Valley. We have an interview back on the game and should be posting it sometime in March. In the art department and shipping in 5-9 months.

Tank Duel Expansion #1: North Africa – 864 [+12 orders, made the cut!] – Tank Duel moves to the North African desert with new terrain and desert rules and allows you to take on the role of the Germans, using their Panzer III’s and IV’s or the British in their Churchill’s, Valentine’s, Matilda’s and Crusader’s. In final art and next to get a printing slot. Shipping in 4-6 months.

Tank Duel Tank Pack #1 – 861 [+14 orders, made the cut!] – 8 new tanks added to the Tank Duel system including KV-1’s, T-26, M3 Lee’s and Puma’s. In final art and next to get a printing slot. Shipping in 4-6 months.

Almoravid – 916 [+24 orders, made the cut!] – Volume II in the Levy & Campaign Series that focuses on 11th century Spain and the battle between the Moors and Christians. We posted an interview with designer Volko Ruhnke a few months ago. In the art department and shipping in approximately 5-9 months.

Twilight Struggle: Red Sea – Conflict in the Horn of Africa – 1,572 [+47 orders, made the cut!] – follow up to Twilight Struggle but this time focused in East Africa, the Arabian Gulf, and the vital sea lanes stretching between them. Nearing art department readiness.

Pacific War – 2,225 [+61 orders, made the cut!] – Pacific War is a strategic wargame that takes you from the attack on Pearl Harbor to the climatic summer of 1945…from Australia to China…from Burma to Hawaii…from the defense of Wake Island through the invasion of Guadalcanal culminating in the desperate battles to defend the Japanese Home Islands. A super sized deluxe remake of the classic game from 1985. In the art department with anticipated shipping in 5-9 months.

Border Reivers – 685 [+25 orders, made the cut!] – made by the designer of Here I Stand and Virgin Queen, this CDG is a bit different as it uses meeples. Each player rules over one of the Marches as leader of one of the six major riding families of the border: Grey, Fenwick, Dacre, Maxwell, Kerr, or Hume. Your goal is to increase the wealth and fame of your clan throughout the reigns of Henry and Elizabeth to end the century as the most famous Border Reiver of all time. Players gain VP’s from successful combats, amassing large herds of livestock, and by elevating their Notoriety above the other players in the regions of the map.

Salerno ’43 – 1,398 [+56 orders, made the cut!] – the next operational World War II game from Mark Simonitch begins a new three game series that covers the Allied invasion of Italy. In the art department with anticipated shipping in 5-9 months.

The Last Hundred Yards Volume 3: The Solomon Islands – 571 [+23 orders, made the cut!] – the 3rd volume in this amazing tactical series that focuses on the Solomon Islands.

Unconditional Surrender: Western Campaigns – 501 [+8 orders, made the cut!] – this game is kind of a light introductory version of the Unconditional Surrender system that focuses on the Western Front of World War II.

Tanto Monta: The Rise of Ferdinand and Isabella – 712 [+18, made the cut!] – a CDG that covers the period from 1470 to 1516, the height of the Age of Discovery and the years leading immediately into the period covered by Here I Stand: Wars of the Reformation, 1517-1555. We have an interview back from the designer Carlos Diaz Narvaez and should be posting on the blog in March.

Hubris: Twilight of the Hellenistic World – 590 [+25 orders, made the cut!] – covers the fifty five years from 220 to 165 BCE, i.e. roughly from the Third Syrian War and its famous battle of Raphia between Antiochos III and Ptolemy IV, to the Third Macedonian War and the battle of Pydna between Perseous of Macedon and the legions of Consul L. Aemilius Paullus, as well as the subsequent bizarre episode of the Circle of Popilius on the beach of Eleusis in Egypt. We will be reaching out to the designer Morgane Gouyon-Rety soon for an interview.

COIN Series Volume XIII Red Dust Rebellion – 1,503 [+117 orders, made the cut on the first day!] – is the first COIN Series game not focused in history as this one tells the story of the Martian revolts of the 2250’s and the rise of Martian nationalism. I will be reaching out to the designer J. Carmichael for an interview soon. Nearing art department readiness. Here is a look at near final art for a few event cards:

Commands and Colors Medieval: Expansion 1 Crusades Mid-Eastern Battles 1 – 797 [+53 orders, made the cut!] – the C&C Medieval that should have been which is focused on the Crusades.

Skies Above Britain – 666 [+50 orders, made the cut!] – a solitaire game depicting a Royal Air Force squadron of Hurricanes or Spitfires waging a desperate effort to disrupt and destroy German daylight bombing raids over southeast England in the summer of 1940.

Space Empires 4X: All Good Things Expansion – 1,197 [+122 orders, made the cut!] – the third and final expansion in the Space Empires Series. It is designed to complete the game and add even more replayability and options.

Wolfpack: The North Atlantic Convoy Struggles October 1941-March 1943 – 620 [+67 orders, made the cut!] – a tactical, historical game depicting the struggles between the German submarine Wolfpacks and the allied merchant convoys of WWII set in the vast North Atlantic from late 1941 to early 1943.

In the Shadows: French Resistance 1943-1944 – 395 [+128 orders] – 1-2 player Lunchtime Series game about the French Resistance during World War II from 1943-1944. I have reached out to the three designers (Joe Schmidt, Chris Bennett and Dan Bullock) and am currently working on an interview with them.

Prime Minister – 453 [+144 orders] – strategy game covering the Victorian Politics where players take on the role of the Prime Minister.

CDG Solo System – 1,376 [+510 orders, made the cut!] – a specific system developed by Stuka Joe to player certain card driven games from GMT solitaire.

Hannibal’s Revenge – 114 orders

Fields of Fire: The Bulge Campaign – 315 orders

Mons, 1914: The Mad Minutes – 120 orders

Vietnam: 1965-1975, GMT Edition – 351 orders

There you have it. Lots of new games and new information about upcoming games. GMT is like a machine. Flip the switch and hold on because it will simply churn out good quality games left and right. I am so very excited about several of the new additions to the P500 this month as well as some of the hinted at upcoming games. We have several games held over from 2020 yet to play but hope to be releasing our Best Wargames of 2020 list and video over the next few weeks. I know that there will be at least 3 or 4 (maybe 5 or 6) GMT Games on that list! Until next month, enjoy the games!

