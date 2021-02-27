Crusader Kingdoms is a hand management game set in the era of the 2nd Crusades, in which up to 4 players control the main Christian or Muslim kingdoms of Outremer. Each turn players receive a variable number of cards that can be troops, events or response cards, and playing in alternate rounds they use them to try to expand their realm. The winner is the player controlling more areas at the end of the game. The game also includes a solo engine that plays in about 30 minutes and this video is a playthrough of that mode.

-Grant