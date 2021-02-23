Judean Hammer is a fast-playing struggle between the rebel player (The Maccabeans) and the Empire player (The Seleucid Greeks) trying to re-assert their control over Judea. This two-player game plays in about an hour, with a quick set-up time. The Greeks start in their unassailable supply centers, controlling Jerusalem, but the Maccabeans can use ambushes to whittle their foe while cutting off the Greek supply.

At the heart of the game you strive for control of critical cities in the region, especially Jerusalem, playing cards to move or recruit units or to use a special ability that benefits only your faction. However, there’s only one deck, and the more special ability cards you play, the weaker your side becomes in combat — which leaves you to make tough decisions at almost every play.

The Kickstarter is off and running as of today and if you are interested in the game and want to check out the Kickstarter Page you can do so at the following link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/judeanhammer/judean-hammer

-Grant