If you’ve been following the blog recently you know that I have been doing lots of coverage on a solitaire game from Hollandspiele called The Wars of Marcus Aurelius: Rome 170-180CE. Here are links to five Actions Points I have written on the game if you are interested.

Action Point 1 – Map and Barbarian Tracks

Action Point 2 – The Barbarian Deck

Action Point 3 – The Roman Deck

Action Point 4 – Battles

Action Point 5 – Lessons learned and strategy tips

Check out the video link below to get a look at the components. Look for a playthrough video and a separate review video soon.

