We were able to get in a 5-player game of Cataclysm: A Second World War from GMT Games at Gen Con during our inaugural INsurgency IN INdianapolis event. Playing with us were Travis Crowe, Treg Julander and Mike Heckman. We played the full war with both the European Theater and Pacific Theater. Great game and we had a great time with it taking about 8 hours to play through to a German victory (I got lucky). I look forward to playing more big multi-player wargames next year at the 2nd Annual INsurgency IN Indianapolis.

-Grant