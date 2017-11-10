I was lucky enough to be provided an advance copy of the new C3i Magazine Nr 31 last week, which features a game by the name of The Battle of Wakefield from the Men of Iron Series. The magazine is chock full of other articles and aides for various wargames including Arquebus, Labyrinth, Clash of Giants, Liberty or Death, Unconditional Surrender, Hitler’s Reich and Operation Dauntless to name a few. Also, there is an article on a new upcoming 3-player COIN Game called All Bridges Burning that looks really interesting. As usual, cover to cover goodness.

