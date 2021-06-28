One complaint that I have often heard over the past few years is that GMT Games has stopped focusing on Hex and Counter wargames and that they have turned to more mainstream games that appeal to a wider audience in an effort to increase profits. While this may partially be true, I mean you know the goal of any company is to make money so they can survive and continue to pay their employees, I have still seen high quality Hex and Counter games including The Last Hundred Yards, The Battle of Rhode Island, Storm Over Asia, Next War: Vietnam, A Time for Trumpets, Stalingrad ’42, amongst others. This month there was a focus on Hex and Counter as two of the three new P500’s announced were such games including Panzer North Africa and The Battle for Normandy Deluxe Edition.

New P500’s

This month there were 3 new P500’s added including Panzer North Africa, The Plum Island Horror and The Battle for Normandy Deluxe Edition as well as a reprint for Dominant Species: Marine.

Panzer North Africa

Straight up I need to say that we have not played Panzer. Blasphemy I know but we have not so I cannot comment on this series from an experience standpoint. What I can comment on is that we have played MBT also designed by Jim Day. Now, we didn’t have a great experience with the game, but it was our expectation of it and not necessarily how it played. I would bet now that if we played it again, we would have a different experience. With that being said, Panzer has a fantastic reputation and following and this new edition has been anticipated by many for a long time.

From the game page, we read the following:

Panzer North Africa is designer James Day’s newest game in his acclaimed Panzer system of World War II small-formation armored and infantry combat. Now players can take command of armored formations of German, Italian, or British forces and refight key engagements in the North African desert from mid-1940 to late 1942. For Panzer veterans and newcomers alike, this stand-alone game requires no previous ownership of other games or modules in the Panzer series.

Panzer North Africa is designed for small unit actions from platoon to battalion-sized formations. The game features a streamlined chit-based command system that moves the action along at a brisk pace. and it includes solitaire scenarios. The game also can be played basically or ramped up for more crunchiness as it includes a Modular rules system with Basic, Advanced, and Optional rules sections. Players may keep their battles as simple or as complex as desired.

If you are interested in Panzer North Africa, you can pre-order a copy for $95.00 from the P500 game page at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-941-panzer-north-africa.aspx

The Plum Island Horror

Not a wargame but designed by a wargame designer who also just happens to have a knack for great designs that are cooperative such as Dawn of the Zeds. This one just looks and sounds very fun. I love a good cooperative and I know that this one has been in the works for a while. Plus who doesn’t like zombies?

From the game page, we read the following:

The Plum Island Horror is a 1 to 4 player game featuring cooperative play that combines tactical-level unit management with a tower-defense style survival mechanic. Each player will control one of six unique factions which represent the various groups that populate Plum Island. Each of these Factions has its own strengths and weaknesses, and the system encourages you to optimize for the group’s strengths and marginalize its weaknesses. Players must coordinate with one another, and the resulting synergy will hopefully be enough to successfully evacuate a city under siege and contain the horrific outbreak that threatens to spread beyond the island itself. If the players can succeed, they will win together, and the world will most likely be none the wiser to the averted crisis. If not, they will lose together and share the blame equally for failing humankind.

I am intrigued by the mechanics here and how players will have to work together to create a defense to contain the outbreak but also get out of the town. I also really think that cube drawing activation mechanism is pretty cool as it really is just a Euro style Chit Pull system and I really like those because you never know who is going to be able to activate. It also has this new mechanic called Following and it sounds very interesting. From the game page, we read the following:

The Plum Island Horror also features a “follow” mechanic, which adds an extra layer of strategy and a “push-your-luck” element that increases the game’s tension (not that it really needs more tension but making players as nervous and anxious as possible is very satisfying to me). After a faction finishes their normal activation, players have an option to Follow. If they choose not to, nothing happens—impending doom is waylaid for the time being, and the next Turn Order Cube is drawn. If a player does choose to Follow however, they may immediately conduct an out of turn Action with an eligible unit. If that sounds too good to be true, well, that’s because it is. After each Follow action, a player must draw a Fate Card. If the entry indicates “No Event,” then nothing further happens, and the next player has the option to Follow. If, however, the entry shows “Draw Event Card,” then all Hell breaks loose. First, no further Follow actions may occur during this round. Second, and perhaps the worst part, the players must draw and resolve the top Event Card, which is almost always pure evil. All of that to say, the Follow mechanic does add an integral layer of cooperative tactical strategy that keeps the whole table on the edge of their seats.

If you are interested in The Plum Island Horror, you can pre-order a copy for $64.00 from the P500 game page at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-940-the-plum-island-horror.aspx

The Battle for Normandy Deluxe Edition

I love it when GMT does these Deluxe Editions of their great games. The one that I first experienced was Here I Stand and it was amazing the amount of changes and additions that were added to the game. In 2009, The Battle for Normandy was originally published and while I have never played it the game is very well respected. Since 2009, new research has been made available, and the game has been played many times by many different players and they all have provided various feedback. The game system remains basically the same as the original, but allowing players to focus on planning and strategy and not an overbearing rules system. Based on that new research and feedback, many units have been adjusted, all of the maps have minor changes, and some whole rules sections have been revamped to better represent the historical reality, while minimizing further complexity. The original expansion is included in this Deluxe Edition (while remaining optional), and there are also new scenarios.

From the game page, we read the following:

The Battle for Normandy is a game that represents the climactic campaign in Normandy from D-Day, 6 June 1944 to the first week of August 1944 at primarily battalion level. Numerous scenarios are included to play out various smaller battles in Normandy. It is intended for two players or player teams.

The game also includes a few next components including a Random Events Table and 12 Interdiction level cards.

If you are interested in The Battle for Normandy Deluxe Edition, you can pre-order a copy for $105.00 from the P500 game page at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-942-the-battle-for-normandy-deluxe-edition.aspx

Dominant Species: Marine 2nd Printing

We have always loved Dominant Species and when they announced that there would be a new addition to the series with a different focus I was very excited. Dominant Species: Marine, like its predecessor, is a game that models the titanic struggle between species but this time at the end of the last ice age and what that entails for the creatures trying to survive by adapting to changing conditions on the Earth. Players will control the future of one of four of the major species of aquatic-based animals of the time including reptiles, fishes, cephalopods or crustaceans.

Although the game is new, having come out this year, it has already created such a buzz and sold so well that they have decided to start a reprint campaign for the 2nd Printing.

Here is a link to my First Impressions look at the game which has many new features and feels similar but plays faster: https://theplayersaid.com/2021/06/15/first-impressions-dominant-species-marine-from-gmt-games/

If you are interested in Dominant Species: Marine 2nd Printing you can pre-order a copy for $59.00 from the P500 game page at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-943-dominant-species-marine-2nd-printing.aspx

New P500’s on the Horizon

The past few months I have done ok with my guesses for the New P500’s on the Horizon segment. It actually is one of the highlights for me. This month I think that I am going to only get 1 though so here goes.

Here is a brief tease for P500 additions lining up in the coming months. This month’s new The Plum Island Horror is the game referred to in April’s clue of “A Solo and co-op strategy game with a Pulp Horror theme,” and Panzer North Africa was a “gimme” preview from April as well. Note that this is not a comprehensive list (nor will I preview EVERY game we have planned), so I will switch these up a bit from month to month. Over the coming 1-6 months, I anticipate that we will add: A new 18xx game – I am just not into the 18xx genre and don’t have any intel on this one. Another game in the Final Crisis (Fort Sumter core system) series – this one is 1938: Munich Crisis which is a small card driven game in this series from a new designer. I got my intel from the San Diego History Con. A new game co-designed by Jerry White – this will be Volume II in the Intercept Series which includes Atlantic Chase but I am unsure what the name will be. Something new for COIN series players – I have no idea really. A mission pack for one of our popular tactical games – I would say this is for Combat Commander.

I think I have 1 correct but I might have the others nearly correct as I didn’t have any specifics about the games or their actual names.

Charging and Shipping

The following information for Charging and Shipping was copied directly from the Update:

Shipping Now:

1846, 2nd Printing – If you are curious, we played this and I wrote a lengthy review: https://theplayersaid.com/2016/12/23/bring-a-calculator-bone-up-on-the-stock-market-youll-need-it-a-review-of-1846-the-race-for-the-midwest-by-gmt-games/

SpaceCorp: Ventures – Here is a link to our interview with designer John Butterfield: https://theplayersaid.com/2021/02/08/interview-with-john-butterfield-designer-of-spacecorp-ventures-from-gmt-games/

Future Charges: No new charges planned in July. The next charges will be in early August. Details will be included in the July monthly update.

Conclusion and Summary of the P500 Games on my watch list:

As I always tend to end these posts, I will post a summary of where the P500 games I have an interest in stand as of June 27th. I routinely check the status of each of these games and also will show the change in orders as compared to the last time I wrote them down on May 24th.

Plains Indian Wars – 677 [+43 orders, made the cut! thanks to a mystery donor] – A great game that looks at the inevitable wars between the expanding United States and the proud Native American tribes of the west. Read our interview on the game with John Poniske. We posted a few videos on this one to help push it on up toward the P500 goal. Review video and How to Play video. How far this one has come! After being announced as being in danger of being removed from the P500 in late 2019 if orders didn’t pick up an anonymous donor bought the remaining +/- 100 copies to get this one printed. Now it appears that orders have picked up as it has neared the printing finish line. Going to the printer in July. Here is a look at the setup for the game:

Flashpoint: South China Sea – 820 [+36 orders, made the cut!] – Another new entry in the Lunchtime series that was announced last year and for which the first entry is Fort Sumter. The South China Sea is a source of great concern for the West and this game looks at the struggle between China and the rest of the world over influence and control in this contested quadrant of the world. We were lucky enough to meet up with the designer Harold Buchanan at GenCon 2018 and got to play and shoot a video interview on the game. In the Art Department: Anticipated Shipping 6-10 months. Here is a look at the final cover:

People Power: Insurgency in the Philippines, 1983-1986 – 1,024 [+26 orders, made the cut!] – Volume XI in the COIN Series, this game is another introductory level game set in the Marcos years in the Philippines. New additions, such as key personality cards and an Election Cycle, are sure to make this game a unique addition to the series. Here is our interview with designer Kenneth Tee. We also posted the first few cards in our series of Event Card spoilers for the game including #51 Aquino Dead, #31 The First Lady, #12 Another Beirut, #72 Rolly Kintanar, #9 Call for Unity, and #53 Alejo Santos to give you some more historical and game play background into the design. Developer Jason Carr gave an update on InsideGMT a few months ago as they have revised the design. I might need to reach back out to Ken to discuss again in an interview. Nearing art department readiness.

Expansion or Extinction: A Triumph & Tragedy Series Game – 663 [+3 orders, made the cut!] – If you liked Triumph & Tragedy, you will like this game…only it is in space! We were fortunate enough to play a game at WBC 2018 with the designer Stuart Pierce and also shot this video interview with him. We also posted a written interview with him on our blog in February 2019 which was really good. Nearing art department readiness.

Rebel Fury: Five Battles from the Campaigns of Chancellorsville and Chickamauga – 899 [+8 orders, made the cut!] – We really enjoyed Mark Herman’s Gettysburg game found in C3i Magazine #32 and when I heard about Rebel Fury, I jumped on it immediately. Low complexity system with some really great elements to simulate fighting in the American Civil War. Nearing art department readiness. Earlier this month, we posted the following video interview with Mark Herman where he discusses several games including Rebel Fury: https://www.youtube.com/embed/1K8DrwHOqcw?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en&autohide=2&start=157&wmode=transparent

Banish the Snakes – 725 [+16 orders, made the cut!] – A cooperative game that simulates Ireland in the 5th century, while the Roman Empire was collapsing in the west and Ireland was turning to the Christian religion. Players represent Saints Patrick and others (up to six of you) who set out to convert the pagans on the island. You must work as a team to convert the people of Ireland before the barbarians completely overwhelm Britain. We love good and interesting cooperative games. We published an interview with designer Kevin McPartland last year.

No Retreat! Battles: 1942 – 464 [+0 orders] – A game that looks at battles for an individual year during World War II. Game offers solitaire rules for a few of the included battles, of which there are 5 in this edition. I am not really sure why this one is not doing better on the pre-order front. Great designer, interesting topic and 5 different battles in a box. We posted an interview with the designer Carl Paradis last year.

COIN Series Volume XII China’s War: 1937-1941 – 1,419 [+10 orders, made the cut!] – Brian Train is back on the COIN wagon as he specializes in counterinsurgency. Love his other two games in the COIN Series (A Distant Plain and Colonial Twilight) and look forward to this one as I have always had a great interest in this part of World War II. We posted an interview with Brian Train last year. Nearing art department readiness.

Fall of Saigon – 1,815 [+20 orders, made the cut!] – We love Fire in the Lake and this expansion delves into the period of the Vietnam War from 1972-1975 and really boils down to a play game with the US and VC involved but their role is minimized. We played the game at WBC and posted the following video with Mark Herman and Dan Pancaldi from No Enemies Here. We have also posted a written interview with co-designer Volko Ruhnke. In final art and next to get a print date. Shipping in approximately 4-6 months. We hosted a series of 12 Event Card spoilers for the game with the development team. Here are links to the posts: #S11 Le Duan, #S2 War Powers Act, #S14 Four No’s, #S22 Resolution 21 and #S20 Delta Drought, #S42 “The War Has Begun Again”, #S33 Main Battle Tanks, #S74 Coup! Nixon Resigns, #S48 Ngo Quang Truong, #S69 Family Syndrome, #S49 The Final Dagger and #S75 Coup! Saigon Stands Alone.

Ancient Civilizations of the Middle East – 74 [+16 orders, made the cut!] – if you like a bit of chaos and some randomness in your lite civilization building games, then this series will be right up your alley. We have posted an interview with designers Mark McLaughlin and Christopher Vorder Bruegge. In the art department and shipping in approximately 6-10 months.

Conquest & Consequence – 847 [+15 orders, made the cut!] – The Pacific Theater of World War II using the Triumph & Tragedy system. We love block wargames and this one is going to be good. We published an interview with designer Craig Besinque. At the printer with no shipping date yet.

SpaceCorp: Ventures – 1,781 [+70 orders, made the cut!] – We really enjoyed the space exploration in SpaceCorp and this expansion will add unique enterprises via fourteen HQ mats, each putting a player in control of a different corporation, agency, or institution with its own capabilities and missions. We posted an interview with the designer John Butterfield and it has been very well received. Shipping now.

The Weimar Republic – 1,257 [+18 orders, made the cut!] – we love CDGs and this one looks really interesting. The game focuses on the political struggle in interwar Germany. Four factions compete for dominance: the democratic Coalition, the Soviet-backed Communist Party, Hitler’s National Socialists, and the far-right Radical Conservatives. We posted an interview with the designer Gunnar Holmbäck last year. Nearing art department readiness.

Red Flag Over Paris – 825 [+48 orders, made the cut!] – a game similar in style and mechanics to Fort Sumter but that deals with the Parisian revolutionaries taking control of the French Capital, leading to the beginning of the Paris Commune, a socialist and popular government that would rule the City of Light from March 18 to May 28, 1871. The tension escalates between the Commune and Versailles until the tragic events of the Bloody Week. We posted an interview with the designer Fred Serval last year. We also started a new series of event card spoilers called History Behind the Cars with the first entry being #1 Victor Hugo followed by #2 Les Cantinières, #3 Les Amis de l’Ordre, #4 Georges Clémenceau, #5 Otto Von Bismarck, #6 Louise Michel, #7 Walery Wroblewski, #8 Adolphe Thiers and #9 Freemason Parade. At the printer with no shipping date yet. Here is a look at the final cover:

Congress of Vienna – 966 [+7 orders, made the cut!] – a diplomatic Strategy CDG for one to four players which is based on Churchill but that deals with the Napoleonic Wars and their end between 1813-1814. We posted an interview with designer Frank Esparrago last year.

Into the Woods: The Battle of Shiloh – 1,176 [+24 orders, made the cut!] – The eighth installment of the Great Battles of the American Civil War (GBACW) series, which is an amazing accomplishment in this day of new systems and new games grabbing most of the attention. This one is a big game as it does include 1,120 counters and two huge 22″ x 34″ double sided maps along with 10 scenarios. We posted an interview with the game developer Bill Byrne on the blog this month. In the Art Department and next to get a print slot. Tentative Shipping in 4-6 months.

Tank Duel Expansion #1: North Africa – 953 [+16 orders, made the cut!] – Tank Duel moves to the North African desert with new terrain and desert rules and allows you to take on the role of the Germans, using their Panzer III’s and IV’s or the British in their Churchill’s, Valentine’s, Matilda’s and Crusader’s. At the Printer with no shipping date yet.

Tank Duel Tank Pack #1 – 934 [+13 orders, made the cut!] – 8 new tanks added to the Tank Duel system including KV-1’s, T-26, M3 Lee’s and Puma’s. At the Printer with no shipping date yet.

Almoravid – 1,099 [+71 orders, made the cut!] – Volume II in the Levy & Campaign Series that focuses on 11th century Spain and the battle between the Moors and Christians. We posted an interview with designer Volko Ruhnke last year. Going to the printer in July. Here is a link to the near final rulebook: https://gmtwebsiteassets.s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/Almoravid/Almoravid_Rules_Proof5.pdf Also, here is a look at the glorious final cover:

Twilight Struggle: Red Sea – Conflict in the Horn of Africa – 1,674 [+29 orders, made the cut!] – follow up to Twilight Struggle but this time focused in East Africa, the Arabian Gulf, and the vital sea lanes stretching between them. In the art department with anticipated shipping in 6-10 months.

Pacific War: The Struggle Against Japan, 1941-1945 – 2,390 [+47orders, made the cut!] – Pacific War is a strategic wargame that takes you from the attack on Pearl Harbor to the climatic summer of 1945…from Australia to China…from Burma to Hawaii…from the defense of Wake Island through the invasion of Guadalcanal culminating in the desperate battles to defend the Japanese Home Islands. A super sized deluxe remake of the classic game from 1985. Going to the printer in July. Here is a look at the near final map:

Border Reivers: Anglo-Scottish Border Raids, 1513-1603 – 725 [+20 orders, made the cut!] – made by the designer of Here I Stand and Virgin Queen, this CDG is a bit different as it uses meeples. Each player rules over one of the Marches as leader of one of the six major riding families of the border: Grey, Fenwick, Dacre, Maxwell, Kerr, or Hume. Your goal is to increase the wealth and fame of your clan throughout the reigns of Henry and Elizabeth to end the century as the most famous Border Reiver of all time. Players gain VP’s from successful combats, amassing large herds of livestock, and by elevating their Notoriety above the other players in the regions of the map. I have reached out to Ed Beach and we are working on an interview but it might be a few months down the line.

Salerno ’43 – 1,542 [+42 orders, made the cut!] – the next operational World War II game from Mark Simonitch begins a new three game series that covers the Allied invasion of Italy. We published and interview with the designer Mark Simonitch on the blog this month. Going to the printer in August.

The Last Hundred Yards Volume 3: The Solomon Islands – 670 [+41 orders, made the cut!] – the 3rd volume in this amazing tactical series that focuses on the Solomon Islands. At the printer with no shipping date yet.

Unconditional Surrender: Western Campaigns – 537 [+11 orders, made the cut!] – this game is kind of a light introductory version of the Unconditional Surrender system that focuses on the Western Front of World War II.

Tanto Monta: The Rise of Ferdinand and Isabella – 789 [+20, made the cut!] – a CDG that covers the period from 1470 to 1516, the height of the Age of Discovery and the years leading immediately into the period covered by Here I Stand: Wars of the Reformation, 1517-1555. We posted an interview with the designer Carlos Diaz Narvaez on the blog in April.

Hubris: Twilight of the Hellenistic World – 676 [+13 orders, made the cut!] – covers the fifty five years from 220 to 165 BCE, i.e. roughly from the Third Syrian War and its famous battle of Raphia between Antiochos III and Ptolemy IV, to the Third Macedonian War and the battle of Pydna between Perseous of Macedon and the legions of Consul L. Aemilius Paullus, as well as the subsequent bizarre episode of the Circle of Popilius on the beach of Eleusis in Egypt. We have the first half of an interview designer Morgane Gouyon-Rety back and are considering posting it as a 2 part post. Maybe we will post this first part in late June.

COIN Series Volume XIII Red Dust Rebellion – 1,769 [+61 orders, made the cut on the first day!] – the first COIN Series game not focused in history as this one tells the story of the Martian revolts of the 2250’s and the rise of Martian nationalism. I have reached out to the designer J. Carmichael for an interview and he has sent the answers back to me and I need to get them posted…soon. Nearing art department readiness.

Commands and Colors Medieval: Expansion 1 Crusades Mid-Eastern Battles 1 – 913 [+30 orders, made the cut!] – the C&C Medieval that should have been which is focused on the Crusades.

Skies Above Britain – 828 [+50 orders, made the cut!] – a solitaire game depicting a Royal Air Force squadron of Hurricanes or Spitfires waging a desperate effort to disrupt and destroy German daylight bombing raids over southeast England in the summer of 1940.

Space Empires 4X: All Good Things Expansion – 1,476 [+52 orders, made the cut!] – the third and final expansion in the Space Empires Series. It is designed to complete the game and add even more replayability and options. Nearing art department readiness.

Wolfpack: The North Atlantic Convoy Struggles October 1941-March 1943 – 752 [+28 orders, made the cut!] – a tactical, historical game depicting the struggles between the German submarine Wolfpacks and the allied merchant convoys of WWII set in the vast North Atlantic from late 1941 to early 1943.

In the Shadows: French Resistance 1943-1944 – 545 [+32 orders, made the cut!] – 1-2 player Lunchtime Series game about the French Resistance during World War II from 1943-1944. We posted an interview with the design team and it was really well received.

Prime Minister – 620 [+20 orders, made the cut!] – strategy game covering the Victorian Politics where players take on the role of the Prime Minister.

CDG Solo System – 1,972 [+105 orders, made the cut!] – a specific system developed by Stuka Joe to play certain card driven games from GMT solitaire.

Hannibal’s Revenge – 277 [+24 orders] – the second in the Card Conquest game series in which players recreate epic military contests of history in short, comparatively simple, easy-to-learn but hard-to-master games. This volume covers the titanic wars between Rome and Carthage.

Fields of Fire: The Bulge Campaign – 804 [+57 orders, made the cut!] – The proven solitaire tactical level game system now follows the 9th Infantry Regiment “Manchus,” 2nd Infantry Division as they faced three weeks of intense combat from December 13th, 1944 to January 8th, 1945 as part of the Battle of the Bulge.

Mons, 1914: The Mad Minutes – 333 [+34 orders] – the second game in the Rifle and Spade Series, first used in Gallipoli, 1915: Churchill’s Greatest Gamble focused on the battle of Mons between the BEF and Germans. The series rules have been completely overhauled to speed play and ease learning.

Vietnam: 1965-1975, GMT Edition – 979 [+74 orders, made the cut!] – the quintessential grand operational Vietnam game that has been lovingly made into a GMT offering with updated rules and components.

Battles for the Shenandoah: A Death Valley Expansion – 830 [+68 orders, made the cut!] – the ninth installment of the Great Battles of the American Civil War (GBACW) Series and includes four full battles including McDowell, May 8, 1862, 2nd Winchester, June 13, 14, and 15, 1863, Piedmont, June 5, 1864 and Cool Spring, July 18, 1864.

Vijayanagara: The Deccan Empires of Medieval India, 1290-1398 – 621 [+65 orders, made the cut!] – the first game in the Irregular Conflicts Series that depicts the epic, century-long rise and fall of medieval kingdoms in India over two dynastic periods, for 1-3 players. We recently posted several posts in a series of event card spoilers called History Behind the Cards: #1 Capital Relocated, #2 Uprising in Daulatabad, #3 Kakatiya Empire Extinguished, #4 The Hare and the Hounds, #5 The Raichur Doab and #6 A New Calculus. We have reached out to the design team for an interview and I hope that this will post in July.

Great Battles of the American Revolution: Volume X Battle of White Plains – 550 [+48 orders, made the cut!] – Volume 10 in GMT’s award-winning Battles of the American Revolution Series by designer Mark Miklos takes a look at the Battle of White Plains in 1777.

Fast Action Battle Series #5: Dubno ’41 – 237 [+14 orders] – Game #5 in the Fast Action Battle Series of block wargames turns to the East Front and pits the Germans versus the Russians.

COIN Series Volume XIV The Pure Land – 904 [+103 orders, made the cut!] – Volume XIV of the COIN Series depicts a devastating civil war in 15th century Japan that reduced Kyoto to a smoldering ruin and precipitated the century-long warring states period—the Sengoku Jidai. Against the backdrop of this civil war between coalitions led by the Hosokawa and Yamana clan, the game also features peasant revolts led by the Jizamurai and religious unrest involving the Ikkō-ikki, the militant wing of the emerging Jōdo Shinshū (or True Pure Land) Buddhist sect.

Irregular Conflicts Series Volume 2: A Gest of Robin Hood: Insurrection in Nottinghamshire – 672 [+409 orders; made the cut!] – The 2nd Volume in the new Irregular Conflicts Series takes the action to the legend of Robin Hood and his Merry Men in the forests of Sherwood.

Stalingrad ’42 Expansion: Operation Little Saturn and Winter Storm – 662 [+578 orders; made the cut!] – Operation Little Saturn/Winter Storm adds a 5th scenario to Stalingrad ’42 covering the period from December 14th through February 5th, 1943. The scenario starts with the Soviets launching a major attack against the Italians along the Don River while Manstein’s Operation Winter Storm to relieve Stalingrad is in progress.

Triumvir – 476 [+404 orders] – players will take the role of one of the Roman power brokers among Caesar, Pompey and Crassus as you vie for power and position that inevitably leads to Civil War. The game builds on Versailles 1919 where players use influence to gain control over issues and the path that history will take going forward.

Panzer North Africa – 406 orders

The Plum Island Horror – 304 orders

The Battle for Normandy Deluxe Edition – 251 orders

I also wanted to include at the end of this post our reviews/interviews/unboxing videos of recent GMT games that we have played and enjoyed:

I feel like I didn’t give this Monthly Update post much effort this month and I apologize if you felt that way. I have been busy and am getting ready to start a new adventure and have lots of things to finalize. This month there were really some great games added to the P500 and it is very exciting. I feel like we are all getting ready to be covered up by a huge avalanche of games and while that worries me, because we will have so many great new games to cover, it is exciting as there are a lot of great new games to cover. Thanks for following along and for always supporting our efforts here at The Players’ Aid.

