History Behind the Cards #6: A New Calculus

Even though a game of Vijayanagara may only take 90 minutes to play, the historical time spanned by the game is over a century. Each turn in the game, organized by Event cards, is meant to represent the passing of about 5 years of time. While there were many dramatic moments in the Indian subcontinent in the 14th century, some very important developments – not only for India but for the world – were a lot quieter.

Narayana Pandita was a mathematician from North India who is believed to have written a major mathematical treatise, the Ganitakaumudi (“Moonlight of Mathematics”), in 1356, which covered a wide array of arithmetic calculations. The text, one of a number of his written works, is divided into 14 chapters and contains 395 illustrative examples, on topics including: weights and measures; partnership, sales and interest; sequences and series; geometry of plane figures; excavations; mounds of grain; shadow problems; linear indeterminate equations; quadratic indeterminate equations; factorisation; unit fractions; combinatorics; and magic squares, all complete with commentary and solutions. One example problem from the book is “What is the number of cows at the end of 20 years, starting with one cow that gives birth to one calf every year and every calf in turn beginning to reproduce at the age of 3 years?” *

At around the same time India would see the birth of the Kerala School of Astronomy and Mathematics. Founded by Madhava of Sangamagrama, this school would produce some of the most advanced mathematical insights in the medieval world, including such important concepts as the infinite series representation of functions and other techniques which now fall in the domain of Calculus, the mathematical study of change. These discoveries predated some of the same advances in Europe by two centuries.

The card “A New Calculus” presents the players with two Events, either (or neither) of which may be chosen by the factions in the game in place of standard actions (Commands and Decrees). The shaded Event tends to be favorable to the Delhi Sultanate – here the Sultanate may benefit from the Narayana Pandita’s mathematical treatises, whose calculations could have been used to solve an array of logistical puzzles, including more efficient resource management and deployment of armies on a large scale and across long distances. The specifics of the troop deployment offered to the Sultanate player is a geometric progression similar to the cow problem above, which is a tiny Easter egg in the game.

The unshaded Event, which tends to benefit one or both of the rebelling factions in the game, is a nod to the Kerala School; in this case either the Vijayanagara Empire or Bahmani Kingdom might have benefitted from similar mathematical advances to aid in infrastructure development – here the selecting faction can construct a Fort or Temple more efficiently than usual (i.e. for free), and remain Eligible, so that they may act again on the next Event card to come.

* The answer is 2,745 cows, or “too many cows.” For more, see https://www.maa.org/press/periodicals/convergence/geometrical-representation-of-arithmetic-series-introduction

