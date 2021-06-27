From Salerno to Rome allows you to simulate the first ten months of the military campaign in Italy during WWII, from the landing in Salerno (September ’43) to the liberation of Rome (June ’44). The game starts with the American 5th army that has just landed in Salerno and the British 8th army advancing in Apulia, while the Axis powers gather their forces to hit with a powerful counter-offensive one of the two allied armies…

This is a very fluid playing game with lots of detail and some really interesting challenges for both sides. We enjoyed this one immensely and would have added it into our Top 10 Wargames of 2020! list had we had a bit more time with it and another play.

-Grant