Our first playthrough of Hannibal & Hamilcar (2018 version) from PHALANX. This one has been on our shelf of shame for a while now and we wanted to get at least an initial play in before the end of 2019. We need to play this some more as we had a difficult time with the strategy of what to do with the mighty Hannibal as he was frustrated by the difficulty of naval movement (because the cards didn’t help) and maintaining a consistent force to attack the Romans.

