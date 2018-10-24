This playthrough video is episode 2 of 2 and will finish out a complete game that ends in a Major Victory. I made some minor mistakes, such as forgetting I have to use a 62nd Army Command Post cats to complete an Operational Support card, but nothing major. If you missed Episode 1 you can check that out here.

You can also learn more about the rules behind the game by reading my Action Point posts on the games. Action Point 1 looks at the operational portion of the board and the Soviet Card Phase, Action Point 2 looks at the 9 January Square or strategic portion of the board along with the Wehrmacht Card Phase, Action Point 3 looks at the tactical segment of the board inside Pavlov’s House and the Soviet Counter Phase and finally Action Point 4 will look at the special Resupply/Storm Group cards and how victory points are scored.

-Grant

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Yfm223Bt6XY