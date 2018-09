Last year, we published an interview with John Poniske and Bill Morgal co-designers of Revolution Road from Compass Games. Revolution Road presents the first two conflicts between Britain and her American colonials in 1775 which ignited the American Revolutionary War. Two complete games are in the box including Boston to Concord and Bunker Hill. The game is semi card driven and uses area movement. Counter density is low and play is quick and simple to learn.

-Grant