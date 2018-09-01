I have been looking forward to this game since it was announced last year. In fact, it came in at #1b on my 10 Most Anticipated Wargames of 2018 list. The reason I am so interested in this one? Well, I really enjoyed the implementation of the Company Scale System in Saipan: The Bloody Rock and this game uses the same system. It’s also a huge game and is on a subject from World War II that is less gamed than others. After unboxing the game, I am pretty initiates as there are five huge maps! Five! Also over 1,000 counters. I have some work to do to get this one ready for the table.

