This summer has just flown by! I cannot believe that September is upon and that fall is just a mere weeks away. Part of the reason that the summer went by so fast was that we attended 2 gaming conventions, the World Boardgaming Championships from July 27th through July 31st and then followed closely by Gen Con starting on August 4th through August 6th. Played lots of games, purchased lots of games, looked at lots of games….games, games, games! You would think that I am sick of games but you would be wrong as doing this Wargame Watch feature each month reinvigorates my level of excitement for games! This month, I found 17 games along with 1 non-game that was definitely of interest to me, with 5 of those being offered on Kickstarter.

If you missed the August Wargame Watch you can you can read that here at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2022/08/01/wargame-watch-whats-new-upcoming-august-2022/

Pre-Order

1. SPARTA!: Struggle for Greece from Plague Island Games Coming to Kickstarter September 12th

We have now played 2 of Kris Van Beurden’s games and enjoyed each of them starting with Europe in Turmoil and most recently Barbarians at the Gates. He is a very thoughtful and proficient designer and really knows a thing or two about CDG’s. His most recent project is also a CDG and tackles the Peloponnesian Wars with fights between the Spartans and Athenians and their allies for control of Greece. This game is aptly named SPARTA! Struggle for Greece and launches September 12th on Kickstarter.

From the game page, we read the following:

In SPARTA!: Struggle for Greece command Athenians or Spartans in a battle to rule the Greek world. To achieve dominance, control valuable regions that grant unique benefits – be it the wealth of Sicily, the fleets of Corinth, or alliances with larger cities like Thebes or Syracuse to provide fresh recruits. You might even rally the Persians and Macedonians to your side.

The really interesting part of this game is that it is about area control, but not just of regions, but also of various potential allies scattered throughout the Mediterranean who will provide support with troops or sometimes coin to the player who controls them. SPARTA! is for 1-2 players but does have a dedicated SOLO bot included and the game plays in 2-3 hours. It also has great looking miniatures included representing the forces of each side.

If you are interested in SPARTA!: Struggle for Greece, you can check out the Kickstarter preview page at the following link (the game doesn’t launch until September 12th): https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/plagueislandgames/sparta-struggle-for-greece

2. Oceans of Fire: The Pacific Theater in WWII from Compass Games

We love a good Pacific Theater Air-Naval game and this one looks pretty interesting with strategic gameplay that feels operational.

From the game page, we read the following:

Oceans of Fire is an area movement, strategic simulation of the Pacific Theater of Operations in World War II with an operational feel. Players command the Japanese, American, and British Commonwealth naval, air, and ground forces that fought in the Pacific and Southeast Asia. The Netherlands forces that fought in the Dutch East Indies and the Chinese forces that fought in Burma are also included. The map runs from India to the west coast of the United States and from the Aleutians to Australia. The game may be played with either two or three players. In the three-player game, a second Allied player commands the Commonwealth, Dutch, and Chinese forces.

Pretty rare for a wargame to be 3-player but this one looks to be able to do that appropriately with splitting the Allied forces well.

I always have loved the movement and interception aspect to Pacific Wargames and this one seems to have a very interesting Command Point system along with some operational feel to way taskforces move.

Players expend Command Points to activate units for movement, missions, or combat. Although Oceans of Fire is a strategic game, it also has an operational feel to it. A typical operation involves moving a carrier task force, with transports carrying assault divisions, into a Sea Area containing an enemy controlled island. The defender can intercept with available air and naval forces, and the attacker can counter intercept. First, there is a round of air combat followed by one or more rounds of naval combat. The naval combat rounds can be carrier or surface, weighted in favor of carrier action. Air units attack individual ship counters with carrier air being more deadly. If the attacker wins the naval battle, he can conduct the amphibious assault. Players can also construct airfields and fortifications, or upgrade port facilities. The game also has the American Fleet Supply Train, Japanese kamikazes, and monsoon weather. A deck of historical Event cards adds a lot of variety and some uncertainty to the game with cards such as the Doolittle Raid, Tokyo Express, Chindits, and ‘MAGIC’.

If you are interested in Oceans of Fire: The Pacific Theater in WWII, you can pre-order a copy for $85.00 from the Compass Games website at the following link: https://www.compassgames.com/product/oceans-of-fire-pay-later/?sfw=pass1660571160

3. History of the Ancient Seas: HELLAS, DIES IRAE and MARE NOSTRUM from Sound of Drums Coming to Kickstarter September 6th

I have always enjoyed a good lite civilization building game with combat and development of trade and technology. There is something to be said for working to build up your capabilities and then utilizing them wisely to dominate the area and fight off your enemies as you ascend. About a year ago, I saw this very interesting looking civ building game from a new company that I was not familiar with called Sound of Drums where they were putting together a game that focused on the cultures of the Mediterranean. The really interesting thing about the design was that they had a separate game for each of 3 different player counts. One for 2 players only called HELLAS, one for 3-4 players called DIES IRAE and a 5 player game called MARE NOSTRUM.

From the game page, we read the following:

The game is played in highly interactive micro-impulses. The heart of the game is the “action cycle”. An action chosen by a player can’t be chosen by the other player in his upcoming segment. And each action can only be chosen a limited number of times each turn. There is always more you need to do than you can actually do. War or peace: That is your decision! You can expand your empire by leading your people to war! But war is costly and the outcome is uncertain. You can lead your empire to the golden age of civilization by keeping the peace and bringing stability and wealth to your people without following the path of war. Offer terms to aggressive enemies to distract or delay them, but always be prepared to defend your empire.

We recently published an interview with game’s developer Uwe Walentin and you can read that at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2022/08/29/interview-with-uwe-walentin-developer-of-history-of-the-ancient-seas-hellas-dies-irae-and-mare-nostrum-from-sound-of-drums-coming-to-kickstarter-september-6th/

If you are interested in History of the Ancient Seas: HELLAS, DIES IRAE and MARE NOSTRUM, you can check out the Kickstarter preview page at the following link (the game doesn’t launch until September 6th): https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/soundofdrums/history-of-the-ancient-seas-relaunch

4. WWII Campaigns: 1940, 1941, and 1942 from Compass Games

Anytime you see a multi-game pack being offered, it is always a good idea to at least give it a look. Especially when they are retooling classic games of yesteryear with new graphics, rules updates and additional content. Recently, Compass Games announced a new 3-game pack covering various campaigns during World War II all in the same box with these exact things. Also, the games in this series have no more than 120 counters and each play in 2 hours or less.

From the game page, we read the following:

WWII Campaigns: 1940, 1941, and 1942 is the faithful recreation of not one, but THREE classic GDW Series 120 games, in this all-encompassing package. Each of the three games is intended as challenging, introductory-level games; the “120” reflects each game in this series uses no more than 120 counters, and all are intended to be played to completion in two hours or less without sacrificing historical quality or gaming excellence. Classics in every sense of the word for their day, relive the battles with these old classics in a new and updated format (larger counters and map size). Featured in this Series 120 Classic Edition are the following three standalone games: 1940, The Battle of France and the Low Countries is a two-player, operational-level (division/corps) — loosely based on the old SPI Battle of Moscow game system — of the first 52 days of the German offensive against France and the Low Countries in spring of 1940. The game focuses on the critical period — May 10 to June 30 — during which the Allies essentially fought and lost the First Battle for France. Units are corps/army, with a time scale of 5 days per game turn, and a map scale of 26 kilometers per hex. 1941, Operation Barbarossa, The Invasion of the Soviet Union covers the initial onslaught into the Soviet Union, beginning in the summer of 1941. Units are division/corps, with a time scale of one month per game turn, and a map scale of 65 kilometers per hex. 1942, The Japanese Campaign against Malaya, Java, and the initial attack in the Philippines covers the Japanese opening moves at the onset of the Pacific War, and the succeeding operations conducted against the various areas. The map covers the entire expanse of Southeast Asia at 85 nautical miles per hex. The gameplay is a true challenge for the Japanese player who must try to “run the table” and clear the map of Allied units.

I am very intrigued by this package and hope to give it a look as it seems to pack a punch and give you enough meat to chew on but presents it in a very manageable fashion.

If you are interested in WWII Campaigns: 1940, 1941, and 1942, you can pre-order a copy for $54.00 from the Compass Games website at the following link: https://www.compassgames.com/product/wwii-campaigns-1940-1941-and-1942-pay-later/

5. American Revolution Tri-Pack #2 from GMT Games

After owning the American Revolution Tri-Pack #1 for a few years, we finally got it to the table last summer and played the Brandywine game. I really like tactical feeling games and this one is definitely in that genre as you are moving smaller typically regimental unit counters around the board. The Battles of the American Revolution Series is a long standing and well respected series of hex and counter wargames that portray specific American Revolutionary war battles. The series is designed by Mark Miklos and is published by GMT Games and there are a total of 10 Volumes in the series with the upcoming release of the newest volume the Battle of White Plains.

This system is very good, very playable yet provides the player a look at the way battles were fought in the American Revolution with enough crunch to keep you involved. Now GMT Games has announced the Tri-Pack #2, which will contain three out of print volumes in Monmouth, Germantown and Newtown.

From the game page, we read the following:

GMT Games and designer Mark Miklos are happy to announce the long awaited and much anticipated second Tri-pack in the award winning Battles of the American Revolution Series. You spoke and we listened. Hundreds of players responded to polls conducted on various social media and other sites and the votes are in. You asked for Monmouth Courthouse, Germantown, and Newtown to be included in the second BoAR Tri-Pack and we are proud to bring them to you. All games will feature hard-mounted maps and the deluxe, thick-cut counters that are the hallmark of GMT quality components. Player aids and rule books will be printed in color. Each game will feature all replacement counters that have been issued for it over the years so your sets will be the most complete and up to date available.

Just as was the case with the first Tri-Pack that featured Saratoga, Brandywine, and Guilford Courthouse/Eutaw Springs, players will get three titles that actually include four distinct battles with multiple scenarios. This package is a real value and an excellent way to complete or upgrade your collection. Tri-pack II will afford you hours upon hours of replay value as you chase the secret sauce of complete victory in these classic American Revolutionary War battles.

If you are interested in American Revolution Tri-Pack II, you can pre-order a copy for $50.00 from the GMT Games website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-1002-american-revolution-tri-pack-2.aspx

6. Iron Storm: The First World War, 1914-1918 from GMT Games

New designer blood is a good thing. And GMT Games seems to attract some of the best designers in the business. Such is the case this month with the announcement of Iron Storm: The First World War, 1914-1918. This game appears to be a fresh take on a very gamed subject in The Great War. I love the look of the game, the cards used and the concepts behind them as the cards will change over the course of the game as cards will be added to the players’ hand that have less utility and lessened effects in the game. This concept is designed to model the effects of attrition and I cannot wait to see how it does that.

From the game page, we read the following:

Iron Storm is a two-player strategic wargame that allows you to recreate the entire First World War in a single afternoon (3-5 hours). The game uses an innovative card engine system where each player uses their entire hand in one go to activate armies, resolve operations, and support battles with combat cards. It also simulates human and economic attrition during the course of the war by gradually adding cards to each deck that will have limited use in the hand and take additional effort to remove. Iron Storm has been designed to be as simple as possible in terms of rules and has no exceptions to remember that are not indicated on the cards or board. It is equally suitable as an introductory wargame or as a tight duel for experienced players.

If you are interested in Iron Storm: The First World War, 1914-1918, you can pre-order a copy for $55.00 from the GMT Games website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-997-iron-storm-the-first-world-war-1914-1918.aspx

7. Falling Sky: The Gallic Revolt Against Caesar 2nd Edition, 2nd Printing from GMT Games

Love the COIN Series. I am a huge fan! Falling Sky was my 2nd COIN Series game purchase and my first off of the P500 in 2016. You most likely know that they are great card assisted war games that appeal to many euro gamers and have brought a horde of new “war gamers” into the fold. The difference with Falling Sky though and the previous 5 volumes in the series to it was the previous volumes have dealt with more modern warfare including such conflicts as the Vietnam War (Fire in the Lake), the War in Afghanistan (A Distant Plain) and even reaching into the 18th century and the American Revolutionary War (Liberty or Death). But Falling Sky is the series’ first foray into antiquity delving into the 1st century BC revolt against Roman control in ancient Gaul (France).

From the game page, we read the following:

Falling Sky takes 1 to 4 players into the military actions and complex politics of Roman-occupied but not-yet-conquered Gaul. Caesar and his hard-hitting legions cannot be everywhere and will not triumph without powerful allies among local tribes. But each Gallic confederation has its own agenda and must keep its eyes not only on the Romans but also on Celtic, Belgic, and Germanic rivals. Players recruit forces, rally allies, husband resources for war, and balance dispersed action with the effectiveness and risk of concentrated battle. Leveraging GMT’s popular COIN Series system to integrate historical events with wide-ranging strategic options across the gameboard, Falling Sky provides accessible and deep historical gaming of war, politics, and diplomacy. A full solitaire system enables solo players to test their skill against an array of game-run factions, each unique. From Britannia to the Rhenus and down to Narbonensis, armies are on the move. Who shall finally subdue Gaul?

I have written quite a bit of content on this one for the blog.

I posted an initial preview after our first play and you can read that here: https://theplayersaid.com/2016/06/11/a-preview-of-falling-sky-the-gallic-revolt-against-caesar-volume-vi-of-the-coin-series-by-gmt-games/

I also wrote an AAR after our 2nd play of the game and you can read that here: https://theplayersaid.com/2016/06/24/horum-omnium-fortissimi-sunt-belgae-aar-for-2nd-play-of-falling-sky-the-gallic-revolt-against-caesar-by-gmt-games/

If you are interested in Falling Sky: The Gallic Revolt Against Caesar 2nd Edition, 2nd Printing, you can pre-order a copy for $59.00 from the GMT Games website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-1003-falling-sky-2nd-edition-2nd-printing.aspx

8. Warriors of England: The War of the Roses from Multi-Man Publishing

We have enjoyed lots of games covering the War of the Roses and really enjoy the topic and the interesting way different games approach it. Multi-Man Publishing recently released to pre-order a new War of the Roses game called Warriors of England. The game uses similar mechanics to Warriors of God also from MMP and that system is very well thought of.

From the game page, we read the following:

Warriors of England is a quick playing game covering the War of the Roses (1455-1487) and uses similar game mechanics as Multi-Man Publishing’s Warriors of God game covering The Hundred Years War. Each player controls Nobles from their respective house (Lancaster and York) and vies for control of lesser Nobles who may leave your cause during battle. Each Noble controls troops and participates in campaigns to gain control of areas that add to their victory points. Control of areas also allows nobles to raise more troops for the cause! Battles can lead to the death of your nobles, exile to a foreign land (Scotland, France, and Burgundy) or even imprisonment in the Tower of London. If nobles die in battle, they may be replaced by their heirs who may continue to fight for your claim!

If you are interested in Warriors of England: The War of the Roses, you can pre-order a copy for $44.00 from the Multi-Man Publishing website at the following link: https://mmpgamers.com/warriors-of-england-the-war-of-the-roses-p-364

9. Apocalypse on the East Front 1941-1945 (Stalingrad New Perspectives on an Epic Battle and Black Cross Red Star Air War Over the Eastern Front) from Lombardy Studios

I don’t normally include stuff like this in my Wargame Watch but I was immediately drawn in by this Kickstarter and wanted to share it with you. Lombardy Studios is trying to get these two very interesting looking books written by Christer Bergström published.

From the Kickstarter page, we read the following:

Stalingrad Volume 1 includes 6 downloadable maps as well as links to film clips that include combat footage of the war on the Eastern Front that can be downloaded via QR codes or web pages and enlarged for easier reference. Stalingrad Volume 1 also has 111 photos, many never before published. A huge, downloadable index makes it easy to find military units, key persons, and locations in the book. Stalingrad Volume 1 by Christer Bergström is much more accessible and more balanced than previous books on the subject that have come out in the past 40 years. The original first volume in the Black Cross * Red Star Series began in 1999 and quickly sold out. The new 2021 BC*RS Volume 1 has been updated and expanded – it has more than double the word count and 300+ photos, many from the personal albums of veteran pilots. It is similar in format to Stalingrad with links to film clips of the air war on the Eastern Front plus 6 downloadable maps and a huge downloadable index listing aviation units, pilots and other key personalities. BONUS: 15 color aircraft profiles!

If you are interested in Apocalypse on the East Front 1941-1945 (Stalingrad New Perspectives on an Epic Battle and Black Cross Red Star Air War Over the Eastern Front) you can check out the Kickstarter campaign page at the following link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/danalombardy/apocalypse-on-the-east-front-1941-1945?ref=section-homepage-view-more-recommendations-p3

As of September 1st, the Kickstarter campaign has raised $8,541 toward its $4,995 funding goal with 59 backers. The campaign will conclude on Sunday, September 4th at 11:55pm EDT.

10. Weimar: The Fight for Democracy from Skellig Games GmbH and Capstone Games Coming to Kickstarter September 6th

Matthias Cramer is a wizard of a designer but doesn’t normally do historical board games. I have played and enjoyed several of his games including Lancaster (2011 from Queen Games), Kraftwagen (2015 from ACD Blackfire) and most recently Watergate (2019 from Capstone Games). But that changed a few years ago when he designed Weimar: The Fight for Democracy. The game originally started with Compass Games but for some reason never made it to print. The game has been picked up by Capstone Games and Skellig Games GmbH and they are running a Kickstarter to get it printed. The game is a card driven for 1-4 players and deals with the early days of the Weimar Republic.

From the game page, we read the following:

Weimar: The Fight for Democracy is a Card Driven Game for 1-4 players about the major actors in the spectrum of the new Weimar Republic as the Social Democrats and the Conservatives are trying to defend the democracy while Communists and Nationalists are looking to overthrow the government and install their own regime. Weimar includes two major “battlefields”: In public opinion, the parties struggle to influence the important political issues like the economy, the media, or foreign affairs. Winning these issues scores points and allows them to take significant decisions. At the same time, the parties try to control the streets and position their followers in the major cities of Germany for demonstrations, street fights, and actions taken by the paramilitary organizations.

We posted an interview with Matthias Kramer long ago in 2019 when the game was still with Compass Games (so take this with a grain of salt as I am sure that the game has changed in dozens of ways) and you can read that at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2019/12/24/interview-with-matthias-cramer-designer-of-weimar-the-fight-for-democracy-from-compass-games/

We do have a prototype copy (and it is absolutely stunning and very well produced) and will be playing it with a full 4-player game in early September and doing a preview video for the Kickstarter campaign so keep your eyes out!

If you are interested in Weimar: The Fight for Democracy you can check out the Kickstarter preview page at the following link (the game doesn’t launch until September 6th): https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/skellig-games/weimar-the-fight-for-democracy

11. American Tank Ace: Europe, 1944-45 from Compass Games Currently on Kickstarter

Finally, after all of his submarine and air solitaire games, Greg Smith goes into a tank as he has designed his next solo series game called American Tank Ace: Europe, 1944-45.

From the game page, we read the following:

American Tank Ace: 1944-45 is a solitaire, tactical level game that places you in command of a U.S. tank during World War II in the European Theater of Operations. You will make the tactical decisions a tank commander faced and control the actions of your crew, while trying to survive. You will be assigned missions to attack, defend, or conduct movement to contact depending on the current tactical situation. As time progresses and players survive, they may use the experience gained to improve their odds of success by purchasing skills. As their prestige increases, they may request improved versions of the Sherman tank when they suffer the loss of their previous tank. Awards and promotions help to narrate the player’s eventual goal – to survive the war and help defeat Nazi Germany. Players will find it extremely challenging to survive an entire tour from June 1944 to April 1945, at which time the game ends. You will start with one of the tank models available to the Army the start of the game, but as your fame and prestige rise, more advanced tanks will be available to choose from.

I am very much interested in this one and was recently able to get a closer look at the game at WBC and even played a few turns. It was a blast!

We posted an interview with Greg Smith and you can read that at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2021/05/31/interview-with-gregory-m-smith-designer-of-american-tank-ace-europe-1944-1945-from-compass-games/

If you are interested in American Tank Ace: 1944-45, you can check out the Kickstarter campaign page at the following link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/compassgames/american-tank-ace

As of September 1st, the Kickstarter campaign has raised $1,792 toward its $2,000 funding goal with 22 backers. The campaign will conclude on Tuesday, September 6th at 3:02pm EDT.

12. Assault Red Horizon 41 Expansion Tactical Air & Artillery Support from Assault Games

We love tactical wargames. The small units, moving around the board, trying to outflank their enemy. Always a very interesting experience. And even though there are a bunch of different systems out there, there is always a new designer that will add some new tricks to make a new experience. Such is the case with Assault Red Horizon 41, which is Volume 1 in a planned series of tactical level wargames in which players lead units into battle during Operation Barbarossa covering the period of June through October 1941.

This game is designed to be a different experience, even with scenarios that you have already played. This is accomplished through the use of the Order of Battle which is variable through the use of Formation Cards. In each scenario, rather than being given a set Order of Battle, the players will randomly select Formation Cards based on the side they are playing. These Formation Cards give the player a certain number and type of units available for the scenario. This ensures both variation and regular surprises, since the make-up of your forces will change from game to game. This was a really refreshing take on the genre as these Formations are close in unit makeup but with slight variation that will provide new challenges or opportunities.

Now that same designer is adding his first expansion called Tactical Air & Artillery Support.

From the game page, we read the following:

The Tactical Air and Artillery Support Expansion is an optional expansion that can be used for the tactical wargame Assault Red Horizon 41. It introduces artillery strikes and air attacks into the battle. Destroy buildings to take your opponent’s cover and send them running. Use the artillery to smash enemy troops or hinder their movement.

Assault Red Horizon ’41 came in at #3 on my Top 10 Wargames of 2021 and you can read that list at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2022/04/26/grants-top-10-wargames-of-2021/

We also published an interview with the designer Wolfgang Klein and you can read that at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2020/12/22/interview-with-wolfgang-klein-designer-of-assault-red-horizon-41-from-assault-games-currently-on-kickstarter/

If you are interested in Assault Red Horizon 41 Expansion Tactical Air & Artillery Support, you can pre-order a copy for €32,00 ($32.00) from the Assault Games website at the following link: https://www.assault-games.com/en/produkt/red-horizon-41-ta-oas-expansion/

New Release

1. Musket & Pike Dual Pack from GMT Games

These multi-pack games, such as the previously mentioned on this list American Revolution Tri-Pack II, are such a great value as you simply get so many great games and scenarios included for a very reasonable prices. Such is the case with the Musket & Pike Dual Pack, which includes two games This Accursed Civil War and Sweden Fights On.

From the game page, we read the following:

This Accursed Civil War and Sweden Fights On are being offered on P500 as a two-pack. Eleven, yes ELEVEN battles in one box! The award-winning Musket & Pike Battle Series was launched in 2002 with This Accursed Civil War and followed with Sweden Fights On within a year. Both have been out of print for over a decade. The series has marched on with four more installments and has attracted many new players. So now we are making the first two games available again in a new, updated dual package. In one box, you will get the first two volumes of the MPBS including:

Two additional battles for “This Accursed Civil War:” Cheriton 1644 and Cropredy Bridge 1644. Both battles were in Ben’s original Desk Top Published version, with Cheriton 1644 appearing later in C3i. The Edgehill 1642 variant from Gustav Adolf the Great will be included as well.

For all battles, infantry and cavalry units will not be shared between battles for ease of setup and storage.

The battle specific cards introduced in Saints in Armor with be provided with Turn Track, Victory Conditions, Dead and Pursuit boxes to improve their utility (5 back printed cards)

The This Accursed Civil War Playbook will be brought up to the current series standard for ease of use.

Orders of battle and maps will be updated to reflect the latest scholarship.

Last but not least: the counters will feature formation icons requested by so many players over the years!

If you are interested in Musket & Pike Dual Pack, you can order a copy for $75.00 from the GMT Games website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-626-musket-pike-dual-pack.aspx

2. Great Battles of Julius Caesar Deluxe Edition from GMT Games

This one is huge and has a lot of stuff in that box! It better because they are charging $115 for it (which really is a pretty good deal!). This box contains two separate games; Caesar: The Civil Wars originally published in 1994 and Caesar: Conquest of Gaul published in 1996 and reprinted in 2006. I do really like the Great Battles of History Series as we have played a bit of SPQR so I know this system is very good.

From the game page, we read the following:

Great Battles of Julius Caesar will have a single rulebook brought up to the production standards of the latest Great Battles of History titles, written so that all the land battles in the original games can be played from single rule book. The one naval battle has its own rule book. The scenario book features 20 battles presented in a chronological order that traces the evolution of the Roman military system from early battles against various foreign foes, Caesar’s wars in Gaul followed by Caesar’s wars against his Roman rivals, and culminating with the Roman invasion of Britain a century later.

If you are interested in Great Battles of Julius Caesar Deluxe Edition, you can order a copy for $115.00 from the GMT Games website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-892-great-battles-of-julius-caesar-deluxe-edition.aspx

3. Little Saturn/Winter Storm Stalingrad ’42 Expansion from GMT Games

I have really liked the ‘4X Series designed by Mark Simonitch and Stalingrad ’42 is really good. After playing Holland ’44 two years ago, this one was highly anticipated for me and it didn’t disappoint. The name though can be a bit misleading as the game doesn’t focus on the siege of the city of Stalingrad but more the drive up to it and the southern front of the East Front. Now comes an expansion to this game that deals with Operation Little Saturn and Winter Storm.

From the game page, we read the following:

Operation Little Saturn/Winter Storm adds a 5th scenario to Stalingrad ’42 covering the period from December 14th through February 5th, 1943. The scenario starts with the Soviets launching a major attack against the Italians along the Don River while Manstein’s Operation Winter Storm to relieve Stalingrad is in progress.

Not a lot of information on the game page, but the new scenario will use all three maps from Stalingrad ’42 and will not be included with this expansion. The turn scale is 4 days. and the game will include more than 50 new units. Another great thing about this small expansion is that we will get a copy of the Stalingrad ’42 rule-booklet with the latest Living Rules changes incorporated.

If you are interested in Stalingrad ’42 Expansion: Operation Little Saturn and Winter Storm you can order a copy for $22.00 from the GMT Games website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-933-stalingrad-42-expansion.aspx

4. Brothers at War: 1862 from Compass Games

We have definitely played more ACW games over the past few years than ever before and there is a new one upcoming from Compass Games that packs a whole lot of punch into one box. The classic concept of the quadri-game is making a comeback and this one looks very interesting. From the game page we read the following:

Brothers at War: 1862 is a quick-playing, tactical wargame exploring civil war brigade command. This is a quadrigame or set of four games, each featuring a full-size, 22×34″ game map and covering battles from 1862: Antietam, South Mountain, Mill Springs, and Bloody Valverde.

Command rules are simple and abstracted. There are no combat results tables. Combat and all checks are resolved using six-sided dice, in which results of 5-6 mark success, and 1-4 failure. Brigades activate via chit pull, with their constituent units moving and fighting individually. Stacking is limited to two units per hex. Massive 1.5” hexes allow two 3/4” units to fit side by side… no information is obscured!

Distinctions are made between formed and unformed infantry, deployed and limbered artillery, mounted and dismounted cavalry. Unit facing is not an element of play. Instead, unit deployment in adjacent hexes can trigger pass-through fire, which simulates flanking fire, or fire on compressed lines (both dangerous situations for civil war units).

The game uses cards and they appear to be event style that simply add benefits to activated units or as reaction to several things such as retreat or taking a hit in battle. The game also provides a track of sorts for the player to keep up with the condition of each of their formations.

We were fortunate to have a discussion with designer Christopher Moeller while at WBC and we posted this interview on our You Tube Channel:

If you are interested in Brothers at War: 1862 you can order a copy for $99.00 from the Compass Games website at the following link: https://www.compassgames.com/product/brothers-at-war-1862/

5. Nagashino 1575 & Shizugatake 1583: Battles of the Sengoku Jidai from Serious Historical Games

Anything related to the Sengoku Jidai and you pretty much have my interest. New from Serious Historical Games is a large wargame on the period called Nagashino 1575 & Shizugatake 1583: Battles of the Sengoku Jidai.

From the game page, we read the following:

Nagashino 1575 & Shizugatake 1583 is the first volume of a series dedicated to battles in the Sengoku Jidai period of Feudal Japan. The game is in a box containing a beautiful double-sided zone map (59.4 cm x 42 cm or 23 x 16.5 inch), 216 beautifully illustrated counters, 24 page rulebook – French and English – , one game aid in each language and two scenarios. The scale is 300m per zone, 45 minutes per game turn and 500 men per counter. A game lasts 3 to 4 hours and is ideally for 2 players.

If you are interested in Nagashino 1575 & Shizugatake 1583: Battles of the Sengoku Jidai, you can order a copy from Serious Historical Games for € 80,00 ($81.00) at the following link: https://www.payfacile.com/serious-historical-g/s/nagashino-1575-and-shizugatake-1583-battles-of-the-sengoku-jidai

6. Equatorial Clash from SNAFU Design

Over the past couple of years, I have become acquainted with a new Spanish wargame publisher called SNAFU Design. I first interviewed one of their partners and designer Marc Fiqueras in early 2021 on his new game called Ambon: Burning Sun & Little Seagulls. We next interviewed the incomparable Javier Romero for his design with SNAFU called Santander ’37. These games are very cool and cover lesser gamed subjects so these are right up my alley. Recently, I saw where Marc was back at it designing a game on the Perú-Ecuador War of 1941 called Equatorial Clash.

From the game page, we read the following:

Equatorial Clash is based on the Peruvian-Ecuadorian War of 1941. It’s a quite unknown war, fought while WW2 was ravaging Europe and just a few months before Pearl Harbor. This border war laid its roots in the process of independence of many Latin American countries from Spain, which left imprecise borders between the newly created republics.

We recently published an interview with the designer Marc Figueras and you can read that at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2022/08/08/interview-with-marc-figueras-designer-of-equatorial-clash-from-snafu-design/

If you are interested in Equatorial Clash, you can order a copy for € 25,00 ($25.00) from the SNAFU Design website at the following link: https://snafustore.com/en/second-world-war/1400-equatorial-clash.html

Thanks for reading along this month. I am very excited about a lot of these games and really look forward to playing them. Please let me know if you know of a new pre-order game, Kickstarter or new release that I missed.

-Grant