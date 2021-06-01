I was absolutely shocked when I began putting this list together this month as there are just so many games out this month, or being offered on pre-order, that it kind of boggles my mind. We have had a few very strong months to start 2021 with many new games being published or placed on pre-order. January got us off to a slow start with just 8 games but February warmed up quickly with 18 games, March found 20 games, April continued that torrid pace with 20 games and in May the list contained 23. For June, I was able to find 30 games to share with you with 8 of those being offered on Kickstarter.

Pre-Order

1. USS Laffey: The Ship That Would Not Die from Catastrophe Games Currently on Kickstarter

This is a type of game that we usually don’t cover but it is an interesting subject and has some interesting ways of telling that narrative. This game is a solitaire game that uses a typically unused in wargame design mechanic called Roll & Write where you roll dice and place them as resources, or actions, or forces, etc. and then fill in bubbles on a page representing various things like damage, completion, control, etc. This game is called the USS Laffey: The Ship That Would Not Die and is designed by a new designer who has won several awards for his innovative designs named Mike Heiman.

From the game page, we read the following:

USS Laffey is a solo game of damage control as you desperately scramble to survive the most determined Kamikaze attacks of World War II. You will re-enact the harrowing 80 minutes of terror and mayhem the crew of the Laffey went through as they fought off 22 Japanese planes. The Japanese aircraft you face in the game are the same four types (Val, Judy, Kate, and Oscar) in the same order of attack. Each turn roll dice to determine what your options are, choose where to send your damage control teams to compartments that offer unique abilities, and make painful decisions of what part of the ship needs your help and what you choose to leave up to fate.

I have played the game several times and it is fast, interesting and something very different and I am glad that I had the chance to play it. I think this will make an interesting addition to any wargamer’s collection for when you just don’t have the energy to play a 12-hour operational game.

Here is a look at our unboxing video of a prototype copy of the game along with my thoughts about the game play:

We also had the pleasure of doing an interview with the designer Mike Heiman and you can read that at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2021/05/26/interview-with-mike-heiman-designer-of-uss-laffey-the-ship-that-would-not-die-from-catastrophe-games-coming-to-kickstarter-soon/

If you are interested in USS Laffey: The Ship That Would Not Die, you can order a copy from the Kickstarter page at the following link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/367982678/uss-laffey-the-ship-that-would-not-die-game

As of June 1st, the project is funded and has raised $7,199 toward the modest $600 goal from 214 backers. The campaign will end on Friday, June 7th at 7:26 AM EDT.

2. Daimyo Senso from Warrior with a Pen Games Coming to Kickstarter June 1st

A few weeks ago, I saw this new upcoming game that purported to take a look at 16th century Japan and the struggle of various Daimyo who are waging wars of conquest to become the next Shogun. I was definitely intrigued and the game looks really interesting.

From the game page, we read the following:

Daimyo Senso is a 2-8 player game where each player takes the role of a 16th century Japanese daimyo in conquest to become the next Shogun. Players take turns during 4 seasons per year for 4 years, using predetermined commands during each season. Those commands are Move, Deploy, or Attack. Once per year, each daimyo may use one special skill, which amplifies the power of one their commands. At the end of each year, players tally up their total Castles, Cities, and Fortresses and are awarded Honor based on that total.

To me, the best part of the design is the predetermined commands and how that works and whether other players can stop you knowing what you are going to do, just not necessarily where. These kinds of games really create some interesting player interaction in the form of negotiation and discussion and promises to not attack, to attack some other player or to do something else that is beneficial.

The graphic design also looks very thematic and I love the use of wooden pieces rather than typical cardboard as it feels very Japanese like.

The game also has a “to the last man” variant that allows for the game to be played elimination style and that will make for a majorly interesting way to play as it can and will change the strategy that players have to use.

We also did an interview with the designer Nathan Lusk and you can read that at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2021/05/25/interview-with-nathan-lusk-designer-of-daimyo-senso-from-warrior-with-a-pen-games-coming-to-kickstarter-june-1st/

If you are interested in Daimyo Senso, you can order a copy from the Kickstarter page at the following link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/warriorwithapen/daimyo-senso?ref=eqgxp7&token=3aa84d02

The campaign is set to kick off on June 1st.

3. 2 Minutes to Midnight from Plague Island Games Coming to Kickstarter Soon

There have been many games that have tried to best Twilight Struggle at what it does in simulating the Cold War. Many have tried and many have failed….but there is an upcoming game on the Cold War that might just give it a run for its money, even though it is a very different game than TS.

The game is called 2 Minutes to Midnight and is designed by Stuart Tonge who designed Blue Water Navy for Compass Games in 2019 and has now started up a new board game publishing company called Plague Island Games. 2 Minutes to Midnight is a strategic scale game about the Cold War – it covers the whole thing start to end in wargame style but it’s’ not really a wargame – because it’s not about war, so it’s actually kind of hard to classify.

From the game page, we read the following:

2 Minutes to Midnight is a fresh design using a chit-pull system to explore the cold war in 5-year turns starting in 1946 and running for 9 turns to 1990. The scale and depth of the game is unmatched by any other game on the market for this historical period – this is a detailed simulation of the cold war covering military, economics, politics, and trade, all in a playable package that hides the complexity and lets you focus on the strategy. A scenario runs 1-3 hours up to 6-7 hours for the full campaign game. The game is highly asymmetrical – the US has presidential elections & national debt to worry about, while the Soviets must try to achieve their 5-year plan and navigate freedom (or lack thereof) within the Soviet Union itself, with the risk of the whole Communist system coming crashing down if you reform too quickly.

There are many other interesting elements to the game aside from the chit pull mechanic using cards. There is a fairly extensive technology tree that players can invest in to gain various advantages and special abilities but also players can utilize a spy network to steal secrets in the form of technology that was developed by the other player and to effect their actions as they are being taken.

If you are interested in 2 Minutes to Midnight, you can order a copy from the Kickstarter page at the following link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/plagueislandgames/2-minutes-to-midnight

The campaign is set to kick off on June 15th.

4. Operation Storm: Stalin’s Barbarossa from One Small Step Currently on Kickstarter

I really enjoy these what if style games where you have the opportunity to play out something that might of happened had certain conditions been in place. Ty Bomba is really good at thinking these things through and then putting them into a playable wargame. Such is the case with Operation Storm: Stalin’s Barbarossa from One Small Step.

From the game page, we read the following:

Operation Storm: Stalin’s Barbarossa — What if the Soviets Attacked First in 1941? is a two-player, low-to-intermediate complexity, strategic simulation of the campaign that could have resulted had Stalin agreed to General Georg Zhukov’s plan for a preemptive attack against the Germans. The Soviet player is on the offensive, winning the game by seizing key objectives within the Third Reich. At the same time, the situation allows for—and often demands—counteroffensives by the German player.

The game appears to be a bit of a different type of Eastern Front game as the Soviets are primed and ready to dish out punishment to the unsuspecting Germans.

The Soviet player begins on the offensive, winning by seizing important areas on the map while causing heavy casualties. The German player wins by preventing the fulfillment of the Soviet victory conditions. Unless a player capitulates, victory is only judged at the end of Game Turn 10. There are no “sudden death” victories in this game.

If you are interested in Operation Storm: Stalin’s Barbarossa, you can order a copy from the Kickstarter page at the following link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/warandpeacegame/operation-storm-stalins-barbarossa/?ref=kicktraq

As of June 1st, the project is nearly funded and has raised $8,443 toward the $12,000 goal from 88 backers. The campaign will end on Sunday, June 27th at 5:00 PM EDT.

5. Robotech: Reconstruction from Strange Machine Games Coming to Pre-Sale June 9th

If you follow us, you know that we really love the COIN Series of games from GMT Games. Asymmetric multi-faction treatments of some of the more interesting real world historical situations that you can imagine. Well, that system has influenced lots of different types of games, such as Root, and now goes to the realm of science fiction to deal with the insurgency on Earth after the Zentraedi invasion in Robotech.

From the game page, we read the following:

Four Factions vying with each other to mold earth into their own vision. The Robotech Defense Force (RDF) seeks to keep the peace between Zentraedi civilians and humans. The Zentraedi Rebellion (ZR) wants to radicalize the Zentraedi civilians to join their rebellion to enslave humanity and the Earth. Tired of RDF military control and martial law, the Anti-Unification League (AUL) strives to rebuild thriving cities independent from the RDF. Fearing an impending alien attack on earth, the Robotech Expeditionary Force (REF) works to unite earth’s population behind the RDF in preparation for earth’s future defense. To win, you must lead your faction to meet its goals before other factions achieve their own goals. You have a half-ally, a half-enemy, and a full enemy. You must work carefully to ensure you can reach your goals, but also ensure that no other Faction can stop you.

We played a prototype copy of this one the other night and it is really good. The game is inspired by COIN, but more than that is a really solid game that creates a very interesting dance between four different factions who all are vying for their world order vision to reign supreme. You have to use your allied faction in order to defeat your enemy faction but you don’t want to help them too much as they can win off your back and efforts. The card play is great and the concept of playing your opponents Events to gain more of your own actions is pure genius. This is a really great design and I cannot wait to play it when it is finalized.

If you are interested in Robotech: Reconstruction, you can soon pre-order a copy from the game page on the Strange Machine Games website at the following link: https://strangemachinegames.com/robotech-reconstruction/

The game is set to go on pre-sale as of June 9th.

6. Joseph Balkoski’s St-Lô: Normandy 1944 The Breakout Begins from Compass Games Currently on Kickstarter

Compass Games does a lot of these fast running Kickstarters with out much notice and also has done a fair amount of these Designer Signature Edition reprintings of older games from great designers. This month they added another great game from Joe Balkoski to their offerings in St-Lô: Normandy 1944 The Breakout Begins.

From the game page, we read the following:

This is Joseph Balkoski’s design from West End Games brought up to date with new rules and MUCH improved artwork. Players have 5 infantry divisions to work with, improved Victory Conditions favoring the Americans (the original game was not as balanced as it should have been) and an updated order-of-battle. Joseph is the retired Historian of the 29th Infantry Division which is the key Allied unit in the game – he literally wrote the book on its history in Normandy during World War II. The Germans have a Luftwaffe Division as well as regular infantry. See what it is like running 5 Divisions in World War II and that is the real charm to the game. Joseph is the designer of The Korean War: June 1950 – May 1951 also from Compass Games.

If you are interested in Joseph Balkoski’s St-Lô: Normandy 1944 The Breakout Begins you can order a copy from the Kickstarter page at the following link: https://www.compassgames.com/product/joseph-balkoski-st-lo/

As of June 1st, the project is funded and has raised $8,081 toward the $2,500 goal from 101 backers. The campaign will end on Sunday, June 6th at 1:54 PM EDT.

7. Patria Libre: 1810 North American Independence Board Game from Malinche Games Currently on Kickstarter

Recently I came across another small historical game on Kickstarter that is focused on the War for Mexican Independence from Spain in 1810 called Patria Libre: 1810 North American Independence from Malinche Games. The game looks very interesting and has some very unique but simple mechanics that appear to make a very playable and interesting experience.

From the game page, we read the following:

Patria Libre 1821 is a game that recreate the historic events that occurred in Mexico (New Spain) from 1810–1821 between the Insurgents who sought to separate from Spain and the Royalists who tried to prevent it. It is played with two sides, insurgents and royalists by 2 to 4 players. Use orders that will allow you to recruit, move, attack, and level-up your units, collect taxes or gain victory points, build a stronghold, or buy event or character cards. Your objective is to gain more victory points than the other side. To achieve this you must control key regions and use cards akin to your faction. Climbing rising in popularity will help a lot.

The game has some simple but interesting mechanics and uses various cards to drive the action.

Cards are essential. With them you can buy characters that join your faction or event cards that will grant you interesting rewards. Popularity is also very important in this game, if you have the support of the people, you will be able to strongly link your orders, however, without the people´s approval, your cause will dwindle. Historically, characters changed factions, this is also true in the game. So a few characters may change their minds over time, according to their preferences, sadly joining the opposing side.

We were able to post an interview with the designer Saul Sanchez nd you can read that at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2021/05/19/interview-with-saul-sanchez-designer-of-patria-libre-1810-north-american-independence-board-game-from-malinche-games-currently-on-kickstarter/

If you are interested in Patria Libre: 1810 North American Independence, you can order a copy from the Kickstarter page at the following link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/malinchegames/patria-libre-1810-north-american-independence-board-game

As of June 1st, the project is going to come up short of funding but has raised $13,474 toward the $16,584 goal from 230 backers. The campaign will end on Tuesday, June 1st at 12:00 AM EDT.

8. War Room 2nd Edition from Nightingale Games Coming to Kickstarter Soon

A lot of times these kind of games are more flash than substance. But, War Room from Nightingale Games is a really great experience as played a few games about 6 weeks ago with some friends in St. Louis. War Room is a deluxe global World War II game for 2-6 players that relies on some very interesting mechanics to simulate the war of all wars that involved every country in the world and lead to the ruin of many nations while others rose from the tumult to lead the world into the 1950’s and beyond. This game is huge, there is no other way to say it! The board is a top down world view of the entire conflict and really is an impressive site.

From the game page, we read the following:

Nightingale Games LLC invites you to back the 2nd Edition of War Room: A Larry Harris Game. Having sold out of our 1st successful print run, we now offer an ever-so-slightly streamlined version of this deluxe team-based global World War II board game for 2-6 players. Similar to our first campaign, we are offering a steep discount of $63 to KS backers compared to the post-release pricing ($200 MSRP).

I wrote up a First Impressions style post sharing my thoughts about the game and you can read that here: https://theplayersaid.com/2021/05/07/first-impressions-war-room-from-nightingale-games/

We also shot an unboxing video so you can get a look at the massive size of this game:

And shared our first impressions of the game in a follow-up video:

If you are interested in War Room 2nd Edition, you can order a copy from the Kickstarter page at the following link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/nightingale-games/war-room-a-larry-harris-game-2nd-edition

As of June 1st, the project is nearly funded and has raised $116,171 toward the $150,000 goal from 852 backers. The campaign will end on Thursday, July 21st at 11:00 AM EDT.

9. Coalitions from PHALANX Coming to Kickstarter Soon

As this year is the celebration of the death of Napoleon over 200 years ago there seems to be a fair share of Napoleonics games come out this year….or maybe that is just me. But, this one looks really interesting. Coalitions is a game for 1 to 6 players and will primarily be a combination of military actions and diplomacy. Each player will control one of the six asymmetric factions: France, Britain, Austria, Prussia, Russia or the Ottoman Empire. Throughout the game, players will try to capture and consolidate key positions in order to earn victory points. But military prowess and grand armies alone, as Napoléon has proven himself, will not suffice in a struggle for mastery in Europe. To achieve that illusory goal players will have to form alliances and create dissent among enemies – and hope that their allies won’t stab them in the back at the worst possible moment.

From the game page, we read the following:

Coalitions is based on the series of conflicts known as the Revolutionary and Napoleonic Wars. Players, representing major European powers, compete against each other to shape the future of the Continent. The innovative and elegant game system allows a historical recreation of the conflicts, but better yet, can also create plausible alternative histories. The Alliances may take different forms, the campaigns may be fought along different lines of approach, but what the players witness is still a believable version of history. Throughout the period, Britain formed coalitions with almost any nation that would stand against France. Whenever a coalition was defeated, Britain sought to form a new one with states that would carry on the fight. Nations also had other motives to fight wars, often seeking to expand their own borders at the cost of their neighbors. Britain itself fought the French in Portugal and Spain and, with almost total control of the sea, sent military expeditions wherever there was a chance of harassing the French. Can the Emperor of Austria protect the German Reich and Northern Italy from the Revolutionary Armies? Will the Prussian King and Russian Tsarina join as allies or not? Will the Ottoman Empire be able to protect Egypt, the Balkans and Caucasus from the aggressive neighbors?

If you are interested in Coalitions, you can order a copy from the Kickstarter page at the following link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/phalanxgames/337694489/?fbclid=IwAR0E9u8KwUy9un3Gm1FbVWvmRu9LBGw6miGJ0aOQLW08GhoRBe-x6IIdpjU&ref=cotnfv&token=6fe9c9c5

The campaign is set to kick off on June 16th.

10. Irregular Conflicts Series Volume 2: A Gest of Robin Hood: Insurrection in Nottinghamshire from GMT Games

As you know, I love the COIN Series and anything associated with it. This new Irregular Conflicts Series is considered COIN adjacent and shares some of the same elements. The 2nd volume called A Gest of Robin Hood is a 2 player game that is set in the world of literature but based on actual events of the time as it covers the bandit known as Robin Hood as he patrolled the Sherwood Forest around Nottingham and attempted to relieve the evil Prince John of the money that he stole from the peasants and give it back to them.

From the game page, we read the following:

A Gest of Robin Hood is the second game in the Irregular Conflicts Series, further adapting the COIN system to depict peasant revolts, feudal tax collection, and outlaw activities in late 12th century medieval England. Transposing one of GMT’s most popular systems into a simpler format and a more approachable setting makes A Gest of Robin Hood perfect for newcomers to wargaming. At the same time, it also offers a tight challenge for more experienced wargamers who can enjoy a tense asymmetric duel in under an hour.

I really like that GMT is trying to bring new blood to the hobby and these type of gateway games, with simpler mechanics and more comfortable style than some of our more deep games in the hobby, will do good work in that regard.

The game has two factions that are playable and are rooted in the legends about the exploits of Robin Hood. The two factions are as follows:

Robin Hood and the Merry Men: Robbing from the rich to give to the poor. An archetypal insurgency faction focused on undermining the Sheriff’s authority by inciting peasant revolts, robbing carriages and travelers, and building a network of camps across Nottinghamshire. The Sheriff of Nottingham and his Henchmen: In charge of maintaining order and collecting taxes for Prince John. A proto-counterinsurgent faction focusing on suppressing peasant revolts and securing roads to ensure the safe travel of wealth confiscated from the parishes.

This game looks amazing and I am really interested to learn more about it, and also to discuss the mechanics with Fred in an interview and possibly by sharing some card spoilers with you.

If you are interested in Irregular Conflicts Series Volume 2: A Gest of Robin Hood: Insurrection in Nottinghamshire you can pre-order a copy on the P500 game page for $50.00 from the GMT Games website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-934-a-gest-of-robin-hood.aspx

11. Charioteer from GMT Games

Circus Maximus from The Avalon Hill Game Company is a game that I know from my father-in-law and his old gaming days. The concept of racing around the Coliseum with chariots is always a good time!

From the game page, we read the following:

Charioteer is a new game from Sekigahara author Matt Calkins. Like Matt’s previous games, Charioteer features simple rules, quick play, and novel mechanisms. Charioteer is a strategic racing game that plays in one hour. Each player controls a chariot in the Circus Maximus of ancient Rome. There’s lots of action, and it happens quickly, with simultaneous move selection.

In my humble opinion, a game on this subject shouldn’t be too complex nor should it take itself too seriously. This one appears to understand what it is and goes about trying to do that well. One of the more interesting part of the game is how you actually move your chariot, using your multi-action cards to drive that action.

Movement is determined by melding sets from a hand of cards. Every card does more than one thing, and it takes multiple matching cards to make a move. Choosing to use a card in one set means deciding not to use it in another. Timing when to make a critical move is as important as knowing what move to make. Moves come in four colors, and each has a special advantage. Play a red move to attack your opponents, yellow to recover from disruption, black to turn a sharp corner, and green to sprint.

But the part that I think seems the most interesting is the way it uses skills to differentiate each driver and create a game about using those skills to your advantage. It appears that each of the different racers will begin the game with different special abilities, and theses skills can be improved as the race progresses, leading to big bonuses in their favorite types of moves. This one looks like it will be a lot of fun and is being marketed as a perfect family style game.

If you are interested in Charioteer you can pre-order a copy on the P500 game page for $59.00 from the GMT Games website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-937-charioteer.aspx

12. Stalingrad ’42 Expansion: Operation Little Saturn and Winter Storm from GMT Games

I have really liked the ‘4X Series designed by Mark Simonitch and Stalingrad ’42 is really good. After playing Holland ’44 two years ago, this one was highly anticipated for me and it didn’t disappoint. The name though can be a bit misleading as the game doesn’t focus on the siege of the city of Stalingrad but more the drive up to it and the southern front of the East Front. Now comes an expansion to this game that deals with Operation Little Saturn and Winter Storm.

From the game page, we read the following:

Operation Little Saturn/Winter Storm adds a 5th scenario to Stalingrad ’42 covering the period from December 14th through February 5th, 1943. The scenario starts with the Soviets launching a major attack against the Italians along the Don River while Manstein’s Operation Winter Storm to relieve Stalingrad is in progress.

Not a lot of information on the game page, but the new scenario will use all three maps from Stalingrad ’42 and will not be included with this expansion. The turn scale is 4 days. and the game will include more than 50 new units. Another great thing about this small expansion is that we will get a copy of the Stalingrad ’42 rule-booklet with the latest Living Rules changes incorporated.

If you are interested in Stalingrad ’42 Expansion: Operation Little Saturn and Winter Storm you can pre-order a copy on the P500 game page for $14.00 from the GMT Games website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-933-stalingrad-42-expansion.aspx

13. Triumvir from GMT Games

The Great Statesmen Series is a fantastic series that has taken a look at the concept of dealing with issues that are important to a historical event and seeing players vie over control of these issues. Churchill was the first in the series and really set a high standard for the concept of the conference table and how issues are debated. Now comes the 4th game in the series called Triumvir that deals with three Roman leaders, including Caesar, Pompey and Crassus, as they fight for control of the Roman Republic. The game is modelled after Versailles 1919.

From the game page, we read the following:

It’s 60 BC, and the three most powerful men in Rome form a loose alliance based on marriage, self-interest, and a thirst for power. In Triumvir, you take the role of one of these Roman power brokers as you vie for power and position that inevitably leads to Civil War. Triumvir builds on Versailles 1919 where players use influence to gain control over issues and the path that history will take going forward. In Triumvir, you will use your three-dimensional influence in popularity, money, and legions to vie for the Consulship, Pontifex Maximus, and Governorships as you try to outmaneuver your erstwhile friends on the floor of the Senate. The game can be played with 1 – 3 players.

We read further from the game page about how players take actions and what they can accomplish with them:

During your turn, you will perform one of three actions: Place influence (popularity, money, or legions) on issues that are being debated in the Senate, Recover exhausted influence, or Settle an issue. These actions are punctuated by elections, revolts in the provinces, and domestic unrest. As one of the Triumvirs, you will have to balance your tempo of activities to ensure that you are not caught short on your ability to influence how events evolve and progress.

Here is a look at the playtest board to give you a feel for some of the mechanics and how it works on the board:

If you are interested in Triumvir you can pre-order a copy on the P500 game page for $60.00 from the GMT Games website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-935-triumvir.aspx

14. Battle Line 11th Printing from GMT Games

Fast playing games with a historical feel are pretty rare. Most of the wargames that we play take 4-12 hours and that may only be one simple scenario. These fast playing games to me are sorely needed as we always need something to play quickly when our brains are fried. Battle Line is just such a game and it is now on its 11th Printing so that says something about its staying power.

From the game page, we read the following:

Battle Line is a two-player card game built around the theme of warfare during the age of Alexander the Great. Battle Line features 60 full-color cards depicting the prominent formations of the period (War Elephants, Heavy Cavalry, Phalanx, etc.) and 10 full-color tactics “wildcards” that give players extra flexibility and choices and help make each new battle wildly different from the last. Battle Line takes about 30 minutes to play. To win, you must create powerful formations along your side of the line of battle that are superior to those of your enemy. Victory goes to the player who wins 5 of the 9 battle flags (an envelopment) or three adjacent flags (a breakthrough). Based on Reiner Knizia’s original design published in Germany as Shotten-Totten, Battle Line enhances and expands that game system to give players even more tactical options and gut-wrenching decisions.

If you are interested in Battle Line 11th Printing you can pre-order a copy on the P500 game page for $15.00 from the GMT Games at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-939-battle-line-11th-printing.aspx

15. Holland 44′ 2nd Printing from GMT Games

Alexander and I both loved Holland ’44. I loved it so much that I included it at #8 on my Top 10 Wargames Released in 2017 list (was that really 4 years ago?). Holland ’44 is a fantastic ballet of mechanics that creates a very interesting and extremely challenging game for both the Allies, who are racing up Hell’s Highway to take three key bridges to enable an invasion over the Rhine River and into Germany proper, ending the war by December 1944, and the Germans who are desperately trying to prevent the Allies from reaching their goals through the use of explosives to blow bridges, and trying their best to envelope and eradicate the 1st Airborne desperately trying to capture Arnhem Bridge until the cavalry in the form of XXX Corps can arrive.

Here is my lengthy written review for Holland ’44: https://theplayersaid.com/2018/07/19/i-think-we-may-be-going-a-bridge-too-far-a-review-of-holland-44-operation-market-garden-from-gmt-games/

Here is a link to our video review: https://theplayersaid.com/2018/07/28/video-review-holland-44-operation-market-garden-from-gmt-games/

If you are interested in Holland ’44 2nd Printing you can pre-order a copy on the P500 game page for $40.00 from the GMT Games website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-938-holland-44-2nd-printing.aspx

16. Peloponnesian War 2nd Printing from GMT Games

This is one that we have not figured out yet. We understand the mechanics and how the game works, but we just don’t necessarily understand what we need to do to get done what we need to get done. Does that make sense? We also joke that there aren’t many videos on the game and how to play so we guess that not many people really know how to play it. But that hasn’t stopped the game from doing well initially when it was published by Victory Games and now in making it to a 2nd printing with GMT Games.

The real innovation with this one is that the solitaire system is very different from normal games. From the game page, we read the following:

Peloponnesian War uses a still-unique solitaire system that was a pioneer in this genre, yet was never copied.

Most current solitaire systems on the market today have the player take one side for the entire game. This pits the player against a random ‘Bot system, even the best of which have some difficulty giving you the same challenge as playing against a human opponent. In Peloponnesian War, you get to play both sides, pitting yourself against the best that YOU can offer. If the game system is winning, the player is forced to continue with the losing side. Success, on the other hand, will eventually force the player to change sides and recover the losing side’s fortunes. The duration of the war and the player’s performance determine victory. In this manner the player competes against himself in the classic tradition of the Greek tragedy.

If you are interested in Peloponnesian War 2nd Printing you can pre-order a copy on the P500 game page for $50.00 from the GMT Games website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-936-peloponnesian-war-2nd-printing.aspx

17. Sniper Kill Confirmed from Compass Games

This is one of the more intriguing titles I have seen debut in the last few months. A solitaire game that focuses on a sniper team on various missions sounds really interesting and perfectly soloable.

From the game page, we read the following:

Sniper Kill Confirmed by Jay Kirkpatrick is a card-driven solitaire wargame. YOU take the role of a sniper and his spotter in search of your target and completing your mission. Not only may single missions be played, but a campaign is also possible consisting of ten missions. As each mission is completed, you will accumulate kill points which may be used to upgrade your weapons or obtain additional equipment.

The player will control a team consisting of a spotter and sniper and will have to enter play on one of four terrain maps including jungle, desert, countryside, or ruined city. The player will then have to make progress toward their target needing to score morale points to be able to move into new zones.

As you do, enemy hostiles may be seen, forcing you to avoid detection or they may need to be engaged to complete your mission. Movement into new zones closer to the target, is achieved by KIA enemy hostiles which gives you morale points that are expended in order to move but beware of the trip wires and claymore mines. Doing this all the while trying not to draw too much attention to yourself. The enemy may call in reserves looking for you. Many items may help you such as scopes and med kits and other useful equipment. A hand of cards gives the player options to fire, move, crawl, and hide. Location cards are used in each zone and the player will gain cover from these cards but also may find a surprise event. The player will need to earn morale points to be able to move into the next zone, these are earned by killing enemy hostiles. A player only has a certain number of wounds that can be taken during a mission and critical wounds will see the player in real trouble. Taking a shot is a tense moment the wind and other factors could affect the shot, if missed enemy hostiles will move closer towards the sniper and may even attempt to conduct an assault against them.

If you are interested in Sniper Kill Confirmed you can pre-order a copy for $52.00 from the Compass Games website at the following link: https://www.compassgames.com/product/sniper-kill-confirmed-pay-later/

18. 1812! War on the Great Lakes Frontier from Compass Games

I have only seen a few other games covering the War of 1812 and the other two are from GMT Games (Mr. Madison’s War) and Worthington Publishing (War on the Great Lakes). This one looks really interesting and promises to give those other two a run for their money. It is a card driven wargame and the artist is the very talented Iván Cáceres who we have interviewed previously on the blog.

From the game page, we read the following:

1812! War on the Great Lakes Frontier is played across maps depicting the Great Lakes and the settlements carved out of the heavily forested wilderness of the old Northwest. Both players engage in a naval arms race to construct new warships from the surrounding forests augmenting their original fleets. Inexperienced US commodores and crews sail against the salty veterans of the Royal Navy and fight the US Navy’s first fleet engagement at the Battle of Lake Erie, the only instance in which an entire British fleet surrendered.

The game is card driven and deals with many aspects of the war including supply, preparation for the winter and the land itself.

If you are interested in 1812! War on the Great Lakes Frontier you can pre-order a copy for $75.00 from the Compass Games website at the following link: https://www.compassgames.com/product/1812-war-on-the-great-lakes-frontier-pay-later/

19. No Peace Without Honor! The Dutch War 1672-1678 from Compass Games

I have heard lots of good things about this game’s predecessor in No Peace Without Spain! but have not had a chance to play the game.

No Peace Without Honor is a two-player game depicting Louis XIV’s earliest European wars, the War of Devolution 1667-68, the Dutch War 1672-78 and the War of the Réunions 1679-1684. While this is a complete game on its own, combined with Nine Years War and No Peace Without Spain, players can refight the entire wars of Louis XIV in one grand campaign from 1668 to 1713. This stand alone game uses the No Peace Without Spain System. A new countersheet provides additional leaders, such as the young Prince William of Orange, or the skilled Bourbon veterans Turenne and Condé. The Sun King himself, Louis XIV, can make an appearance. A new set of event cards features incidents such as the Ottoman threat to Austria, colonial wars and the Anglo-Dutch naval war. Players must not only battle each other, but also deal with increasing war weariness among their respective populations which can trigger more political and economic events, and eventually force you to the peace table whether you are ready or not.

So when combined with the other two games mentioned (Nine Years War and No Peace Without Spain)this becomes a major campaign stretching over 45 years. Could be really interesting!

If you are interested in No Peace Without Honor! The Dutch War 1672-1678 you can pre-order a copy for $56.00 from the Compass Games website at the following link: https://www.compassgames.com/product/no-peace-without-honor-pay-later/

20. The Doomsday Project: Episode 2, The Battle for the Balkans from Compass Games

This game is an extension of the Company Scale System, which has had games such as Saipan: The Bloody Rock, Guam: Return to Glory and Tinian: The Forgotten Battle. But now this system is being used in a series of what-if style games looking at the Cold War Gone Hot.

From the game page, we read the following:

The Doomsday Project is a subseries of the Operational Scale System featuring wars that never happened. There will be games on the Persian Gulf, the Balkans, the far north, the Far East, the strategic naval war, and of course, a game of total nuclear war. Episode Two, The Battle for the Balkans game, as you will see in all additional games in The Doomsday Project, will add another facet to the mechanics of the system. Sophisticated political rules will make their appearance. Players will have to contend with heads of state and their positives and negatives in play. Rules to retrofit these rules into the Germany game will be provided as well. This is the fourth game in the “OSS” system; and the second game in The Doomsday Series. This game will cover the battle for the southern front of Europe. The map will stretch from Northern Italy to the Bosporus and all the nations that could have fought in this area will be represented in the game. This series is made to be highly playable and to be completed in far shorter a time that is common for this size game. Low counter density and a concentration on conceptual complexity is the focus of this series. While still mechanically simple, The Doomsday Project will also have all the necessary rules to cover this theater and period. In Episode 2, The Battle for the Balkans game, as you will see in all additional games in The Doomsday Project, will add another facet to the mechanics of the system. Sophisticated political rules will make their appearance. Players will have to content with heads of state and their positives and negatives in play. Rules to retrofit these rules into the Germany game will be provided as well.

If you are interested in The Doomsday Project: Episode 2, The Battle for the Balkans you can pre-order a copy for $79.00 from the Compass Games website at the following link: https://www.compassgames.com/product/the-doomsday-project-episode-two-the-battle-for-the-balkans-pay-later/

21. Chivalry at Bay: Tactical Battles of the Hundred Years War 1337-1452 from Legion Wargames

I hate to start this one off this way but this game used to be with GMT Games on their P500 but with a different name called Saint Omer to Saint Crispin: Tactical Battles of the Hundred Years Wars. A few months ago the game was removed from the P500 because of slow growth in orders and the designer Mike Nagel has found a new home for the game with Legion Wargames under a new title called Chivalry at Bay: Tactical Battles of the Hundred Years War 1337-1452.

From the game page, we read the following:

The Hundred Years War (1337 to 1453) was a dynastic struggle between the English house of Plantagenet and the French house of Valois for control of the French throne. Armies from across Europe would ally with these families, spreading combat as far from Gascony as Scotland and Portugal. Chivalry rose and fell on the backs of personalities like the Black Prince, Charles the Bad, and Pedro the Cruel, fought over battlefields at Creçy, Poitiers, and Agincourt. By the end of this period, the military code of chivalry would be in ashes and from those would be born the nations of England and France. Chivalry At Bay is a low to medium complexity game depicting many of the individual battles that made up the Hundred Years War. Players control armies involved in each conflict that attempt to drive their opponent from the field of battle. Each battle can be completed in roughly two hours, allowing several battles to be played in a single sitting. The game takes several novel approaches toward simulating these eighteen individual battles.

When the game was called Saint Omer to Saint Crispin: Tactical Battles of the Hundred Years Wars with GMT Games on their P500 system, I reached out to the designer Mike Nagel and published the following interview: https://theplayersaid.com/2017/11/08/interview-with-mike-nagel-designer-of-saint-omer-to-saint-crispin-tactical-battles-of-the-hundred-years-war-from-gmt-games/

If you are interested in Chivalry at Bay: Tactical Battles of the Hundred Years War 1337-1452 you can pre-order a copy for $70.00 from the Legion Wargames website at the following link: https://www.legionwargames.com/legion_CAB.html

22. Advanced Squad Leader Starter Kit Bonus Pack #2 from Multi-Man Publishing

ASL is a BIG lifestyle wargame. This is not a complete game though and you have to own the Advanced Squad Leader Game System to use this module.

From the game page, we read the following:

Advanced Squad Leader Starter Kit Bonus Pack #2 is a new scenario and map pack for Starter Kit players. This Bonus Pack features two new 8″ x 22″ boards (i and j) and eight new scenarios that encompass a wide range of actions from China in 1938 to The Philippines in 1945 that feature seven different nationalities (Germany, Japan, Soviet Union, United States, Great Britain, China, and Norway). Unlike most Starter Kit products, Bonus Pack #2 is NOT a standalone game; ownership of ASL Starter Kits #1-#4, and Expansion Packs #1 (either edition) and #2 are required to play all the scenarios herein.

If you are interested in Advanced Squad Leader Starter Kit Bonus Pack #2 you can pre-order a copy for $18.00 from the Multi-Man Publishing website at the following link: https://mmpgamers.com/index.php?main_page=product_info&cPath=2_8&products_id=325

New Release

1. Cradle of Civilization: Sumeria to Persia and Alexander vs. Darius from Compass Games

Cradle of Civilization is actually a pair of games in one box that allows one to six players to play out battles for the domination and control of the ancient near east. In one game civilizations rise, while in the second, players battle over whether the great Persian Empire will survive or perish. I like the look of both of these games as they use simple mechanics to make them quick-playing and accessible and to focus on a period feel to allow the players to experience the theme of warfare in this period. Plus, you get two games in one box, which to me is a real value. From the game page we read the following:

Sumeria to Persia is about the Bronze and Iron Age, when civilization was born and city states evolved into kingdoms and finally to large empires, culminating in the Persian Empire founded by Cyrus the Great. Players of History of the World will recognize the base mechanics whereby players randomly select civilizations from cards, although the player in last place has more power to decide which civilization they will play.

Sumeria to Persia is for two to six players and offers more options than previous games on the subject. Civilizations that survive can continue to expand in future turns. Random events create possibilities that defy history but were in the realm of possibility. The Minoans may have a brilliant military commander and the Egyptians could become a seafaring empire. There are also rules for constructing wonders, the placement of cities, and the general effects of the Bronze Age collapse. Lastly, the Persian Empire does appear, although any player choosing them must hand out victory points to their opponents.

Alexander vs. Darius: The Fall of the Persian Empire is a two-player game that simulates Alexander III’s conquest of the great Persian Empire. Sometimes portrayed as a foregone conclusion, this game argues that Persia certainly had a chance to win if they had used different strategies or had some luck on the battlefield. Darius III need not have been Persia’s last king.

The heart of Alexander vs. Darius is a war weariness track, which moves down steadily for Alexander’s army. Historically, it did not reach zero until after his invasion of India, but a Persian battlefield victory could have changed that. The game also allows players to explore Memnon’s strategy of using Persian naval supremacy to raid Alexander’s rear as well as exploring the possibilities of the Spartan rebellion. Lastly, the Persians themselves must worry about legitimacy, and therefore must be active in resisting Alexander, or risk losing their grip on the throne.

Since playing Genesis from GMT Games last year, I have become much more keenly interested in the Ancients period and this game looks very interesting. Not to mention that it is a huge value with 2 games for the price of one!

If you are interested in Cradle of Civilization you can order a copy for $65.00 from the Compass Games website at the following link: https://www.compassgames.com/product/cradle-of-civilization/

2. NATO: The Cold War Goes Hot Designer Signature Edition from Compass Games

As you know, Cold War games going hot are all the rage…and all the cool kids want to play them, design them and publish them. Seriously there have been at least 6-8 of these type of World War III games over the past couple of years. NATO: The Cold War Goes Hot Designer Signature Edition is not necessarily a new one, as it was originally designed in the 1980’s but it is being revived.

From the game page, we read the following:

NATO, Designer Signature Edition marks the return of a true wargaming classic by Bruce Maxwell. NATO simulates a potential NATO/Warsaw Pact conflict in Central Europe during the Cold War years of the 1980’s. First published in 1983, this game was Victory Games best-selling title, purchased by over 75,000 gamers worldwide. This new edition is based on an exhaustive two-year study by the Designer of the records that have come to light since the fall of the Berlin Wall. The game combines highly accurate information on the forces the Warsaw Pact actually had with now de-classified reports from the CIA and the Defense Intelligence Agency regarding what satellite surveillance and HUMINT revealed about their actual plans. The map has also been extensively updated with new satellite geography. Finally, the game system has been reworked to better reflect the fluid, fast paced and deadly nature of modern warfare, while retaining the original intention of simple and intuitive play. Here is the ultimate Cold War game, remastered, and playable in a single sitting.

NATO is a division/brigade level simulation of a Warsaw Pact invasion of Western Europe. The game map depicts the area from Denmark to the Swiss Alps, and from France to Poland. The time frame covers the first 14 days of war, after which one side or the other has usually run out of an army. The game offers four different Scenarios, covering 1) a surprise attack from a standing start, 2) an attempt by the WP to quietly prepare without tipping NATO off beforehand, 3) an extended buildup of forces by both sides before war breaks out, and 4) an introductory scenario covering the invasion of Denmark.

The game also is getting a face lift with the Designer Signature Edition, which means new components as well as updates to rules, known errata and some new things as well.

This Designer Signature edition of the classic Bruce Maxwell game has been upgraded with new units, new scenarios, new terrain, new tables and new player aid cards. Additional enhancements introduced in this edition include:

Super-sized components feature 9/16” counters and two game maps with larger hexes Game map information has been updated and includes all-new map artwork New units have been added, unit information has been updated and all units produced with new artwork Existing scenarios have been updated and two new scenarios added Orders of Battle are provided for all Scenarios both 1983 and 1988, allowing players to see the impact of the Reagan Era rearmament programs The game system has been redesigned and the new rules include extensive illustrations, examples of play and Designer’s Notes to aid clarity Each rules section now begins with a summary, allowing experienced players to skip many rules sections that embody classic game mechanics they already know Rules details and restriction have been summarized graphically in Player Aids for faster reference and easier play Enhanced ergonomics are provided for Scenario set up and Reinforcement charts A new set of Designer’s Notes contain a wealth of historical information on what the West discovered after the Warsaw Pact collapsed and most of its members joined NATO.

If you are interested in NATO: The Cold War Goes Hot Designer Signature Edition you can order a copy for $65.00 from the Compass Games website at the following link: https://www.compassgames.com/product/nato-designer-signature-edition/

3. Hot Sand, Cold Steel: Battle of Abu Ageila June 5-6, 1967 from High Flying Dice Games

Looking for an interesting game on a little gamed subject? And at an affordable price? Look no further than High Flying Dice Games. This month, they have a new hex and counter wargame offered on a battle in the Sinai Peninsula between Egypt and Israel in 1967 as a part of the Six Day War.

From the game page, we read the following:

Hot Sand, Cold Steel is an introductory-level wargame simulation of the battle of Abu Ageila, fought in the Sinai between the Egyptian 2nd Infantry Division and elements of General Ariel Sharon’s armored Ugdah (division). Players are cast in the roles of the local commanders on this battlefield. Both will be challenged to do as well, or better than their historical counterparts.

If you are interested in Hot Sand, Cold Steel: Battle of Abu Ageila June 5-6, 1967 you can order a copy for $15.95 from the High Flying Dice Games website at the following link: http://www.hfdgames.com/hscs.html

4. Zero Leader: The WWII Pacific Theater Solitaire Game from Dan Verssen Games

We have had a lot of good experiences with the Leader Series from DVG. Next up in the series is Zero Leader which is based on the Corsair Leader game, with some significant changes. The game focuses on commanding and managing a Japanese aerial squadron in the Pacific in World War II, with aircraft including the A6M2 Zero, KI-84 Frank, KI-43 Oscar, G4M Betty, and G3M Nell, covering the major campaigns throughout the war from 1941 to 1945.

From the game page, we read the following:

You will need to select the right mix of aircraft under your command in order to successfully carry out the different types of missions. Each aircraft has its advantages and disadvantages. For example, a fighter like the Zero is very maneuverable and deadly to enemy Bandits, but it has limited ability to attack naval and ground targets, whereas a bomber like the Betty can carry a lot of munitions, but are susceptible to enemy bandit and anti-aircraft attacks. This game also includes additional aspects of Japanese operations such as mechanical and maintenance challenges, invoking samurai spirit, as well as the ability to deploy the deadly Ohka kamikaze aircraft-bombs. There is also an air combat system which gives you more tactical options when dogfighting with enemy aircraft, including manuevering for position, increasing pilot aggression and being affected by the robustness of the aircraft.

We were able to post an interview with the designer Chuck Seegert on the blog last year during the Kickstarter campaign and you can read that at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2020/08/10/interview-with-chuck-seegert-designer-of-zero-leader-from-dan-verssen-games-on-kickstarter-soon/

If you are interested in Zero Leader you can order a copy from the Dan Verssen Games website at the following link: https://www.mcssl.com/store/danverssengames/catalog/product/47fc39387d994aa2be7abeb5c34b135b

5. The Dark Summer: Normandy 1944 from GMT Games

We played and fell in love with The Dark Sands this past year and now are very interested in The Dark Series and it’s very interesting Chit-Pull Activation System that simply tells a fantastic and interesting narrative of battle. Next up in this series is The Dark Summer: Normandy 1944 from GMT Games.

From the game page, we read the following:

The Dark Summer: Normandy 1944 is the latest in Ted S. Raicer’s WWII operational series that began with The Dark Valley: The East Front Campaign 1941-45. The game uses a chit-pull activation system that determines both the order and type of each sides’ actions during the game’s ten action-packed turns, covering June 6 to August 21, 1944. The availability of Action Round chits (for the Germans, and separately for the British and US forces) is itself determined by the draw of Weather chits, one per turn, which reflect the importance of weather on the effectiveness of Allied air superiority and Allied shipping across the Channel. Weather also determines the number of German Reaction markers, which allow limited response to Allied actions. The “Dark” chit pull system makes The Dark Summer an excellent game for solo play, while keeping both players involved in face-to-face play.

While the game is large in scope it is designed with moderate complexity and appears to be very playable. The game does however cover all the most important elements of the campaign. There are rules for the D-Day Landings, untried German strong-points and Ost battalions, Allied tac-air and carpet bombing, Allied artillery superiority, German nebelwerfer and flak guns, Allied naval support, the conquest of Cherbourg, exiting and re-entering the map, and variable entry and possible delay of both side’s reinforcements.

If you are interested in The Dark Summer: Normandy 1944, you can order a copy for $55.00 on the GMT Games’ website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-699-the-dark-summer-normandy-1944.aspx

6. Storm Above the Reich from GMT Games

Jerry White is a master designer and has brought us some really interesting games. Storm Above the Reich is following on the success of Skies Above the Reich.

From the game page, we read the folllowing:

Storm Above the Reich is a solitaire game depicting a Luftwaffe squadron of Fw190s struggling to deter and destroy the relentless daylight raids over Germany during World War Two. The player’s individual aircraft, each represented by a stickered block, must confront the mighty “combat box” formation of the United States Army Air Force, a deadly terrain of B-24 Liberator heavy bombers. Like its counterpart, Skies Above the Reich, the game is a broad strokes depiction that presents the arc of the desperate air war. Stretching from late 1942 to early 1945, Storm Above the Reich follows that trajectory in a series of missions strung together to make a campaign. Each mission will take a half hour or more to play, while a campaign can last anywhere between 6 to 60 missions.

Storm Above the Reich is a stand-alone game; you don’t need Skies Above the Reich to play. However, it can also serve as an expansion for that game. Storm uses the same rules as Skies, and components in one game transfer seamlessly to the other. Combined, Storm and Skies present eight formation maps, six pursuit maps, B-17s and B-24s. In Storm, you get an oversized staffel of 18 Fw190s, with the option of augmenting it into a Sturmbocke staffel. In Skies, you get a staffel of Bf109s, and with the games combined, the staffels can also be combined.

If you are interested in Storm Above the Reich, you can order a copy for $95.00 on the GMT Games’ website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-725-storm-above-the-reich.aspx

7. Waterloo 200 2nd Edition from VentoNuovo Games

VentoNuovo Games does a really great job with their block wargames. They play well, look great and the rules are always very understandable and readable. This year they are bringing back one of their Napoleonic block wargames for a newly updated 2nd Edition copy in Waterloo 200.

From the game page, we read the following;

Waterloo 200 is a new concept game covering the epic Waterloo Battle fought in Belgium in June 1815. Developed on wooden blocks, over a colorful 86×64 cm mapboard. The over 200 wooden/plastic components have been created by the best Italian artisinal industry and painted “A buratto”, a technique usually adopted for painting car parts and accessories.

If you are interested in Waterloo 200 2nd Edition you can order a copy from the VentoNuovo Games website at the following link: https://ventonuovo.ventonuovo.net/epages/15417.sf/en_US/?ObjectPath=/Shops/15417/Categories/%22NAPOLEONIC%20WARS%22/Waterloo_200

8. Imperial Glory from Up & Away Games

We don’t feature many games from Up & Away Games but this one just looks really interesting. Imperial Glory will ultimately be a 1-4 player game, but is currently just a solo affair that takes a look at the 50-220 CE. For the first time, most of the civilized world was or would shortly be dominated by one of four massive empires that bestrode the earth.

From the game page, we read the following:

Far to the east, the Han Dynasty had dominated since 206 BCE, then fallen, but since 23 CE had resurrected itself and was now extending its powerful grasp far to the north and west. In the far west the Roman Republic had fallen and after multiple civil wars Caesar Augustus had consolidated a stable empire, over which his descendant Claudius now presided. To their east, following Roman defeat of the Seleucids, the horse riding Parthians had conquered an empire, stretching from the Fertile Crescent in the west to Central Asia in the east. ln Central Asia, a group calling themselves the Kushans, part of the Yuezhi confederation, had consolidated power and were set to drive south to build their empire.

This first solo offering portrays the Kushan Empire. Future expansions will add to the map, on the west, Rome and Parthia, and on the east, Han Dynasty China.

The Kushans begin as the smallest empire and have the most to gain territorially, as well as the strong commanders needed to accomplish it. But it’s not simple. To the east, the desert outposts of China form a difficult obstacle for your mounted army. To the south, the forest and large populations of the subcontinent are also challenging. And while you pursue these there are persistent threats from northern mounted barbarians.

If you are interested in Imperial Glory you can order a copy from the Up & Away Games website at the following link: https://upandawaygames.com/ImperialGlory/

This month wasn’t just another big month. This month was absolutely huge! In fact, the month that had the most games so far in 2021. Please let me know if you know of any games out there that I missed. Enjoy your gaming!

-Grant