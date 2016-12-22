On the 10th day of Christmas Gaming my true love sent to me….

10 Citizens a Polluting…

Small City, by Alban Viard, is a nice brain burner. Not only are you trying to get the most votes by adding citizens to your borough but you will also get penalized with pollution. At the end of each round you will gain pollution based on how many citizens are in your city and industrial buildings. In this particular game, I was a pollution machine!! In the picture shown, I had 9 of my own citizens plus one of Grant’s citizens as a tourist giving me 10 citizens polluting. At the end of the game, I had 52% pollution in my city…did I mention you lose points based on how much pollution you have at the end of the game? In the end, I lost 52 points…..and Grant beat me by ONE freaking point!!! I though I had no chance! I love the game Suburbia and Small City multiplies the depth by about 20. If you are wanting a more heavy, complex city building game, go no further than Small City!

Small City

Tim

9 Diamonds a Glittering

8 Colossi a Fighting

7 Lords a Courting

6 Vikings a Plundering!

5 Gold Ingots!

4 Black Angus Cattle

3 Komodo Dragons

2 Dragon Riders

and A Giga Zaur in Tokyo City