Deluge. Flood. Avalanche. Whatever word I choose to use just doesn’t seem to do this month justice as there are simply a ton of new offerings out there in the wargaming world. Compass Games has simply pumped out titles over the past 30 days since our last Wargame Watch (They are calling it Pre-order Palooza!) and they have the most titles this month on the list by far. I found 21 total games and a whopping 12 of those are from Compass Games. There were also 2 Kickstarters that I found.

If you missed the September Wargame Watch, you can read that here at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2020/09/01/wargame-watch-what-s-new-upcoming-september-2020/

Pre-Order

1. Flanks of Gettysburg from Compass Games

We really enjoy John Poniske’s designs and now comes another American Civil War game that actually is two games in one box. Flanks of Gettysburg consists of two, two-player games on a company level, that simulate the two brigade sized flank attacks on Little Round Top and Culp’s Hill on the second day of the Battle of Gettysburg July 2, 1863.

From the game page, we read the following:

Flanks of Gettysburg uses a chit pull system similar to John Poniske’s Ball’s Bluff and Belmont designs. Flanks of Gettysburg clocks in at three to three and a half hours per game and provides high solitaire capability. The design allows for several what-if situations and many additional optional rules to ensure replayability. Both games follow similar rules applying unique fire and movement, melee and order assignment. These are simple, rapid playing approaches to complex situations. Yes, it’s another game on Gettysburg, something John said he would never do. Then again, he believes these individual actions are worthy of individual treatment, Culp’s Hill in particular. The battles of Culp’s Hill and Little Roundtop demonstrated Lee’s determination to attack and envelop the Union Army of the Potomac. FOG does not attempt to recreate either grand assault in full, rather it presents the desperate three-hour finale that took place on the extreme ends in both cases These were the two instances when Lee came closest to claiming a Gettysburg breakthrough. Culp’s Hill offers the Union prepared defensive positions but the liability of having reinforcements report to General Greene before joining the line. Little Round Top introduces artillery and sharpshooters and challenges players to exit or block the exit of Rebel forces between Little and Big Round Tops.

Recently, we have explored and really enjoyed several ACW games and this one looks to be very approachable yet interesting with its approach. I have reached out to John for an interview on this one and that should be done and up on our blog by the first of November.

If you are interested in Flanks of Gettysburg, you can pre-order a copy for $52.00 from the Compass Games website at the following link: https://www.compassgames.com/preorders/flanks-of-gettysburg.html

2. Roma Victrix from Compass Games

I really have been into wargames on Rome recently and have played some good ones including Agricola, Master of Britain, Solitaire Caesar, Imperium Romanum and Stilicho: Last of the Romans but not many that appear to be as ambitious and expansive as a new offering from Compass Games called Roma Victrix. Roma Victrix is a grand strategic, moderate complexity wargame for 1 to 6 players, covering the time period ranging from 218 BC to 533 AD in twenty separate historical and hypothetical scenarios.

From the game page, we read the following:

Roma Victrix is a game which endeavors to re-create the conflicts between Rome and her neighbors to achieve and maintain that dominance. A simple interactive sequence of play guides each player through the process of revenue collection, recruiting and maintaining military forces, conducting land and naval operations, diplomacy, field battles and sieges. Special rules are included to emphasize the importance and effects of leadership, cavalry superiority, mobility and attrition. Random events are also represented, adding an element of unpredictability to even the best laid plans and the likelihood that no scenario will ever play the same. Seventeen historical scenarios range from the 2nd Punic War through the attempted reconquest of the lost Western territories by Justinian in the mid-6th century A.D. The rivalries of the later Republic, the Year of the Four Emperors, Imperial expansion and civil war, the Parthian and Persian frontier, the upheaval of the third century and the Germanic invasions are all represented. Three hypothetical scenarios are also included in which players can create their own history. Of the twenty scenarios in Roma Victrix, two are ideally suited for solitaire play.

I don’t know about you but I like what I see. Anytime we are talking about managing your economy, recruiting and maintaining armies and include negotiations, you immediately have my interest.

If you are interested in Roma Victrix, you can pre-order a copy for $69.00 from the Compass Games website at the following link: https://www.compassgames.com/preorders/roma-victrix.html

3. 2040: An American Insurgency from Compass Games

You know that we love the COIN Series from GMT Games and any type of irregular warfare and this one seems to have elements of both contained in it. I had caught wind of this one about a year or so ago and saw a few pictures on social media of a game on the subject but it was called American Abyss, so maybe this is a totally unrelated game on the same topic. Who knows…but it does look interesting.

From the game page, we read the following:

2040: An American Insurgency simulates a US civil war in the 21st century. In this 2-player, 3-hour game, the blue team is the Federals, agents of the government in Washington. The red team is the Rebels, militia groups trying to seize control of states, highways, and cities. The conflict spreads across the entire continental US, from Miami to Seattle and from Los Angeles to New York. Two scenarios are presented. One depicts a rebellion that emerges from rural areas in the Midwest and South. The other puts the rebellion in urban areas along the coasts. As such, the game is open to multiple interpretations of future politics in the US. The game was designed not to make political statements of one kind or another, but rather to accurately model counter-insurgency operations in the continental US, regardless of who the rebels happen to be.

Sounds interesting but how similar is it to other counter insurgency themed games?

Many of the game mechanics are familiar from the existing body of counter-insurgency sims. The resources and operations available to the two players are different; the insurgency is depicted as an asymmetric conflict. Gameplay is card-driven, however with events depicting situations that may arise in the US context. For example, if a civil war to occur, the Supreme Court is likely to make rulings that affect the conflict. Therefore, there are SCOTUS cards involving the Second Amendment and the government’s ability to make arrests. Other uniquely American features include truck stops as information networks, police brutality events, and the sports-entertainment complex. While some of the game’s mechanics are familiar, 2040 brings many new mechanics to the table. For example, there is a fully fleshed-out social media system that affects the power of the rebellion. The Rebel player does his recruiting and fundraising through the internet, so that Federal online control measures can dramatically reduce the Rebel’s money and troop levels. This net-based conflict adds a third dimension to the insurgency, one that has not been extensively modeled in previous commercially-available simulations. Another noteworthy feature, unique to the US, is that the suburbs and central cities of an urban area can be at diametrically opposite poles of the revolution. This creates a difficult strategic problem, in that operations that pass between two urban cores must necessarily go through the suburbs of both cities along the way. If those suburbs are enemy-controlled, the transit may be blocked. Forces inside cities can effectively be trapped by hostile suburban forces. Thus, the suburban / urban political conflict in the US has important implications for operational effectiveness.

I am very much interested and will be reaching out to the designer to get the low down on the design.

If you are interested in 2040: An American Insurgency, you can pre-order a copy for $52.00 from the Compass Games website at the following link: https://www.compassgames.com/preorders/2040-an-american-insurgency.html

4. Tanto Monta: The Rise of Ferdinand and Isabella from GMT Games

We have played Here I Stand a few times, with our most recent play being a 4 player game last fall, and it is just special. The card driven mechanic simply makes the game and it really is a bit of a sandbox as you can win in various and sundry ways. Now comes a prequel to Here I Stand that takes place between 1470 and 1516.

From the game page, we read the following:

Tanto Monta: The Rise of Ferdinand and Isabella covers the period from 1470 to 1516, the height of the Age of Discovery and the years leading immediately into the period covered by Here I Stand: Wars of the Reformation, 1517-1555. The game opens with Isabella’s disputed ascension to the throne of Castile, a position contested by a Portuguese-backed faction supporting Joanna La Beltraneja. Ferdinand’s possessions are similarly threatened by Aragon’s ongoing civil war against forces from the Principality of Catalonia, a faction often supported by France. How can these young Catholic Monarchs possibly deal with both these crises while still pursuing their agendas to unite their two kingdoms into a single Spanish realm, subjugate the Canary Islands, and finish the reconquest of Granada?

The game pits four different powers against each other including Spain, Portugal, the various Muslim Kingdoms and France. From the game page we read the following:

The game retains many of the game systems from Here I Stand and Virgin Queen, as turns start with each player being dealt a hand of cards from the shared deck to supplement their Home Cards, which provide unique actions for each major and secondary power. After diplomatic negotiations and spring preparations have concluded, players play these cards as events or operations to conduct military, political, or exploration actions to maximize their victory point gains. At the end of each turn, armies winter, royal marriages take place, and—unless there is a winner—the game resets in preparation for the start of the next turn.

Never fear. The game isn’t totally the same as there are various new features that have been included to create a new experience.

Tanto Monta introduces several innovations to the game series. The land combat system is enriched with the addition of explicit siege artillery units and cavalry units for all major powers, which can try to turn the tide in battle by making a dedicated cavalry charge. The spring phase is also extended to include play of Headline Events, chances to use a powerful hand to score bonus VP and sneak in an extra event card play before the turn is fully underway. Finally, the enhanced Exploration Map systems depict the arrival of Vasco Da Gama in India and Christopher Columbus in America and include explicit rolls to try and navigate into the Terra Incognita.

If you are interested in Tanto Monta: The Rise of Ferdinand and Isabella you can pre-order a copy for $60.00 from the GMT Games website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-884-tanto-monta-the-rise-of-ferdinand-and-isabella.aspx

5. Imperial Struggle 2nd Printing from GMT Games

We played Imperial Struggle a few months ago and the game is even better than it’s predecessor Twilight Struggle. Very different, but better. I didn’t think that was possible but it is. I still like TS a lot but this game fills a whole new niche and I have really enjoyed exploring it. Imperial Struggle deals with what historians refer to as the Second Hundred Year’s War and covers the period of 1697 through 1789 stretching over four different wars. The game uses cards and Investment Tiles to allow the player to take various actions that change their fortunes across the globe with diplomacy, economic growth, and if all else fails war. Players will score Victory Points from the domination of Regions, controlling various Markets and from victory on the field of battle. There are so many options and strategies available in this game that it makes for a very deep and lasting experience that only gets better with time and more plays.

I have written a series of Action Point posts on the game covering the various mechanics and elements. In Action Point 1, we covered the map focusing on the different Regions and Sub-Regions and the various spaces, boxes and lines located in each. In Action Point 2, we examined the very interesting limited action selection mechanic using the Investment Tiles and the Advantage Tiles that enhance them and what that means for the player and their efforts. In Action Point 3, we looked at the various Event Cards and Ministry Cards to get an idea for how these fit into the design. In Action Point 4, we looked at the Game Sequence, including the differences between Peace and War Turns, Action Rounds and the different actions available including Diplomatic, Military and Economic Actions.

If you are interested in Imperial Struggle 2nd Printing you can pre-order a copy for $59.00 from the GMT Games website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-888-imperial-struggle-2nd-printing.aspx

6. Unconditional Surrender! 3rd Printing from GMT Games

One of GMT’s best selling games covering World War II is now getting a 3rd Printing, which should tell you something about the system. Sal Vasta’s Unconditional Surrender! is a great game although I have only played one of the very small scenarios from C3i Magazine. If you remember recently, they announced a smaller version of the game that only focuses on Western Europe called Unconditional Surrender! Western Campaigns.

From the game page we read the following:

Unconditional Surrender! World War 2 in Europe is a strategic level game covering World War Two’s European Theater. Players control the political decisions and military forces of the Axis, Western, and Soviet factions that struggled for European dominance and survival.

With its emphasis on force projection and decision making, players focus on the big picture of managing military fronts and political opportunities. Through the use of simple mechanics and low on-map counter density, players easily handle the strategic action without a myriad of complicated subsystems or tall stacks of counters.

Though the focus is on the big picture, the game delivers historical detail. Each country in the game has an historical army level order of battle, and the relative strength of its economy and national will to fight are effectively and simply modeled. Also represented are such World War II events as airdrops, Free Forces, jets, naval evacuation, partisans, radar, heavy artillery, and ULTRA; all of which are woven into the game’s core mechanics for ease of play.

If you are interested in Unconditional Surrender! 3rd Printing you can pre-order a copy for $52.00 from the GMT Games website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-885-unconditional-surrender-3rd-printing.aspx

7. Modern War: Volume Two The Enemy is at the Gates: The Battle for Berlin from Compass Games

This Cold War Gone Hot thing has been pretty hot lately and this one offers a new take on the genre using the Company Scale System designed by Adam Starkweather and used in several recent releases such as Saipan – The Bloody Rock.

From the game page, we read the following very brief summary of the game:

The Enemy is at the Gates: Berlin is a new game in the Company Scale Series using the new added rules to show this bitter battle in a way that has not been seen before. Highly playable but with an emphasis on command and equipment, CSS uses a chit draw system to create a test and challenging game to play, but also with new research, and plenty of historical narrative.

I know that there is not much information to go on here but I have played the CSS system and really did enjoy it and I also have an interest in this Cold War Gone Hot theme.

If you are interested in The Enemy is at the Gates: The Battle for Berlin, you can pre-order a copy for $109.00 from the Compass Games website at the following link: https://www.compassgames.com/preorders/the-enemy-is-at-the-gates-berlin-a-css-game.html

8. Eastern Front Operational Battles Quadrigame from Compass Games

The classic quadrigame, simply four games in one box, seems to be making a comeback from Compass Games. Their first try was Brief Border Wars and now a quad on the Eastern Front of World War II.

From the game page, we read the following:

Eastern Front Operational Battles use the same basic rule set in all four games as one would expect in a quad game. The rules are accessible and straight forward for playability, and at the same time, all aspects, such as movement rates, combat outcomes, and so on, are based on historical analysis. All of the games play at the operational level.

The scale of these games is pretty standard regiments/brigades and divisions but there are some special units included to spice things up a bit.

Units are mostly regiments/brigades and divisions in the 1942 games, and divisions and corps in the 1943 games. There are also a few interesting small units in the mix. In the 1943 games, the Germans have a small number of the “animal” units available: Hornisse, Tiger, Brummbar, as well as Ferdinands (later called Elefants). There are a few Hungarian, Romanian, and Italian units that take part in the action. Both sides have a number of armored, motorized, and cavalry units in their orders of battle, so that movement and breakthroughs are frequent possibilities. Headquarters allow units within range to benefit from a number of characteristics. Airpower is represented with players able to give CRT column shifts and to attack various ground targets. Some randomized special events affect play. The system isn’t complex, and there are a few optional rules that are available if players want to add some chrome.

If you are interested in Eastern Front Operational Battles Quadrigame, you can pre-order a copy for $52.00 from the Compass Games website at the following link: https://www.compassgames.com/preorders/eastern-front-operational-battles-quad.html

9. Operation Storm-333: Soviet Coup in Kabul, 1979 from Compass Games

A new designer and a very interesting looking solitaire game that deals with a subject that I am not sure has ever been gamed. Christopher Davis has a great eye for games and has about 5 in the oven right now but this one was just announced by Compass Games. The game is also the inaugural volume in a new series called Great Raids Series.

From the game page, we read the following:

Operation Storm-333 introduces Volume 1 of the all-new Great Raids series and is a solitaire game depicting the 1979 Soviet coup in Kabul that initiated the Afghan-Soviet War. Players control Soviet forces, planning and then executing the operation. Game tension is high as you carry out your tactical missions using numerous point-to-point maps of the historical installations, including the Tajbeg Palace.

As a solo game, there is a lot of different interactions that involve planning and then carrying out those plans.

The game is played in two phases: the Planning Phase and the Execution Phase. During the Planning Phase, the player manages the support of the Soviet power ministries (the KGB, the GRU, the General Staff, and the Politburo), assigns Key Leaders and military units to specific Targets, and conducts intelligence operations, training, and special missions to shape the operation. The player must also manage random events that may detrimentally impact the operation as well as guard against the Afghan government’s own alarm about a potential invasion. During the Execution Phase, the player completes each tactical mission in player-choice order on point-to-point maps. Operation Storm-333 places the player at the center of a special purpose operation that is held in high regard by Soviet & Russian histories, but also triggered the many decades of despair experienced by the people of Afghanistan. Although the mission was an overall tactical success, the campaign it served would ultimately lead to the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the rise of the Taliban, and the September 11, 2001 attacks. Few events in history stand so clearly at a nexus of many possible futures.

We posted an interview with Christopher on our blog covering the game in April of 2019. I am sure that the design has grown since that time so use this as background. You can read that interview at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2019/04/23/interview-with-christopher-davis-designer-of-operation-storm-333/

There are also a few videos where Christopher talks with Compass about the game and its mechanics. Here is one of those videos:

If you are interested in Operation Storm-333, you can pre-order a copy for $52.00 from the Compass Game website at the following link: https://www.compassgames.com/preorders/operation-storm-333-soviet-coup-in-kabul-1979.html

10. War for America: The American Revolution, 1775-1782 from Compass Games

They had me as American Revolution. Another excellent looking offering from Gilbert Collins is War for America.

From the game page, we read the following:

War for America is a strategic game game based on the events during the American Revolution. It is a 2 player game that shows how the conflict, which began as a ‘civil war’ turned into a World conflict with a Great Britain that was greatly isolated. It features a new ‘Action Pulse’ and ‘Initiative System’ that keeps every turn of variable length and new.

This one attempts to approach them conflict from a bit of a different perspective as you will read.

The game is played at the Grand Strategic level and each strength point equals 1,000 men or less. Players will assemble forces to seize control of colonies and regions. When French recognition is achieved, during 1778, an entire new dimension is added to the conflict. France, Spain and the Netherlands will bring fleets into the waters of North America and the Caribbean, challenging Britain’s mastery of the seas. The game utilizes the popular ‘point to point’ movement system but more carefully modelling the geography of North America. This is done by enhancing the movement of armies along the important water shed basins. Armies are not destroyed in single combat as many past games have shown, but will demonstrate realistic casualty figures with prevalent retreat and disruption results. War for America attempts to show the conflict from the British perspective and how a ‘rebellion’ turned into a World War. Great Britain is alone, without allies, but the Colonies don’t have it easy either. Despite their inexperience and individual identities, they must come together to create and maintain a Continental army. This is a ‘large game’ but also contains a shorter scenario starting in 1778, taking about half the time to play.

We posted an interview with Gilbert on our blog covering the game in July and you can read that interview at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2020/07/28/interview-with-gilbert-collins-designer-of-war-for-america-from-compass-games/

If you are interested in War for America, you can pre-order a copy for $60.00 from the Compass Game website at the following link: https://www.compassgames.com/preorders/war-for-america-the-american-revolution-1775-1782.html

11. Interceptor Ace, Volume 2: Last Days of the Luftwaffe from Compass Games, 1944-1945 from Compass Games

We know that Gregory M. Smith is on a roll with all of his amazingly deep and narrative creating solitaire games on everything from WWI, WWII to a hypothetical post WWII attack on America. But, there is a new one out that builds on the Interceptor Ace system but that is not designed by Greg. That is Interceptor Ace, Volume 2: Last Day of the Luftwaffe.

From the game page, we read the following:

Interceptor Ace, Volume 2: Last Days of the Luftwaffe, 1944-1945, designed by Fernando Sola Ramos, is a solitaire, tactical level game which places you in command of a German day fighter during the last days of World War II. This is the sequel to the popular, action-packed Interceptor Ace 1943-44, designed by Gregory M. Smith, and picks up the action here Interceptor Ace 1943-44 left off. Each turn consists of several days, during which a combat mission will be flown from one of many bases in Europe, attempting to intercept incoming American Bombers and defend from their escorts. There is a strong narrative around the pilot, as you look to increase your prestige, earn skills, and rise in rank through promotion and receive awards.

As you might expect, the games can be combined to be played throughout the air war from 1943 until 1945.

Interceptor Ace, Volume 2: Last Days of the Luftwaffe, 1944-45 not only is a standalone game, but fans of Interceptor Ace 1943-44 will enjoy having the capability to easily combine both games to span all the career of a German pilot from 1943 until 1945.While the objective of the game is to conduct numerous sorties in the role of a German interceptor pilot and rack up kills, players will find it extremely challenging to survive the entire war, and will experience the brutal nature of the air war over Germany in 1944-45. Pilots may use the experience gained to improve their odds of success by purchasing skills. As their prestige increases, they may request a transfer to other fighter bases in an attempt to get “closer to the action”, request a newer type of fighter or even become an elite jet fighter pilot. Awards and ace status help to narrate the player’s eventual goal – to become one of the Top Guns of the Luftwaffe and survive the war.

If you are interested in Interceptor Ace, Volume 2: Last Days of the Luftwaffe, 1944-45, you can pre-order a copy for $65.00 from the Compass Games website at the following link: https://www.compassgames.com/preorders/interceptor-ace-volume-2-last-days-of-the-luftwaffe-1944-1945.html

12. Spitfire Ace: Air Defense Over Britain, 1940 from Compass Games

Another solitaire airwar game but not designed by Greg Smith and you are not playing the Germans. Spitfire Ace: Daylight Air Defense Over Britain: 1940 is a solitaire, tactical level game which places you in command of a Royal Air Force fighter during the Battle of Britain.

From the game page, we read the following:

Each turn consists of a sortie in which a contact interception mission will be flown from one of many bases in South-East England, attempting to destroy incoming German. Spitfire Ace is based on the popular, action-packed Nightfighter Ace / Interceptor Ace game system by Gregory M. Smith with a strong narrative around the pilot as you look to increase your prestige, earn skills, and rise in rank through promotion (if an officer) and receive awards. The objective of the game is to conduct numerous sorties in the role of an R.A.F. fighter pilot and rack up kills. Pilots may use the experience gained to improve their odds of success by purchasing skills. As their prestige increases, they may pull strings to arrange a transfer to other fighter bases in an attempt to get “closer to the action” or use their influence to adopt more effective tactics. Awards and ace status help to narrate the player’s eventual goal – to become the bomber killer of the Battle of Britain. If you are familiar with Interceptor Ace, Nightfighter Ace, The Hunters or Silent Victory by Gregory M. Smith, or Raiders of the Deep by Ian B. Cooper this game will be an easy pickup for you.

If you are interested in Spitfire Ace: Air Defense Over Britain, 1940, you can pre-order a copy for $65.00 from the Compass Games website at the following link: https://www.compassgames.com/preorders/spitfire-ace-air-defense-over-britain-1940.html

13. American Tank Ace: Europe, 1944-45 from Compass Games

Enough with the airwar games. Now Greg Smith goes into a tank as he designs his next solo series game American Tank Ace: Europe, 1944-45.

From the game page, we read the following:

American Tank Ace: 1944-45 is a solitaire, tactical level game that places you in command of a U.S. tank during World War II in the European Theater of Operations. You will make the tactical decisions a tank commander faced and control the actions of your crew, while trying to survive. You will be assigned missions to attack, defend, or conduct movement to contact depending on the current tactical situation. As time progresses and players survive, they may use the experience gained to improve their odds of success by purchasing skills. As their prestige increases, they may request improved versions of the Sherman tank when they suffer the loss of their previous tank. Awards and promotions help to narrate the player’s eventual goal – to survive the war and help defeat Nazi Germany. Players will find it extremely challenging to survive an entire tour from June 1944 to April 1945, at which time the game ends. You will start with one of the tank models available to the Army the start of the game, but as your fame and prestige rise, more advanced tanks will be available to choose from.

I am very much interested in this one and have actually seen a set of rules and am working on an interview with Greg as I write this.

If you are interested in American Tank Ace: 1944-45, you can pre-order a copy for $52.00 from the Compass Games website at the following link: https://www.compassgames.com/american-tank-ace-europe-1944-45.html

14. Carrier Battle: Philippine Sea from Compass Games

I really enjoy games covering the Pacific Theater of World War II. I particularly enjoy the Naval Air aspect and carriers are just about the coolest thing in my mind. Now, there is a game that brings back the classic Avalon Hill game Carrier.

From the game page, we read the following:

Carrier Battle: Philippine Sea is a solitaire simulation of the largest carrier battle in history, fought during the invasion of Saipan (June, 1944). As the U.S. commander, you maneuver your task forces and conduct air searches in a tension-packed contest to find the Japanese carriers before they locate and attack yours. Simple game mechanics control Japanese movement and determine the timing and strengths of their attacks. You will not know that a Japanese air strike is headed your way until it is detected by radar and you scramble your fighters to intercept. The game has a total of nine scenarios. Four learning scenarios take you through the rules by programmed instruction using slices of the real battle. The other five are full-scale, fully replayable games. These include one-day scenarios for each day of the action, a two-day scenario for the whole battle, a hypothetical scenario presuming different US plans, and a hypothetical scenario in which Midway was never fought and the Japanese come armed with the full Pearl Harbor striking force. Carrier Battle: Philippine Sea includes a hexagonal map of the area of ocean where the battle was fought, at a scale of 33 nautical miles per hex. The mapsheet also includes player displays for US task groups and air missions. One complete game turn represents 80 minutes of real time, divided into four Action Phases of 20 minutes each. There are 528 die-cut counters representing individual capital ships, groupings of smaller ships, air units of approximately 8-12 aircraft each, and informational markers. Other play aids include Japanese force (“Butai”) displays, a charts and tables booklet, a game-turn flow chart, and a Japanese air raid decision flow chart.

If you are interested in Carrier Battle: Philippine Sea, you can pre-order a copy for $52.00 from the Compass Games website at the following link: https://www.compassgames.com/preorders/carrier-battle-philippine-sea.html

15. A Test Of Faith: The Arab-Israeli War Of 1973 – An OSS Game from Compass Games

The Arab-Israeli War is an interesting subject to game and Compass Games has created a new game in the Operational Scale Series on the subject.

From the game page, we read the following:

A Test of Faith: The Arab-Israeli War of 1973 is a new game in the Operational Scale Series using the new added rules from the Doomsday Project to show this war in a way that has not been seen before. Highly playable but with an emphasis on command and equipment, OSS uses an impulse system to create a test and challenging game to play, but also with new research, plenty of historical narrative.

If you are interested in A Test of Faith: The Arab-Israeli War of 1973you can pre-order a copy for $79.00 from the Compass Games website at the following link: https://www.compassgames.com/preorders/a-test-of-faith-the-arab-israeli-war-of-1973-an-oss-game.html

16. Until the Bitter End: Tanks from Matt White Coming to Kickstarter Soon

“Until the Bitter End – Tanks”. This game pits the tanks (and armour) of the Allies against their Axis enemies in battles, where the fighting is brutal and decisive. This game is for two-players and Solitaire. The game represents tanks, tank destroyers, self propelled guns etc. – in the rules these all come

under the heading of Armour Counters, with each Armour Counter representing one vehicle.

Here is a video from Matt that gives us a look at the Solitaire AI system:

If you are interested in Until the Bitter End: Tanks, you can preview the Kickstarter page at the following link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1564988876/until-the-bitter-end-tanks?ref=5l0aw9&token=398a8884

The campaign is supposed to kickoff later today so stay tuned!

17. Type 7: Solitaire and 2 Player Submarine Warfare from 3DARTLAB Currently on Kickstarter

Another very interesting looking submarine simulation game came onto Kickstarter in early September from 3DARTLAB. The game uses a wooden printed submarine and it looks really awesome.

From the game page, we read the following:

It´s 1939. You possess authentic weapons and technology in a thrilling fog of war where every decicion you take may be your last.

A system of rotatable discs defines your encounters with the enemy by storing all the data and reactions. You fight to stay alive and to fulfill your secret missions. A 63 cm long wooden U-boat is used to store wooden torpedoes and fuel during the game. The deck’s gun ammo is represented by wooden shells of different kinds and stored in a 20-round wooden magazine. All game tokens are made of wood and engraved as well. Burnt wood sets you back in time and deep under the surface of the ocean. You can call a wolfpack to support you or dive deep to avoid attacks while risking that the pressure may crack your hull every second. You play multiple missions in every chapter and have unique targets each time. Move your ship above a overworld map and choose your path there. Fuel is used to keep on moving or follow your targets and alter the weather and daytime conditions. Support tickets allows you to refill your ammo and fuel or order combat support via radio. If you encounter enemies at the overworld map you start a combat loop which will be ended after you defeated your enemies or managed to escape. After each mission you will update your crew or even buy new technology for your submarine.

If you are interested in Type 7: Solitaire and 2 Player Submarine Warfare you can back a copy on the Kickstarter page at the following link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/3dartlab/type-7-solitaire-and-2-player-submarine-warfare/rewards

New Release

1. White Eagle Defiant: Poland 1939 from Hollandspeiel

The follow up to last years Brave Little Belgium is White Eagle Defiant from the design team of Ryan Heilman and Dave Shaw.

From the game page, we read the following:

The German invasion of Poland commenced on September 1, 1939 and was over by October 6. Though short, it was by no means the foregone conclusion trumpeted by Nazi propaganda. Poland’s resistance was brave and stubborn; they made their enemies pay for every inch. This is the topic of the second game from designers Ryan Heilman and Dave Shaw. Their first, Brave Little Belgium, delighted gamers with its streamlined approach to chit-pull and point-to-point wargaming, securing it a Charles S. Roberts nomination. Since its publication, we’ve often heard from new wargamers for whom it served as their introduction to the hobby. If Brave Little Belgium was your first wargame, White Eagle Defiant could be your second. It builds on the slick foundations of its predecessor while introducing additional complexity and nuance, such as specialized unit types and pincer attacks. The strategic situation and victory conditions are also a bit more varied, forcing players to attack and to defend on multiple fronts. You must choose your battles carefully, and be flexible and responsive to an ever-evolving situation on the ground.

We posted an interview with the designers on our blog covering the game earlier this year. You can read that interview at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2020/06/22/interview-with-ryan-heilman-dave-shaw-designers-of-white-eagle-defiant-poland-1939-from-hollandspiele/

If you are interested in White Eagle Defiant, you can order a copy for $45.00 from the Hollandspiele website at the following link: https://hollandspiele.com/products/white-eagle-defiant

2. District Commander Kandahar from Hollandspiele

Another great design from Brian Train is the 3rd volume in his District Commander Series that takes us to Afghanistan in 2009.

From the game page, we read the following:

District Commander: Kandahar simulates the problems facing insurgent and counterinsurgent commanders in southern Afghanistan circa 2009-2010. This is not Brian Train’s first or even second game about this conflict, and you might be wondering, what does this one have to offer? We think that the District Commander system – with its emphasis on bluff and deception, scarce resources, and shifting operational goals – is an especially good fit for capturing the pace and nature of operations in Afghanistan. Brian Train’s District Commander is a series of operational games on counterinsurgency situations. The players alternate activation of groups of units (stacks) to perform discrete operations (missions) through the expenditure of Task Points (TP). Some missions are Tactical Missions – straightforward military tasks such as performing patrols, ambushing or attacking enemy forces, or moving from one place to another – and these may be performed multiple times by a stack during a turn. Other missions emphasize the “non-tactical” end of the campaign, establishing friendly influence, control, and infrastructure in an area, reducing the enemy’s claim to the same, and recruiting or training troops. These missions take more time to perform and so unlike the tactical missions may be the only mission performed by the stack during the turn. Missions are resolved by play of secretly-held Chance Chits, each with ratings that are better or worse for certain types of operations. Chits are played simultaneously and the ratings compared, modified by units, assets, and the current board state to determine the outcome. Using the right chit at the right time – knowing when to save a good chit for later and when to use it, and trying to determine if your opponent is going all-in or holding back – will require steely judgment in an atmosphere of doubt and deception. All this is done in pursuit of objectives handed down to you by your superiors (i.e., chosen randomly) and kept secret from your opponent – objectives that may even change over the course of the game. Within this framework, the two sides – Government and Insurgent – play very differently, with the Insurgent player, in particular, depending on bluff and deception to achieve their goals. A large number of variant rules allow you to turn the game into a sandbox for exploring counterinsurgency doctrine and practice.

If you are interested in District Commander: Kandahar, you can order a copy for $45.00 from the Hollandspiele website at the following link: https://hollandspiele.com/products/district-commander-kandahar

3. No Pasaran! The Battle of La Coruña Road, January 3-16, 1937 from High Flying Dice Games

A very interesting title I found was from High Flying Dice Games and deals with the Spanish Civil War.

From the game page, we read the following:

Following the successful stand by the Republicans at Madrid Nationalist Generalissimo, Francisco Franco ordered an attack northwest of the city to cut off its water supply from the south. Other Nationalist forces attacked from the north and east to surround the capital and lay siege. In mid-December 1936 the Nationalists launched their offensives, but these soon bogged down at the end of the month due to inclement weather and a lack of fuel. During the respite both sides rushed reinforcements to the front along the road from Madrid to La Coruña. Besides additional troops and aircraft, tanks were sent in large numbers by both sides. For the Nationalists, new Panzer I tanks from Germany were deployed for the first time in the war, along with more CV-33 tanks from Italy. The Republicans dispatched T-26 tanks and BA-6 armored cars that had just arrived from the Soviet Union. One of the largest battles of the war was about to be fought for control of Spain’s capital.

If you are interested in No Pasaran! you can order a copy for $15.95 from the High Flying Dice Games website at the following link: http://www.hfdgames.com/np.html

4. Dawn’s Early Light: The War of 1812 from Compass Games

I love the Card Driven Game mechanic and find it absolutely fascinating how it can lead to very interactive, tense and tight games. Each system uses the mechanic differently and I am always interested to see how new iterations use it to enhance game play and create the tension. Similar to the French & Indian War from Worthington this one hits the sweet spot for me as it deals with the early years in American history with the War of 1812.

From the game page we read the following:

Dawn’s Early Light: The War of 1812 is a two-player card-driven grand strategy game: a quick-playing, high-level abstract recreation of the entire conflict encompassing the territorial, naval, political, and economic competition between the two sides. Players will appreciate the high-production quality of the components which includes a MOUNTED game map and large, 5/8″ size punch-out counters. Players take the role of the United States or Great Britain over a four-year period spanning the war and its prelude, with game cards for events and operations that offer players the tools to remix the entire scope of the conflict. Events such as “Andrew Jackson,” “Old Ironsides,” “Laura Secord,” “Tippecanoe,” and “Dinner at the White House” recreate the characters and moments that shaped the war, while operations such as recruiting, campaigning, privateering, raiding, and shipbuilding let players take it in their own direction. Each side earns victory points for capturing the enemy’s towns and territory, outcompeting them at sea, and outmaneuvering them in politics and public sentiment.

The game is designed to be played in about 2 hours and offers some really interesting opportunities in the outcome. I also like the look of the board and notice that the score track is one of those back and forth affairs, which I really like. You will also notice that there are tracks for Public Opinion, Economy and Diplomacy and my guess with this is that certain cards will be unable to be used for the event unless you have met the prerequisite number on one of these tracks.

If you are interested in Dawn’s Early Light: The War of 1812 you can order a copy for $57.00 from the Compass Games website at the following link: https://www.compassgames.com/dawn-s-early-light-the-war-of-1812.html

Finally, we have come to the end of this month’s Wargame Watch. Lots of great games from great publishers and frankly I could have put about 5 more on the list but I ran out of time. Let me know what games I missed so I can check them out. Thanks for reading!

-Grant