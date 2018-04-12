Sherman Leader from Dan Verssen Games appeared at #3 on my Most Anticipated Wargames of 2017 list and when I got it to the table, it didn’t disappoint!

In Sherman Leader, you command an American group of tanks, armored cars, trucks, half tracks, as well as infantry squads. You get to choose your campaign from 9 available, which including anything from 1942 North Africa, 1944 Saipan to 1945 Berlin, and everything in between. Sherman Leader is a great game for both experienced strategy gamers and well as new players. Each campaign takes only 30 minutes to set-up, and each individual battle during a week can be resolved in 15 to 20 minutes.

If you are interested in learning a bit more about some of the mechanics, you can read our series of Action Points where we discuss in detail some of the parts of the game: Action Point 1 – Campaign Setup and Unit Selection and Action Point 2 – Example of Combat. You can also check out our unboxing video.

-Grant