Another Giveaway! This time you have the opportunity to win Wing Leader: Blitz. Note – This is an expansion only, and requires Wing Leader: Victories to be able to play, which is not included in this competition. Follow along the blog with email, or a wordpress account and then comment on this post with your favourite Wing Leader story, or most memorable experience with the game. A winner will be chosen the first of May (2018)!

