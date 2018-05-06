After playing Sherman Leader from DVG, I became very interested in the Leader Series and knew exactly what I wanted to play next. Gato Leader is a solitaire board game that places the player in command of US submarines patrolling the waters of the Pacific Ocean during World War II. The goal is to sink enemy shipping, perform special missions, accumulate experience, and manage crew stress across four campaigns covering different stages of the Pacific submarine war including:

Holding the Line: Submarine operations from Australia during 1942

Against the Sun: Submarine operations from Pearl Harbor during 1942

Turning the Tide: Submarine operations from Australia and Pearl Harbor during 1943

Setting Sun: Submarine operations from Pearl Harbor during 1944 and 1945

-Grant