Sherman Leader from Dan Verssen Games is recently fresh-off Kickstarter and is a very interesting and involved solo wargame where the player controls an American group in Europe during World War II consisting of tanks, armored cars, half tracks, trucks and infantry units. The game has campaigns ranging from North Africa in 1942, Saipan in 1944, to the Fall of Berlin in 1945 and plays in about 30 minutes per session. You can string a campaign together over several different battles or throughout the whole European and Pacific Theater of Operations and see your infantry and commanders improve as they gain experience.

I highlighted Sherman Leader in my 7 Most Anticipated Wargames of 2017 post last January and I am very excited to have a copy and get to playing it. Look for a review and play through in the near future.

-Grant