Before we get into this series of Event Card Spoilers I want to say this. Werwolf: Insurgency in Occupied Germany, 1945-1948 is not a glorification of Nazism. Nor is it an attempt to change the narrative, although this game is an alternate reality look at the occupation of Germany by the Allies immediately following the fall of Berlin and the resistance from various groups to that occupation. This game will not be for everyone and may offend some with its portrayal of the events and participants in this struggle. I would say give it a chance to develop over the next year or so as the game has just been placed on pre-order with Legion Wargames. I have long been enthralled with the COIN Series from GMT Games for its attempt to tell the less than squeaky clean side of some of the most infamous struggles in history. This game is not an official part of that series but is COIN Series inspired.

I have seen lots of information put out by the design team of Clint Warren-Davey and Ben Fiene and it appears that these two have done their homework and extrapolated some theories that may or may not have been totally 100% accurate but are based in some semblance of plans or partial historical information. I think that it is good to explore history in these type of games.

With all of that being said, we were contacted by our good friend Randy Lein from Legion Wargames a few months ago about this project and asked if we would be interested in doing some coverage through an interview and possibly some other mediums, such as our Event Card Spoilers format that we have used in other games, and we were immediately intrigued by the concept and the fact that the game uses some of the elements of one of our favorite series. I have been in communication with one of the designers Clint Warren-Davey since that time and he has shared lots of information with me, including the rules and some of their background work on this one, and I wanted to make sure we gave it some light to give you a chance to understand what the game is so that you can make an informed decision about whether you plan to order this one or not. Clint has been great to work with and has agreed to write a series of short articles on the Event Cards and their basis in history as well as how they are used in the game.

If you are interested in ordering Werwolf: Insurgency in Occupied Germany, 1945-1948, you can pre-order a copy for $72.00 from the Legion Wargames website at the following link: https://www.legionwargames.com/legion_WER.html

#73 Berlin Uprising

I was inspired to write about this card due to a recently released video by Mark Felton – check it out here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D5_iyFOr-sM&t=3s

When you first read the words “Battle for Berlin,” you immediately think of 1945, with Red Army IS-2’s rolling in past the Brandenburg Gate and that famous photo of Soviet scouts raising the hammer and sickle flag over the Reichstag. But there was another battle in Berlin, 8 years later, which revealed what the occupation of Germany had done to the country.

In contrast to the economic prosperity and relative freedom of West Germany, communist East Germany saw declining living standards, inefficiency, attacks on religious freedom and ham-fisted domination by the Soviets and their puppet regime run by the Socialist Unity Party. In June 1953, a workers strike in Berlin over increased production quotas exploded into a massive uprising involving over a million people in 700 locations across the country. The East German regime was taken by surprise and expected that a massive propaganda drive and acceding to some of the workers’ demands would quell the unrest. In fact, the protesters were demanding an end to Sovietisation completely and were not placated. The supreme irony of the actual working class protesting against a regime committed ostensibly to slogans like “workers of the world unite” would have been obvious to all those involved. Inevitably, Soviet tanks from the forces occupying Germany were sent in to crush the uprising, killing about 40 civilians. In the aftermath of the uprising, Stasi activity was stepped up significantly and the population lost all faith in the workers paradise.

Like so many real historical events, this fascinating story fits very well into our Werwolf timeline. In the game, the Berlin uprising has taken place well before 1953 and is closely linked to the ongoing insurgency. Either Werwolf or Edelweiss can tap into the resentment of East Germany’s population to spread anti-Soviet resistance across the country – unless there are Red Army soldiers on hand to crush the rebels. There is also a large reduction in Soviet resources as factories, roads and supply lines are strangled by the massive strike action. True to form, the Soviets will have to use brute force to destroy the Berlin Uprising and send in the tanks (troop cubes with HE tokens). This card can actually benefit the Soviets as the massive display of force shifts many spaces to passive Soviet loyalty. The population might not be ardent communists, but they will be sufficiently cowed to not join the insurgency.

There will be more card spoilers to come in the near future. In the meantime, if you are interested we recently posted an interview with the designers and you can read that at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2022/06/27/interview-with-clint-warren-davey-and-ben-fiene-designers-of-werwolf-insurgency-in-occupied-germany-1945-1948-from-legion-wargames/

