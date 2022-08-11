Before we get into this series of Event Card Spoilers I want to say this. Werwolf: Insurgency in Occupied Germany, 1945-1948 is not a glorification of Nazism. Nor is it an attempt to change the narrative, although this game is an alternate reality look at the occupation of Germany by the Allies immediately following the fall of Berlin and the resistance from various groups to that occupation. This game will not be for everyone and may offend some with its portrayal of the events and participants in this struggle. I would say give it a chance to develop over the next year or so as the game has just been placed on pre-order with Legion Wargames. I have long been enthralled with the COIN Series from GMT Games for its attempt to tell the less than squeaky clean side of some of the most infamous struggles in history. This game is not an official part of that series but is COIN Series inspired.

I have seen lots of information put out by the design team of Clint Warren-Davey and Ben Fiene and it appears that these two have done their homework and extrapolated some theories that may or may not have been totally 100% accurate but are based in some semblance of plans or partial historical information. I think that it is good to explore history in these type of games.

With all of that being said, we were contacted by our good friend Randy Lein from Legion Wargames a few months ago about this project and asked if we would be interested in doing some coverage through an interview and possibly some other mediums, such as our Event Card Spoilers format that we have used in other games, and we were immediately intrigued by the concept and the fact that the game uses some of the elements of one of our favorite series. I have been in communication with one of the designers Clint Warren-Davey since that time and he has shared lots of information with me, including the rules and some of their background work on this one, and I wanted to make sure we gave it some light to give you a chance to understand what the game is so that you can make an informed decision about whether you plan to order this one or not. Clint has been great to work with and has agreed to write a series of short articles on the Event Cards and their basis in history as well as how they are used in the game.

If you are interested in ordering Werwolf: Insurgency in Occupied Germany, 1945-1948, you can pre-order a copy for $72.00 from the Legion Wargames website at the following link: https://www.legionwargames.com/legion_WER.html

The game is not yet published, has been put playtested pretty extensively to date and has just started getting ready to offer playtesting on Vassal so there is a little work left to do but we thought an early look would be a good thing.

*Note: Any graphics or pictures of components and cards used in this series are nothing more than the prototype version for playtesting purposes (although they are fantastic graphics and look near finished!). Also, details of the game play and mechanics, as well as Event Card text may also change throughout playtesting and final development prior to publication.

#82 The Desert Fox

Erwin Rommel, the golden child of the German Panzerwaffe, the Desert Fox, fabled commander of the Afrikakorps, needs no introduction. Experts on this time period may know that Rommel was forced to commit suicide in 1944 after Hitler discovered his partial role in the 20th July or “Valkyrie” plot (a plan to assassinate Hitler) led by Claus von Stauffenberg. In our timeline, which starts in 1945, many things have changed. The Normandy campaign has been a Pyrrhic victory for the Western Allies with millions of losses, so confidence in Hitler is still high. The 20th July plot has been aborted, so Rommel is still around and is a powerful addition to the Edelweiss faction. A lukewarm Nazi but certainly an ardent patriot, Rommel would be highly likely to join Edelweiss rather than Werwolf in the struggle for German independence. The subtitle of this card refers to the Afrikakorps marching song Unser Rommel (Our Rommel) and would be sung by veterans who had served under the Desert Fox in Africa or France rallying to their commander as he joins the Edelweiss insurgency.

In our timeline, the remnants of Rommel’s 21st Panzer Division have even secured some captured tanks or Beutepanzer to aid the insurgency, and this combined arms guerrilla force can pop up anywhere it is needed for a surprise attack. Two free Heavy Equipment (HE) Tokens is a fantastic boost for Edelweiss, as it guarantees 2 kills in battle. The Desert Fox allows a free Attack – not an Ambush. This will expose all the guerrillas involved as it is more like a conventional battle. Unlike Otto Skorzeny (a Werwolf card), Rommel leads his men into battle in the traditional style: above ground. This card has two other great features. It is one of the two Key Events for Edelweiss, the other one is von Stauffenberg. This means it is held by the Edelweiss player and can be played “on top of” the current event if the conditions in red are met, cancelling it. Edelweiss Key Events trump all other faction’s Key Events too, so you are guaranteed to seize the initiative and probably block a valuable event for the other factions. Finally, the card keeps Edelweiss eligible for the next turn, allowing you to follow up Rommel’s surprise Beutepanzer assault with further operations. A high proportion of the Event Cards are like this for Edelweiss, giving them the ability to stay on top of the other factions and chain together multiple actions.

-Grant