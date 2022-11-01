Another month and there are lots of new games being offered up for our gaming pleasure. There really is no end to the new projects in design, development and final stages of publishing. This month, I was able to find 22 games with 7 of those being offered on Kickstarter.

If you missed the October Wargame Watch you can you can read that here at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2022/10/03/wargame-watch-whats-new-upcoming-october-2022/

Pre-Order

1. 1943-1945 – When the Americans Come from Dissimula Edizioni Currently on Kickstarter

Dissimula Edizioni burst on the scene a few years ago and has published 3 games since, including Radetzky’s March, From Salerno to Rome and Give Us Victories. They now have a new game being offered on Kickstarter called 1943-1945 When the Americans Come that deals with the Allied invasion of Italy during the years of 1943-1945 just after Operation Torch ends.

From the game page, we read the following:

At the end of 1942, with Operation Torch large American forces poured into the Western Mediterranean. In a short time, thanks to their efforts, Italy was ousted from the conflict and the Allies returned to the European continent, definitely arresting the expansion of the Axis. This game allows you to recreate event which took place in the following months and years, between 1943 and 1945, when this area became the epicenter of the most bloody battles of WW2.

The game appears to be fairly simple and is designed as an introductory wargame. The game uses cubes that represent infantry, while there are counters for tanks and fighter planes. The planes can attack in their operating radius which is measured by a cardboard Air Ruler.

If you are interested in 1943-1945 – When the Americans Come from Dissimula Edizioni, you can back the project on the Kickstarter page at the following link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/guv/1943-1945-when-the-americans-come

As of November 1st, the Kickstarter campaign has raised $6,004 toward its $12,000 funding goal with 140 backers. The campaign will conclude on Friday, November 11th at 5:11am EST.

2. Campaign: Fall Blau from Catastrophe Games Currently on Kickstarter

A few months ago, I was contacted by Tim Densham over at Catastrophe Games about an upcoming Kickstarter they were planning for a cool little solitaire WWII card-driven game where the player attempts to breach the Soviet defenses on the East Front in the pivotal German summer campaign of 1942 named Campaign: Fall Blau. Tim sent me a prototype copy of the game, which I have played multiple times and shot a video preview for their campaign. The game is simple, but has some strategic depth to it as the player has to make a lot of choices about what to go after, how to manage their scarce resources (fuel) and what generals to use to take advantage of their special abilities to amass enough VP to claim victory over the Soviet Union.

From the game page, we read the following:

Campaign: Fall Blau is a solitaire wargame that takes place during WW2 and puts the player in charge of the German summer offensive of 1942 in Southern Russia, code named operation Fall Blau. Pick your three generals and use your resources wisely in order to obtain your campaign’s objectives. One month turns. Decide which card (objective) to go after, each with a unique set of Soviet defences. Manage supplies required for each offensive, or choose to take an operational pause. Receive random event cards that are mostly beneficial but a few are Soviet counterattacks that can throw a serious monkey-wrench into your plans. Play continues until the snows begin, and the Russian winter ends all further attacks.

One other thing. There is a $10 upgrade charge that allows you to upgrade the cubes used in the game to miniatures made by Historical Board Gaming. Yes please.

We posted an interview with the designer Martin Melbardis and you can read that at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2022/10/24/interview-with-martin-melbardis-designer-of-campaign-fall-blau-from-catastrophe-games-on-kickstarter-october-25th/

We also posted a video preview of the game and you can watch that at the following link:

If you are interested in Campaign: Fall Blau from Catastrophe Games, you can back the project on the Kickstarter page at the following link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/campaign-fall-blau/campaign-fall-blau

As of November 1st, the Kickstarter campaign has raised $3,858 toward its $1,000 funding goal with 65 backers. The campaign will conclude on Monday, November 14th at 8:25am EST.

3. Freezing Inferno: USSR vs. Finland 1939-1940 from Princeps Games Currently on Kickstarter

A few years ago, we encountered a new company on the scene called Princeps Games with their first game titled March on the Drina. We did an interview on the game and once again when they had a new game coming out we reached out to get some information about the design to share. This new game is called Freezing Inferno: USSR vs. Finland 1939-1940 and it was on Kickstarter as of October 25th.

From the game page, we read the following:

Freezing Inferno is a 1-2 player wargame set in World War II covering the 1939-1940 conflict between the USSR and Finland. It is a hex & counter game with unique a battle mechanism, a lot of strategy, some diplomacy and a number of features specific to the harsh winter conditions of the setting. Freezing Inferno is medium level complexity and lasts from 3 to 6 hours. Variable setup and random cards bringing effects to the game offers great replayability.

If you are interested in Freezing Inferno: USSR vs. Finland 1939-1940, you can check out the Kickstarter campaign at the following link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/princepsgames/freezing-inferno-finland-vs-the-ussr

As of November 1st, the Kickstarter campaign has raised $7,628 toward its $2,000 funding goal with 93 backers. The campaign will conclude on Tuesday, November 15th at 11:00am EST.

4. Breaking the Chains 2.0: War in the South China Sea from Compass Games

Compass Games has done one of the preorder paloozas and added like 6 new games to pre-order over the past few weeks. One of those games is a future war look at the South China Sea with a 2nd Edition of Breaking the Chains designed by John Gorkwowski.

From the game page, we read the following:

Breaking the Chains simulates a hypothetical, albeit very plausible, future military conflict over the South and East China Seas around the year 2020. This new 2.0 edition features a MOUNTED map, upgraded counters, and updates for incorporating errata, colorized rules book, new Designer Notes and FAQ, and four new scenarios. Conflicting claims of sovereignty have roiled those “near seas” since the Cold War. After decades of patient diplomacy, Beijing’s new navy could offer military options for finally asserting sovereignty over prizes within the First Island Chain – that string of islands which runs from the Ryukus south through Taiwan, the Philippines and then curls back to the mainland via Malaysia. BtC presumes that China comes to blows with a Southeast Asian country in a conflict that could expand to possibly include: Australia, India, Japan, the United States as well as a variety of Southeast Asian nations. However, beyond China and one South East Asian nation, the exact composition of opposing coalitions is not predetermined but rather a function of the decisions players make as the game unfolds. Two or more people play BtC with two reference cards, dice, and about 350 counters on a 22″ X 34″ map where each hex spans about 70 nautical miles (80 land miles) and each turn represents one day of real time. Players alternate maneuvering air, ground and naval units for up to 14 nations to resolve battles with a universal “strike” mechanism that applies across all types of combat; missile defense capabilities are central to survival. Air units represent from 30-90 aircraft each, most ground units are regiments, and naval units are small groups of surface ships/submarines or individual aircraft carriers. Specialized chit play simulates black ops, cyber warfare and various political developments.

If you are interested in Breaking the Chains 2.0: War in the South China Sea, you can pre-order a copy for $54.00 from the Compass Games website at the following link: https://www.compassgames.com/product/breaking-the-chains-2-pay-later/

5. Europe in Turmoil II: The Interbellum Years 1920-1939 from Compass Games

A few years ago, we did our first interview with a new designer named Kris Van Beurden covering the very interesting game called Europe in Turmoil: Prelude to The Great War from Compass Games. As you might know, as a part of our Guns of August Event in 2021, we got to play Europe in Turmoil and it was as good as I thought it might be when I did that interview. Kris is now working on the follow-up to that game with Europe in Turmoil II: The Interbellum Years 1920-1939.

From the game page, we read the following:

Europe in Turmoil II: The Interbellum Years, 1920-1939 is a two-player card-driven game simulating the political events in Europe between the First and Second World Wars. Players assume the role of respectively the moderate Left Wing and moderate Right Wing politicians in the Nation-states of Europe, striving with their counterparts for political dominance while simultaneously using and ignoring their own extreme wings. Players will alternate playing event cards trying to influence the various nations of Europe. Events refer to the rise of power of Facism in Italy and Germany, political instability in the successor states of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, Disarmament and Rearmament, the ineffective League of Nations, the influence of Communist Russia on events in Western and Central Europe, the Spanish Civil War and various other historical events.

This was a very interesting system that we played in Europe in Turmoil and it mimics the layout and structure of Twilight Struggle but adds in several wrinkles to make this a very interesting and unique experience.

We posted an interview with the designer Kris Van Beurden and you can read that at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2022/04/11/interview-with-kris-van-beurden-designer-of-europe-in-turmoil-ii-the-interbellum-years-1920-1939-from-compass-games/

If you are interested in Europe in Turmoil II: The Interbellum Years 1920-1939, you can pre-order a copy for $54.00 from the Compass Games website at the following link: https://www.compassgames.com/product/europe-in-turmoil-ii-the-interbellum-years-pay-later/

6. Grant: The Western Campaign of 1862 from Compass Games

Recently, we have been playing a bit more American Civil War games and really enjoying them. When Grant: The Western Campaign of 1862 was announced, I just knew that I would want to get this one to the table.

From the game page, we read the following:

GRANT: The Western Campaign of 1862 is a game about the Civil War campaign in Western Tennessee and neighboring areas in the early months of 1862. This campaign, which included the battles of Fort Donelson, Island Number Ten, and Shiloh, made the reputation of General U.S. Grant. The game puts you in charge of the entire Tennessee campaign. As the Union player, you must coordinate three armies, using both naval and land forces to advance along the major rivers, take the important objectives of Nashville and Corinth, and seize the fortress of Island Number Ten to open the Mississippi River. As the Confederate player you are trying to block the Union offensives, choose your moment to counterattack, and if possible, take the war into Kentucky. Movement and combat by river are just as important as land, giving this campaign a unique feel in Civil War history. A chit-based sequence of play makes the game highly variable and models the abilities of Grant and Johnston.

I am very intrigued by the concept of having to be proficient at moving troops and fighting on the major rivers in Tennessee including the Mississippi, Tennessee and Cumberland Rivers and really look forward to seeing how that plays out. I am also looking forward to the naval ship to ship combats that are sure to be included.

If you are interested in Grant: The Western Campaign of 1862, you can pre-order a copy for $54.00 from the Compass Games website at the following link: https://www.compassgames.com/product/grant-the-western-campaign-of-1862-pay-later/

7. Galaxy Force: Battles of the Fallen Stars from Compass Games

We love a good sci-fi wargame and this one looks really interesting as it is a solitaire only game. Galaxy Force: Battles of the Fallen Stars is a fast-playing, immersive solitaire play experience. The once glorious Order of Allied Stars now lies in turmoil as formerly devoted systems have seceded from the empire, joining a hastily formed rebellion. A well-crafted event system along with numerous alien species you will encounter ensures a different narrative and action-packed play experience.

From the game page, we read the following:

Roughly 40,000 former earth years have passed since the warriors of Xen threatened the destruction of all lifeforms in the galaxy. Through the remarkable interplay of many species, the common enemy was eliminated, the order was restored and a tight alliance of systems was wrought to negate any possibility of such recurrence in the future. Now the keys to hegemony lie with the Imperator, based on the artificial mega-planet of Sol and tasked with nothing less than keeping order in the expansive galaxy. The office is appointed and overseen by a volatile senate too busy quarreling over narrow-sighted agendas and convictions. Through the recent rise of the Trade Guild, many systems were left feeling alienated from the Imperial alliance, unable to shape their own destinies. After a mysterious explosion on a trading vessel, the Guild was quick to lay blame on its enemies, squeezing them of their last remaining loyalty. One aft er the other, systems started to secede, rising up in revolt. A civil war is starting to tear at the fragile fabric of the Empire.

If you are interested in Galaxy Force: Battles of the Fallen Stars, you can pre-order a copy for $54.00 from the Compass Games website at the following link: https://www.compassgames.com/product/galaxy-force-battles-of-the-fallen-stars-pay-later/

8. The Kaiser’s High Seas Fleet: The Great War at Sea 1914-1918 from Compass Games

A few months ago, I played a solo game on World War I called Kaiserkrieg! from White Dog Games and one of my most important pieces in that game was the High Seas Fleet marker as it protected by shipping lanes and made sure that Germany had the wherewithal to wage war. Now, there is a game titled The Kaiser’s High Seas Fleet: The Great War at Sea 1914-1918 being offered from Compass Games.

From the game page, we read the following:

The Kaiser’s High Seas Fleet is a simple game inspired by John Edwards War at Sea first published in 1975. Veteran players will recognize some of the original concepts. As this is a game of World War I, there are some important differences. One player takes the Central Powers, consisting of Germany, Austria-Hungary, and Turkey. The other takes the Entente Powers consisting of Great Britain, France, Italy, Russia, and eventually the United States. Portugal and Greece are represented as neutral powers where docking and limited ship repairs are available for the Entente. Players will move and fight the primary ships of the time, called Dreadnoughts, in order to seize and control ocean areas for Victory. The effect of the U-Boat campaign against Entente merchant shipping is represented by the placing of U-Boat counters in ocean areas to score victory points. The combat model is more refined than the original War at Sea system and reflects the fact that even in large engagements, like the battle of Jutland, very few Dreadnoughts were actually sunk.

Big capital ships on the high seas duking it out! What is not to love?

The numerous Pre-Dreadnoughts that each navy has are represented but, since they were completely out of date by the commencement of the war, their effectiveness is greatly reduced. The game features a beautiful map by Artist Knut Grünitz and new colorful Dreadnought Counters for seven of the great powers.

If you are interested in The Kaiser’s High Seas Fleet: The Great War at Sea 1914-1918, you can pre-order a copy for $54.00 from the Compass Games website at the following link: https://www.compassgames.com/product/the-kaisers-high-seas-fleet-pay-later/

9. Desert Blitzkrieg: Rommel’s North African Campaign from Compass Games

It seems that North Africa during World War II has been a hot topic over the past year and now there is another game to add to that growing list called Desert Blitzkrieg: Rommel’s North African Campaign. The designer is a newcomer named Michael Vitale and it appears that has has some very interesting takes on this well covered subject.

From the game page, we read the following:

Desert Blitzkrieg is a two-player game covering the North African desert from April 1941 to December 1942. Units are regimental level and Divisional Integrity is key to maximizing the density of your forces on the map covering eastern Libya and western Egypt from Aghelia to El Alamein. The game is of low-moderate complexity and features a ‘Point-to-Point’ system while introducing a number of unique features. “Losing Tobruk was one of the heaviest blows I can recall during the war.” — Winston Churchill Movement is along three different road types. Limited Port movement is possible. Supply Unit availability is critical for Battles as supply units must be expended to conduct a Battle. Simple but involving combat. Battles use a ‘Battle Board’ with a ‘Front Line’ and ‘Second Line’ where positional tactics to maximize Combat Values are key. Battles can be a ‘game within a game’ and go for many rounds or be over quickly depending upon the player’s decisions. Unit types reflect different capabilities on the ‘Battle Board’ and the main map.

If you are interested in Desert Blitzkrieg: Rommel’s North African Campaign, you can pre-order a copy for $54.00 from the Compass Games website at the following link: https://www.compassgames.com/product/desert-blitzkrieg-rommels-north-african-campaign-pay-later/

10. Great Battles of the American Civil War Volume IX: By Swords and Bayonets from GMT Games

The Great Battles of the American Civil War Series is a very well respected and interesting series on many of the major battles in the war. But, they are very detailed and crunchy games and always come with thousands of counters and many, many rules. It has frankly kept us away a bit, even though we like big games. But never fear, there is a new approach at work here and it is evident in their new GBACW game called By Swords & Bayonets.

From the game page, we read the following:

By Swords and Bayonets is a two-player, regimental level wargame and the ninth installment in the award-winning Great Battles of the American Civil War Series. Its focus is on small(er)-scale battles of the ACW and will serve as an ideal introduction for players new to the series. By reducing the size of the contending forces, players can more easily learn the detailed, layered rules and subsystems of the GBACW series without fear of being overwhelmed by the size of the battles themselves.

I am really intrigued by this approach by GMT Games with a few of their more venerated series (Battles of the American Revolution and their upcoming Small Battles games). An attempt to not simplify but to scale the games down to smaller battles will help with fatigue and learning curve for new player as they can play quicker scenarios to pick up the rules and get comfortable with the system and strategies.

The four battles being covered in the game include:

Big Bethel, June 10, 1861: Shortly after the onset of hostilities at Fort Sumter, the Union sought to quickly subdue the rebellion. Maj. General Benjamin Butler was dispatched to Fort Monroe, at the tip of the Virginia Peninsula with a force of mostly untested volunteers and an eye towards taking Yorktown. Standing in his way was an equally motley but highly motivated force under “Prince” John B. Magruder. Butler devised an overly ornate, complicated plan to fall upon a hastily constructed strongpoint built upon the banks of swollen Wythe Creek (which he did not even bother to lead into the field himself). After a pre-dawn friendly fire incident sapped the strength of their most veteran infantry unit, the two-brigade Union force pressed on and dashed itself against the dug-in Confederate force at Big Bethel. They were repulsed and driven back south to their camps at Hampton Roads and Newport News. Mill Springs, January 19, 1862: A battle that helped seal the fate of both Kentucky and Eastern Tennessee. Local scions Maj. General George B. Crittenden and Felix Zollicoffer sought to exert control of the strategic Cumberland Gap through the war’s first winter and to buttress a line of forces spanning both strategic states that were still tenuously held by the Union. Crittenden ignored the advice of Confederate leadership and made a winter camp with his back to the Cumberland River. Sensing a chance to defeat in detail a large Union force under the command of Brig. Gen. George H. Thomas before he could be reinforced by the forces of Brig. Gen. Albin Schoepf, Crittenden and Zollicoffer force-marched their small division north from Mill Springs, hoping to fall upon Thomas in the cold, wet mists of a raw January morning. The battle was hotly contested, but in the end, Zollicoffer met an untimely end, and the Union counterattacked, driving Crittenden’s opportunistic force back down to the Cumberland and beyond. New Bern, NC, March 14, 1862: In a strategic bid to keep the pressure up in the south Atlantic rebel states and to keep reinforcements from Richmond (then the subject of a major operation on the Virginia Peninsula), Major General Ambrose Burnside is sent on an amphibious expedition of his own. Ultimately, Burnside’s Expedition would prove more successful than the ill-fated Peninsula Campaign to follow that spring and summer. Burnside’s large division disgorged from the North Atlantic Blockading squadron and advanced north along the Atlantic and North Carolina railroad, where a vastly outnumbered, green force awaited under the command of Lawrence O’Brien Branch. His patchwork force manned a series of earthworks and breastworks spanning a mile into the interior of the lowlands west of the Neuse River, anchored by Fort Thompson at the coast. On a foggy, damp morning, the Union juggernaut attacks the entrenched line and finds a key weak point in the defensive salient, forcing a frenzied Rebel withdrawal towards the interior of North Carolina. Rappahannock Station, November 7, 1863: In the aftermath of the pivotal battle of Gettysburg in July 1863, Robert E. Lee conducts a masterful retreat into Virginia, evading the pursuing forces of Union Major General George Meade. Determined to hold the Rappahannock River Line for the winter encampment, Lee’s forces built a defensive position on a hillock north of the river near Rappahannock Station, hoping to hold it and successfully defend the crossing at Kelly’s Ford, 6 miles to the southeast. The Union mounted a multi-corps level attack on the line, and the task of taking the hilltop bastion fell to General Russell of Sedgwick’s VI Corps. After a methodical advance to the river’s edge, Russell launched a dusk attack that not only captured the dug-in position but also cut off almost an entire brigade of Confederate Maj. General Jubal Early’s division, preventing them from retreating across a pontoon bridge that was the only crossing point over the Rappahannock.

If you are interested in By Swords and Bayonets, you can pre-order a copy for $38.00 on the GMT Games website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-1008-by-swords-and-bayonets.aspx

11. Decisive Action from GMT Games

We love our tactical level wargames around here and we have played several by Joe Chacon with the most recent being Front Toward Enemy from Multi-Man Publishing. And now there is a new tactical offering designed by Joe that deals with modern warfare with American and Russian forces going at it in Decisive Action.

From the game page, we read the following:

Decisive Action is a game of tactical level warfare between modern American and Russian forces. Players are in the role of the battalion commander and must decide how to order subordinate units to fire and maneuver, how to allocate assets like helicopters and drones, and how to choose the best battle plan each turn via selection of activation cards. The game is based on the US Army Combined Arms Battalion (CAB) conducting traditional high intensity force-on-force missions against variable-sized Russian forces, which include a reinforced Motor Rifle Company, a Battalion Tactical Group (BTG), or a Composite Brigade.

But I love the way they are approaching this one and that it is focused on modern conflict as I have yet to play much modern tactical.

The game rules are divided into several parts. The General Rules cover fundamental mechanics and explain actions that are constantly repeated like sighting, movement, and fire. The Basic Rules allow players to model all the essential aspects of modern combat with some decision making, and the Advanced Rules add yet more detail and decision-making. There are also Optional Rules that add more realism and evolving capabilities but require a few more markers and player manipulation. Battle between Russian and U.S. forces over passes on terrain from the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, CA (please note that these are early playtest images, not final art) The Playbook contains rules for scenario (mission) set-up, the missions, a comprehensive example of play, and designer notes. In addition to some small learning scenarios, there are three basic missions: Movement to Contact (MTC), Attack, and Defend. Players will find variability in these missions through the four different maps with varying terrain and victory points, by the different directions of operations, and by varying the force structure. For all the base missions, the American player uses a US Army Combined Arms Battalion (CAB) (armor or mechanized infantry heavy). The Russian force is mission dependent.

If you are interested in Decisive Action, you can pre-order a copy for $65.00 on the GMT Games website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-1007-decisive-action.aspx

12. Nevsky: Teutons and Rus in Collision, 1240-1242 2nd Edition and 2nd Edition Update Kit from GMT Games

I have played a lot of different types of wargames and do not turn my nose up at anything. I like to expand my horizons though and try something new from time to time. Nevsky is definitely something new and different and I really had a good time exploring the system in this one as it is focused on logistics and planning.

Nevsky is being offered as a 2nd Edition with some rules changes and updates as well as with and Update Pack for those that already own the game.

Nevsky is a wargame about the age old struggle between Latin Teutonic and Orthodox Russian powers along the Baltic frontier of the mid-thirteenth century. The game is the first entry in a new series called the Levy & Campaign Series which focuses on pre-industrial age conflicts and, as you can see from the name of the series, requires players to focus on some of the logistics aspects of warfare including providing for the payment and feeding of your vassals and their troops as well as planning out the length of service of your hirelings. This game is a very new experience for me as we had to think differently about how to go about prosecuting a war in a foreign land where you are far from your supply sources and have only a limited time to accomplish your goals before your time is up. Well, now that I think about it, that statement isn’t actually true as I have played lots of East Front WWII games where the Germans are invading Russia. This game is kind of that situation just 700 years earlier before there were tanks. But rather than tanks, carts and sleds are your mobile units.

I have really been impressed with this system and how it has taken something as mundane as supply that we are all so familiar with from our play of operational games and turned it into an exercise of planning for the players. It has added the minutiae to the game and forced you to consider so much about the terrain, the season, your troops and their Lords and how you are going to do everything that you have to do in a 40 day season. Plan poorly and you will find that you don’t have the ability to move any further because you can’t feed your army. Not having the Coin or Loot to pay your Vassals to stay in the field can also be devastating. If I had one complaint about the focus on the logistics and how important they are I would say that it is a bit delicate and requires several plays to master this basic function. This isn’t a bad thing in general because it provides new lessons each time you play but a new player will almost always struggle and be destroyed by a seasoned player.

We need to play this one some more as we really just bit into it and didn’t have a chance to play some of the longer scenarios.

Here is a look at our unboxing video so you can get a good look at the components:

Here also are links to a series of Action Points that I wrote on the various aspects of the game:

Action Point 1 – Levy Calendar

Action Point 2 – Command Deck

Action Point 3 – Arts of War Cards

Action Point 4 – Campaign Phase and Example of Battle

Here is a look at our video review of the game:

We also did an interview with designer Volko Ruhnke that you can read on our written blog at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2018/07/09/interview-with-volko-ruhnke-designer-of-nevsky-teutons-and-rus-in-collision

If you are interested in Nevsky: Teutons and Rus in Collision 1240-1242 2nd Edition, you can pre-order a copy for $63.00 on the GMT Games website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-1009-nevsky-teutons-and-rus-in-collision-1240-1242-2nd-edition.aspx

If you own the game, and only need the 2nd Edition Update Pack, you can pre-order that for $10.00 from the GMT Games website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-1010-nevsky-teutons-and-rus-in-collision-1240-1242-2nd-edition-update-kit.aspx

13. A Most Fearful Sacrifice: The Three Days of Gettysburg 2nd Edition from Flying Pig Games Currently on Kickstarter

Over the past few years, Hermann Luttmann has released a new series of games using a new system similar to his famous Blind Swords System to model combat in the American Civil War. The first game with this new focus was The Devil’s to Pay!: The First Day at Gettysburg from Tiny Battle Publishing.

Now comes this big game, which will take a look at the entire 3 days of the Battle of Gettysburg called A Most Fearful Sacrifice. The game has sold out and Flying Pig Games is doing a 2nd Edition Kickstarter campaign.

From the game page, we read the following:

A Most Fearful Sacrifice is an epic two-player wargame with over 15 square feet of playing area and 526 playing pieces depicting the fighting that occurred during all three days of this decisive clash. The game utilizes a new ACW operating system called the Black Swan System, which is closely related to the popular Blind Swords System first introduced in the game The Devil’s To Pay! by Tiny Battle Publishing. This version of the system is specifically designed to handle larger-scale battles yet keep rules overhead low.

One of the reasons for the development of the system was to allow for larger scale games with lots of units to be more playable and to cut down on the time it takes to play. I know that some of you are groaning at this but to me this is a good innovation that will get larger games back to the table for additional plays. How is this shortening of the game done with out taking out units and formations? The elimination of chit pull.

Players can simulate huge encounters in a reasonable amount of playing time. This is accomplished in one way through the use of card draws rather than chit pulls. Also, players will trigger activations by Corps instead of by lower-level formations but they still have tactical decision-making choices by needing to determine which Divisions get activation priority. Though at a grander scale, this system maintains a tactical feel about it and still emphasizes the three “FOW’s” of war … the Fortunes of War, the Friction of War and the Fog of War. Players will be challenged to deal with a constantly developing battle situation, never quite sure of what the Gods of War will throw at them, and thus they must always be prepared to deal with historically realistic “Black Swan” events.

We have already played the game and absolutely loved it. It was engaging, very interesting with how the chit pull activation works in tandem with the cards and also beautiful to look at. This one is going to be in my Top Games of 2022 for sure!

We posted an interview with the designer prior to the Kickstarter last year and you can read that at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2021/04/06/interview-with-hermann-luttmann-designer-of-a-most-fearful-sacrifice-the-three-days-of-gettysburg-from-flying-pig-games-coming-to-kickstarter-today/

If you are interested in A Most Fearful Sacrifice: The Three Days of Gettysburg 2nd Edition you can back a copy from the Kickstarter page at the following link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/markhwalker/a-most-fearful-sacrifice-second-edition

I have read where there will be an option to upgrade the CRT and player aids (as they were really really small) for those who already own the game.

As of November 1st, the Kickstarter campaign has raised $21,749 toward its $18,000 funding goal with 390 backers. The campaign will conclude on Wednesday, November 9th at 11:59am EST.

14. Grand Tactical Series: Briefings Volume 1 from Multi-Man Publishing

A new wargaming magazine that supports players of MMP’s Grand Tactical Series called Grand Tactical Series Briefings was announced a few weeks ago.

From the game page, we read the following:

Grand Tactical Series: Briefings Volume 1 is a magazine designed to support players of our Grand Tactical Series of games. It includes a selection of articles for players wanting to start playing the Grand Tactical Series as well as experienced players of the system. The first article provides players with a good introduction to GTS and additional articles provide tactical suggestions as well as play though examples to help all players. In addition to the articles, GTS: Briefings Volume 1 also includes the newest GTS game, Strike – Counter Strike, 4th Armored Division vs Panzer Lehr along the Saar. This single map GTS game is great for learning the system while also providing experienced players an intense, exciting fight with a small footprint. Everything needed to play this game is included in the magazine, except for the GTS Series Rules which (if you don’t already have them) can be downloaded from our website (see the link on page 43) and dice, which players will have to secure on their own.

This magazine contains the following:

One 60-page magazine

One 22” x 34” map sheet

Two and a half counter sheets (5/8” counters)

Two player aid cards

If you are interested in Grand Tactical Series: Briefings Volume 1, you can pre-order a copy for $49.00 from the Multi-Man Publishing website at the following link: https://mmpgamers.com/gts-briefings-volume-1-p-373

15. Trench Club: Legacy from PKB Games Currently on Kickstarter

A few years ago, I did an interview with Philip K. Berger on his Trench Club Kickstarter that covered World War I and that game looked really interesting. It uses miniatures that can gain experience and also had some really interesting takes on tactical wargaming. Now, Philip is working on funding his next game in this series called Trench Club: Legacy. This game adds some legacy elements to the game such as stickers that will be placed on the board itself to effect battles in the future. The game also has 10 secret miniatures representing special units that can be unlocked and used in future games. This concept is really interesting and I am very excited about the prospects.

From the game page, we read the following:

The game has high re-playability because no game starts like the other. Each player uses their start units to build 3 armies. These armies are then randomly placed on the game board for the game setup. This puts you right into action and allows for different strategies with high variability. Also, you can use the large map tiles to vary the map. The LEGACY scenarios will make each game unique even more – whether you play them as part of the legacy campaign or if you just enjoy a one-off casual game with your friends. You can use specific mission briefings, rule variations, triggered events, and more, to customize your game and make no game like the other.

We posted an interview with the designer Philip K. Berger on the first game Trench Club and you can read that at the following link to get an idea about how the game plays without the Legacy elements: https://theplayersaid.com/2020/07/22/interview-with-philipp-k-berger-designer-of-trench-club-from-pkb-games-now-on-kickstarter/

If you are interested in Trench Club: Legacy, you can back the project on the Kickstarter page at the following link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/trench-club/trench-club-legacy

As of November 1st, the Kickstarter campaign has raised $60,103 toward its $9,884 funding goal with 509 backers. The campaign will conclude on Thursday, November 17th at 8:00am EST.

16. Carrier Battle: Philippine Sea from Compass Games Currently on Kickstarter

I really enjoy games covering the Pacific Theater of World War II. I particularly enjoy the Naval Air aspect and carriers are just about the coolest thing in my mind. Now, there is a game that brings back the classic Avalon Hill game Carrier.

From the game page, we read the following: Carrier Battle: Philippine Sea is a solitaire simulation of the largest carrier battle in history, fought during the invasion of Saipan (June, 1944). As the U.S. commander, you maneuver your task forces and conduct air searches in a tension-packed contest to find the Japanese carriers before they locate and attack yours. Simple game mechanics control Japanese movement and determine the timing and strengths of their attacks. You will not know that a Japanese air strike is headed your way until it is detected by radar and you scramble your fighters to intercept. The game has a total of nine scenarios. Four learning scenarios take you through the rules by programmed instruction using slices of the real battle. The other five are full-scale, fully replayable games. These include one-day scenarios for each day of the action, a two-day scenario for the whole battle, a hypothetical scenario presuming different US plans, and a hypothetical scenario in which Midway was never fought and the Japanese come armed with the full Pearl Harbor striking force. Carrier Battle: Philippine Sea includes a hexagonal map of the area of ocean where the battle was fought, at a scale of 33 nautical miles per hex. The mapsheet also includes player displays for US task groups and air missions. One complete game turn represents 80 minutes of real time, divided into four Action Phases of 20 minutes each. There are 528 die-cut counters representing individual capital ships, groupings of smaller ships, air units of approximately 8-12 aircraft each, and informational markers. Other play aids include Japanese force (“Butai”) displays, a charts and tables booklet, a game-turn flow chart, and a Japanese air raid decision flow chart.

If you are interested in Carrier Battle: Philippine Sea, you can back the project on the Kickstarter page at the following link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/compassgames/carrier-battle-philippine-sea?ref=discovery_category_newest

As of November 1st, the Kickstarter campaign has raised $54,031 toward its $2,500 funding goal with 76 backers. The campaign will conclude on Saturday, November 12th at 12:00pm EST.

17. Drop Zone: Sainte-Mère-Église from Multi-Man Publishing

For you ASL addicts out there is a new pre-order module called Drop Zone: Sainte-Mère-Église and the best thing about it is that it has cow counters! Yes you read that right!

From the game page, we read the following:

Drop Zone: Sainte-Mère-Église is a Historical Advanced Squad Leader (HASL) module covering the first two days of the battles around the important Norman town of Sainte-Mère-Église. Each side attacks and defends in an effort to do better than their historical counterpart. Can you as the American not only hold the town but also push the German forces off the map as you expand your perimeter? Or can you as the German retake the town from the Americans and delay the invasion? Drop Zone: Sainte-Mère-Église comes with three historically-accurate maps of the town of Sainte-Mère-Église and its environs jointly crafted by Sharon Boyd, designer Ken Dunn, and artist Charlie Kibler. Additionally, there are 11 individual scenarios each recreating a portion of the battle, as well as three Campaign Games of various sizes depicting either the entire battle or smaller portions of it.

And I said there is a cow counter included in the game and here is a look at the beautiful bovine piece of cardboard. It it not often that you see such an inclusion in a wargame but it makes perfect sense in this situation and is right at home. I have played games with mule counters, and a few other animal types, but never with a bovine counter!

If you are interested in Drop Zone: Sainte-Mère-Église, you can pre-order a copy for $66.00 from the Multi-Man Publishing website at the following link: https://mmpgamers.com/drop-zone-saintem%C3%A8re%C3%A9glise-p-375

18. Cruel Necessity Deluxe Edition: The English Civil Wars of 1640-1653 from Worthington Publishing Currently on Kickstarter

One of those venerable States of Siege Series games that is well thought, Cruel Necessity is getting a deluxe edition from Worthington Games. This will be the games Third Edition overall and probably is the penultimate edition with its upgraded components and new art.

From the game page, we read the following:

Cruel Necessity, from designer John Welch, is a solitaire game simulating the military, political, and religious struggles of the English Civil Wars (1640-53). You attempt to stop the advance of four armies bent on destroying Parliament and Puritanism, whom you represent; simply holding on to London is not enough! There are civil wars going on not just in England, but in Scotland and Ireland too; and each will have varying impact on the play of the game at different times. You can also play Cruel Necessity cooperatively with a team of players working together and deciding how best to preserve and propagate the principles of the Enlightenment and Reformation. The title comes from the purported response to the beheading of King Charles by his implacable foe, Oliver Cromwell, who remarked that this act of regicide was a “Cruel Necessity.”

If you are interested in Cruel Necessity, you can back the project on the Kickstarter page at the following link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1040417273/cruel-necessity-deluxe-edition

As of November 1st, the Kickstarter campaign has raised $22,543 toward its $1,640 funding goal with 287 backers. The campaign will conclude on Saturday, November 12th at 3:00pm EST.

New Release

1. Assault on Gallipoli from Gecko Games

About a month ago, I was contacted by a friend of the designer for a new game covering the battles fought at Gallipoli during World War I. They were very excited about the game and encouraged me to reach out to the designer Kieran Oakley to discuss the game. I had some limited experience with Kieran on Facebook and he has always seemed like a really great guy. The game is called Assault on Gallipoli from Gecko Games.

From the game page, we read the following:

Assault on Gallipoli is an exciting two-player strategic wargame that covers the key battles of the Gallipoli Campaign of 1915. One player controls the Australian, New Zealand and British forces (ANZAC player) while the other controls the Ottoman forces (Turkish player). Each turn represents one day, units represent battalions, companies and individual ships. Players take it in turn activating groups of units in an area. Once they are activated to move, fire or dig a trench, the units are flipped over to their Exhausted side. At the beginning of each new turn they are flipped back to their Fresh side. The game includes a 900mm x 600mm mounted map, 288 counters, 6 ten-sided dice, 54 Action Cards, 36 Close Combat Cards, 20 wooden cubes, 2 Scenario Booklets, and a Rulebook.

If you are interested in Assault on Gallipoli, you can order a copy for $160 AUD from the Gecko Games website at the following link: https://geckogames.com.au/

2. Skies Above Britain from GMT Games

After we played Skies Above the Reich in 2018 we both were hooked on this system and looked forward to the next volume in the series Storm Above the Reich. But, now there is also a new volume in this series from Jerry White, now teamed with Gina Willis, that uses the system to cover the Battle of Britain from the Allies perspective as the player now controls a Royal Air Force squadron of Hurricanes and Spitfires fighting off the Luftwaffe as they attempt to bomb southeast England.

From the game page we read the following:

Skies Above Britain is a solitaire game depicting a Royal Air Force squadron of Hurricanes or Spitfires waging a desperate effort to disrupt and destroy German daylight bombing raids over southeast England in the summer of 1940. The player’s individual aircraft—each represented by a stickered block—must locate the incoming raid, intercept it, and evade or defeat swarms of escorting German fighters that usually outnumber you and whose pilots have superior experience and tactics. The game simulates the dogfighting and fighter-vs.-bomber action at an individual aircraft level using a card-assisted system that simulates key tactical decision-making without losing the feel of fast-paced aerial combat. A player can fly scenarios representing an individual patrol or use the patrol generator to create an endless variety of realistic individual patrols, multi-patrol campaigns, or larger campaigns covering the entire Battle of Britain. Each patrol will take a half hour or more to play, while a campaign can last anywhere between 6 and 28 patrols.

I am very excited about this one as we will finally get to fly as the Allies in this very cool system.

If you are interested in Skies Above Britain, you can order a copy for $90.00 on the GMT Games website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-897-skies-above-britain.aspx

3. The Struggle for New France: The French & Indian War 1755-1762 2nd Edition from Blue Panther LLC

While attending WBC this past July, we rand into Ryan Heilman (of Brave Little Belgium fame) who is now doing some development work for Blue Panther LLC as they are trying to get into game publishing as well as their print on demand services for other publishers. Ryan had a 2nd Edition copy of Bill Molyneaux’s The Struggle for New France that he was working on and I was immediately interested as the graphics just looked outstanding and it is a game on the French & Indian War.

From the game page, we read the following:

In a time of adventure and exploration in the young North American Colonies, competition over land and resources in the fertile Ohio River Valley has spiraled into conflict. This localized clash will expand across the continent and then throughout the world, eventually leading to a global struggle between the French and British empires over their colonial holdings. Will the British, led by such illustrious generals as Braddock, Monckton, and Wolfe, defeat the French and seize Montreal, Quebec and Louisbourg? Or will the French, under the command of Dieskau, Villiers, and Montcalm, put and end to the British ambitions and preserve their foothold in the New World? In The Struggle for New France: The French and Indian War 2nd Edition, all of these events and more are possible as you make the choices that will decide the fate of a continent.

To see this game in action, check out this video demo by Bill’s History & Wargame World.

If you are interested in The Struggle for New France: The French & Indian War 1755-1762 2nd Edition, you can order a copy for $50.00 from the Blue Panther LLC website at the following link: https://www.bluepantherllc.com/products/struggle-for-new-france-2nd-edition

4. The Hill of Death – Champion Hill from Tiny Battle Publishing

Hermann Luttmann is a great guy and a very good all around designer. In fact, he can do a bit of everything including lite games (Dawn of the Zeds, Attack of the 50′ Colossi), fun games (The Plum Island Horror), games on varied topics such as WWI, ACW and Franco Prussian Wars. There is nothing that he shies away from! But his real sweet spot is his American Civil War games and he has a new one from Tiny Battle Publishing called The Hill of Death – Champion Hill.

From the game page, we read the following:

Heavily influenced by his popular A Most Fearful Sacrifice, Herm Luttmann’s Shattered Union Series is a new line of American Civil War wargames designed to be accessible to gamers of any experience level. The series aims to provide not only a playable wargame experience in about three hours, but also to produce a realistic simulation of a 19th Century battlefield. The Hill of Death is the first module in the Shattered Union Series. The game covers the entire Battle of Champion Hill. This critical engagement was fought just outside of Vicksburg, Mississippi on May 16th, 1863, between the Union Army of the Tennessee (under Major General Ulysses S. Grant) and the Confederate Army of Vicksburg (under Lieutenant General John C. Pemberton).

If you are interested in The Hill of Death – Champion Hill you can order a copy for $55.00 from the Tiny Battle Publishing website at the following link: https://tinybattlepublishing.com/products/the-hill-of-death-champion-hill

Thanks for reading along this month. I am very excited about a lot of these games and really look forward to playing them. Please let me know if you know of a new pre-order game, Kickstarter or new release that I missed.

-Grant