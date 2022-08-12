Please enjoy our 73 minute ramble video covering our experience at the World Boardgaming Championships held at the Seven Springs Mountain Resort. We attended July 27-July 31st and had a fantastic time. This was our 3rd trip to WBC (previously attending in 2018 and 2019) and it was a great return trip to one of the best gaming conventions around.

We played lots of wargames and board games, including Pericles from GMT Games, Fire in the Lake from GMT Games, Angola! from MMP, Crown & Crescent from MMP, Blood & Treasure upcoming from Dan Bullock, Nicaea from Hollandspiele, Dead Reckoning from AEG and The Thing: Infection at Outpost 31 from Mondo Games.

But, we also got an early look at lots of games and talked to designers for upcoming games such as World at War 85: Blood & Fury, Storm Over Jerusalem, Banish the Snakes, Fields of Fire WWI, ZOIN, Brothers at War, Engine Thieves: The Andrews Railroad Raid of 1862, Ginormopod 2050 AD, Blood & Sand, American Tank Ace, Soviet Tank Ace and Burning Banners.

We have 14 different videos coming to the YouTube Channel over the next month or so from WBC so keep an eye out for those.

We had lots of fun and look forward to attending again in 2023. Hope to see you there!

-Grant