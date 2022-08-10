Capstone Games has been doing a great job recently of working on historically focused games. Coupled with their fantastic production values and art department, they have come out with some really great hits! Our first exposure to their games was with 2019’s Watergate and recently we played a prototype copy of their newest offering called Fire & Stone: Siege of Vienna 1683. It was well designed, and very well produced with lots of wooden pieces representing field cannon, fortifications and improvised walls, and is a fast playing 2-player asymmetric wargame focused on the siege of Vienna by the Ottomans in 1683.

The game is currently being offered on pre-order from the Capstone Games website and you can pre-order a copy for $49.95 from the following link: https://capstone-games.com/board-games/fire-stone-siege-of-vienna-1683/

-Grant