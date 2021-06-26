A few months ago, we caught up with Mark Herman over Skype to talk about life and what he was currently working on. Games we covered included his ongoing design Rebel Fury: Five Battles from the Campaigns of Chancellorsville and Chickamauga from GMT Games, an update on the progress of Pacific War: The Struggle Against Japan, 1941-1945 as well as his recently announced title Triumuvir from GMT Games.

-Grant